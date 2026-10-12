Tierney’s Real News

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Erin A. Quinn's avatar
Erin A. Quinn
Oct 12

I love your honesty, your truth in your story and your excellent writing. My sister died 6 years ago of alcoholism. Sheila will be forever missed. God Bless you and keep writing. I appreciate your hard work.

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twingirls49's avatar
twingirls49
Oct 12

I actually knew Karen and Richard. I was engaged to their 1st cousin. Yes, Karen suffered from anorexia and bulimia and later died of a heart attack as a result. Richard married my engaged-friends sister which was Richards 1st cousin (Mary). The road manager you met could have been Mark, who was Mary's brother.

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