You all know by now that Tucker was fired by Fox the same day that Don Lemon was fired by CNN.

Here's what I think. Tucker hated Trump and had hated him for 20 years. Why? Tucker's father worked for the US Government (CIA) and he believed the lies that were being told about President Trump.

That is not speculation. Tucker said that himself a few months ago. The Murdochs LOVED Tucker as long as he secretly hated Trump.

After the Dominion lawsuit exposed some of Tucker's texts where he said he hated President Trump, President Trump called him up and told Tucker that he was hurt by his hatred.

Tucker came to see President Trump at the golf tournament. Remember those pictures of them laughing with MTG? I believe that Tucker asked for forgiveness and Trump gave it to him.

I think that was the beginning of a new relationship.

After that, Tucker spoke at CPAC and brought up the fact that he was wrong about Trump. He even said he LOVED Trump.

Then, Trump convinced Kevin McCarthy to turn over the January 6th tapes to Tucker. Tucker saw the footage and realized he was wrong about January 6th. Long ago, Tucker even joined the mob and said that Trump incited J6. Now he changed his tune after he saw the tapes.

Then Chuck Schumer told Murdoch not to let Tucker show all the footage. Schumer told Murdoch to fire Tucker. Tucker was pulled back and prevented from telling the whole story about J6. We only saw a few minutes of footage.

That woke Tucker up even more and proved to him that President Trump was right all along.

During Covid, Fox News built a studio for Tucker at his house. He started giving interviews and talking about how the fake news was dangerous. Fox News did not like that. Tucker was even quoted as saying that Fox News is run by a bunch of liberals who won’t admit when they are wrong.

Fox tried to make it appear that Tucker did NOT believe there was voter fraud in 2020. That’s a lie. Texts reveal otherwise and these would have come out in court. Tucker DID believe the election was stolen but was prevented from saying so on air. Murdoch settled with Dominion to keep THIS truth from coming out.

Then, Tucker was told by Murdoch to push DeSantis for President and make Trump a “non-person.” He did for a while but then he realized that Ron was not all he was cracked up to be.

Then, President Trump gave Tucker an interview after his indictment. That was the first interview he had given to Tucker in years. Remember that? Murdoch did NOT like that.

Trump said he was glad that Tucker didn't hate him anymore. Tucker said that people are wrong about Trump and he is an amazing man with domestic and foreign policy experience and wisdom that is unheard of.

Finally, last week, Tucker took on Big Pharma & interviewed RFK Jr. and then gave a speech at the Heritage Foundation and said Biden was destroying the country, that transgenderism and other Biden policies were evil and that news people who don't stand up for the right thing are cowardly and weak.

TUCKER: "None of this makes sense in conventional political terms. When people decide that the goal is to destroy things, destruction for its own sake, 'hey let's tear it down,' what you’re watching is not a political movement, it’s evil."

"You see people become cowards and say things you know they don't believe because they want to keep their jobs..."

After Sunday night’s disgraceful 60 Minutes where the Feds told CBS to run cover for Ray Epps, insiders at Fox say that Tucker said he was going to fight back against that propaganda with an episode.

That was the moment I think Fox decided to remove him. Fox is controlled opposition and it was clear to them that Tucker is no longer willing to be controlled.

The WSJ reported that Tucker was fired and was told 10 minutes before it was announced. He has three years left on his contract at $20 MILLION per year - so Fox is basically paying him $60 MILLION to go away. Where will he land? I hope at CNN - for many reasons - but nobody knows. Did he sign a non-compete or an NDA? Is he prohibited from working for anybody else for three years? Others are speculating he might run for President. How will it end? Nobody knows. Keep your head up. We shall see.

BANNON: The Reason the Murdochs made the radical decision to fire Tucker is to eliminate THE only populist voice in prime time main stream media —to both thwart Trump and The MAGA movement—if they pay him out his contract he is silenced on Fox thru the 2024 election—Murdochs only want victory on their terms— Neoliberal NeoCon Globalist.. Send a Message: Boycott Fox..

The question is did Tucker take the money and agree to be silent for three years or did he not sign anything and walk away to be free. We shall see.

Here’s what Commie AOC had to say. You should listen because these are the tyrants who want to be in charge of YOU.

https://twitter.com/alx/status/1650727142420799491

DC DRAINO: If Fox thought the MAGA base hated them after Bret Baier called Arizona for Biden before calling Florida for Trump, just wait until they see how many people stop watching after they got rid of Tucker.

Tucker was in the top ten rated cable shows last week.

The only way we can teach the Murdochs a lesson is to stop watching Fox News and Fox Nation all together. Just do it, please.

BTW - the guy who is running CNN now is a friend of President Trump's. I've been screaming for 6 years for CNN to go to the right and take down Fox News. If you've been reading my newsletters, you know that. You can't do a major move like this overnight, it must be done in incremental steps.

STEPHEN MILLER: “Tucker Carlson is an American treasure. His greatest act is yet to come.”

DEVIN NUNES: "This is a major, major shakeup—we don’t even know the ramifications yet. I think it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens over the next year."

Fox News has been slowly moving to the left over the last decade. I believe that CNN will now move to the right. Let’s see what happens.

I agree. Murdoch wants to help the Globalists & the MIC ramp up multiple wars and steal another election for someone who will do their bidding. They have 18 months left to figure out how to do just that and need to get rid of any opposition.

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