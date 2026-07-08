Immediately after the July 4th festivities ended in America, President Trump flew to Turkey this week for a NATO summit that was supposed to be about defense spending and Ukraine. Instead, it turned into something else entirely. He was greeted with much fanfare by Erdogan...

While world leaders were posing for photos, Iran was quietly betting that nobody would notice what it did next.

With Trump tied up at NATO and the region distracted by a week-long, dragged-out state funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran hit not one but three commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz within about 24 hours — a Qatari LNG carrier, a Saudi supertanker, and a third vessel, all struck in the same 24-hour window. It was a direct violation of the ceasefire, and it looked calculated: hit shipping now, while the President of the United States is standing next to the head of NATO on foreign soil, and hope the moment passes without consequence.

It didn’t pass. The U.S. hit back within hours — revoking Iran’s oil sanctions waiver and launching over 80 strikes on Iranian military targets. Then, sitting next to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump was asked point blank whether the ceasefire — and the MoU behind it — was dead. What he said next got chopped into soundbites within minutes online. Most of those clips are missing the point.

Here’s the full answer, and why the context around it — Turkey, Russia, China, and the Strait of Hormuz — matters more than the headline.

There’s a lot of noise online right now pulling single sentences out of President Trump’s remarks in Ankara and running with them as standalone headlines. That’s the wrong way to read what happened. To actually understand what he was saying — and why it matters — you need the whole statement in context, plus the bigger picture of what Turkey has become in this moment.

What Trump Actually Said

Sitting next to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump was asked directly: is the ceasefire with Iran over? Is the MoU dead?

Here’s his answer, in full:

“It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them. They’re scum. They are led by sick people - sick, vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon they would use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They’re good people - Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner - but they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars. We make a deal. Everyone’s agreed. No nuclear weapons. They go outside, talk to the press. They say we never even talked to them. There’s something wrong with them. They’re cuckoo. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I think they’re wasting our time. They’re a bunch of lying guys. They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people. They’ve hurt their own people. They’ve killed 54,000 people as of now that were protesting. People ask why the Iranian people haven’t taken over. They can’t take over because they (the ones with the courage to take over) are dead. They killed them. Nobody’s going to take over. They have no guns, and the other side has machine guns and they’re killing their own people. The press isn’t reporting that. They’re bad people and frankly I don’t want to waste my time with them. I’ll let my wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want - but I don’t see it. I don’t like these people. You know what? I like the head of NATO. I like him. (pointing at Rutte) I like the leaders in NATO. They didn’t treat the US fairly for years but at least they are sane, rational, good people - at least most of them. I don’t like a couple of them - to be honest - but I do like Erdogan, I’ll tell you.”

That last line is the one that should stop you. In the middle of some of the harshest language Trump has used about any foreign government, he pivots — unprompted — to praising Erdogan by name. Before anyone fires off an angry email about Trump “sucking up” to Turkey, it’s worth actually working through why that’s happening. Because it isn’t sentiment. It’s the map.

1. Turkey Is the Leverage Against Russia

Look at the map. Turkey sits directly on Russia’s southern doorstep and controls the only water route into the Black Sea.

The Gatekeeper: Because Turkey controls the straits, it can block or allow Russian warships to pass through. That alone makes Turkey a massive shield for NATO.

The Go-Between: Turkey is a NATO member, but its president still talks directly to Vladimir Putin. That makes Turkey the one credible middleman capable of forcing Russia into peace talks or handling regional security arrangements that nobody else in the alliance can broker.

2. Turkey Is the Leverage Against China

China has spent years building trade routes designed to bypass the U.S. and control global markets on its own terms.

The Ultimate Trade Hub: Turkey is the literal bridge between Asia and Europe. If China wants to move goods over land without routing through Russia, it has to go through Turkey.

Blocking China’s Expansion: By keeping Turkey close to the U.S. and NATO, Washington makes sure China can’t lock in a permanent economic stranglehold on the gateway into Europe.

3. Why “Extra Nice” Actually Works

This administration prefers direct, transactional dealmaking over lecturing other countries about values. Instead of treating Turkey like a minor player, Trump is treating it like a major regional power — hosting big summits, keeping the tone warm, making the relationship personal. The payoff: when Turkey has to choose a side on the big global questions, it leans toward the West rather than Moscow or Beijing.

In short: being extra nice to Turkey keeps a vital piece of the map on NATO’s side, giving the U.S. a direct way to squeeze Russia’s military routes and block China’s trade ambitions.

Then Iran and Hormuz Entered the Picture

Add the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — which has choked off roughly 20% of the world’s oil and LNG supply — and Turkey doesn’t just stay a vital regional player. It becomes the outright kingmaker of Eurasian geopolitics.

The Only Game in Town: Bypassing Hormuz

With Iran rendering the Strait commercially unusable through naval blockades, mines, and drone strikes, the world is scrambling to reroute global commerce — and Turkey holds the most realistic solution.

The Crown Jewel of the Middle Corridor: With Russia off-limits due to sanctions and Hormuz off-limits due to the war, the Middle Corridor — the overland rail and sea route linking China to Europe through Central Asia and Turkey — stops being a backup option. It becomes the primary artery for Eurasian trade, and Turkey sits right at its terminus, collecting enormous transit influence.

The Gulf’s Emergency Exit: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are reportedly fast-tracking infrastructure to bypass Hormuz entirely, including rail and pipeline routes through Jordan and Syria up to Turkey and the Mediterranean. Turkey becomes the physical valve for Middle Eastern energy and goods heading to Europe.

Managing the “Managed Rivalry” With Iran

Turkey and Iran have long maintained a careful, pragmatic rivalry — competing for regional influence while working hard to avoid direct conflict.

Preventing Regional Chaos: Washington and its allies are worried about the war spilling over, triggering refugee waves, or setting off Kurdish uprisings along Turkey’s borders. By staying out of the fighting, Turkey functions as a stability buffer for the whole region.

The Safe Neighbor: Because Turkey has kept its diplomatic channel to Tehran open, it remains one of the few available lines for passing messages, negotiating de-escalation, or managing border security while the U.S. and Israel run their campaign.

Unprecedented Leverage Over Washington

The clearest proof of this leverage was on display at the NATO summit in Turkey, where Trump repeatedly praised Erdogan for staying neutral and not joining the fight against Iran. With European economies reeling from the fuel shock caused by the Hormuz closure, and the U.S. determined to keep Iran isolated, Washington is willing to offer real concessions to keep Erdogan satisfied — including greenlighting the long-stalled F-35 sale.

By controlling the land routes that bypass a burning Strait of Hormuz, Turkey has turned a regional energy crisis into its own geopolitical windfall. This isn’t just “being nice” to an ally anymore. Washington is treating Turkey as functionally indispensable, because right now, virtually every alternative route keeping global trade moving runs straight through Ankara.

Meanwhile, China and Russia continue to absorb the harsh economic and political fallout from the Iran war. That’s not incidental — that’s the point.

Who Trump Was Actually Talking To

Here’s the part almost nobody is connecting: Trump’s statement wasn’t really directed at Tehran. It was directed at Putin and Xi.

Both the CCP and the Kremlin sent their “defense ministers” to Iran for Khamenei’s funeral. Officially, that’s a diplomatic courtesy. Read the timing, though. The funeral is the longest in the Islamic Republic’s history — seven days, spread across Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and finally Mashhad, concluding July 9. Compare that to Khomeini’s funeral in 1989, which was over in three days, less than half as long. A week-long state funeral is not standard Islamic practice. It’s a stretch — and stretches like that usually serve a purpose beyond mourning.

The read here is that Beijing and Moscow weren’t in Tehran just to pay respects. They were there to tell the IRGC what to do next: drag out the funeral period as long as possible, then use the cover of mourning — plus Trump being tied up at the NATO summit — to violate the MoU and hit shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The bet was that Trump wouldn’t respond while he was standing next to Rutte in Ankara with a funeral underway.

Trump himself made clear he’d extended a courtesy here. He said the U.S. had effectively given Tehran “a week off” during the funeral ceremonies — pausing pressure as a basic gesture of decency while Iran buried its Supreme Leader. That’s not a small thing to offer an adversary mid-negotiation. And it’s exactly the gap Iran chose to exploit: instead of using that week to show good faith, they used it as cover to hit three tankers in the strait. Give them an inch of grace and they take it as an opening. That’s the pattern Trump was describing when he called them liars and cheats — it’s not just rhetoric, it’s a direct reaction to watching a goodwill gesture get thrown back in his face days later.

That bet was wrong.

Instead, Trump revoked Iran’s ability to sell oil, reimposed sanctions, and the U.S. military hit back hard. CENTCOM put it plainly:

“U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.” “The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.”

Three tankers, not one, not two, were hit within roughly 24 hours: a Qatari LNG carrier, the Al Rekayyat, set ablaze in the engine room; a Saudi supertanker, the Wedyan, struck off Oman; and a third vessel, the Liberian-flagged Cyprus Prosperity. That’s not an accident pattern. That’s Iran testing whether Trump’s word means anything.

The U.S. answer: more than 80 targets hit across Iran, including air defenses, radar sites, missile systems, and IRGC boats — with Rubio, Hegseth, and Bessent all at Trump’s side in Turkey when the order went out.

The Bigger Game Nobody’s Naming

If you’re not following the deeper play: Trump is also, deliberately, letting the Iranian regime run wild again for now — sitting back while Saudi Arabia and Qatar get pushed toward finally asking him directly to do something about it. The UAE has already stopped playing both sides. Trump appears to be waiting for the Saudis and Qataris to do the same, rather than continuing their own hedge between Washington and Tehran.

Behind that is the bigger framing: this isn’t really a war against Iran. It’s a war against Communist China, old Soviet-style Russia, and North Korea, with Iran as their front-line proxy. It’s the Islamo-Communists against the Capitalists, in other words — the IRGC taking its cues from Beijing and Moscow rather than acting purely on its own initiative.

As for those viral shots of supposedly millions of mourners flooding the streets for the funeral — treat them with real skepticism. Iranian government workers are compelled to show up; plenty of ordinary people are staying off the streets entirely. Like Trump said - all the real revolutionaries in Iran are now dead.

What’s next? Who knows. But, I’m still confident it will all work out in the end. I believe that Trump, Bessent, Rubio, Hegseth and some of the smartest minds in America have war gamed this out and anticipated every conceivable move.

God’s in charge, He’s got a plan, and that’s why we can still have real hope!

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