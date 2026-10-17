People ask me who to vote for. Here’s a current list of Trump-endorsed Republican candidates for Senate and Governor races.

Trump’s 2026 Endorsements (Senate & Governor)

SENATE

Alabama: Barry Moore

Alaska: Dan S. Sullivan (Make sure you choose the right Dan because they are running two to fool you!)

Arkansas: Tom Cotton

Florida: Ashley Moody

Georgia: Mike Collins

Idaho: Jim Risch

Iowa: Ashley Hinson

Kansas: Roger Marshall

Kentucky: Andy Barr

Louisiana: Julia Letlow

Maine: Susan Collins

Michigan: Mike Rogers

Minnesota: Michele Tafoya

Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith

Montana: Kurt Alme

Nebraska: Pete Ricketts

New Hampshire: John Sununu

North Carolina: Michael Whatley

Ohio: Jon Husted

Oklahoma: Kevin Hern

South Carolina: Darline Graham

South Dakota: Mike Rounds

Tennessee: Bill Hagerty

Texas: Ken Paxton

West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito

Wyoming: Harriet Hageman

GOVERNOR

Alabama: Tommy Tuberville

Alaska: Bernadette Wilson

Arizona: Andy Biggs

Arkansas: Sarah Huckabee Sanders

California: Steve Hilton

Florida: Byron Donalds

Georgia: Rick Jackson

Idaho: Brad Little

Illinois: Darren Bailey

Iowa: Zach Lahn

Kansas: Ty Masterson

Michigan: John James

Nebraska: Jim Pillen

Nevada: Joe Lombardo

New York: Bruce Blakeman

Ohio: Vivek Ramaswamy

Oklahoma: Mike Mazzei

Pennsylvania: Stacy Garrity

South Carolina: Alan Wilson

South Dakota: Larry Rhoden

Tennessee: Marsha Blackburn

Texas: Greg Abbott

Wisconsin: Tom Tiffany

Source: Ballotpedia

You can check for updates and other endorsements at this link: https://ballotpedia.org/Endorsements_by_Donald_Trump

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