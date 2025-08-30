Many people wonder how in the world the planet got so crazy and woke, so fast, including me. I know there are lots of historical precedents to woke concepts like transgenderism, DEI, ESG and climate change, but, as usual, we can follow the money to see how it all exploded so quickly in just the past few years. And when we do that, we can pretty much pin much of the blame on this guy: Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock - and I can prove it to you by using his OWN words against him.

This article is less than 10 minutes long, but takes a complex topic and makes it easy to understand. It’s a must-read if you want to understand the financial future of America and her citizens. I learned a lot writing it.

Larry Fink, who also serves on the board of the WEF, has almost single-handedly blackmailed the entire corporate world to turn WOKE - or BlackRock would defund them and destroy them.

BlackRock controls more than $12.5 trillion in assets worldwide, as of the second quarter of 2025, making it the world’s largest asset manager by far. This figure exceeds the GDP of most countries, except the United States and China. BlackRock and their partners also invest and direct the money for many of the world’s Puppet Masters and the so-called New World Order - and their plans for a One World Currency that they control.

BlackRock holds significant shares in thousands of companies globally (including most of the fake news) and is the largest shareholder in dozens of major multi-national firms. BlackRock represents roughly a quarter of the world’s total financial assets considered “in circulation” by some estimates.

Every year, Larry Fink and BlackRock issue letters to CEOs and global investors and basically TELL THEM WHAT TO DO with their corporations, their countries and their money - OR ELSE.

On March 26, 2025, as usual, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual Chairman’s Letter to Investors. Compared to previous letters in 2018 and 2022, BlackRock has completely omitted demands in the 2025 letter that countries and corporations succumb to BlackRock’s WOKE ESG policies if they want to survive. BlackRock’s 2025 letter was a major pivot in strategy that the fake news has NOT reported on. I’ve written much about this in the past (and include links to those articles in red in this post) but BlackRock’s 2025 letter is a clear sign they have admitted defeat over WOKE and are moving on to their next scam.

To remind you, ESG is a type of investing where non-financial factors are considered when making investment choices. ESG has grown significantly over the past few years following a push from the United Nations. In a very short time, ESG became an unregulated staple of corporate financial reporting. BlackRock was an early acceptor and advocate for ESG, with Fink leading the charge. As conservatives began pushing back on ESG, criticism of BlackRock and Fink quickly escalated.

In his latest Chairman’s Letter to Investors, Fink avoided the phrase ESG - as it had become too political. Instead of ESG and DEI - he is now opting instead for terms like stakeholder capitalism, sustainable investing, energy pragmatism, energy security, democratization of private markets and climate investing.

Fink said that there is a need for “energy security” spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In other words - BlackRock wants war in Ukraine (and everywhere else) - because they can use it to justify the need for “energy security” and private investment for “infrastructure” and AI projects all over the world.

BlackRock claims that wars and instability create the narrative for why trillions need to be spent THROUGH BlackRock. BlackRock benefits no matter which side wins — they sell the investment products that “solve” the problem.

Larry Fink's 2025 investor letter also pushes the democratization of private markets, arguing that access to assets like data centers, private credit, power grids, and infrastructure should expand beyond institutions to include retail investors, particularly within 401(k)s. Fink is calling his new guidance the “democratization of investing” using globalization and capital markets. Fink says that the need for new infrastructure investment around the world will be HUGE and he wants private investors, like you and me, to be a part of it. Fink says that by 2040, the global demand for new infrastructure investment is $68 trillion.

Larry Fink is saying BlackRock wants to move away from the term ESG but still push big themes like sustainability and energy security. He sees wars and global instability as justification for more reliable energy and infrastructure. Fink said that means trillions in spending worldwide—the biggest investment opportunity of the next 15 years. And instead of keeping it just for big Wall Street players, he wants to let everyday investors (through their 401(k)s, for example) buy into these large-scale projects. Isn’t that special? Fink is so kind - always thinking of us! NOT.

This isn’t about values; it’s about de-risking BlackRock’s brand while keeping the same investment agenda.

The pitch: let everyday investors (through 401(k)s or retirement accounts) buy into private assets (infrastructure, private credit, etc.) that used to be for the wealthy only.

Reality: private assets are harder to value, less liquid, and more opaque than public stocks. That means more risk for retail investors, less accountability for big firms.

Democratization here really means “shifting risk from big institutions onto ordinary people’s retirement savings” while BlackRock collects management fees either way. Calling it a “need” is a sales tactic. The real goal: persuade governments and individuals to funnel money into BlackRock-managed assets under the guise of progress. It’s Wall Street’s classic playbook — turn global instability and genuine human needs (energy, infrastructure) into investment narratives, then channel both government money and individuals’ savings into products that enrich asset managers.

Citizens are locked in on both sides — through taxation (public subsidies) and retirement savings (private contributions). BlackRock positions itself as the trusted “neutral allocator,” but in reality, it becomes the power broker directing global capital flows.

What most people don’t realize is that Trump’s tariffs (and his entire plan based on economic protectionism for We the People) can, in theory, protect us from predators like BlackRock and act as a buffer between ordinary people and the risks of globalization-driven finance.

Without tariffs: people’s retirement savings (401ks, pensions) are tied to globally exposed private investments (ports in Africa, pipelines in Europe, Asian data centers). If instability hits, citizens bear that risk.

This is the real reason that BlackRock, the Communists, the open-border Koch Libertarians and the globalists hate tariffs - because it limits their ability to STEAL MORE OF OUR MONEY.

For proof, compare that to what Fink and BlackRock said in 2018 and 2022. It’s a complete pivot away from DEI, transgenderism and climate change - but the end result is the same. More money for BlackRock - less money and MORE RISK for you and me.

BLACKROCK 2018: Society is demanding that companies, both public and private, serve a social purpose. To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society. Companies must benefit all of their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate.

In the $1.7 trillion in active funds we manage, BlackRock can choose to sell the securities of a company if we are doubtful about its strategic direction or long-term growth. To sustain financial performance, however, you must also understand the societal impact of your business.

We also will continue to emphasize the importance of a diverse board. Boards with a diverse mix of genders, ethnicities, career experiences, and ways of thinking have, as a result, a more diverse and aware mindset. A company’s ability to manage environmental, social, and governance matters demonstrates the leadership and good governance that is so essential to sustainable growth.

Companies must ask themselves: What role do we play in the community? How are we managing our impact on the environment? Are we working to create a diverse workforce? Are we adapting to technological change?

BLACKROCK 2022: Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not “woke.” It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers, and communities your company relies on to prosper. This is the power of capitalism.

It is through effective stakeholder capitalism that capital is efficiently allocated, companies achieve durable profitability, and value is created and sustained over the long-term.

At the foundation of capitalism is the process of constant reinvention – how companies must continually evolve as the world around them changes or risk being replaced by new competitors.

Political activists, or the media, may politicize things your company does. They may hijack your brand to advance their own agendas. In this environment, facts themselves are frequently in dispute, but businesses have an opportunity to lead. Employees are increasingly looking to their employer as the most trusted, competent, and ethical source of information – more so than government, the media, and NGOs.

That is why your voice is more important than ever. It’s never been more essential for CEOs to have a consistent voice, a clear purpose, a coherent strategy, and a long-term view. Your company’s purpose is its north star in this tumultuous environment. The stakeholders your company relies upon to deliver profits for shareholders need to hear directly from you – to be engaged and inspired by you. They don’t want to hear us, as CEOs, opine on every issue of the day, but they do need to know where we stand on the societal issues intrinsic to our companies’ long-term success.

Putting your company’s purpose at the foundation of your relationships with your stakeholders is critical to long-term success. Employees need to understand and connect with your purpose; and when they do, they can be your staunchest advocates. Customers want to see and hear what you stand for as they increasingly look to do business with companies that share their values.

As companies rebuild themselves coming out of the pandemic, CEOs face a profoundly different paradigm than we are used to. Companies expected workers to come to the office five days a week. Mental health was rarely discussed in the workplace. And wages for those on low and middle incomes barely grew. That world is gone.

CEOs need to be asking themselves whether they are creating an environment that helps them compete for talent. At BlackRock we are doing the same: working with our own employees to navigate this new world of work.

The pandemic also shone a light on issues like racial equity, childcare, and mental health – and revealed the gap between generational expectations at work. These themes are now center stage for CEOs, who must be thoughtful about how they use their voice and connect on social issues important to their employees. How is your company’s culture adapting to this new world?

Capital markets have allowed companies and countries to flourish. But access to capital is not a right. It is a privilege. And the duty to attract that capital in a responsible and sustainable way lies with you.

Most stakeholders – from shareholders, to employees, to customers, to communities, and regulators – now expect companies to play a role in decarbonizing the global economy. It’s been two years since I wrote that climate risk is investment risk. And in that short period, we have seen a tectonic shift of capital. Sustainable investments have now reached $4 trillion. Actions and ambitions towards decarbonization have also increased. This is just the beginning. Every company and every industry will be transformed by the transition to a net zero world. The question is, will you lead, or will you be led?

I believe the decarbonizing of the global economy is going to create the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime. How are you preparing for and participating in the net zero transition? As your industry gets transformed by the energy transition, will you go the way of the dodo, or will you be a phoenix?

We focus on sustainability not because we’re environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and fiduciaries to our clients. As part of that focus, we are asking companies to set short-, medium-, and long-term targets for greenhouse gas reductions. Governments and companies must ensure that people continue to have access to reliable and affordable energy sources.

As stewards of our clients’ capital, we also ask businesses to demonstrate how they’re going to deliver on their responsibility to shareholders, including through sound environmental, social, and governance practices (ESG) and policies.

WHEN PEOPLE TELL ME WHO THEY ARE - I LISTEN.

