You’ve hopefully all heard by now that President Trump will be delivering a primetime address tonight (July 16, 2026) at 9PM ET from the White House. I understand that he will be flanked by the heads of the CIA, FBI, DHS and DNI and the entire Cabinet will be there. I am also hearing that ABC, CBS and NBC are trying to figure out ways NOT to air the speech - so who knows what will happen.

Rogan finally came out YESTERDAY and told JD Vance that he believes Democrats steal elections. Yes, he said that out loud for the FIRST TIME. I’m not a Rogan fan but he has the biggest podcast audience in the world with over 20 million listeners. That’s more than NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and CNN news combined.

The fact that this happened just 24 hours before Trump’s primetime speech Thursday evening is very telling. Timing is everything.

There is an abundance of spin about what Trump will say tonight - but here is the reporting from several people that I trust to tell the truth:

Paul Sperry (one of the few honest reporters that I trust) says that President Trump is dropping explosive new evidence that Communist China interfered in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden win — including hacking state voter registration databases and stealing data on tens of thousands of voters to manufacture mail-in ballots.



The proof comes from four sets of declassified documents unearthed from suppressed FBI, CIA, and ODNI records. It reveals “alarming vulnerabilities” in election infrastructure and a massive cover-up of Beijing’s hacking and influence ops favoring Biden.



Also, Trump is expected to reveal they they have found over 100,000 non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, on U.S. voter rolls. [That's probably just in Minnesota alone, comrades!]



Sperry also said that the declassified documents also prove that the US Deep State IC *juiced* intelligence to make it seem like Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump - when Putin did not - but then *buried* REAL intelligence proving that Communist China interfered in the 2020 election to help Biden.



Communist China hacked into state voter rolls, made fake drivers’ licenses, fake IDs and fake mail-in ballots. Yet, at the same time Christopher Wray and Bill Barr both lied and said the election was "secure."



Sperry said that Communist China's goal was to "create fraudulent mail-in ballots for Biden." Then Wray covered it up. I reported that in 2020 as well - it was all part of the COVID and George Floyd operations by the Communists to use the virus, riots and cheat-by-mail to take over our country.



AND, newly declassified records reveal Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team unlawfully (in violation of Constitution) spied on text messages of some 40 some Republican members of Congress in their conversations with the Trump administration.







It's obvious now to any thinking person that Comey, Mueller, Smith and Wray are all Democrats who worked for or WITH the CCP and the Islamo-Communists to steal our country.





The report spells it out with 824 findings in 800 pages of both search warrants and investigative documents.



"A newly released 799-page report titled “An Attack Upon U.S Critical Infrastructure” details the 2020 election corruption and beyond.



It provides a list of 18 prioritized and recommended election investigations, along with 8 search warrants. Entities named include Runbeck Election Services, Elections Group LLC, The Office of Georgia SOS, Tyler Technologies, Associated Press, and many others.



All assertions in the report are drawn from forensic analyses, sworn legislative testimony, court filings, IG investigations, vendor invoices, open-source intelligence, government communications obtained through litigation and FOIA, and more."





I'm curious as to how this declassified report will be presented by Team Trump. Will there be sealed indictments along with the evidence? This isn't just election fraud - it's pieces of the total RICO grand conspiracy case.



I secretly hope that Xi admitted to Trump that he was tasked by Obama-Biden to do this and now he wants to use that as leverage to reduce his tariffs. I bet Maduro told Trump how he was tasked by the left-wing Deep State to destroy America too!

Wouldn't that be a hoot!







Here are a few other comments from trustworthy people.



CLETA MITCHELL: “Tonight President Trump will address the nation. Reports are that the President will declassify and publish documents and records about the 2020 election, disclosing to the world serious and very significant FACTS that the legacy media, the Biden Regime, and the vast leftwing network of anti-American pro-corrupt elections cabal have spent the last 5 years lying about.



And not only lying, but punishing, ridiculing, attacking, silencing anyone who has DARED to ask questions.



What’s utterly beyond me is this:



Why would anyone actively seek to keep this information from becoming public? Why would anyone NOT want the country to know and understand threats to our elections?



After all, it was former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson in the waning weeks of the Obama presidency who added “elections” to the list of America’s critical infrastructure.



Elections ARE critical infrastructure under the law. Any threats to or vulnerabilities in our elections - the entire system - are deemed a threat to the security of our country.



If there are such threats, it is the duty of the President to take steps to mitigate the threats. But since Monday, here’s what we’ve seen and heard from Marc Elias: the leader of the pro corrupt elections movement:



In anticipation of the speech, Elias started 4 days ago calling on his pals in the leftwing media to argue against the facts that President Trump is to present. Without, of course, knowing what those are. Elias wrote, “…on Thursday night….he will use this time to once again lie about elections.”



Seriously?



Marc Elias can’t bother to wait and actually see and hear the speech? Review the documents? The screed he published on Monday called on the media to argue against whatever Trump may say tonight.



And here is the most demented comment of all:



“Sadly, right now, too few people in positions of power are willing to loudly criticize Trump for his lies. Even worse, the once-proud legacy media has proven itself too timid to speak clearly about Trump and his lies.”



I had actually not noticed a reticence on the part of the leftwing media to attack President Trump and his agenda, his Administration, his supporters, his policies.



What is most disturbing about the steady Elias drumbeat this week is that it is so devoid of reason as to disclose his hatred NOT just of President Trump, but of anything approaching honesty and integrity in elections.



Is he worried that somehow there are disclosures that will reveal his role in the attacks on our elections?



It is hard to fathom the extremes that Elias has gone to in the past several years to destroy America’s elections, starting with lawsuits challenging election laws in state after state as early as 2019 - well before COVID.





Elias has devoted himself to corrupt elections - arguing for dirty voter rolls, for removing all safeguards that would require basic proof of identity and eligibility to vote, allowing noncitizens and illegals to vote in our elections, creating as much chaos as possible in the elections with massive mail ballots that deprive voters of the protections and support when voting in person, turning Election Day into election three months, stealing votes of homeless and vulnerable people in group homes, homeless shelters, memory care units… and on and on.



Every vestige of integrity in the system must according to Elias, be eliminated. All under the guise of “convenience”.



It is a lie.









What Elias and his corrupt elections cronies want is to control the outcomes by controlling the process. So they can gain and keep power. President Trump is right when he says without free and fair elections we will lose our country. Why would Elias want to hide the truth about China or any foreign adversary’s efforts to influence our elections? Why does he want to cover that up?



What is Elias afraid of? What did he do in 2020 that he doesn’t want anyone to know? Time for truth."









CATHERINE HERRIDGE:



- I understand thousands of intelligence reports, emails and analyses have been reviewed in advance of the president's primetime address.



- As I previously reported, records and whistleblower complaints allege intelligence was suppressed in 2020 about China's sweeping Election Influence Operations



- China's "multi-domain" campaign was designed to denigrate Trump as a candidate and impede his re-election, an assessment disputed by a Chinese embassy spokesperson.



- In at least one case, intelligence was struck from reports because, it's alleged, US government officials believed the information would help Trump's re-election.



- I understand some track changes in the records make specific reference to 2020 domestic politics.



- The review has been described to me as a 24/7 operation.



- The pace accelerated after DNI Gabbard's June declassification about the suppression of COVID-19 origins and directed energy attacks, known as Havana Syndrome.



- The review was designed to identify and release records where the alleged political bias is self-evident, clear and cannot be reasonably defended.”



RASMUSSEN REPORTS: "The CIA knew China had secret illegal computer access to the electronic registration records and poll books in key counties of US swing states before, during and after the 2020 presidential selection.



Using this secret access and with the ability to alter election results in a manner undetectable without a high-level forensic analysis of the remaining digital data, who thinks they wouldn't use the access to rid themselves of President Donald J. Trump?"



JEFF CLARK: "Donald Trump is going to make major announcements about foreign corruption of our election system on Thursday using new documents.



And he’s going to do it in prime time.



He wanted to be the one to give the details straight to the American people himself.



Instead, over the last few days I’ve been watching video after video of MSNOW and MeidasTouch “pre-butting” the claims they say President Trump will make.



There are two logical possibilities:



1) The leftist media has no idea exactly what Trump will say, so they are just trying to pre-dampen the revelations in advance, so they can be controlled and minimized.



OR



2) Weak “Republicans” inside the Trump Administration started leaking in order to blunt the impact of the President’s address to the nation about the perversions of election integrity. So that when President Trump leaves office, they can return the Republican Party to the Bush days.



My money is on it’s a combination of elements of BOTH: President Trump still has traitors around him pursuing their own agenda and trying to cut the legs out from remedying election problems and reclaiming perpetual second-class political party status. AND the media has been leaked something of what Trump intends to say but not all of it, and they are especially terrified at what they don’t know.



But the one thing the progressive talking heads do know is that if they launch the pre-buttals, this will cause their chuckleheaded-followers to tune out President Trump and react to the bombshells I suspect we are going to hear with the yawns of the Left.



Such is the state of politics in America in 2026."









GLENN BECK: "Will President Trump prove tonight that China systematically targeted the 2020 election and the Deep State CIA covered it up?"



PETER SCHWEIZER: “China was hacking voter databases in multiple states. And that the CIA knew about this. According to [temporary Special Government Employee John Solomon's] reporting, which is again based on documents, the CIA did not want to emphasize it or publicize it because they thought it would HELP Trump in that 2020 election.



The FBI got a tip that China was looking for ways to exploit the mail-in election balloting system, and one of the ways in which they were potentially going to do that was through fake IDs. And lo and behold, there was a lot of reporting—official government reports, Customs, Border Patrol, etc. That just at Chicago O'Hare alone, there were 1,500 shipments involving more than 20,000 counterfeit driver's licenses... If you look at their ability to hack into voter databases, and you look at what appears to be a systematic effort to generate large volumes of fake IDs, you merge those capabilities together, you have the potential for really affecting elections.”









KAROLINE LEAVITT: "I would encourage everyone tune in tonight. Safe and secure elections are a true tenet of our constitutional Republic, and the President will be speaking about that tonight. It will shock you, if you have an honest eye, listening to the President tonight. We should have the safest and most secure elections in the history of the world — and what the President is speaking about tonight will show you that perhaps that is not the case. I think the American people will be relieved to hear what they are hearing from the president of the United States and his commitment to transparency and the focus on the integrity of our elections tonight. I think all Republicans and Democrats should recognize the should be a nonpartisan issue. If we don’t have safe and secure elections in our country, we cannot have a country.”









TIERNEY: "Who gave the order to stop counting votes in the swing states on the night of November 3/4, 2020?"



Will my question get answered? I've been asking that question since November 2020. Here’s my evidence of ELECTION FRAUD and FOREIGN INTERFERENCE as I reported over 5 years ago in January 2021!





Please tune in tonight and gather your family and friends to do the same. This could be the most important speech that President Trump has ever made to the American people.

Before I close, one more thing. Scott Bessent just revealed at Marco’s left-wing terrorism event that the Democrats tried to kill him for being a Republican:



TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: “I was the subject of an assassination attempt. by an adult left-wing activist, two hours after being sworn into my job. So any of you who want to report that this is fiction and does not exist - be there for the sentencing this August.”



Bessent is an openly gay Republican. Yet, Democrats STILL want to murder him. You think they won't go after YOU? WRONG. This is why I stay away from the lunatics on the left! It’s not just Trump they are after. They are after ALL of us!





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