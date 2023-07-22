Who is Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire and can he be trusted? As we get closer and closer to the 2024 election, it’s a good idea to review the history of top conservative pundits to find out just who has been consistent & can be trusted.

Ben Shapiro, Seth Meyers, Obama & Trump. Why Trump Finally Ran For Office.

Many Republicans are well-aware that in 2011, at the White House Press Dinner, President Obama and Seth Meyers mercilessly roasted and mocked Donald Trump for considering a GOP Presidential run in 2012. It was humiliating and degrading. The entire room was laughing at him.

They laughingly announced, to the world, THAT DONALD TRUMP WOULD NEVER BE PRESIDENT. Many people believe, including me, that this was the pivotal moment when Donald Trump decided to run for President in 2016 and prove them ALL wrong.

This is also the reason, IMHO, that President Trump did not attend the White House Press Dinner during his administration.

Most people do NOT know, however, that Ben Shapiro, one of the original conservative NeverTrump pundits, along with Glenn Beck, wrote an article two weeks before that dinner calling Donald Trump the most "magical" Presidential candidate the Republicans could ever ask for.

Ben's glowing critique of Trump literally painted him as the "savior" of the Republican party. After Obama's and Meyer's roast of Trump, Shapiro buried his views, put his tail between his legs and, afraid he would lose his place at the cool kid's media table, turned on Trump. Ben has taken money from the anti-Trump camp for over the past 10 years to bash Trump along with the rest of the mainstream media.

What did Ben Shapiro say in 2011 about Donald Trump? Read on.

THE MAGIC OF DONALD TRUMP

BY BEN SHAPIRO

TOWNHALL

April 13, 2011

BEN SHAPIRO: "For well over a year, I, along with the rest of the conservative base in America, have lamented the lack of decent possible Republican presidential candidates. Despite the fact that he has run the most incompetent administration in history, President Obama remains a solid bet for re-election in 2012. Obama's frontrunner status springs from two crucial facts: first, by overexposing himself in the public eye, he has made himself larger than life; second, the Republican field is pathetically weak.

Mitt Romney has about as much charm as a Ziploc bag, and his support for RomneyCare in Massachusetts should immediately put him out of the running. Though brilliant, Newt Gingrich is chameleonic and impossible to peg down to principle; therefore, he's unacceptable to many primary voters.

Sarah Palin is polarizing; Haley Barbour bears too strong a resemblance to Deputy Dawg; Mike Huckabee isn't interested in running, and his religious background makes him a beloved target of the secular press; Tim Pawlenty makes Ben Stein seem colorful. The Republican field has not been this wide open since ... well, since 2008. Sadly, the intervening three years have not cleared up any questions.

If Republicans were to construct an ideal candidate, he would have to be rich beyond belief -- Obama is going to raise $1 billion for his next election campaign, and no Republican candidate has the ability to come close to those numbers without deep pockets. The ideal Republican candidate would have significant name recognition with the general public -- no Republican candidate has ever won the presidency without significant name recognition going into the primaries since Warren G. Harding in 1920. The ideal Republican candidate would have stage presence, an intimidation factor, and a willingness to play dirty.

In the last several weeks, that ideal Republican candidate has materialized. His name is Donald Trump. His slogan is ready-made: "You're Fired." He does not give a damn what the media thinks of him -- he steamrolled Meredith Vieira during his NBC interview with her last week. He can self-fund to the tune of $1 billion. And what's more, he can win.

Pay no attention to the recent polls showing Obama crushing Trump by 20 points in a head-to-head matchup. That disparity is attributable to the public perception that Trump is a loudmouth with no true interest in running. The moment he declares in earnest and gets on the campaign stump, his numbers will rise dramatically.

Trump has across-the-board appeal. His show, "The Apprentice," routinely draws nearly 9 million viewers per episode.

Blue-collar workers identify with Trump's rough-and-tumble attitude. He even has union support -- he's made a political mint bashing outsourcing, and he recently told Human Events that he has made "many billions of dollars working with the unions," though he does not disagree that public sector unions bilk taxpayers.

Trump's image boils down to this: he's a no-nonsense businessman who is brash enough to take on Obama directly. He's big enough to stand toe-to-toe with Obama and slug it out.

The biggest question that surrounds Trump of late is his focus on the question of Obama's birth certificate. Trump has stated routinely and openly that he wonders whether Obama was born in the United States, and he has called on Obama to release his birth certificate. This has earned him the ire and scorn of Obama's lackeys, who say he has "zero chance" of getting elected.

In reality, the birth certificate issue is specifically geared toward certain political ends for Trump. First, it is obviously calculated to attract the most anti-Obama segment of the conservative base -- and it has already succeeded, if primary polling is any indicator. Second, it is designed to force Obama into defending his character -- Trump has already suggested that at best, Obama refuses to come clean with the American people.

Finally, it shows Obama that if Trump is nominated, the campaign will not be a McCain-style hands-off lovefest. It will be a knockdown drag-out brawl. Trump will stop emphasizing the birth certificate issue, to be sure, but not until he's milked it for all it is worth.

Is Donald Trump the best Republican candidate for president out there? It would be tough to argue otherwise. He's got all the makings of a breakout star; he's got bravado and the cash to back it up. If he really runs, he won't have any trouble finding supporters. And as he puts it, he is the Obama administration's "worst nightmare." So far, who can argue with him?"

https://townhall.com/columnists/benshapiro/2011/04/13/the_magic_of_donald_trump-n1395003

Yet, after this glowing review - Ben Shapiro turned sharply against Donald Trump for NO reason in a short period of time. Ben Shapiro was one of the first NEVER TRUMPERS along with Mark Levin. One minute he adored him and called him magical and the next called him stupid.

I understand that people can change - but going from being a huge Trump lover to one of the biggest Trump haters in a short period of time is a bit much - don't you think? That tells me that Ben is paid to change his opinion. I know lots of people LOVE Ben Shapiro but most don't know his history of flip flopping. I do. I have found that flip floppers can't be trusted IMHO. They will always bail when you need them most.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Deb and Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.