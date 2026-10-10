I Know I’ll Be Called a Racist by Some Friends for Mentioning This—But Who Wants to Be Treated by a Doctor with a Fake $1,400 Diploma? Come On, People.

Vice President JD Vance just dropped a bombshell that should make every American pause—especially anyone who cares about jobs, wages, and basic competence in fields that matter.

On October 8, 2026, Vance and new Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced that the Trump administration is suspending Microsoft, Adobe, and six major IT outsourcing firms (Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini) from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program. That’s the key step companies use to sponsor H-1B visa holders for green cards and permanent residency. The companies can’t file new applications, and pending ones are frozen while investigations continue. The suspension covers PERM only, so workers at these companies can keep working on their current H-1B visas.

What is an H-1B visa and why is it so important? The H-1B non-immigrant visa category allows US organizations temporarily to employ foreign workers in “specialty” occupations: positions requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher (or its equivalent) in a specific specialty. It is predominantly used for jobs in technology and software development, engineering, healthcare, education and academia, and business and financial services.

Congress statutorily limited the number of new H-1B visas that may be approved each fiscal year. In most years, demand for H-1B visas exceeds the available quota, making it a coveted visa category.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is legally limited to awarding 65,000 H-1Bs per year, with an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced degrees, but many nonprofits are exempt from that cap. Applicants are chosen by a lottery system for review, meaning eligible applicants are often denied due to chance. Cap-exempt organizations can petition for H-1Bs year-round, and they are not subject to a statutory limit.

During Trump’s first term, Trump revised the H-1B visa program to help American workers, the liberal courts blocked his efforts and Biden changed it back to help Big Tech and Big Health replace Americans.

The H-1B Modernization Rule, which Biden issued before Trump took office in 2025, changed the program in two notable ways. First, nonprofit and governmental research organizations were redefined as those whose “fundamental activity” is research, replacing the older “primarily engaged” and “primary mission” standards. Second, foreign nationals moving from a student visa to an H-1B can extend their post-graduation work permit until a year after they file their H-1B petition.

Meaning, the Biden administration made the H-1B visa easier to expand and abuse, mostly by NGOs that flood the system with applications and lower the odds for everyone else in the cap lottery.

Undoing it by the Trump administration isn’t simple and Team Biden designed it that way on purpose. Biden’s regulation carries the force of law, and changing it requires a formal rulemaking process that typically takes time. The alternative is the Congressional Review Act, under which Congress passes a joint resolution of disapproval that the president signs. Both routes are procedurally complex, but the CRA is faster. In practice, that means Trump has to convince Congress to reverse what Biden changed.

Team Biden’s H-1B Modernization Rule is a regulation, so it can’t be reversed quickly. The Congressional Review Act route is slow and politically hard.

That leaves the Trump administration with limited tools to change it. Vance’s announcement is one of those tools. Instead of rewriting the rule, the administration is going after specific companies it says are abusing the system, by suspending them from PERM, the Labor Department step employers must clear before sponsoring a worker for a green card.

That’s where this all started.

So if the rules can’t be rewritten quickly, what can the administration do? Enforce the ones already on the books. That is what Vice President JD Vance announced on October 8.

Vance didn’t mince words. He accused these companies of systemic abuse of the H-1B system, which is supposed to fill genuine skill shortages after employers diligently search for American workers.

Instead, he said, many simply go through the motions: “They’ll go out there and say that ‘We have advertised for a position with our company, and nobody is responding to it.’ And they will use that lack of response to then go and replace American workers with what is effectively foreign indentured servants.”

First, a quick explainer. Before a company can sponsor a foreign worker for a green card, it has to go through a Labor Department process called PERM, which requires the employer to show it tried to hire an American first.

Vance’s argument is that these companies treat that test as a formality. They post a job, say no one applied, and move on to a foreign hire. Rather than wait on Congress or a months-long rulemaking, the administration is going after the companies it says are gaming the system.

Vance specifically highlighted Microsoft: last year the company laid off about 6,000 American workers while benefiting from roughly 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards. “If you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance said.

Further, a June 2026 investigation in India, reported by Financial Express, uncovered a network of at least 28 universities in India accused of issuing fake degrees, some of which were allegedly used in U.S. H-1B applications.

Indian authorities seized nearly 100,000 fake certificates and forged academic documents covering engineering, medicine, nursing, and other fields. Counterfeit seals, fabricated transcripts, and other materials were recovered. One institution alone was accused of issuing more than 36,000 fake degrees. A fraudulent degree from India reportedly costs as little as $1,400.

Why did India agree to investigate itself? Well, my guess is that the Trump administration is not only using tariffs to level the playing field in trade - it is also using the threat of tariffs to force our “allies” in countries like India to investigate and investigate their own abusive practices! Do you see how valuable tariffs are from a foreign policy perspective!?!

Tariffs Work For America Tierney's Real News · Oct 1 Today, President Trump announced a major expansion of the Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal, unlocking $200 billion in new Korean investments in the United States as part of the broader $350 billion partnership reached last year. Read full story

Democrats will automatically call anyone who agrees with what JD Vance is doing a racist. Pointing out that a large share of H-1B visas go to Indian nationals, that outsourcing firms heavily abuse the program, and that a major fake-degree network operated in India will be framed as anti-Indian bigotry.

That framing is a lie. Fraud is fraud whether the fake diploma comes from India, any other country, or a domestic diploma mill. Preferring competent, properly credentialed workers—American or foreign—over people who bought a $1,400 piece of paper is not racism or bigotry. It is basic self-preservation and fairness to the people who actually earned their degrees and followed the rules.

Americans are not “suckers” by nature. For years the system rewarded those who gamed the labor-market test and the credential check. That is changing under the Trump administration. Merit is back in the game.

Vance and the Labor Department have put major tech and outsourcing firms on notice. The Indian investigations have put the degree mills on notice. The question for the rest of us is simple: do we want a high-skill immigration system that actually prioritizes genuine talent and protects American workers, or one that continues to paper over shortages with indentured labor and questionable credentials?

Do we want an immigration system that rewards honesty, or one that rewards whoever games it best?

Who wants to be treated by a doctor, or have code written for critical infrastructure, or for Super Intelligence (SI) by someone whose diploma cost less than a used laptop? Not me.

This is no longer speculation or armchair quarterbacking. The documentation is public. The investigation is on the record. The suspensions are real. The fake certificates were seized. The choice is whether we keep pretending this is all just “best talent” or finally insist on the real thing. Americans deserve more.

Elon Musk has always said he is in favor of highly-skilled and vetted LEGAL immigration and so has President Trump. Both want brilliant people to come LEGALLY to America - who love our country and want to help Make America Great Again. That is nothing new. Both Elon & Trump have also long been in favor of removing abuse from the current H-1B system.

President Trump has always said he wants the best LEGAL talent in America regardless of where its from as long as corporations put merit and American workers First and love our country.

There is nothing racist about that.

"America does not belong to those who hate it. America belongs to the people who love it."

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