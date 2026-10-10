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Frank's avatar
Frank
Oct 10

Thanks for the post. There are lots of doctors from India and China at Kaiser, This has me worried.

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MaryGwyn
Oct 10

Please check out the recent "pharmacy error" at Ascension St Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. 4 patients severely injured by potassium instead of the correct medicine for an epidural injected into the spine paralyzing 2, causing the death of one, and the 4th has unknown injuries. Multiple failures led to the problem!! Check who the hospital administrator is! Indian female doctor with an Indian medical degree. Was a possible $1400 fake diploma part of the failure that caused severe permanent injury and death for four unsuspecting people who went into the hospital for orthopedic routine procedures? Questions??

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