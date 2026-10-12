By the grace of God, on October 12, 2026, I have 32 years of continuous sobriety—without a drink or any mind-altering substance.

I want to tell you my story—what I was like, what happened, and how I am now—so you can see who I really am. I’m speaking especially to those looking for help who don’t want to be labeled an alcoholic or addict, defective and diseased. I understand. I rejected those labels too.

Through the years I learned that I am not a disease to be managed. I am a gift from God whose watchkeeper brain got hijacked—and then found its way back to its real purpose. If we are allergic to peanuts, we simply don’t eat them. If we are allergic to alcohol, we don’t drink it. Same idea. The brain is fine; the wrong fuel is what does the damage. That is the description I prefer—the one Dr. Silkworth offered Bill Wilson long ago—rather than calling it a disease.

I grew up in Minneapolis, the oldest of three. My brother arrived only ten months after me; my sister two years later. My mother had my IQ tested so I could start kindergarten a year early—she didn’t want me and my brother in the same grade. Even then I was a caretaker type and pretty bossy.

I was always the littlest in class with the biggest mouth. Teachers put me in charge of recess, nap time, street crossings, the coat closet, tutoring—you name it. They told me I was smart and tenacious and that I could do anything. When I made them proud they’d take me across the street to the Dairy Queen for a cone or a basket of tater tots. Heaven. Even today, when I’m feeling down, I still go for that—it’s the cheapest happiness money can buy.

I inherited my Dad’s penchant for barking orders and being responsible, and my Mom’s gift for getting things done. My mother was born with progressive nerve deafness that affected her ability to hear and understand speech—and she passed it on to my brother and me. She never let it stop her. She learned to read lips, thrived, and taught me to do the same. “We are NOT victims,” she said. “We work around it. Besides, most people don’t say much worth listening to anyway.”

We were pretty poor. Dad worked two or three jobs—cab driver, ambulance driver, mailman. Mom was a hairdresser at Louella’s beauty salon just down the block. She didn’t drive then, and we had only one car, so we took the bus or walked everywhere. My parents were always working, so from a young age I was responsible for the house and the kids after school. Back then babysitting, cooking, and cleaning wasn’t a paid gig—it was my job. And I took it seriously.

I loved grade school. It was my time. I had friends, teachers, and neighbors who counted on me. And I had my Grandma Stevens—my mom’s mom. She never learned to drive and Grandpa was gone, so we took the bus shopping and watched TV wrestling together at night. She made me feel safe.

Dad never drank. He never talked about why, but I could tell he didn’t like it or being around drunk people. Later Mom told me his father had been a mean drunk. When I asked Dad, he said yes—he loved his father but hated him when he drank, loved his mother and hated how his father treated her. He didn’t want to be the same.

Two traumatic things in grade school shaped how I reacted to life forever.

I was seven when President Kennedy was assassinated. The sixties were filled with fear—Cuban Missile Crisis, more assassinations, riots, Vietnam, angry mobs on the evening news. At school they herded us into the basement to hide from nuclear bombs they said were coming any minute. They made us watch the reports. The kids would freeze. At nap time I’d ask them to sit close and stroke each other’s forearms. The soft touch slowed our breathing just enough so we could fall asleep for a little while.

When I was ten, something happened that made me realize the world isn’t always fair or safe. New kids had been bused to our school in South Minneapolis. At recess a couple of them started picking on my little brother. They knocked him down and he cried. I told them to stop. One pulled out a knife. I ran inside and got the teacher. That boy got into trouble, and I heard that he and about fifty of his friends were not happy and were going to make me pay for squealing.

The next day, as I left school for my weekly piano lesson—only a block away—I looked out the front door. At the bottom of the stairs stood an angry mob of kids holding bricks, bats, books, and sticks. I thought: stand my ground or run? I decided to run. I was terrified they would kill me.

I wasn’t afraid of anything back then. I used to put on a red cape, climb the retaining wall, and jump off. I thought I was Superman. That all changed that day.

I ran to the back door, crossed the street, and cut diagonally through the neighborhood to my piano teacher’s house. I thought I’d escaped—until I turned around and realized they were right behind me. I pounded on Mrs. Saunders’ front door. “LET ME IN!” She was about eighty and frail. She opened the door, eyes wide with fear, and slammed it shut just as the mob hit the porch. She called the police. She called my dad. He was furious and grateful I was unharmed.

We met with the principal, who basically said there was nothing he could do—these are little kids. I was accepted at a private school nearby, but my parents couldn’t afford it. So Dad planted a For Sale sign in the front yard and we moved five miles out to Richfield, where he thought we’d be safe.

Not too long ago I drove by that old grade school. The building is still there—right in the middle of what today they call the George Floyd neighborhood. I sat in front of that door for the first time in fifty years and remembered that moment as if it were yesterday. I couldn’t stop shaking and sobbing.

In that moment I realized that evil existed, that life wasn’t fair and just, that people I trusted could turn around and hurt me for no sane reason, and that people in power who were supposed to protect me wouldn’t always have my back. If someone doesn’t have your back and chooses to side with evil rather than good, it can literally be a matter of life and death. It’s not a game. It’s not the movies. It’s not Netflix.

I never forgot that feeling. It became part of who I am. I no longer felt invincible. I felt vulnerable and determined never to let that happen again. I needed to be safe at all costs. When a situation did not appear safe, I would leave it immediately or prepare to defend myself to survive.

Junior high in the “suburbs” of Richfield was tough at first. I was scared and alone, and these families had more money than we did. I’d lost my old friends and some of my confidence. But soon I met two wonderful girls, Jean and Eileen, who made me feel safe and loved again. They’re still my friends today. There were pizza nights, sleepovers, bike rides, swimming, softball, confirmation, cabin trips. I had a wonderful life in junior high.

Then I discovered boys.

I never thought I was attractive. Most boys ignored me or treated me like one of the gang. The ones I had crushes on never looked my way. But this one guy named Mike—older, had a motorcycle—asked me out to the drag races. I thought, how cool! An older boy likes me, and I’ve never been to the drag races.

I think I was sixteen and he was eighteen. Dad didn’t like Mike. I’d been to the movies once with a boy named Gary when I was fourteen—his father took us—and Dad was fine with that. But Mike had his own car. This was different. Mike smoked cigarettes and marijuana and drank liquor. That didn’t matter to me because I was not going to do that. I was better than that. Smarter. Stronger. I just wanted to go to the drag races and be cool.

Dad said absolutely not. As long as you live in my house you will do as I say. End of discussion. That didn’t sit well with me. I thought I’d earned the right. So I wrote him a long letter listing every reason I should be allowed to go—good student, good daughter, good worker, honest, diligent, trustworthy. Those of you who know me know how I love to write persuasive arguments. I left it on the kitchen table and told Mike to pick me up at 5 a.m. Saturday before my parents got up.

I came home around 5 p.m. while the family was having dinner. Dad was not happy. Corporal punishment ensued. I got the belt. That was the end of Mike.

Shortly after that I met a nice boy in math class named Tom. Funny, cute, and my dad liked him very much. He made me laugh and had my back. Tom’s parents wanted him to be a Catholic priest, but Tom decided we were going to get married after high school, he’d go to community college, study accounting, and we’d live happily ever after behind a white picket fence.

I was happy and in love. I went to Young Life in downtown Minneapolis with Jean and Eileen and felt the power of the Holy Spirit for the first time. I was born again.

Before that, I truly thought God was a spy for my parents. Not kidding. The only part of church I remembered was the ending when the minister made the sign of the cross and said, “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.” I loved that part. It’s one reason the song “The Blessing” is still so powerful for me today.

As a kid I used to read the encyclopedia before bed. We had a whole set of World Books. One day I decided to regale my grade-school friends with what I’d learned about menstruation and reproduction—certain God was watching and would report back to my parents.

It was right after I was born again that the devil showed up, right on cue. I started hanging out with a group of kids my parents would have called hooligans. They drank, smoked, partied hard. Their parents were separated or divorced. Some of the girls got pregnant and were “sent away.” I remember going to one party where they had a thing on the ground with a bunch of hoses coming out of it. To this day I am overwhelmingly grateful I never became a user of hard drugs.

One of my new friends was a tough girl named Violet. Dad didn’t like her or her parents—who were always fighting and separating. He called her mother insane, and he really didn’t like her father. Turns out he was right. Violet’s father would later try to sexually abuse me the same way he abused Violet and her sister, and her mother would slash herself with a knife when she was angry at her husband for cheating. At the time I thought Dad was just being mean. Now I know he was looking out for me. My dad wasn’t perfect, but he always had my back—even when I didn’t like it or appreciate it.

People always say they remember their first drink, and I do too. I was hitting a tennis ball against the wall at school by myself, as usual, over and over again. Then I went back to Violet’s house. I was thirsty, so I was going to have a big glass of orange juice, but there was a bottle of vodka on the counter. I added a bunch of that in a blender, frothed it up, and drank it all. I don’t know why I did that. I just did. I got sick and threw it up in the sink, and my retainer fell into the garbage disposal. I had to dig it out, terrified my dad would find out. I promised myself I would never do that again. But, as time will tell, I didn’t keep that promise to myself.

I wanted to leave home and be on my own. I interviewed for a secretarial job in the media department of an advertising agency. I could type really fast, so I got it. I started the day after I graduated high school and told my parents I was moving out. I was going to stay with Violet and her mother until our apartment was ready.

Dad came over to Violet’s mother’s house, pounding on the door, demanding I come home and get away from these people. They refused to answer. I just sat there shaking my head no. I wonder to this day if his pounding brought me back to the angry mobs of my youth.

We had spaghetti for dinner—my favorite. I ran to the bathroom, locked the door, and threw it up. Then I threw up again and again. I remember how good it felt to feel in control for just that brief moment. All the fear flowed out of me and I was at peace. I used to think I threw up that day because I was afraid of my dad. Now I think I was afraid he was right and the vomiting purged my anxiety. I was seventeen and on my own and scared to death. I left home with nothing but the clothes on my back and literally slept on the floor until I could make my way. Like my mother said—you make your bed, you lie in it. And I did.

For the next ten years I would purge my feelings that way. Anorexia and bulimia became a way of life, and I couldn’t stop. That was how I managed my anxiety. And when I finally did stop, I simply replaced one addiction with another—alcohol.

I never wanted to drink. I knew I came from a long line of “functional” alcoholics and planned to be strong like my dad. In my immediate circle I knew many who died from alcohol or drugs, and nobody talked about it. Addiction was considered an embarrassment, a weakness, a moral failing. People conveniently died of something else. Recovery was mocked as a path for losers—“taking the pledge.”

I even remember reading a newspaper article about my great-great-great-grandfather, a famous fireman, who “fell off the truck” on the way to a five-alarm fire. Later I learned he’d been “disguised with alcohol”—that’s what the article said. In other words, he was drunk, fell off, and was run over by horses. Nobody mentioned that part.

So as a young adult I was determined not to become an alcoholic. I carried my six-pack of diet Fresca or Tab everywhere and quietly binge-and-purged when I thought no one was looking. I was also determined not to be fat, so I starved myself when I wasn’t binging. I needed to convey to the world that I was perfectly in control—to cover the fear inside.

It worked for a while, but working in an ad agency in the seventies was a tough place for a seventeen-year-old girl to grow up and stay dry. Cocktails at lunch, happy hour at five, late nights every night. I had a refrigerator in my office filled with wine. It really was like Mad Men—wild, decadent, and actually pretty fun.

I advanced quickly because I was bright and a workaholic and had a lot to prove—often working fifteen hours a day and sleeping in the office. I broke up with my sweet high-school boyfriend Tom (I don’t remember any of the details) and justified it by saying it was best for him—he should be a Catholic priest and not with me. In reality I wanted to practice my addictions alone and not be judged or accountable to anyone. The good news is he did become a priest and had a wonderful life.

I drank a lot and perfected binging and purging over the next ten years. I also developed a weird distorted view of my body. Twiggy was in vogue—about eighty pounds, hollow-faced, skin and bones. That emaciated look was what the media told us defined an attractive woman. I weigh about 120 now, but back then for a while I was more than twenty pounds lighter and still thought I looked fat. What we do to ourselves.

I was quickly promoted from secretary to media buyer. When I was twenty, one of the sales reps invited me to a Carpenters concert in Minneapolis. We went backstage to meet Karen and Richard. Their manager thought I was pretty and asked if I wanted to go on tour with them for a week—Chicago and then Toronto. My boss said sure, you deserve a vacation. That was the first time I ever flew on a plane. It was a Learjet. In the mornings I’d grab a coffee and go down to watch Karen rehearse. She’d be standing alone on the stage in her robe, curlers in her hair, fluffy slippers on her feet, singing a cappella. She had a truly beautiful voice that filled the entire room—perfect pitch. I sat and listened in awe.

When she wasn’t performing, she and her brother went back to their rooms. They never really made eye contact or talked to anyone. The manager later told me Karen was suffering from anorexia and bulimia and her brother was addicted to porn and drugs. I thought, wow, she’s just like me. That was the first time I realized I wasn’t the only one who did that. I was even more amazed that a famous person would do that.

When I got home I decided it was time to get married. I was done with dating and thought I could “fix myself” if I had a good man in my house. Or maybe I just didn’t want to end up like Karen Carpenter. So I went to a bar called Eddie Webster’s near the office and looked for my future husband. There he was across the room—Paul, the cutest damn thing I’d ever seen: tall, blond, lanky, funny, adorable. We got married seven months later and bought a house. My parents loved him. Dad loved him. I hoped by getting married and living together I would get over my bulimia and control my drinking.

Nah. Didn’t happen. I just had to learn to binge and purge quietly, and that filled me with more resentment. Marriage didn’t fix me, but I sure did learn how to drink like a man. I graduated from beer and wine to hard liquor—perfect Manhattans with an olive and a twist (not a cherry), gin martinis with onions in chilled glasses. We’d go to parties and play game after game of Trivial Pursuit because it didn’t require much hand-eye coordination—until I got too drunk to speak. Then I’d stumble to bed, get up, and start all over in the morning with Bloody Marys and beer at brunch.

Everything I did centered on drinking: cabin weekends, skiing, sailing, camping, road trips, horseback riding—all just means to the same end. I was a binge drinker and a binge eater—a workaholic during the week and a binger on the weekends. Oddly, the more I drank and purged, the more successful I became. Or maybe it was the other way around.

I was a department head by twenty-three, a VP in a billion-dollar company by twenty-five, ran a business at twenty-seven, and built my own advertising agency by thirty-two—all without a college degree and all with progressive deafness. And through it all I was a master at hiding who I really was inside.

Outside I appeared responsible, paid my bills, helped my clients and friends, trained my employees, worked hard, and kept my house and person spotless. Inside I was a wreck, filled with the most horrible loneliness and despair you can imagine. I was determined that no one could ever know me, because if they did they would hate me and see what a freak I really was.

I left my husband after eighteen months for the same reason I left Tom. I told myself I was doing it for them, but the reality was I wanted to practice my nonsense alone and not be accountable or judged by anyone.

In 1980 I met a guy through work named Gary—the first person I ever told about my binging and purging. I trusted him to have my back. He was really upset and decided I needed help. He encouraged me to see a psychiatrist downtown and found me a group at the University of Minnesota.

The psychiatrist gave me a battery of tests and said, “You’re smart—really smart. Your psych tests are normal. There’s nothing wrong with your brain. You just have a lot of responsibility for such a young woman.” He said frankly they didn’t know much about eating disorders and had little success curing them because abstinence doesn’t work—people have to eat or they’ll die. Then he handed me samples of a new drug called Valium—“kind of a wonder drug for the ladies.” That’s what they did back then. Hand you a bottle of pills and send you on your way.

I threw those Valium samples in the garbage. I later learned they were nothing more than booze in a pill. I didn’t want to add another addiction to my roster. I already had food, booze, men, work, and cigarettes.

Then I went to a group session. I thought it would be filled with women with anorexia and bulimia. Instead it was basically a room full of homeless men who had lost everything because they were drinking and binging and purging just like me—except they were to the point of robbing people to get money for the food and drink. They were emaciated and sickly looking. I could see my future right in front of me.

Disgusted, I went out and bought every single book I could find on eating disorders and alcoholism and thought I could educate my way out of it. How did that work? It did not.

When I was twenty-six I was in New York on business and got a call that my dad had had a major aneurysm burst in his brain while getting ready for work. He was prepping for brain surgery. Mom was beside herself. I flew home, took a cab to the hospital, and sat beside him on the bed behind a curtain. He shared many things with me—things I doubt he’d ever shared with anyone. That was the first time in my life my dad ever talked to me about how he felt. I learned more about him in that half hour than I had known my entire life. He appeared to know he was not going to come out whole. He told me to be strong and take care of my mother, my brother, and my sister. He told me he loved me. He told me he loved my mom very, very much - and to make sure she knew.

He came out of surgery with temporary paralysis and ended up never being able to form new memories. He could remember the past but not record the future. He always remembered me—but thought I was twenty-six years old forever. The whole world was new to him every sixty seconds. He was fifty-three. He would spend thirty years like that at the Veterans Home before he died.

Two weeks later Karen Carpenter died of complications from anorexia and bulimia. That was the day I decided to stop binging and purging. I didn’t want to die. My dad had asked me to take care of my mom, my brother, and my sister. My parents needed me. I just stopped—even though those doctors told me I never could. A ten-year addiction literally ended in a day.

How? I made a decision to stop. Every time I thought about it I stopped myself and said no. I wired my brain for good—not bad—and prayed for help every night. Today I believe God put Karen Carpenter in my life to teach me what could be if I didn’t change.

Unfortunately, my drinking really ratcheted up after I quit the eating disorder. I no longer purged what I drank. I absorbed every ounce. I simply traded one obsessive-compulsive addiction for another.

The turning point in my drinking career was a DWI four years later. I was supposed to go to my mom’s for dinner on a Saturday night and drank a bunch of vodka beforehand so I wouldn’t have to drink much when I got there. I did that often. Then, I had wine with dinner, then coffee. I left around 8 p.m. to drive home—only three miles away—and the really scary thing is I thought I was fine by then. I thought I was sober.

The next thing I knew I came to hanging upside down by my seat belt in my mini-van on the grass of an apartment complex, surrounded by police and ambulance and fire trucks and dozens of people. Apparently I’d leaned down to tune the radio, went right through a red light, and a Lincoln Continental had broadsided me. The van rolled over three or four times. I miraculously wasn’t hurt, and neither were the other people.

In my drunken stupor I first thought the people in the other car had run the red light. When I finally realized it was my fault—because people were pointing and screaming at me for being drunk and a danger—I told the police officer to take me away and lock me up forever. My blood alcohol was .24 and I hadn’t had a drink for several hours. I thought I was sober. I can’t imagine what it was the moment I ran that light. That’s the kind of tolerance I had built up.

The next day I went to see my totaled van with my ex-husband and his brother, who was a lawyer. It was a mass of twisted metal. I couldn’t believe I survived and was so grateful I didn’t kill or hurt anyone. Against his brother’s recommendation I went to court and pled guilty. I had already told the police I was guilty. In my mind there was no point in denying it. I would accept the punishment.

I will never forget the probation officer telling me that .24 was really high and asking if I thought I had a drinking problem. I said yes, absolutely—why, nobody has ever asked me that before. He said, “Do you want help?” I said, “Yes, I do.”

The judge agreed to waive my fine if I would go to a class one day a week for eight weeks after work. I agreed. I spent a weekend playing cards with sex offenders at the workhouse in Plymouth and went to “drunk classes” where they showed horrible films about drunk driving and taught us about the physical effects of chronic alcoholism. I went to one recovery meeting but it was filled with a bunch of old guys and I didn’t go back. But for the first time in my adult life I went six weeks without drinking.

During that time I got a call from an old friend who owned his own advertising agency and it was failing. He asked if I would come over and run it for him and help him get it back on track. He needed a break. I was known as somebody who was good at turning things around. He put me in charge, gave me his office, and basically disappeared for a couple of years. I was able to control my drinking enough to bring in new clients, keep the old ones happy, revamp the staff and procedures, and bring us back to profitability within short order.

When it came time for him to share the newfound profits with me as he promised—due to my hard work—he suddenly fired me instead. He said he was ready to take over again and pushed me out with no severance. He wanted all the money for himself. I was shocked. Co-workers later told me he needed the money to fund a bad cocaine addiction. I had a house payment, cabin payment, car payment, and no money in the bank. I thought my life was over.

Our biggest clients called me at home and asked what was going on. I told them. They said he’d called them and told them I was “having emotional issues” and needed six months of rest. I told them that was a total lie. The clients said the only reason we’re there is because of you—so if you want to start your own ad agency just write up a contract and we’ll sign. I hired a staff and started my own agency out of my home with millions in billings one week later. Another large new client came on board the following week. Just when I thought my life was over, God had other plans. Never give up before the miracle happens.

Eventually I moved the agency out of my house to a suite downtown Minneapolis. For the next seven years I ran my own marketing agency. I’d work all week, then on Friday night I’d usually lock myself in my house or head to the cabin with a bottle of gin, a box of wine, and a twelve-pack of beer. Friday night was martinis. Saturday morning was coffee and Bloody Marys. Saturday night was wine. Sunday morning was coffee followed by beer, a nap, and the sobering-up process that started around 3 p.m. for the work week ahead.

This was the days of fax machines. I’d fax material all over the country and then wake up Sunday morning and wonder what the heck I’d done the day before. I’d have to check and recheck my work to make sure I didn’t do something wrong. It was exhausting. Thank goodness they didn’t have text or email when I drank. What a mess that would have been.

I drank alone like this almost every weekend for the last seven years of my drinking—either at my cabin or at home. If I had an event or presentation I would not drink for a few days so I could look good and stop shaking. I could do that. I would count ounces to be sure I had no alcohol in my system before I drove. I would read everything I could get my hands on to learn why I drank and how to quit—but self-knowledge didn’t matter. Once I started drinking in earnest I could not stop.

I would wander around the house with a bottle of Windex and shine every surface—as if keeping my big house spotless made up for my drunkenness. I would watch old movies on TV and marvel at how people could leave half-full glasses of wine on the table or just have two with dinner and stop. How did normal people do that? It couldn’t be willpower, because I was able to accomplish almost everything in my life I set out to do—except stop myself from drinking once I started.

People would envy me and thought I had the world by the tail. Little did they know who I was behind closed doors.

I would always plan to have enough booze on hand because I didn’t dare drink and drive—which was the best thing about that DWI: I would never drink and drive again. So if I ran out I would call a liquor store and have them deliver a large quantity for the party I wasn’t really going to have. I’d say I needed a little bit of everything—beer, wine, booze—for all the guests. I’d even order scotch even though I hated scotch, just to diversify the purchase because I was “fooling them all.”

And I’d look at myself in the mirror in the bathroom and scream, “You are crazy. You are crazy.”

I was afraid to live and afraid to die and I didn’t know how to do either. It was one of those hopeless Saturday nights that finally started my recovery.

That evening I opened the yellow pages under alcoholism and started dialing numbers until somebody answered. A, B, C—and somebody finally answered around 10 p.m. at a club called Cavalier. I was surprised. In fact I think that’s why I was calling so late—hoping nobody would answer.

It turned out to be a recovery meeting that had started at 8 p.m. on a Saturday night in Edina, Minnesota—located ironically under a liquor store—some twenty miles away. One guy was cleaning up, so that’s why he was still there. He offered to pick me up for a meeting at 10 a.m. the next morning if I was willing to pour out my booze, go to bed, and not drink until he picked me up.

I said, “Sure, but you live too far away.” He asked where I lived—and it turned out he lived right around the corner from me, near the workhouse. He knew right where I lived. Coincidence? Nope. God.

The next morning he showed up at my door. When I walked into that recovery meeting I saw happy people—men, women, young, old, happy, sober people. And a lot of cigarette smoke, which was fine with me because I was a serious smoker back then.

They gave me a copy of a book written by alcoholics in recovery. I took it home that night and read it all, every word. For the first time in my life I didn’t feel like a freak. The first story I read was called “Freedom from Bondage,” written in 1947 by a woman. One line in particular stuck with me:

“The medical profession would probably tell me I was conditioned for alcoholism by the things that happened to me in my childhood. And I am sure they would be right as far as they go, but A.A. has taught me I am the result of the way I reacted to what happened to me as a child.”

God was everywhere in that book. There were stories by women and men who were just like me. I was not the only one in the world who felt and acted this way. There were millions with the same struggles in hundreds of countries around the world.

I went to recovery meetings for six months and listened to lots of recovery stories. I hung out with other sober people and did fun things sober. I even danced sober for the first time in twenty years. I did everything you’re not supposed to do in early sobriety, but I was sober and happy and on a pink cloud and I thought the rules didn’t apply to me. I had this thing licked.

Then I relapsed on a cruise. I didn’t even see it coming. I came back home and a friend I hoped to go to meetings with killed himself because he couldn’t stay sober. I was a failure once again. I was embarrassed and ashamed to face my new sober friends, and I walked away from meetings and from God for the next three years.

But the good news is—at that point—I knew help existed for people like me. I knew how to find recovery meetings and counselors and sober people. I had experienced six months of continuous sobriety, so I knew it could be done. And I had a tiny sliver of hope—a mustard seed of hope—that God could help me do it again if and when I was ready.

My bottom thankfully finally happened about three years later—three years of trying every possible way to control my drinking by myself.

My mom’s boyfriend dropped dead suddenly, and she was so distraught it was hard to watch. Four years after my dad’s brain stopped working, my mom had met a new man she fell madly in love with. I had never seen her so happy—and then her new boyfriend dropped dead on the dock while they were fishing. I knew I had to do something or she would die, and I frankly was not in any shape to do anything. I couldn’t lose her too on top of my dad. My mom couldn’t hear on the phone, so when she needed me she would call and say my name and then I would drive over to talk to her. This was before email and text. I could not be there for her because I couldn’t drink and drive.

That was the bottom for me. I needed to be sober so I could be responsible and take care of my mom like I should. I promised my dad that I would.

So that night I called my old sober friends and they told me to pour my booze down the drain and meet them at the Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis the next day. I did. I told them I wanted to stop drinking. And they replied, “Then don’t drink, hang out with us, and go to meetings.”

And that’s what I did. After I was sober a year I looked around at the life I had built—the business, the big house, the pool, the cars, the things I had bought to fill up that big hole inside—and said, “I don’t want any of this.”

I sold my business and big house and most of my stuff. I got my people jobs at my clients and moved home with my mom, watched her get sober, slept in my old little room in Richfield, and went to college for the first time. I went to community college. I didn’t want a degree—I just wanted to learn new stuff. I loved it. I was seventeen years old all over again and I had a second chance at being an adult. I had great teachers who reminded me of my youth. I started doing freelance assignments, started writing and taught myself lots of new things.

I was lucky enough to have my mom become my best friend and watch many people that I care about find sobriety. And I was able to be there for both my parents when they died—clean and sober. What a gift and a blessing. I miss them both all the time.

Remember my boss with the cocaine addiction who fired me? He was one of the people on my list of resentments that I had a hard time finding and forgiving—but I was willing. Years later I ran into him one day while visiting a friend in recovery who was having surgery at the Veterans Hospital. My old boss was at the front desk—eight years clean and sober, bright-eyed and clear-headed and so happy to see me. What a gift. God put him in front of me when I least expected it and most needed it. We hugged and all was well. I have found that if I am willing to change, forgive, or connect, God will put people and things in front of me to help me do that.

I can honestly say that since I made a decision to stop drinking more than thirty years ago and asked God to help me stay sober, I have not once had a compulsion to drink. My obsession with alcohol was lifted overnight.

So where am I today?

I was blessed to retire early at fifty-three—the same age my dad was when he had his stroke—and now I spend my days doing healthy, purposeful things. Coincidence? Nope. God. And there’s nothing better than waking up without an alarm.

I have learned what my triggers are and I try to avoid them rather than be a martyr and resist them. I don’t keep booze in the house so I’m not tempted when I’m alone. I don’t fill the cupboards with big bags of chips or the freezer with gallons of ice cream for the same reason. Portion control works best for me.

I have lots of sober friends, but I don’t judge my friends who drink. In fact, I’m grateful they can enjoy a drink and stop—even though I cannot. And if I’m in any place that makes me uncomfortable, I simply leave.

A few years ago the old anxious feelings from childhood started rising again. When COVID hit, the world around me turned into a frightened, angry, divided mob—just like the one I faced as a little girl. That same division even showed up in some of my recovery meetings, and I didn’t like it. I needed to run away for a while. So I did. I sold my home in Minneapolis and moved to the woods of Wisconsin, where I see God everywhere.

Thankfully, this time I ran toward God instead of away from Him. And I discovered He had been with me all along—waiting. All I had to do was let Him in.

In that quieter season I found new recovery meetings and new sober friends, while staying connected to many of the old ones. I found new churches and pastors who have deepened my faith. Balancing my Christian walk with my recovery has become the solid ground I stand on.

It was also in that quieter place that I finally started looking closely at the strange way I remember things and the patterns that seem to be repeating in my whole life without my ever noticing them.

When I first put down my story on paper, I realized that there were many episodes in my life I can’t remember in detail. I don’t remember the big moments in life that others seem to recall: my confirmation, my graduation, my wedding day, my promotions. I don’t carry long, connected stories the way I think most people do. I carry flashes—sudden, sharp pictures and feelings, especially from anything traumatic or painful. And when there are gaps—which there are, a lot of them—my mind fills them in often with stories that aren’t even true! And almost always, the story it tells me is that I was the one who did something wrong.

Imagine that! For a long time I thought I was the only one who processed memories that way and that it was part of me being “defective.”

It turns out that science says that’s just how a highly “vigilant brain” is built by God. They call it the “watchkeeper brain.” Remarkably, studies show that roughly fifteen to twenty percent of the population is wired with “watchkeeper” brains like mine.

Watchkeepers have brains that notice detail more than others—and our stress hormones have a higher base level, rise faster and stay up longer. That means that the part of our brains that tags emotion works overtime while the part that would normally string details into an orderly story that’s safely filed away doesn’t get the chance to do that. What’s left are flashes, not narratives, by design.

We also have a deeper and more exhaustive way of processing all the detail that comes in so that it can be acted upon immediately—not filed away for later.

I believe that God must have designed it that way on purpose: when a threat shows up, our brains need to recognize danger instantly and act, and not worry about recording what color the wallpaper was in the background. This type of “watchkeeper” wiring shows up across more than a hundred species. Groups need early-warning observers—the ones who notice the subtle shift everyone else misses.

So I took that morsel of information and applied it to my life story. I realized that the single afternoon outside my grade school was trauma enough to trigger the watchkeeper in me and elevate it to a higher level for the rest of my life.

School and the authorities had been my ultimate safety net. When they failed, something inside me responded in a particular way. For years I blamed myself for that day, when the opposite was true. None of it was my fault. I was a child who stood up for my brother. The adults who should have protected me failed. My child’s brain, facing what felt like death and a world that would not protect it, decided—without my knowing I was deciding—that the fault must be inside me. If I am the problem, maybe I can control it.

That same blueprint still runs in my adult relationships. When a partner or friend does something unsafe, it registers at the old threat level and my body demands I disconnect at once. High stress blanks out the details of what actually happened. The childhood script rushes in to fill the empty space: They were nice. I am just broken and cannot form relationships. Blaming myself protects me from the worse terror—that someone I let close was never safe.

This self-blaming is one reason watchkeeper brains often have a harder time forming and keeping close relationships. It isn’t because we are incapable of connection. It’s a survival strategy—preservation first. Deep, lasting intimacy was never the primary mission of a system built to scan for danger and keep the perimeter secure.

One recent episode showed me the pattern in living color. An old boyfriend contacted me after his girlfriend died. Friends told me he had always cared, that I had walked away years before for no reason, that I should give him another chance. We talked for months. He invited me to stay with him for a while in a warmer place. After only a few weeks under his roof he exploded in rage because I misheard something in a noisy public place. Later, dropping me off, he hit the gas so hard the car door nearly struck me. When I took an Uber to get some space, he followed me. I went home, reviewed the cold, hard facts of the situation, and cut off all contact.

Looking back I realized he was always this way—I’d just conveniently forgotten. My brain had erased the earlier rage to keep the myth of a safe world intact, and it had listened to the outside voices that sounded too much like the principal who once shrugged. Grief had made him look harmless until we were close again, but eventually the real baseline returned. Still, my adult instinct worked. I noticed the rage. I registered the car used as a weapon. I flagged the following. I left. The system that once hid the truth from me can now, with clear evidence, be trusted.

I’m learning to tell the difference between ordinary human flaws and true unsafety. Trust is no longer an all-or-nothing box—it’s a dial I can turn. The real test isn’t whether someone ever fails me, but whether they try to repair. When the old panic rises I give myself a twenty-four-hour pause. No big decisions. Just write down the cold facts so my adult mind can see them instead of letting the ten-year-old take the wheel.

The same trauma explains why I became bulimic and alcoholic so early. When the outside world turned lawless, my brain went looking for any domain it could still rule. It started with a pounding on a door—just like that day at my piano teacher’s. Food became my first drug of choice: controlling what went in and what came out. The binging and purging also forced a physical exhaustion that discharged the terror and adrenaline trapped in my body. Alcohol came next. It was the only thing strong enough to quiet a nervous system that had been locked in red alert since the day of the chase.

I used to think all this was a defect. Now I think it’s a gift from God—a high-horsepower engine. Mine just didn’t have any brakes. I was going down the wrong road with no map and no one to tell me where to turn.

Drugs and alcohol don’t create the watchkeeper. They hijack what was already built for a high purpose—a system designed for vigilance and deep perception, turned against itself. The craving, the restlessness, the mental obsession—none of that was proof I was defective. That’s just what happens when you run a finely tuned instrument on the wrong fuel.

A hijacked system isn’t the same as a broken one. I needed to learn that difference the hard way. The brain itself is fine. The wrong fuel is what does the damage. If we are allergic to peanuts, we don’t eat them. If we are allergic to alcohol, we simply don’t drink it. That is the description I prefer—Dr. Silkworth’s allergy concept—rather than the disease model.

I’ve found the orchid metaphor in psychology useful. Most people function like dandelions—they can grow in almost any soil. Fifteen-to-twenty percent of us are orchids. In harsh conditions we wilt into anxiety, addiction, dysregulation. In the right conditions we flower into deep mastery, pattern recognition, drive. The same intensity that once fueled destructive loops becomes a strength when it’s pointed at meaningful work.

(I actually put together a whole position paper on the science behind all this—the brain research and the “why” behind the watchkeeper idea. You can read that here with my source links. Response to my theory has been very positive and I’ve been encouraged to write a book about it - which I’m seriously considering.)

There came a day when I stopped begging God to fix whatever was “wrong” with me, and started asking Him instead to teach me how to take care of what He’d already put in me.

That one shift changed everything. The same intensity that used to drive me to the bottle is the very thing that keeps me sober and alert today. It was never something to be numbed away. It was something to be aimed.

These days I try to protect that part of myself the way you’d protect anything valuable. I need quiet. I need real breaks, not just busyness that looks like rest. I need long stretches where I can focus on one thing at a time, relationships without a lot of drama, time outside, good sleep, and small daily habits that settle me down without a drink in my hand. When I can’t change the outer environment, I use small shields—headphones, less visual clutter, a brief cold or breathing reset, the quiet reminder that the emotion in the room isn’t automatically mine. Shared noisy spaces often fail me because every micro-sound and passing movement eats the attention I need for deep work. Solitude isn’t preference; it’s necessity.

I know now I get to choose which way I wire this brain—toward good or toward harm. That choice is mine every single day.

For centuries, medicine and psychology have filed alcoholism, addiction, and OCD control behaviors under pathology—broken circuits in an otherwise normal mind. But what if they’re not symptoms of a defective brain, but the hallmarks of a finely tuned survival system that simply cannot tolerate the wrong fuel?

Looking back at my own patterns hasn’t shown me a diagnosis. It’s shown me a design—lived imperfectly, sure, but a design all the same.

We notice what others miss. We feel more. We react faster. We carry a personal cost that can be managed, channeled, and redeemed. Drugs and alcohol simply mess with that perfection. They take a system designed for high alert and deep perception and turn it against itself.

The work isn’t to dismantle the engine. It’s to learn its manual: protect its sensory bandwidth, tell present safety from the old threat templates, fill the drive with purpose rather than escape, and trust that the adult self, grounded in a power greater than ourselves, can keep the perimeter secure. When that understanding settles, the flashes lose their power to rewrite history as self-blame. The allergy is met with abstinence and structure rather than shame. And the watchkeeper finally rests—not by shutting down, but by knowing the night is watched and the tribe is safe.

That is what I want every alcoholic or addict who reads or hears these words to carry away:

You were not built as a disease to be managed. You were built as a watchkeeper. The substances only interfered with the perfection of that design—like the wrong fuel in a high-performance engine, or like peanuts to someone with a peanut allergy. Recovery is not the erasure of who you are. It is the return of the instrument to its rightful purpose—under God, for the protection and service of the people around you.

Today I am often alone but rarely lonely. I go to sleep comforted by the fact that God is with me, that I did the best I could that day, and that is all that is required.

Every night I thank Him for another day and pray for a sober, clear-headed tomorrow. Every morning He grants me a second chance at life.

I ask God to keep me sober and honest.

I ask Him to give me wisdom and purpose.

I ask Him to rebuke me when I’m wrong.

I ask Him to show me the next right thing to do and say.

I ask Him to open my eyes to the miracles that happen around me every day.

Somehow He keeps putting people—I call them angels—in front of me to help me make better choices.

For a woman who didn’t trust anyone with her truth and spent most of her life hidden away, I am proud to be here today telling you who I am—and knowing that it will be OK.

It’s a great day to be sober.

I love you all.

God bless.

I told my story a few years ago at a church in Minnesota - you can watch that here if you’re interested.

You can find my position paper on the Watchkeeper Brain theory here: