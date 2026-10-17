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L J Patriot's avatar
L J Patriot
Oct 17

Don’t blame him for not endorsing those 2 hags running for MN Gov. Both as bad as Walz.

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R B's avatar
R B
Oct 18

Red across the board! Considering all the things the Democratic Party has done & is doing should be no problem. I’m not a Republican either but I’ll be damn as a veteran will not watch my Country be destroyed by a bunch of lunatics! ❤️❤️❤️

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