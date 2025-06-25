Matt Gaetz, formerly of the House Freedom Caucus, was secretly filmed texting his mom from an airplane - and a 72-second video was released of his texts. He was surreptitiously filmed by a passenger behind him on the flight. The video was posted on TikTok by user “tidesofmarch” — and Gaetz’s conversation is in full view, thanks to a zoomed-in screen that made the message text larger.

Texts show that Matt Gaetz's mother told him to stop betraying President Trump and he basically laughed at her and said Iran has no nuclear weapons and poses no threat to the world - even I know that's not true:

MATT’S MOTHER: “Don’t be criticizing the President or his actions. He’s trying to keep us safe. That’s his job. MAGA will turn on you. You will lose viewership. Your days in congress are over, practice of law? Let’s not mess up the media gig. The president has been a very good friend to you. He hates betrayal. Be smart, not stubborn.”

MATT GAETZ: “I’m trying to guide him, not criticize him. But I’ve never been freer to share my views — and I’ll continue to do so. I think about the people who cheered the Iraq war because they liked Bush. Those people have blood on their hands.”

MOTHER: "Don’t guide him in the public square. He has intelligence and briefing that you are not privy to.”

MATT: "You’d be surprised. Guiding DJT always includes a private and public component. I know how to do it. Iran has been 3 months away from a nuke since 1992. They had surrendered their ICBM program in 2003. They have done no R&D on re-entry capability. These are facts. Iran’s nuclear program posed no threat to the U.S., North Korea actually does."

“I’m a happily married man with a son on the way, two penthouse condos, a 1:1 real estate asset to debt ratio. I have $500K in my bank account cash.”

MOTHER: “Left unchecked, Iran would have gotten nuclear weapons and delivery systems because no other president in the past stopped them and no president in the future would. I guess you identify more with the Obama presidency - just send them billions and have no sanctions. Clinton allowed North Korea to get their nuke program in place. This is Trump’s Reagan moment. I hope it works out.”

MATT: “Clinton had a good Iran policy. Reagan showed restraint after Iran killed some Americans. I reminded Trump of that last week.” WTH.

When he was exposed, Gaetz posted this on Twitter (X):

GAETZ: "Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge. They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop. Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector)"

Do you think President Trump will find this funny? Matt Gaetz is a Koch-funded Libertarian - right along with MTG, DeSantis, Ryan, Massie, Paul, Amash and the rest. Now you know why Trump got him out of Congress.

So far, Israel, MOSSAD, Pete Hegseth, Steve Witkoff, Tulsi Gabbard and President Trump have now all confirmed that Iran's nuclear sites were REAL and they were obliterated - but CNN, Iran, Matt Gaetz and the New York Times say the opposite.

Who do you believe?

TRUMP: "Israeli agents visited Fordow after the attack and discovered complete destruction. It was total annihilation and you'll see it. Israel is going to release a report that talks about total annihilation, and you know, they have people who were there (in Fordow) after the attack and they're saying it was total annihilation."

HEGSETH: "Then the instinct of CNN and New York Times is to try to find a way to spin it for their own political reasons to try to hurt President Trump and our country. They don't care what the troops think. They don't care what the troops think... they want to spin it to try to make the President look bad based on a leak. We've all seen plenty of leakers. They have agendas."

WITKOFF: "It was obliterated. Whoever leaked that fake assessment must be prosecuted. It was treasonous."

https://x.com/BarakRavid/status/1937872709796675614

You have no idea how many "followers" I've lost because I've exposed the truth about the Koch Libertarians (Freedom Caucus) and fake MAGA like Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz, Rand Paul, Justin Amash, Paul Ryan, Thomas Massie, Tucker, Elon, Alex Jones, MTG, Candace, Bannon, Cortes, and many others through the years - who are out to destroy the GOP, elevate themselves and help Democrats win. One by one they are exposing themselves! I don’t understand why anyone wants to follow false prophets - once they show who they are.

Think I’m wrong about Bannon? He and Gaetz were slapping each other on the back for stopping Trump from bombing Iran - and then he bombed Iran! OOPS.

Ten minutes before Trump bombed the nuclear sites in Iran - Bannon & Gaetz were congratulating themselves, along with Tucker, for stopping Trump from bombing Iran. Then Trump bombed Iran. OOPS.

What clueless dipshits. WRONG AGAIN. I told you they were paid opposition.

Bannon thinks he’s a King Maker “chief strategist” and after he had lunch with President Trump last week he told his viewers that Trump wouldn’t bomb Iran. WELL HE DID! Bannon was wrong, just like Gaetz, and he has NO power!

Seb Gorka calls the fake MAGA influencers and Koch-funded Libertarians - “clickbait prostitutes” - in other words they say outrageous things and untrue things to enrich themselves at our expense!

If you’ve been fooled by them - don’t beat yourself up. Satan is very clever!

https://x.com/mattgaetz/status/1937508197348364596

