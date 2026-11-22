On November 22, President Trump posted a video on Truth Social that most people scrolled right past. It says that while everyone was arguing about headlines, President Trump was quietly buying pieces of America’s future for We the People: chips, gas, nuclear power, steel, and warships, all connected into one machine.

Not separate deals. Ownership. The U.S. government taking equity stakes instead of just handing out free money.

Japan co-owning chip factories in New York. South Korea funding nuclear plants, the Alaska gas pipeline, and a Texas power plant. Taiwan putting money into Alaska gas. A $15 billion steel complex in Iowa. A new shipyard in Maryland.

The video ends with a simple question. The chip in your phone, the power in your home, the steel in your city: who will own them in ten years, and whose plan made that possible?

Here is the full transcript. It’s powerful:

While everyone was arguing about headlines, one man was quietly buying pieces of America’s future, and most people never noticed.

In just the last two weeks, Donald Trump connected chips, gas, nuclear power, steel, and warships into one single plan. Not separate deals, one machine.

So ask yourself, what if this was never about politics? What if it was about ownership?

Here’s what changed.

Instead of handing companies free money, the US government took a stake in them. It just doubled its share in the chipmaker GlobalFoundries. Trump says that stake is now worth more than $2 billion. That means taxpayers don’t just pay, they own.

Then he brought in Japan. Together, America and Japan will co-own a new company building two chip factories in New York. Japan has confirmed $10 billion, and that number could grow to $21 billion. America gets the factories. America gets the jobs.

But that was only the first move, because the real genius is who’s paying for the rest.

South Korea pledged up to $200 billion: up to $120 billion for eight nuclear power plants, $54 billion for the Alaska gas pipeline, and $22 billion for a power plant in Texas.

Taiwan is putting $4 billion into Alaska gas.

Three foreign powers funding American energy.

And the money is turning into steel. A $15 billion steel complex in Iowa, the largest ever built in America. A new shipyard in Maryland to build for the US Navy. Thousands of jobs in places people said were finished.

The Commerce Department says over $280 billion in foreign investment has come in under Trump, more than every previous year of the program since 2011 combined.

So how did one man do in under two years what others couldn’t do in thirteen?

Think about it. The chip in your phone, the power in your home, the steel in your city. Who will own them in ten years, and whose plan made that possible?

Some leaders sign checks. Others build empires.

History will decide which one this was, but the factories are already rising.

I was paying attention, and not just to this one video. Years ago, I predicted Trump’s whole plan to Save America, and since then I’ve been writing about how he’s carrying it out piece by piece while most people are oblivious.

In my newsletter called Steel Is Power, I covered the $15 billion Mesabi Metallics plant coming to southeast Iowa, the largest project of its kind in U.S. history. It’s vertically integrated with a new iron ore mine in Minnesota, the first on the Mesabi Range in fifty years. The ore moves down the Mississippi, and the finished steel is made in America. That means 1,750 permanent jobs, thousands of construction jobs, and a massive economic impact. China produces roughly half the world’s steel.

Domestic primary steel is what we use to build ships, tanks, infrastructure, factories, and energy systems. Relying on competitors and adversaries for it is a weakness. This plant is the opposite of that weakness.

In Tariffs Work for America, I wrote about how Trump used tariffs to negotiate the expanded Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal. The $200 billion, part of a larger $350 billion commitment, is not happenstance. It’s the result of tariff leverage. In 2025 the administration imposed or threatened reciprocal tariffs of around 25 percent. South Korea committed the investment in exchange for relief down to 15 percent.

The concrete results include roughly $120 billion for eight large nuclear reactors, major funding for the Alaska LNG project, and a multi-gigawatt natural gas plant in Texas. That’s American baseload power, American energy infrastructure, and American jobs. Tariffs didn’t isolate us. They forced the money onto our soil.

The video’s clearest example of direct ownership is GlobalFoundries. Instead of just handing out grants, the U.S. government doubled its stake in the chipmaker, and Trump has said that stake is now worth more than $2 billion. Trump’s way is that taxpayers don’t just pay, they own. That’s a different model from the old way, where we handed out subsidies and the American people got nothing back.

In Other Countries Cheat, I laid out how the game is rigged. Other countries don’t practice free trade. They use currency manipulation, subsidies, origin fraud (routing goods through third countries), predatory pricing, regulatory barriers, and IP theft, all while demanding open access to the U.S. market.

America was built on tariffs. They were the second bill George Washington signed, and they were the main source of federal revenue until the income tax in 1913. Strategic tariffs reverse the one-way street that hollowed out American factories. They force exporters to cut prices or move production here. That’s how you stop exporting both the jobs and the security.

In Trump’s $90 Medicare Checks Aren’t Random, I connected the small payments you can see from Trump (including the Medicare Part B offsets, the military payments, the child accounts, and the promised larger tariff dividends) to the bigger plan. The plan is to rely less on the income tax and Federal Reserve debt, fund the government more and more through tariffs, investments, and national assets, and then return the surplus directly to citizens instead of leaving it with bureaucrats and special interests. It’s the opposite of the old model, where Americans paid and someone else got the upside.

And in Trump Isn’t Fighting China, Russia or Iran. He’s Fighting the Puppet Master Behind Them All, I described what’s underneath it all. The competing national factions are real, but the system that profits from keeping them dependent on outside resources, endless conflict, and debt has been around a lot longer. It controls or influences the commanding heights: raw materials, energy, gold, critical minerals, and financing. A sovereign nation that controls its own borders, energy, industry, and defense stands in its way. Trump’s moves on Greenland, Venezuelan oil, Iran, Cuba, and the industrial and energy projects above are not random. He is systematically removing the levers the other side has used against the United States.

The common thread is simple. Energy, chips, steel, shipbuilding, data center power, food production, and the minerals that feed them are not optional. They’re what a country needs to survive and stay independent. For decades, the approach was to ship our production and our security overseas while staying dependent on the very system that profited from it. The New World Order puppet masters want a nation that can’t say no, because it doesn’t control the foundations of its own power.

Trump is doing the reverse. He’s taking ownership and production back under American control. Not for the world. For us. Equity stakes instead of handouts, like GlobalFoundries. Factories on U.S. soil. Energy infrastructure paid for by partners who used to face tariffs. Steel mills and shipyards that keep our competitors from dictating terms.

The video he posted on November 22 isn’t an isolated boast. It’s a summary of the same pattern I’ve been documenting in real time.

Everything the resistance does points the opposite direction. They oppose the steel plant or try to slow it down with red tape. They call the tariff deals isolationist or inflationary, even when the money arrives and the factories are announced. They treat energy abundance and American manufacturing as an afterthought. They’d rather America stay a customer and a debtor than an owner. Every one of their policies ends in dependence: on foreign supply chains, foreign energy, foreign money with strings attached, and a global system that has no interest in American self-reliance.

They even want America dependent on the puppet masters for chips, which control everything in our digital world, and are willing to bargain away our freedom for central control. Their latest reaction to the Nvidia scandal and outages proves my point.

If you take away nothing else from this article, take this. When Trump says he wants to Make America Great Again, he means great again for the people. That means we own the chips, the power plants, the steel mills, and the shipyards, not our enemies and not some nameless faceless demon puppet master across the pond.

And if that ownership makes money and there’s some left over, the government will send it back to us instead of taxing us into oblivion. That’s the future we’re leaving for our children.

Many people don’t notice this stuff because they’re too wrapped up in headlines and the latest gossip to see the bigger picture. Most of my readers are big-picture thinkers, so you do. Share this with someone who doesn’t get it.

Put on the full armor of God, folks.

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