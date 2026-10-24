Many of you know that I sold my lifelong Minneapolis home to get away from the Islamo-Communists running Minnesota—Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, and Keith Ellison to be specific—and the Koch Libertarian snakes who enable them - and moved to my cabin in Wisconsin to escape.

I was one of the first to report on Ilhan Omar, election fraud, and welfare fraud in Minneapolis in 2018 and exposed the truth about George Floyd the very week it happened—so I have been sounding the alarm on Minnesota for longer than anyone I know or any influencer out there. That’s just a fact. You can ask any one of my long-term followers.

I’ve also told you since I’ve been in Wisconsin I see it moving in the same direction as Minnesota—with Sharia law and Burka-draped women in small town parking lots.

So I have a particular interest in politics in Wisconsin now—and fear it will go the way of Minnesota if I don’t educate people. I’m finding the same kind of shenanigans going on here that went on in Minnesota 10–20 years ago. So the future is written unless we stop it now. Hopefully, this time, people will listen.

Recently there are issues with election fraud in the races for Wisconsin Governor involving pay-offs and absentee ballots. I uncovered these same kinds of “deals” in Minnesota.

This is a summary of what just happened that is important for all Wisconsin voters as well as the nation. It’s not being widely reported by the fake news, of course, and most influencers are only reporting half of the story. Here’s the whole truth.

Cheat by Mail

First, Democrats in Wisconsin tried to change the rules after the Democrat primary so that voters could get a do-over if they voted by mail. The courts just blocked it. Here’s the history of what they did and why they did that. The only reason would be to cheat. Let’s examine WHY they needed to cheat.

In July 2026, amid a chaotic Wisconsin Democratic primary for governor (candidates including Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez dropped out after many absentee ballots had already been returned), the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) issued guidance that once an absentee/mail-in ballot is returned to the clerk, it cannot be spoiled and replaced simply because a voter changes their mind or their preferred candidate exits the race. Wisconsin statute allows spoiling only for accident/mistake while the ballot is still in the voter’s possession (or in limited other cases); after return, it is final.

Three Dane County voters (backed by Democrats) sued in Bins et al. v. Wisconsin Elections Commission (2026CV002400), seeking to force a do-over so people who voted for drop-out candidates could get replacement ballots. Remember that for later.

The RNC intervened and opposed it. On July 29, Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway denied the temporary injunction, holding that “the unambiguous language of the statute does not allow a voter to spoil an absentee ballot after it is returned.” He upheld the WEC guidance. More than 117,000 absentee ballots had already been returned by then.

It applies to the general election as well. The ruling and the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) guidance interpret the state’s existing absentee ballot statute and are not limited to the August primary.

Practical effects for the November 3 general election

No do-overs after return: Voters who have already mailed or delivered their absentee ballot cannot request a new one simply because they want to change their vote. The returned ballot stands.

Cannot vote in person instead: If the ballot has been returned (by mail, drop box, or in person), the voter generally cannot cast a ballot at the polls on Election Day. Doing so risks a double-vote issue.

Spoiling still possible before return: If the ballot is still in the voter’s possession and has an accidental error or damage, it can be returned to the clerk for a replacement (subject to statutory deadlines and a limit of generally two replacements, for a total of three ballots including the original).

Receipt deadline remains strict: Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk or at the polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count. A separate lawsuit seeking provisional ballots as a backup for potentially late-arriving mail ballots was denied for this election, so there is no such safety valve.

In short, the decision reinforces that returning an absentee ballot is treated as final under Wisconsin law for this election cycle. Voters are advised to make their choices carefully before returning the ballot and to track it via MyVote.wi.gov. The rule does not prevent normal early/in-person absentee voting or Election Day voting for those who have not already returned a ballot.

Crowley-Evers-Rodriguez Deal

While that ballot guidance was being announced, a major news story came out about Crowley. It is all tied together. This breaking news explains the earlier need for Democrats to cheat with absentee ballots.

There’s a big October surprise in Wisconsin—it looks like David Crowley, now the Democrat candidate for governor, made a dirty backroom deal to exit the primary race in cahoots with Governor Tony Evers.

The price? He was willing to go along for $250,000 and a job for his wife.

A Democrat insider alleged that Crowley first cut a deal to drop out and endorse a rival in exchange for $250,000 and a job for his wife. After his rival’s campaign imploded, he got back in.

Daily Wire just broke the story and has the receipts.

Democrat David Crowley, who dropped out of the race in July only to step back in and emerge victorious weeks later, was persuaded by hundreds of thousands of dollars and a promise of a job for his wife, according to a longtime Democrat operative.

Crowley struck a deal with Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez (and her boss Evers) as part of an effort to force out the Communist Francesca Hong, according to the political operative with first-hand knowledge of the events.

The advisor, familiar with the Rodriguez campaign’s internal discussions, said that the deal involved Crowley exiting the race and endorsing Rodriguez in exchange for the transfer of $250,000 to his political coffers and a guaranteed role for his wife in a future Rodriguez administration.

“The Crowley campaign made clear that David Crowley would not endorse Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez unless significant funds were promised for his campaign account or for his future political activities,” the senior Democrat advisor said, adding that a paid position was guaranteed for his wife Ericka.

It was after this deal was finalized, the insider said, that Crowley dropped out of the race on July 8 and it was immediately reported that he would endorse Rodriguez. At a press conference a day later he stated the only reason for his decision was that Rodriguez was the “best candidate.”

“I want to be very clear about something,” Crowley said on July 9. “Nobody called me or anything like that to ask me to step out of this race. This race is about making sure that we can have the best candidate run in this race.”

“So I want to be very clear that there was no establishment process. This is me making a decision in this race to support Sarah Rodriguez, because I believe that she is the best candidate,” he added.

The Democrat operative says that behind the scenes, negotiations between the two camps about Crowley’s exit went on for about a month before an agreement was finalized.

“At that time, the Rodriguez campaign and other Democratic Party advisors and insiders decided that there was a need to clear the field for a candidate other than Francesca Hong,” the advisor told The Daily Wire, noting that it was believed Rodriguez was in the best position to win.

“It was decided that $250,000 would be transferred to David Crowley’s campaign and that Ericka probably would receive a position,” the advisor said, adding that the job was not specified but “it was clear that it would be a paid position.” Crowley’s wife currently works as director of the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center, an organization that focuses on homelessness.

The Crowley campaign denied awareness of any endorsement deal. “We have no idea what you are talking about,” a campaign spokesman said.

Neither Rodriguez nor her office responded to texts, emails, or phone calls requesting comment.

Campaign Implosion, Re-entry, and Narrow Primary Win

The election, of course, unfolded very differently than the Democrats believed it would.

A brief surge in support for Rodriguez was short lived after reports emerged of inconsistencies in her campaign finance reports. She was forced to amend her reports multiple times after overcounting by hundreds of thousands of dollars, with reports that she only had about $35,000 cash on hand. In a shock to the political world, she abruptly dropped out.

“As we have continued to dig into our financial reports, it has become clear that there are issues that would be an ongoing distraction—not just for this campaign, but for the primary and for Wisconsin,” Rodriguez said on July 17. “This race is too important to Wisconsin to let that happen.”

Just one day after Rodriguez left the race, Crowley announced he was coming back in with the support of Democrat Governor Tony Evers.

“He’s not just a candidate who can win in November, but he’s the kind of person who cares about doing the job right,” Evers said of Crowley on July 18.

Less than a month later, Crowley would pull off the upset of the primary season, defeating the Communist Hong even as polls found her ahead by a large margin. Were those polls accurate or engineered?

Crowley narrowly won the August 11 primary against Francesca Hong by a razor-thin margin of 0.48%. The odds Francesca Hong would win her primary the day before the election were 96%. Evers and Crowley cut a deal to make sure she lost.

It sure looks like laws were broken. At the least, Crowley has major questions to answer, and there’s reportedly more to come…

Wife’s Nonprofit Job and Related Funding Questions

Why would Crowley make his wife’s future employment a key term of the Rodriguez endorsement? Did Crowley know that Ericka’s employment at Community Advocates would end when Crowley finished his term as MKE County Executive in 2028? If so, why?

Ericka works at Community Advocates, the nonprofit that received tens of millions of dollars from Milwaukee County while Crowley was (and is) Milwaukee County Executive.

Could it be that Community Advocates is only employing Ericka because her husband routes tens of millions of dollars to them, and they have no need for Ericka once Crowley is out of power? Hence, Crowley is lining up future employment for Ericka now?

I don’t think these two stories are unrelated. His wife’s employment is a key component of both corruption stories.

Milwaukee County, while Crowley has served as county executive, directed more than $65 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds through Community Advocates. Ericka Crowley was hired in June 2020—weeks after her husband took office—and later became director of the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center. Broader county grants to the organization have run into the tens of millions.

Crowley disclosed the potential conflict to the county ethics board in May 2021 before signing a related contract, consulted the corporation counsel, and has maintained that his wife’s employment did not influence funding decisions. Prior contracts with the organization existed, and some awards used a noncompetitive process justified by the COVID emergency.

Additional Wisconsin Election Issues

In mid-October, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell ruled that ballots already in a municipal clerk’s custody by the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline must be counted even if they arrive at the polling place later solely because of election official error. This stemmed from 23 Madison ballots in the April 2026 election that were delayed by clerk staff. It creates a limited exception to the strict receipt rule but does not cover voter delays, postal delays, or drop-box issues. WEC was ordered to notify clerks of the ruling.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin sued to let voters whose mailed absentee ballots might miss the 8 p.m. deadline (due to USPS delays) cast provisional ballots on Election Day that would only count if the mail one never arrived. On October 6, a Dane County judge denied a temporary injunction, so that option is unavailable for this election. Wisconsin remains a hard-receipt state with no grace period for postmarked-but-late ballots.

WEC issued guidance (and a public warning) that placing bets or trading contracts on platforms like Kalshi or Polymarket related to a Wisconsin election outcome can disqualify a person from voting in that same election under the state’s longstanding anti-wagering statute (Wis. Stat. § 6.03(2)). Multiple lawsuits are challenging this as an unconstitutional burden. No injunction has altered the guidance ahead of November.

WEC adopted new guidance for clerks on encounters with ICE, FBI, DHS, or other federal agents. In most cases, law enforcement “should not be present at polling places” unless voting themselves, responding to a request for help, or conducting legitimate law enforcement. If they show up to observe, they must follow the same rules as other election observers; clerks are to notify the municipal/county clerks and WEC staff.

Clerks are barred from using the federal SAVE citizenship-verification database because Wisconsin law prohibits sharing voters’ personally identifiable information. U.S. Supreme Court action blocked new federal/USPS mail-ballot processing rules for this election, leaving Wisconsin’s existing procedures in place.

In other words, Wisconsin is using the same playbook as Minnesota to make sure elections are rigged for all eternity. No ID, no citizenship check, late ballots counted - they even tried to get do-overs.



TIFFANY: On October 20, California tech billionaire and Epstein Island visitor Reid Hoffman donated $2.5 MILLION to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The VERY NEXT DAY, Wisconsin Democrats transferred nearly $2 MILLION to David Crowley‘s campaign.

Hoffman is the Wisconsin Democrat Party’s largest donor, contributing more than $17 MILLION since 2019.

David Crowley has had A LOT to say about billionaires and Jeffrey Epstein. It’s all he talked about during the debate, rather than offering a single solution to your rising costs. Yet his failing basement campaign is the one being bankrolled by an Epstein-island billionaire.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

As a reminder, Hoffman visited Epstein’s private island, met with Epstein multiple times, and sent him ice cream “for the girls.”

Will David Crowley return Hoffman’s money, or will he look the other way when the cash is helping his campaign? We ALL know he will look the other way.

Here’s my message to Wisconsin voters:

Fellow Wisconsin Trump voters,

If you have Democrat friends, relatives, or coworkers who still think David Crowley is just a normal establishment Democrat trying to “do the right thing,” send them this. The facts are public. The questions write themselves.

In July 2026, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley abruptly dropped out of the Democratic primary for governor and endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez. At his press conference he insisted: “Nobody called me… There was no establishment process. This is me making a decision… because I believe that she is the best candidate.”

According to a longtime Democratic operative with first-hand knowledge (reported by The Daily Wire), that public statement was false. The operative says Crowley and his team negotiated for roughly a month. The price of his exit and endorsement: a $250,000 transfer into Crowley’s political coffers and a guaranteed paid position for his wife, Ericka, in a future Rodriguez administration. The goal was to clear the field and stop progressive Francesca Hong.

Rodriguez’s campaign then imploded over campaign-finance reporting problems. She dropped out. Crowley re-entered the race one day later with Gov. Tony Evers’ endorsement and went on to win the primary by less than half a percentage point.

Ericka Crowley works at Community Advocates (director of the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center). That nonprofit has received tens of millions of dollars from Milwaukee County while Crowley has been County Executive. The alleged deal made a future paid job for her a key term of Crowley’s exit.

Why would that be necessary? Crowley’s term as County Executive ends in 2028. If Community Advocates only needs Ericka while her husband is routing public money to the organization, then lining up her next taxpayer-funded or administration job makes perfect political sense. The two stories—public money flowing to the nonprofit that employs the wife, and a negotiated paid position as the price of an endorsement—are not unrelated. They are the same pattern.

If you are a Democrat who cares about process, transparency, or “democracy,” ask yourself:

Is it acceptable for a candidate to drop out after secret negotiations involving six-figure money transfers and jobs for family members?

Is it acceptable for that same candidate to then re-enter, win the primary, and refuse to address the claims beyond “we have no idea”?

Does the public statement denying any outside pressure look different once the operative’s account is on the table?

These are not right-wing talking points. They are questions about how the Democratic nomination was decided.

If Crowley was paid $250,000 to drop out, imagine what he was paid to rejoin. Someone probably wrote him a 7-figure check to rejoin. He’s a puppet for Evers and the Wisconsin Democrat establishment. Is that what you want?

If your Democrat friends still support Crowley after reading the actual sequence of events, the public denials, and the unanswered questions about money and jobs for family, that is their right. But they should at least know what they are defending.

Crowley doesn’t work for you. He endorses whoever will pay him. He says whatever Tony Evers tells him to say.

He’s totally bought and paid for. The constant whining about Billionaires was projecting.

PS: Was Francesca Hong also paid off to play ball and not demand a recount?

AI FACT CHECK: The procedural, legal, and quantitative data regarding vote counts and primary logistics in this newsletter are entirely accurate.

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF WISCONSIN, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Tom Tiffany for Governor

– Bryan Steil for U.S. Congress (WI-01)

– Derrick Van Orden for U.S. Congress (WI-03)

– Scott Fitzgerald for U.S. Congress (WI-05)

– Glenn Grothman for U.S. Congress (WI-06)

– Michael Alfonso for U.S. Congress (WI-07)

– Tony Wied for U.S. Congress (WI-08)

These Great Patriots have my Complete and Total Endorsement — They will never let you down!

-President DONALD J. TRUMP

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