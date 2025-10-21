WOOHOO! THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED AND A HUGE DEAL.

President Trump has made a concerted effort to RELEASE Americans on both sides of the aisle (Blagojevich, D’Souza, Arpaio, J6ers, Libby, Santos, Manafort, Ulbrecht, Archer, etc.) who have been wrongly persecuted and maliciously prosecuted by the Obama-Biden DOJ and their henchmen like Andrew Weissmann.

And Trump’s not done yet - he promised to get out Tina Peters and is working on others.

NOW, in that spirit, President Trump HIMSELF is suing the Obama-Biden DOJ for $230 Million for federal investigations that were WRONGLY conducted against him.

These investigations include the Obama-Hillary-Comey engineered Russia Russia hoax, the J6 hoax, the stolen election, the impeachment hoax, the classified documents hoax and on and on and on.

The case would likely hinge on claims such as:

Abuse of process – alleging that federal investigations were used improperly for political purposes.

Malicious prosecution – arguing that the DOJ pursued baseless investigations without probable cause.

Constitutional violations – potentially citing infringements on due process and equal protection rights.

THIS SHOULD BE VERY INTERESTING. I CAN’T WAIT FOR DISCOVERY.

If filed, a $230 Million Federal lawsuit against the DOJ would involve the U.S. Court of Federal Claims or a district court depending on the legal basis. Discovery in such a case could indeed bring forward internal DOJ communications, FBI records, or other classified evidence.

