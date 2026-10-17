People ask me who to vote for. Here’s a current list of Trump-endorsed Republican candidates for Senate and Governor races.
Trump’s 2026 Endorsements (Senate & Governor)
SENATE
Alabama: Barry Moore
Alaska: Dan S. Sullivan (Make sure you choose the right Dan because they are running two to fool you!)
Arkansas: Tom Cotton
Florida: Ashley Moody
Georgia: Mike Collins
Idaho: Jim Risch
Iowa: Ashley Hinson
Kansas: Roger Marshall
Kentucky: Andy Barr
Louisiana: Julia Letlow
Maine: Susan Collins
Michigan: Mike Rogers
Minnesota: Michele Tafoya
Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith
Montana: Kurt Alme
Nebraska: Pete Ricketts
New Hampshire: John Sununu
North Carolina: Michael Whatley
Ohio: Jon Husted
Oklahoma: Kevin Hern
South Carolina: Darline Graham
South Dakota: Mike Rounds
Tennessee: Bill Hagerty
Texas: Ken Paxton
West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito
Wyoming: Harriet Hageman
GOVERNOR
Alabama: Tommy Tuberville
Alaska: Bernadette Wilson
Arizona: Andy Biggs
Arkansas: Sarah Huckabee Sanders
California: Steve Hilton
Florida: Byron Donalds
Georgia: Rick Jackson
Idaho: Brad Little
Illinois: Darren Bailey
Iowa: Zach Lahn
Kansas: Ty Masterson
Michigan: John James
Nebraska: Jim Pillen
Nevada: Joe Lombardo
New York: Bruce Blakeman
Ohio: Vivek Ramaswamy
Oklahoma: Mike Mazzei
Pennsylvania: Stacy Garrity
South Carolina: Alan Wilson
South Dakota: Larry Rhoden
Tennessee: Marsha Blackburn
Texas: Greg Abbott
Wisconsin: Tom Tiffany
Source: Ballotpedia
You can check for updates and other endorsements at this link: https://ballotpedia.org/Endorsements_by_Donald_Trump
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Don’t blame him for not endorsing those 2 hags running for MN Gov. Both as bad as Walz.
Red across the board! Considering all the things the Democratic Party has done & is doing should be no problem. I’m not a Republican either but I’ll be damn as a veteran will not watch my Country be destroyed by a bunch of lunatics! ❤️❤️❤️