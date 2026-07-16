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Swami Yogich's avatar
Swami Yogich
3hEdited

Elias, Smith, Wray, Comey, Brennan, et al, are traitors. I say this, advisedly.

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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
2h

Not only do I want to know who gave the call to stop counting, I want to know what the real count was when the order was given. Going by my own observations and gut feelings going into the 2020 election, I was very certain that President Trump was looking at a 1984 Reagan style election sweep.

On top of that, if 2020 is finally put forward for everyone to see, does that finally make it open season to examine other elections with sketchy results, from the federal level to the local?

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