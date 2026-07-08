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Lynn Fitzgerald's avatar
Lynn Fitzgerald
20h

Very succinct, reviewing actions and rationals. Not stressful or emotion ONLY clear facts. A very palatable read' Thank you for sharing !

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Dkayz's avatar
Dkayz
20h

As usual, right on the mark! Thanks for sharing your excellent information. GO PACK GO

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