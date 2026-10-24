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Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
2dEdited

That’s a WOW. I Let my wife listen to this while on our 4 mile Power walk. I told her I was in love with Peggy‘s mind. She said that’s ok, so I don’t have to stop reading or listening. She supports Peggy now and we can’t wait for her next one. Go get ‘em Peggy we got your back.

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Harry Mathis's avatar
Harry Mathis
1d

Who in hell would want a “community organizer” to head their state government. We had one, Barack Hussein Obama, as head of our national government and he did his damndest to destroy our country.

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