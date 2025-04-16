Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Alex Jones about 9/11 and now Curt Weldon, a former Congressman who was shunned for asking questions about it. Is something coming out in the files that Trump recently declassified that the CIA & the Deep State want to get ahead of? Is this a limited hangout? Even though it’s shocking, most of what Weldon told Tucker we already knew.

TUCKER CARLSON: We recorded the interview you're about to watch five days ago and I've been thinking about it ever since. It's with a former congressman from Pennsylvania called Curt Weldon. Curt Weldon was a very significant figure in Washington twenty years ago. He was not some obscure backbencher. He was one of the most powerful Republicans in the Congress about to take over the Armed Services Committee until he asked questions about the official story on 9-11.

At which point, the Bush administration sent the FBI to his daughter's house, destroyed her life, never charged her with a crime, and effectively got Curt Weldon bounced out of Congress. I haven't talked to him in 20 years. I didn't know exactly what to expect, but this conversation, the one you're about to see, raises far more questions than I ever anticipated.

This is not a crazy person. These are not crazy questions. He makes no claims he doesn't have personal firsthand evidence of.

When it ended, I asked him how many other officials who were in and around Washington during 9-11 have similar questions. And he said to me, as far as I know, all of them. And he's still in touch with a lot of those people.

After this conversation, which again we've been thinking about ever since, I thought it might be time to look a little more deeply into the 9-11 Commission Report.

Was it accurate? 9-11 changed the United States forever. Those of us who remember it, who live through it can tell you. This was a different country afterward, completely different and not a better country. And so there is no more significant historical event in the lifetimes of any living American than 9-11. And the fact that there are still outstanding questions about what exactly happened and why is troubling.

Up until this point, most of the people who've addressed these questions are either crazy or seem slightly crazy. Now is the time for a sober look, not a wild-eyed. speculative look, but an honest look and honest conversations with people who participated in the response to that day, government officials. And so we're going to do that.

We are planning right now a multi-part documentary series on 9-11, and we hope to bring that to you as soon as we possibly can. And now, former Congressman Curt Weldon.

Tucker: Congressman, thank you so much for doing this. I haven't seen you in 20 years. One of the last times I thought about you was right around 2006, and you had frequent guest on the show that I was hosting then and I read that the FBI had raided your daughter's house and I thought man, I was like “Curt Weldon, I guess he's corrupt” and then I never heard never heard anything about it and then you lost that election to a guy who I was that was kind of repulsive and then probably 15 years passed and I thought to myself “Wait a second, Curt Weldon was the only Republican I'm aware of who criticized the US response the intel agency's response to 9-11, who wrote a book.”

Blaming elements of the US government for allowing 9-11 to happen. and then covering it up, and then right on the cusp of becoming Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, the FBI raids your daughter's house and you lose an election in which your opponent has funding from all over the United States. And no one's ever heard of this guy who won. He's got more money and you're out of Congress and I began to think maybe this was a setup. So I thought I would ask you.

Curt Weldon [00:03:13] Well, it definitely was, and you're always one of my heroes. I enjoyed your show with Paul Pagala and when I did Hannity and Combs, all the others. I took my work very seriously. I'm a teacher by profession, youngest of nine kids, firefighter, as a volunteer all my life, and that's my devotion even to this day. I don't get any money for it, but it's what I'm committed to and why I care about 9-11 so much. I was at 9-11, I was, not on 9-11. I was at the trade center in 1993 at the invitation of Fire Commissioner Howard to go up there and learn about what had occurred the first time they attacked us. And they introduced me to a young fire officer, former Marine, five kids, named Ray Downey.

He became one of my best friends. Ray told me what he thought we should do. I took his advice seriously and wrote the legislation to create the Gilmore Commission. The Gilmore commission was chaired by Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore, a man of integrity. I had him on a podcast last September for 20 minutes and the Gilmore Commission's recommendations were largely what the 9-11 Commission took credit for after the fact.

One of those recommendations was to have a fusion center of intelligence be put together. At the time, I was doing this on behalf of the firefighters to deal with disasters. I was in the position to oversee the funding as the chairman of all military research and technology funding, about $180 billion. The services were building information dominant centers. The Army was at Fort Belvoir. And I would get down there regularly and meet with them. And we became good friends. I didn't bother getting ready into the program. I didn't need to, but I knew what they were using with new software like Starlight and Spires and Fusion and data mining and analysis and link analysis. This was gonna be important to prevent what happened in 1993.

So I supported them. Which was the first bombing of the World Trade Center. First bombing. As a result, I went to John Hamre, Deputy Secretary of Defense under Clinton, and I said, John, you have to go see what they're doing down there. He did. He called me, said, you're right, Mr. Chairman. And by the way, John Hamre had endorsed me for chairman of the committee in 2000, as did Rumsfeld. This is before 9-11, obviously. Both endorsed me publicly. I had their letters.

And he said, but you've got to convince the CIA and the FBI to let us use their data because there are 33 classified systems. And if they don't allow us to use their data, this won't succeed. On November the 4th of 1999, in my office in the Rayburn building, I had John Hamre, Deputy Secretary of Defense. I had the Deputy Director of the FBI, and I had their names and the Deputy director of the CIA. And we talked about the NOAA, National Operation Analysis Hub, Policymaker and Warfighters' Toll to Deal with Emerging Transnational Terrorist Threats, the Fusion Center. Hamre said, we need this. I'll manage it. I said, I'll get it funded. The FBI said, great, we're all in. And the CIA said, we don't want it. We're not supporting it. We're doing something called CI-21 on our own.

I spent two years traveling around the country, giving speeches at intelligence forums, calling for a fusion center. I put language in two successive defense bills, calling for fusion center, 9-11 happens. I get frantic calls from four of those professional staffers at the Able Danger team, which I later learned was the name of this group at Fort Belvoir.

We have to see you right away, Mr. Chairman. Scott Philpott, Annapolis grad, Navy career officer, commander of four ships, pleading with me to meet. Tony Shaffer, Lieutenant Colonel, Bronze Star recipient, spy for the military. Eileen Pricer, Air Force career intelligence officer, expert on computers, and Eric Clinesmith. I met with each of them privately. They all told me the same story. and they rolled out the charts that I just showed you. Those charts I will make public now because they're not classified.

I showed them when I testified before the Senate hearing. We identified every cell of al-Qaeda in the world the year before 9-11. We identified the New York cell a year before 911. We knew there was gonna be a problem. The Able Danger team tried to go to the FBI and Justice Department three times. We have the names. All three times they were stopped. We have the names of the person, the FBI, that was told to deny the meetings. They were not allowed to transfer the information.

That information, when I came out with my book, Louis Freeh, former FBI director, wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal and said on Good Morning America, could have prevented 9-11 from happening. That's not me saying that, that's Louis Freeh and General Keith Lambert, our general in charge of special operations on horseback. was asked in this award-winning book, became a movie, on page 27, General, what were your thoughts when 9-11 happened? And he said, within seconds I knew who had done the attack, and I knew that involved Mohammed Atta.

Thirdly, after this all broke and I came out with my book criticizing the agency and started really going crazy protecting these brave heroes that were being abused by defense intelligence, the Inspector General for the Pentagon files a whistleblower paper. I have a copy of it. I'll give it to you. His name is John Crane. He asked for protection because his bosses in DIA refused to allow him to become a whistleblower when he told them that he was told to lie to the Congress. He was told the misinformed the Congress, I have that in writing Tucker. The 9-11 Commission is a coverup, 1000% coverup. Zelikow was the lead of the cover-up.

Tucker [00:08:53] Philip Zelikow is the chairman.

Curt Weldon [00:08:53] Philip Zelikow, he was handpicked by Condoleezza Rice when Tony Shaffer met Zelikow over in Afghanistan, because Zelikow took a team through to see if there were soldiers who had maybe encountered some information about 9-11 in advance.

Tony Shaffer had been back deployed in Afghanistan at the time. So he told his commanding officer, I should talk to them because I was a part of a special team. He met with Zelikow, they exchanged business cards in Kabul. And Zelikow said to him, Lieutenant Colonel, you've got to see me as soon as you get back to America. It's very important. When Tony went back to the States, they had shut down his office, locked his office secured all his files and they then worked to destroy his personal reputation. They tried to destroy his career.

I went to the floor and did a one hour special order calling it a scandal bigger than Watergate. You can watch the footage. It's available online.

I said, this is outrageous that the defense intelligence agency is screwing a lieutenant colonel because he's telling the truth about what he was told to talk about when he came back from Afghanistan. Tony Shaffer then went to work in the reserves because he had been basically harassed by the regular army because of what Zelikow did.

Tucker [00:10:11] So I just want to back up a couple steps. So you're saying what others have said before, which is that elements of the US government worked really really hard to hide the fact that they could have prevented 9-11 that they had all the relevant information and for whatever reason ignored it. But motive really matters here.

Do you believe that there were people in the US Government who made a bunch of mistakes or were too territorial and didn't share information with other agencies therefore 9-11 happened, which is basically the conclusion of the 9-1 report, I think. Or do you believe that there were people in the U.S. government who knew it was going to happen and allowed it to happen on purpose?

Curt Weldon [00:10:48] First of all, the 9-11 report has no credibility. I don't believe anything that is in that. It's a bunch of garbage. It is a lot of paper that has no substance. And I tend not to want to speculate on things that I can't prove 100% myself, or I'm not willing to take a polygraph.

What I can tell you unequivocally is there was a cover-up. And before I answer your question, I would state one more fact. Tony Shaffer got approval from his commanding general after this whole thing happened to write his memoirs. His memoirs are called Dark Heart. So he wrote the book. He had a publisher. He went to his commanding general to review the book as his protocol. His commanding General said, fine, Tony, there's nothing there that's a problem. Publish it.

Tony publishes the book. Our deep state finds out he's publishing the book. A cease and desist order is issued against the publisher. Stop publishing the books. It's too late. Our government buys all 10,000 copies of the first edition of Dark Heart with taxpayer money, and they destroyed them. So I asked Tony on a show last September, as I've done many times, Tony, you have the original version of the book, right? Yes, here it is, Congressman. You have the redacted version, right. Yes, here it.

What did they want out of your book that was so sensitive? What secret information were you giving Tony? What classified information did your boss not see? The only thing they wanted out of my book was the fact that I named Zelikow and that I had briefed him in advance. That Tucker is treason. That means our agencies, our agencies use their position not for something involving our national security, but for involving a coverup of a person's identity who was publicly approved by the Congress of the United States and appointed by the security advisor to President Bush. It's a massive cover up.

Tucker [00:12:47] At what point following 9-11, since I just want to restate you served in Congress for about 20 years, I think, and you really were at the heart of these questions, national security questions in the Congress, you were about to become chairman of Armed Services. So you're at the top of the pyramid for receiving relevant intelligence. At what point, since you weren't there for the attacks of that day, did you realize there's something bad going on here?

Curt Weldon [00:13:20] It started before 9-11 when I realized that the intelligence I was getting as the vice chairman of the committee was not really solid intelligence. I would get better information from Bill Gertz, a reporter [at the Washington Times] that you know, coming to me with anonymous sources leaking to him about intelligence matters. And I would then go to the CIA and say, why am I getting this information from a reporter that I know you're leaking from classified sources that I'm not getting as member of Congress who's the Vice Chairman of the Defense Committee. you playing games with me? And they wouldn't answer that. And that's what they do. They play games by manipulating the media to put out a narrative. And then we have to deal with that narrative.

So Tucker, what I did, there's a group in Washington that was known as the Cockroaches. They're a group of people that work for the intelligence agencies that get along socially. And I knew them all. They trusted me. I formed a loose network of about 15 or 20. We met for breakfast every week and the members dining room in the Capitol. And they would feed me raw data then I would go to the classified briefings using that raw data and I would ask questions of the CIA in front of the entire committee and in many cases I was the acting chairman because the chairman wasn't there.

So here I am the acting chairman of the entire committee of armed services that fully embarrassed the intelligence agencies and I'll get into that when we talk about the 9-11 information and post 9-11 where they put Bin Laden. The point is that the agency plays games with Congress.

The Congress thinks it's getting good information and it's not. The agency wants members fighting with each other over stupid things so they can do what they want. And that's not all. There are good people in the agency that I worked with and I would go to war over, but there are some scumbags. I know those scumbags.

At the appropriate time, I'll name those scumbags who have made millions and millions of dollars and are making millions and million of dollars today. They're making it in Ukraine. They're making it around the world. because of context they established and all that ties back to their positions that they got supposedly working intelligence for the U.S. That's not what this country is all about and yes about my daughter.

Tucker [00:15:30] What happened? So give us the timeline. So you, 9-11 happens, you keep ascending in Congress, and you really, and I remember this well, because I interviewed you on these topics at the time, 20 years ago when your book came out, and you start saying, wait a second, the U.S. government really blew this, there are people who knew this was happening, was going to happen, and for whatever reason, didn't stop it. And you're really the only Republican who's saying this. And then, 2006, you're up for reelection. It's an even year, of course. And you're from your district in Pennsylvania after 20 years and out of nowhere, the FBI raids your daughter's house.

And we're all told it's because she's corrupt, you're corrupt, etc, etc. And then you lose and we kind of lose track of you and Washington goes on, as it does, and no one talks about 9-11 again. I think that's fair to say. I mean, I was there. I remember when all this happened though. I didn't put it together in my head at all until about a year ago. I was thinking about this in the shower. Whatever happened to Curt Weldon and his daughter? So I go on the internet, I'm like, is Curt Weldon’s daughter in prison? Cause she's so corrupt. Like never talk to her. So what happened?

Curt Weldon [00:16:33] So, okay, here's what happened in 1999 and 2000. They wanted me to run for chairman of the committee.

Tucker [00:16:41] Which committee? The Armed Services Committee.

Curt Weldon [00:16:42] Armed Services Committee, but in Congress, the protocol is you wait through time. So I have letters, which I can show you, Tucker, from Donald Rumsfeld, endorsing me to become chairman of the Armed Services committee in 2000. Yes. I have a letter from Deputy Secretary of Defense John Hamre endorsing to become chairman of committee in two thousand. Dozens and dozens of letters.

Then 9-11 happens, I felt personally responsible because I knew that we could have prevented by the information that the Able Danger team, established by General Hugh Shelton, had gathered and tried to transfer three times and was blocked. So I said, uh-uh, I owe this to Ray Downey. I'm wearing his jacket today. I owe to the firefighters in New York and around the country to get to the truth if it's the last thing I do. And I owe it to all those soldiers that we're now sending overseas.

So what I did, Tucker, I supported George Bush when he said, we're going to send our troops over to Afghanistan. He made those heroic comments about we're gonna get them. I took that as a patriotic American said, yes, we are going to get them, but I was worried about what the Afghans might do as they did the Russian troops when they were in Afghanistan.

So, Tucker, with Al Santoli, whom you know, and two other members of Congress, I privately, without the knowledge of our government or the CIA, I went to Paris. We met with King Zahir Shah, the king of Afghanistan, who was living in exile with his family in Paris. We met with him to convince him to go back to Kabul to convene Aloya Jorga of all the tribes, to convince them to accept the American troops before they went in so it wouldn’t be like they did with Russia. King Zahir Shah agreed to that. I’ll give you the photographs, Tucker. And I had two members of Congress and Al Santoli with me. Decorated Vietnam veteran Zahir Shah went back. I did all I could to protect our American troops, not the CIA, our troops.

Then I find out my intel team, those 20 people that were feeding me raw data, give me data within months after 9/11, that bin Laden’s been cited in a town called Ladice. I have no idea where Ladice is. So I go up Pennsylvania Avenue to a bookstore and buy a map. I just gave you the map here today, Tucker. You can show it. And I found Ladice. It’s not in Afghanistan. It’s not in Pakistan. It’s in Iran in an area called Baluchistan.

So I go to the next classified briefing for the full committee. Now, I’m the vice chairman of the full committee. There are 60 members. I’m the acting chairman at this time. So I said to the CIA, I have information that bin Laden’s in Ladice. This is their response to me: “Mr. Chairman, we’ve heard similar reports. We can neither confirm or deny them.”

I was in shock. I was in shock. We’re sending kids to die in Afghanistan. And we can’t confirm or deny whether or not bin Laden’s in Ladice.

Three months go by. I’m still supporting the President. My intel team comes back to me and say, “Curt, he’s being treated at a military hospital outside of Tehran.” I go back to the classified briefing and I ask the question in front of the full committee and the answer from the CIA is, “Mr. Chairman, we’ve heard similar reports. We can neither confirm or deny that Bin Laden is being treated at a military hospital outside of Tehran” while we’re sending kids to die in Afghanistan. I said, this is outrageous.

And then, Tucker, I get a call from Jack Murtha, the most respected Democrat in the House, former Marine who I work with closely. And he says to me, I want you to meet with Ron Klink, Democrat from Pittsburgh. And Ron Klink’s still alive. He’ll verify this. Tucker, Jack’s dead, but Ron’s alive. He said, Jack has a person who used to work for the agency that has information about Iran and you investigate this kind of stuff. Curt, will you meet with him? I said, sure.

Ron Klink comes to my office and brings this very tall man who’s a former person from the Swedish area, but he’s a U.S. citizen. And I said, how can I help you? You know, Congressman Murtha asked me to help. Ron Klink wants me to help. He said, “Congressman, I want you to help me get into Iran.” I said, why do you want to go to Iran? He said, “That’s where bin Laden is.” I said, why would you tell me that bin Laden’s in Iran? He said, “I was a NOC for the agency. Do you know what a NOC is?” Yeah, a non-official cover. That's right.

That’s right. He said, “I was a NOC for the agency and I worked that area and my friends are seeing Bin Laden in Iran. If you help me get to Tehran, I’ll leave my identity there. I’ll get a piece of him dead or alive, and I’ll bring it back.” At the time, there was a $25 million reward for bin Laden. I said, I can’t help you right now because I’m in a battle over this follow up to 9/11.

Then I get another call, Tucker, from the Interior Department. Totally separate. They want to bring in their top birdman, their bird expert. I didn’t think that was unusual because I was the Republican on the Migratory Bird Commission. The Migratory Bird Commission oversees all the flyways for all refuges up and down the coast. I was a Republican.

Tucker [00:22:01] Duck hunters like me.

Curt Weldon [00:22:03] John Dingle was a Democrat.

Tucker Of course, I've duck hunted with him.

Curt Weldon: Yeah, two senators and three cabinet members, so I figured they want to talk about birds. I’m on the bird commission. I’ll meet with them. So this Interior Department bird expert brings in a US citizen from Maine who’s a Sikh, but he’s a US citizen, very wealthy family, and he’s got two falcons on his shoulders. Million dollar birds with the blinders on. Beautiful. Into my office. I said, boy, they’re gorgeous. How can I help you? He said, “Well, Congressman, I’ve donated my life to falcons.” He said, “I helped write the UN Protection treaties on falconry.” He said, “I trained all the children of the royal families in the sport of falconry. Because that’s their sport. They all know me. They all trust me.”

Tucker [00:22:45] In the Arab world, it's huge.

Curt Weldon [00:22:47] He said, “So, and I want to help the country. And there’s a reward for bin Laden.” I said, yeah, I know that. He said, “I want you to help me go to Iran.” I said, why do you want to go to Iran? Now he knows nothing about anything else I’m doing. He said, “My falconers are seeing bin Laden’s birds flying in Iran. You help me go to Iran, they’ll accept me there because they know me. I’ll tag his birds and I’ll take the US to exactly where he is.”

That’s four. Four full source identities that bin Laden was exactly where my intel people said he was. Over the course of time, Tucker, I developed 10 silver bullets. They want to do a movie about me after they took me out. And I’ll get to when they took me out.

I got a call from Michael Scheuer. Michael was career CIA. After I was taken out of office, he called my home. He said, “Congressman, you remember me?” I said, vaguely, Michael. He said, “Well, I was the chairman of the bin Laden task force in the CIA. And these people that have met with you have shown me documents I never saw when I was working in the Agency and I was the bin Laden task force director.” He said, “We want you to work with us. We want you to be involved in a movie we’re doing.” I said, Michael, after what they did to my family, I can’t do it right now.

I hung up the phone. I get a call from General McInerney about three months later. Tom McInerney. He said, “Congressman, you remember me?” I said, yes, General, I remember you. He said, “I’d like you to work with us, Congressman. I’m working with Michael Scheuer and the Falconer. And we want you to be involved.” I said, I’m not getting involved after what they did to my family. They all had the same story, Tucker. So what was happening in 2006? All my elections were landslides.

Tucker [00:24:27] Can I just ask you to pause for one second? So, you had a lot of evidence, it sounds like. Absolute evidence. That Bin Laden was not in Afghanistan or Pakistan, but he was supposedly ultimately killed. Not in Iraq, he was in Iran. But Iran was also in the crosshairs of the Bush administration. It was part of the so-called axis of evil at the time. People were talking about invading Iran then. Why would the Bush Administration hide the fact?

Curt Weldon [00:24:55] The fact that it wasn’t the Bush administration? Let me explain to you. This is what Trump needs to understand. It started under Clinton when the Clinton administration, Bill and Hillary Clinton, who I have no respect for, were allowed themselves to be used so they could make money, tens and tens of millions of dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars, because they allowed people, unscrupulous people, to control the agenda in Russia and around the world. And you’ve been going after some of this involving Russia. I can give you dozens of hard examples.

Tucker [00:25:31] I believe it, and we've talked about this off camera, but I just want to get to specifically who was hiding the fact that bin Laden was in Iran and why.

Curt Weldon [00:25:40] Okay. It continued under Bush Jr. And as I said, up until 2000, they wanted me to be chairman. All of a sudden when I started questioning 9/11, all of a sudden the Bush people said, whoa. John Sununu, after I was out of office, who I had a lot of respect for.

Tucker [00:25:59] Smart man.

Curt Weldon [00:26:00] Yeah, I know. I was in his office. And he said this to me. He said, you know, Congress, you were a great member. Everyone respected you, but you made one fundamental mistake. I said, what was that, John? He said, when you come to this city, you either want one rail or the other rail. And you went down the middle and took on both rails. I said, well, John, I didn’t pledge allegiance to the Republican Party. I pledged allegiance to the Constitution. You guys were ecstatic when I took on the Clintons, when I took on Sandy Berger, when I took on the scumbags and what they did with China and Russia. You were ecstatic. But then when I saw things happening at 9/11, all of us, he said, well, that’s why you’re not here.

I said, you know what, John? So be it. It’s not the end of my life. And one day I’ll tell the story, John. One day I’ll tell the story, because that’s what America needs to hear. They need members of Congress who don’t become duped by scumbags in the intelligence agency making money for themselves. And you know what, Tucker? I challenge them. I’ll name them, and I’ll give their dollar amounts of where they’re making money today in the countries that we’re at war with. They care about themselves and their power. They don’t care about the lives of the kids that we send to war. I saw it in Libya. I saw it in North Korea. I led delegations who were bipartisan to all of those places. They took it out on my daughter.

Tucker [00:27:17] So I just want to get one more time to the question of who was hiding the fact that Bin Laden was actually in Iran.

Curt Weldon [00:27:25] Our intelligence agencies, they have plausible deniability in the end, I have 10 silver bullets, including two royal family members from two different royal families from two different countries, including, in the end, the person that was in the room who was a knock for our government for 50 years. He’s not from the U.S. he’s become a friend of mine. He’s been to my home. We’ve met dozens of times. And on one of my trips to the Middle east, he said to me, you know, he calls you my dear. You were right. I said, about what? He said, about a lot of things. But you’re right about bin Laden. I said, what do you mean? He said, well, he was placed in Iran, in Baluchistan. I said, well, he said. I said, you know, he said, yes, I know that. He said, I was in the room when the deal was cut. So the US has plausible deniability. They weren’t in the room.

Tucker [00:28:15] Was the point to get to Iraq?

Curt Weldon [00:28:18] The point was to manipulate, to get our troops committed, to go over to fight the battles in Afghanistan, Iraq, and that whole region of the world. And they had to have the justification to do that.

Tucker [00:28:33] I believe it.

Curt Weldon [00:28:34] But in the end, when five years ago, and even Trump doesn’t know this, I’m sure we killed someone that Trump took great credit for and I applaud him for it. And he said, we killed this guy Soleimani. That’s right. Soleimani was the guy the deal was cut with. The deal was not cut with the Iranian government. And we need to understand that. And this is the heart of what we have to get to. The Iranian people are not our enemy.

I wrote this book in 2005, Countdown to Terror. It’s all about Iran. It says that the people of Iran are not our enemy. This book was endorsed by Jim Woolsey with a three page letter. Former CIA director. This book was endorsed by Al Jack, Gore CIA Advisor. They both endorsed my book. The book was so popular that the people of Iran published it in Farsi. There it is. And they published the book without my approval. They published my book. It became a best seller in Iran because it said, you’re not the enemy of the American people.

Here’s what happened, Tucker. When the Shah was in power. Think back. We were best friends with Iran. Of course, our intelligence people trained the Iranian intelligence people. We trained them. They’re our people. When the radical ayatollahs and the mullahs took over Iran, they did not bring in a new intelligence service. They did not change the agency, the IRG stayed the same. The deal to place bin Laden in Iran wasn’t cut with the Iranian government. It was cut with Soleimani, and that’s why we killed him.

Our intelligence agency has tentacles around the world, and they’re not answering to anybody. And that’s the problem right now. That’s the problem Trump has. Yeah, he can cut off the security clearance of 51, but that network extends far and wide around the world, and they can play all the games they want in Ukraine, in other countries. And until we go after that, this is not going to stop.

Tucker [00:30:30] That's consistent, all consistent with what I've seen.

Curt Weldon [00:30:33] That’s the challenge that Trump has right now. I still think he’s at risk. Last May, I went on a TV show locally in the Philadelphia area, and I said, my greatest challenge is they’re going to try to take Trump out. A month later, they did the attack. You know, it goes back to when Trump first. When I kept quiet because I couldn’t trust any of the administrations after I left, including the Bush administration, because Bush wasn’t in control. And I can give you example after example, Bush not being in control. I knew who was in control.

When Trump was going in, I met with Rudy Giuliani. I had two private dinners with him up in New York. I had not known Rudy that well. I said, Rudy, this is what’s going to happen. The deep state’s going to undermine Trump. They don’t want him. They will undermine him by removing his ability to understand how they operate. Before he took office, they took out General Mike Flynn.

When they took out Flynn, Trump was like a baby in the woods. And for four years, they used the Congress and they used their connections to derail this country. That’s the problem that occurred in the first Trump four years. This time, I’m trying to get Trump to realize he’s got a great start. But the people around him don’t know what they don’t know. They don’t have that historical understanding of what. This just didn’t happen with Trump. I mean, they took me out in 2006.

Tucker [00:31:48] So let's get to that. They took you out in 2006. And that's kind of where this conversation began. I remember that very well. And it was like there are pictures on TV. I worked then at CNN, there were pictures of, you know, FBI and their blue jackets outside your daughter's house. And it's like Curt Weldon corruption scandal. And then you lost to Sestak, who was like a former general.

Curt Weldon [00:32:13] He was a three-star demote to a two-star. His wife worked on the Clinton Security Council. She had intelligence ties. She still does. Name was, I think, Clark. And he was on the NSC. But he was like the ultimate deep stater. He didn't live in the district. He doesn't live there now. He came into the district to run. He had been in the District. And then after he lost, he went back down to Virginia.

Tucker [00:32:34] And all of a sudden, I mean, I remember all this really well, thinking like this.

Curt Weldon [00:32:37] Well, here's what happened.

Tucker [00:32:38] And then he got, you know, massive funding from around the country.

Curt Weldon [00:32:41] You know who ran his campaign? His campaign was managed by the staff director of Sandy Berger's company. Sandy Berger sent his woman to run the Sestak campaign. And I did a one-hour floor speech about Sandy Berger calling him a traitor.

Tucker [00:32:57] I’d like to. I’m just getting far afield once again. And my apologies for that, but. Okay. So to your daughter and the FBI raid. Did you have warning? Like what? Tell us what happened.

Curt Weldon [00:33:08] No advance warning. The polls in October were showing that we were up by about six or eight points. All my elections have been landslides because I’m moderate Republican. And this one, I would have become chairman of the committee. No doubts about that. For some reason, the Sestak campaign was maxed out every week in a TV buy, and three weeks before my election, I get a call on a Monday morning that agents had appeared at my daughter’s home at 7am and I didn’t know what that was all about.

I immediately said, cancel the TV ads. My daughter’s more important than some TV ads for a campaign. I didn’t know whether she might have done something wrong. I didn’t think she would have. And so we stopped the campaign.

But something that I haven’t talked about in the past, Tucker, the same time they raided my daughter’s house, they raided a lawyer in my district who’s a Democrat. Interestingly enough, they shut down his Philadelphia office. They brought dogs and helicopters to downtown Philly, same time they raided his office. He had been working for FBI counterintelligence against Russia for two years that I had arranged earlier under oath.

So the counterintel people handling him went to his office and were sitting with him while these agents from D.C. come in. And you had two sets of agents in the same office at the same time. The counterintel people are saying, “Don’t answer any questions. We don’t know what this is, but you’re doing work for our country.” The other ones don’t know why they’re sent there. Their first question is, “Mr. Gallagher, isn’t it true that you’re related to Congressman Curt Weldon?” And John starts laughing at them because Congressman Weldon’s wife’s last name is the same name as mine. And you’re from the FBI. Who told them that, Tucker?

Tucker [00:34:58] But what was the pretext for raiding your daughter's house? So what was she charged with?

Curt Weldon [00:35:04] There was none! They never talked to her! They never charged her with anything. There was no charge.

Tucker [00:35:09] So the FBI just shows up.

Curt Weldon [00:35:10] Shows up, raise, takes boxes out, and then gives her the boxes back unopened, still taped.

Tucker [00:35:16] When do they give the boxes back?

Curt Weldon [00:35:18] That was months later.

Tucker [00:35:20] after you'd lost.

Curt Weldon [00:35:21] Yeah, and not only that. Three months after the election, the annual fire dinner in Washington, which I started. 2000 people attend. Members of Congress, House and Senate. George Bush, the father, former CIA director, does a tribute to me, which I sent to your staffer. You can play it. And he says in the tribute, “Congressman Weldon, you’re the kind of leader that America needs. You’re the kind of leader that leaves the country safer, stronger.” Those aren’t my words. Those are George Bush Senior’s words to 2,000 people after they raided my daughter’s house.

Tucker [00:35:57] After you'd already been neutralized, and you were not going to be chairman of the House of Representatives. So the raid comes, you must be completely confused. Did you call your daughter and say, like, what's going on?

Curt Weldon [00:36:07] It was all about getting me out. She was totally devastated, ruined her life. How do you deal with that? I don't know. How do deal with your kid? I'm probably going to find out at some point. If you want to come after me, and that's what I say to them, they're scumbags.

Tucker [00:36:20] Oh, I know.

Curt Weldon [00:36:20] You scumbag, if you want to come after me, come after me publicly. But if you're going to hide and go do something behind somebody, what you do, there are good people in the agency, but there are scumbags that work in our agencies. And I know them, and they're making money. They’re million dollar people. And their million dollar companies are going to be exposed. It’s the last thing I do. And you’ll see the ties around the world to the million dollar intel people who made money off the backs of young American kids who have died in wars while they make money, while their companies make money.

And I’ll give you example after example of that in Russia, in Ukraine, around the world, in Libya. That’s what’s wrong. And until we understand that, it’s not going to stop. And Donald Trump’s people need to understand that we’re not playing tiddlywinks out in the schoolyard. We’re playing with bad people.

Tucker [00:37:12] So this happens in the final month of a campaign, three weeks, with this challenger who doesn’t live in your district, who all of a sudden has, I think I’m remembering this correctly, a lot of his money came from California.

Curt Weldon [00:37:34] All of it. Then we find out, Tucker, I’ll give it to you. We get a memo, my staff does some digging, what’s going on? And we find the memo that was sent to my staff in September, a month before this, from the National Republican Congressional Committee to my campaign committee, saying, “Hey, for some reason your opponent just cut his TV buy for one week in October by $500,000.” The week was the week they raided my daughter’s house. Because he knew he wouldn't need it. So they told the Democrats! The week they're gonna raid my daughter's house!

Tucker [00:38:05] I believe it. Because they didn’t need the advertising that week. But what’s crazy if you think about it, and by the way, I should say of Sestak, who I always thought was just such a reptile, but he had kind of like the perfect views. He was very liberal socially, but on foreign policy questions, he was just national security state.

Curt Weldon [00:38:26] He’s a loser. He’s an embarrassment. And I’ll say it publicly, he’s an embarrassment. And what he did to my family, I’ll never forget. That’s the Bush FBI. It’s the Mueller. And I wrote a letter to Mueller, which I’ll give you.

Tucker [00:38:40] Mueller was FBI director then?

Curt Weldon [00:38:41] Yes. I wrote a personal memo to him on LinkedIn. To his personal self. And I said, “Mr. Mueller, I respect you personally for being a Marine, but you’re a scumbag for what you did to my family.”

Tucker [00:38:52] So did you call over to the White House and say, like, what the hell is going on?

Curt Weldon [00:38:54] I called Karl Rove. He said, “Get a good lawyer.” And I have no respect for Karl Rove.

Tucker [00:38:58] Well, no one does.

Curt Weldon [00:38:59] And I'll tell you that story on another show.

Tucker [00:39:01] Wait, so your daughter’s house gets raided. She doesn’t get charged with anything. The FBI never even talks to her?

Curt Weldon [00:39:04] Not charged. Doesn’t even get talked to. No one.

Tucker [00:39:09] Not charged. Doesn’t even get talked to. No one.

Curt Weldon [00:39:18] The only person who defended me was Joe Scarborough. Joe Scarborough. I believe that he was on my committee. Joe Scarborough, I’ll give you the article. Defended me and said, “Congressman Weldon would never do anything like this.” And this stupid jerk reporter said, “Oh, Scarborough, I don’t know what he’s talking about.” Joe Scarborough was the only one at that time who really publicly, aggressively defended me. But he won't talk to me now.

Tucker [00:39:33] I believe that and I knew Joe very well very well then. He's not a stupid person by the way, whatever Joe's many faults, He's not dumb and he gets how politics work. Okay, so you call Karl Rove and you say like what the hell Karl Rove what is going on here? And he just says you get a good lawyer.

Curt Weldon [00:39:57] Yeah. He’s the same scumbag that when I told him that I told this company in Florida that was being harassed to hire a lobbyist, I told him to hire Bob Dole. And he starts screaming at me on the phone. He said, “Who are you to tell anybody to hire Bob Dole’s law firm?” I said, “Bob Dole’s a war hero. He’s a credible person.” He said, “Don’t you know who his partner is?” I said, “I have no idea who his partner is.” His partner was Ian Richards from Texas. What does that have to do with somebody doing national security issues? Because Karl Rove was from Texas, and his nemesis in Texas was Bob Dole’s partner. He didn’t want them to benefit. That’s what he’s like. That’s exactly what he’s like.

Tucker [00:40:30] That's what he's like.

Curt Weldon [00:40:31] That's exactly what he's like.

Tucker [00:40:32] He's a small fat man. There's no doubt about that. So that's kind of that's the end of your political career.

Curt Weldon [00:40:39] Well it's the end of my public career but I have a lot of friends.

Tucker [00:40:41] I know I got that.

Curt Weldon [00:40:43] A lot of people that support. Now people want me to talk and I am talking because Trump’s in power and the only thing they can do, they can kill me. Now, two of my friends were killed, or I think they were killed. One was threatened by a guy that was running to be the head of the CIA. He got a call. This guy that was in Florida, John Quirk was career intelligence for the CIA and he helped me. He gave me all the internal stuff of what they were doing to try to… They tried to portray me as a Russian spy of all this stupidity.

I’ve been there, right. So Quirk called me and said, “You won’t believe who I got a call from.” He told me the guy’s name. He said, “The guy said to me, why are you helping Curt Weldon?” And John Quirk said, “Because Curt Weldon’s a patriot.” The guy slammed down the phone. That guy’s a multimillionaire in New York right now. Multimillionaire. Got his money off the backs of the American people.

Tucker [00:41:29] What happened to your friend? You think he was murdered?

Curt Weldon [00:41:32] I think he was given a, they both had fast moving cancer and that's a typical process that the agency uses overseas when they want to get rid of somebody.

Tucker [00:41:44] I’m aware of that. Most people are not aware of that. Do you know that the U S government has the technology to infect people with fast moving cancer.

Curt Weldon [00:41:59] Absolutely. In 1997, I did the first hearing on asymmetric threats. I was the chairman of the research committee and I focused on four threats. The first threat was the use of drones, which nobody was using then. The second was cyber attacks, which is now a big deal. The third was EMP. People don’t even know what EMP is. I was the leader of that. I wrote EMP legislation. And the fourth was cognitive warfare. People don’t understand cognitive warfare. And today our intelligence agencies are trying to pretend they don’t know what it is. Like, “Oh, we don’t know what that is” because the Russians have used it and the Chinese, they call it Havana Syndrome.

Tucker [00:42:32] You know what it is. The directed energy weapon.

Curt Weldon [00:42:33] directed energy weapons.

Tucker [00:42:35] But you believe that. And the only reason I’m pushing on this is because I know for a fact that highly informed people in other countries with real intel services who are not crazy or sophisticated take it as a matter of fact that it is possible to transmit fatal cancer from one person to another or from a machine to a person. And you know that that’s true.

Curt Weldon [00:42:59] I don’t know the details. I know the research that was being done when I was chairman of the Oversight Committee for Research was very provocative. And we need members of Congress that are unafraid to get fully immersed in understanding what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. The problem with the members of Congress is that there are good members in both parties, but they get staffers who have career goals. And their career goal might be to go work at the Pentagon or go work for the Agency.

So they get compromised midway through. You can’t have that. You got to have people who understand their loyalty has got to be for the country and for their original goal. And that’s why it’s so important that we have this presidential commission on 9/11 to hold people accountable and to let the President appoint a commission that asks the questions of what really happened, both intelligence wise and with the actual structure so that we understand and then we make those people accountable. Believe me, when we do that, then you shake the system up.

Tucker [00:43:53] I agree with that. And I think it’s really important to begin declassifying a lot of things that the US Government has done with our money and our name over the past 60 years, starting with the Kennedy assassination, which the President has issued an executive order on January 23rd to declassify. It hasn’t happened. MLK, RFK, et cetera, et cetera. We should know what happened in Butler Township in July. But I think the big story is…

Curt Weldon [00:44:20] 9/11 and the reason is all those happened decades ago. And I agree with you, 9/11 is only 24 years ago. And I have all the information. I have the firefighters ready to go. I have the tapes of the firefighters and what they saw and heard. I have all the architects and engineers and all their 3,000 of them risking their careers. I have the lawyers, I have the families, everybody’s ready to go. All Trump has to do is name a new presidential commission, let them do the investigation, we’ll give them all the material, and then we’ll show the country that we cannot, we will not allow these people to commit these kinds of outrage. They’re not even unscrupulous. They’re outrageous and scandalous and traitorous acts against our nation. Imagine planning to kill American people. I can’t begin to think of that.

Tucker [00:45:04] Okay, so, um, but you've also just said that two friends of yours died of fast-moving cancer.

Curt Weldon [00:45:09] I don't know that.

Tucker [00:45:10] Well, they died of cancer, it sounds right. But you think that the people who are hiding the truth about 9-11 are capable of murder? Absolutely.

Curt Weldon [00:45:18] Yeah, absolutely.

Tucker [00:45:19] Well, I guess that would be obvious since 3,000 people were murdered that day.

Curt Weldon [00:45:22] Just like Libya. We were the ones that caused Gaddafi’s death because Hillary Clinton played a game over there and I was the one that went over there during the war. Gaddafi asked me to come over. I took a Biden staffer and a Bush staffer and a film crew leader from ABC1 in New York, Larry Menti with me and a cameraman because I didn’t want the CIA to set me up. I hand carried the letter back from Gaddafi offering to resign. The US didn’t want him to resign, they wanted to kill him.

Because Gaddafi—and I met him three times. I took Biden on my second trip to Libya, by the way. He went with me when I spoke to the whole country and every meeting I had with Gaddafi, he wanted two things. He wanted to unite the African continent into a group of nations economically, like the European standard, like the European economy. He wanted to base it on the gold standard. And the US and Europe didn’t want that. The other thing is they wanted control of his oil and they wanted control of his sovereign wealth. So Qaddafi had to go. That’s outrageous and it’s wrong.

Tucker [00:46:16] Yeah, but that I think sounds right to me.

Curt Weldon [00:46:18] But we’ve allowed so many of our kids to be drawn into conflicts to be killed. And these people doing this have never served in any capacity in our country. They’ve never been in the military, they’ve never served on a fire ground. And it’s outrageous that they think they can get away with this and sit back and make all this money. It’s outrageous.

Tucker [00:46:37] I couldn’t agree more. So what? Let’s get to 9/11 itself. And you were so deeply involved in so many parts of this personally that I think it’s easy to go off on different tangents. But just to the extent that you can describe what you know to be true, you said don’t want to speculate as to motive, for example, but what you know to be true, what do you think the core truth of 9/11, September 11, 2001 is?

Curt Weldon [00:47:03] I don’t, at this point in time, I have my own perceptions. I don’t have something I can give 100%, I can’t swear on, but what I’m seeing bothers me to the core of my body that 9/11 did not happen because a group of hijackers got control of some planes. First of all, I have confirmed that two of the hijackers that were on one of the planes in New York were working for the CIA. They were on the CIA payroll. And that was confirmed to me by someone in writing from one of our agencies. And I had that letter. So two of the people involved were actually working for the CIA in one of the planes. I know that. And they lost control of them. And there were reprimands against those agency people after the fact.

Second, I know the intelligence. They tried three times to transfer the information about intelligence that could have prevented 9/11 to the Justice Department. And I have the name of the person at the Justice Department they contacted and she was told to cancel the meetings. They couldn’t have the meetings.

Who? Who did that order come from? Who? That’s what needs to be investigated. And then we have John Crane, the Inspector General of the Pentagon who went to the extent of issuing a request for whistleblower status because he was told to lie to the Congress and lie about pre-9/11 intelligence and Able Danger. And then we have the book by the general and his comments that he knew within seconds—none of this is in a 9/11 Commission Report. The 9/11 Commission Report is a piece of garbage.

Tucker [00:48:36] Well then you also have it. I mean this is just a fact. I don’t know what to make of it. But you have a guy called Alex Jones who’s a broadcaster who said that summer that the World Trade Centers are getting hit by planes and a guy called Osama bin Laden is going to be blamed. He said that on tape with a timestamp. So we know that that actually happened. That’s not making it up. It’s not a conspiracy theory. He said that. And it’s like, how would he know that? That’s so far out of the realm of what anyone was thinking in Washington, where I lived at the time.

So then my question is, okay, if I’m Philip Zelikow, the guy running the 9/11 Commission, I’m calling Alex Jones immediately saying come on in under oath and we’ll find out how did you know that? And instead the US government, the FBI in particular, set about to destroy Alex Jones and almost succeeded. I mean they engineered a billion dollar judgment against him, et cetera, et cetera. But they really have like tried to kill him for saying that. And it’s like if you wanted to get to the truth, why would you act that way? Why would you knock you out of Congress?

Curt Weldon [00:49:33] At the time of 9/11 I had been to the World Trade Center. In ’93 the governor of New York, Mario Cuomo called my office, talked to me personally, thanked me for coming up. He watched my one hour presentation. I was back up there with Ray Downey. I brought Ray Downey’s widow and five kids down to my district after 9/11 to honor him as a hero. I was up during the 9/11 incident at Ground Zero and I did everything I could. And I felt responsible.

Do you know the 9/11 Commission would not let me testify before the commission? Now I’m a firefighter, I’m a fire chief, I’m a state fire instructor. I spent my whole career helping protect people from disasters. The 9/11 Commission, even though my experience as a member of Congress, Vice Chairman of Defense and Homeland Security would not call me to testify, would not call me to go in and speak before the commission, because they knew what I would say. So when the commission said it’s going to issue its report, which, pardon me.

Tucker [00:50:31] Pardon me, what year was that?

Curt Weldon [00:50:33] It was when the report was released. I think it was 2005. So what I did, the report was being released in the Ways and Means Room of the Cannon Building. I went over, I sat in the front row to be the first one. Lee Hamilton and Tom King were up there. Good people. I don’t blame them. It wasn’t them. It was the staffers that controlled this. It wasn’t the commissioners.

It was Zelikow. And Gorelic and Dieter Snell. Dieter Snell was a staffer working for them.

Tucker [00:50:56] Jamie Gorelic who was a Clinton DOJ. I think Bill Kristol's cousin, too, unless I'm misremembering that. Maybe that's the case.

Curt Weldon [00:50:59] Who wrote the Firewall memoir that said you can’t transfer military intelligence to civilian law enforcement. So I sat in the front row and I said, “Lee, why did you not allow me to testify?” And he said to me, “Well, Congressman, you know, we had a lot of people that wanted to testify.” Now I’m the representative of all the firefighters in the country. I’m the point person for the firefighters. I’m a firefighter and a fire chief. I’d been at the trade center in ’93. I’d been there in 9/11. And they would not let me testify because they didn’t want to hear what I had to say.

Tucker [00:51:28] What would you have said?

Curt Weldon [00:51:29] I would have said that we caused this. I would have said that we caused this with the intelligence. I have the evidence that we could have stopped this. Not me. Louis Freeh said that based upon what I came out with. Louis Freeh’s op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, which I can give you a copy of, said the 9/11 Commission was an incomplete investigation. And he also went on Good Morning America and said the same thing. They tried to blame Louis Freeh because Louis Freeh had left the FBI the year before 9/11 happened. So he was their scapegoat. And I, to this day, I think Louie’s very upset over that.

I believe that the only way around this is to have a new commission for the firefighters of America and for our country, to have an independent commission be appointed and give that commission full authority to take this wherever it goes, including the end result. And the end result may be very ugly.

Tucker [00:52:20] There’s a sense in which that’s pretty obvious. I mean, why is anything from 9/11 still classified? It’s our country. It happened to 3,000 of our fellow Americans. We have an absolute right to know what happened. But it’s not even a question. And it was almost 25 years ago. So spare me your lectures about national security.

But can I ask you this? I never questioned anything about 9/11 and I actively attacked people who did. I’m ashamed of that. But that’s a fact. I did it on tape more than once because my feeling was, well, you know, that’s divisive or whatever. I was a child and an idiot. But what began to make me wonder – and I have no idea what happened on 9/11, but it’s very clear that there’s a lot of lying around – it was the collapse of Building 7. And all the wackos would be like…

And all the wackos would be like, building seven, building seven! I'd be like shut up wackos. And then if you just sort of look at it, you're like, well that is very weird actually. No plane hit that building in it. Does this happen a lot when buildings catch fire? Right, okay.

Curt Weldon [00:53:16] Besides being a firefighter, I worked for the largest insurance company in North America. I was responsible for training their fire protection arson people for 18 years. That doesn’t happen. You never have a 47-story building just collapse, which this is. Even Donald Trump – I have a tape of him speaking on 9/11, which I’ll give you a copy. In his own words, he says that’s controlled demolition.

Here’s what they did. They brought in NIST. They brought in NIST to do a report. NIST is the National Institute for Standards and Technology to do an assessment. Now they’re like any other federal agency and there are good people there, but there are people that want their jobs and want their careers and they’re not going to rock the boat. And they came out with a report that’s hogwash.

The University of Alaska, which is a very credible engineering department, did a full refutation of the NIST report, saying it’s full with gaps and full with inaccuracies and areas where they did not get the right information. Let me just say this to you. People say, well, you can’t question NIST. NIST always does the right thing.

When I went to Congress, Tucker, in my first term, I’m two doors from The Speaker’s office, Speaker Jim Wright, his office catches on fire, it’s 7:00 at night. As a firefighter, I go up, punch the door open, get down on my hands and knees, crawl in. The kitchen’s fully involved. This is all documented, you can read about it. And said to my staffer, go get me the portable extinguishers. Three of the five weren’t charged. I said, go get me the hose in the hose station. There was no hose in the hose station.

I come back out and I say, we got to evacuate the building. Now I’m in my first term. It’s a seven-story building above ground. No sprinklers, no detectors, no alarms. Here is the building, one of the six office buildings holding the House and the Senate in violation of every building code and fire code in America.

Now I’m an expert on NFPA101, the Life Safety code and the BOCA codes. This building, if NIST did its job, NIST would have said, if you’re going to be in Congress, you’re going to work in a building where your constituents who are blind and handicapped are not going to feel threatened. Seven stories above ground, no alarm system, no detection system. So a fire is occurring and the police are running through the building yelling fire, get out. That’s the problem. You cannot trust the federal agencies.

Tucker [00:55:34] Obviously, of course that’s obvious now, but tell us, like from an engineering perspective, you had three buildings come down, sort of collapse in on themselves, implode, it looked like. And a lot of people have said, many credible non-crazy people have said that was controlled demolition. Was it?

Curt Weldon [00:56:00] Well, when I got up there the day after, I had been in the Trade Center at the restaurant on the top several times, there’s no way those two buildings could have collapsed into what they were there. Something had to happen.

Because, you know, and they were looking for other firefighters like Ray Downey and the 342 others that were trapped and eventually vaporized. There’s a high explosive material, I think it’s called thermite, that is used to explode metal and steel and vaporize it. Those tests were never done on that. There were some limited tests that found that there was some evidence of that, but the whole thing never was subjected to the kind of investigation that would be warranted when 3,000 people die.

I mean, when you have 3,000 people die, you would think it would be a full massive investigation. Not going after 9/11, obviously, but what happened to the buildings and why did they come down? They are the only high-rise buildings in the world that have ever come down from an airplane hitting them. And those buildings, I read the report from the architect who designed them, they were designed to withstand an airplane hitting the building and standing tall.

Tucker [00:57:10] And especially Building 7, which had no plane hit it.

Curt Weldon [00:57:13] No plane hit it. And the building just, you could see it when you watch it on TV. It just implodes straight down. And what really got me again was Orio Palmer, that Italian chief arising on the…Orio Palmer was one of the most inspirational battalion chiefs in New York.

Tucker [00:57:32] FDNY.

Curt Weldon [00:57:34] FDNY who immediately, very good shape, had a family, a couple of kids, went into the building as soon as they got on the scene, took the elevator up to the 40th floor, got off the elevator and you can hear him on the comm system say, “I’m here, 40th floor. We’re going to start walking up the stairwells.” Every five floors, he radios back to communication. “I’m on the 50th floor, everything’s okay. We’re on floor 60, everything’s okay.” He’s going up every so many floors. He gives a report.

He reaches the 78th floor, the floor of impact. He comes out of the stair tower and as clear as you listening to me here – and I know I get passionate and I apologize to your listeners for that – he says, “We’re on floor 78, the floor of impact. We’ve got two fires and we can handle them.” One minute later, the whole building collapses. That’s not normal. That is not acceptable. That is not what happened.

It’s on tape. The film is called Bravo 7. And if your viewers want it, if they contact you, I’ll give it to you, it’s free. It was produced not by Hollywood, it was produced by firefighters and it includes the footage, including the firefighter, the footage of the firefighter, communication between him and the command center.

You can hear him as plain as day saying, “I’m on the impact floor, floor 78. We have two fires here. We can control them.” And he’s comfortable. He’s not worrying about the building collapsing. He just walked up 38 floors and the whole building collapses. Tucker, it’s a big lie.

Tucker [00:59:09] Can I, like what, okay, two things. What percentage of firefighters who were there that day are knowledgeable about building fires agree with you?

Curt Weldon [00:59:18] I have the utmost respect for the Fire Department of New York. When I wrote the manuscript Able Danger, which I didn’t publish because my lawyer said they would kill me back in 2006, I never published it. I’m going to publish it this year.

Last summer, in July, I took a copy up, a draft copy of the manuscript, and I met for two hours with John Esposito. He’s the chief. He’s a great man. I have total respect for him and John knows me. And I said, “John, you know my respect for the department.” And he said, “Yes, Congressman, we know that.” I said, “I want to give you this copy of my manuscript and I’m signing it in honor of Ray Downey, for you to keep in your archives. This is what really happened.” He took it. I felt I owed it to the Fire Department of New York and their members.

There has been this subtle pressure to the firefighters and to the officers not to talk for obvious reasons. You know what this involves politically? Look what happened to the chief of LA. The female chief of LA comes out and says that the resources were taken away from her for the forest fires. And what does the mayor do? She fires her. That was just a few weeks ago.

The firefighters are always a scapegoat. That’s why, Tucker, I’m done with this if it’s the last thing I do. Firefighters are not going to be taken for granted anymore. We’re going to rise up, we’re going to shake the country to its roots. Firefighters are not second class citizens.

Tucker [01:00:38] Well, they should certainly shouldn't be.

Curt Weldon [01:00:39] But if they talk, they'll get sidelined, they will be called crazies. Even though they heard explosions, they can't be allowed to say that.

Tucker [01:00:48] They heard explosion?

Curt Weldon [01:00:48] Yeah, absolutely. It's on tape. We have people coming out of the buildings that heard explosions. We have film footage of people that talked to Fox News that was taken off of the air and then now that was brought back by X. That's all available. That is why you need a commission to go back and look at all the lines. Wait, so there are...

Tucker [01:01:07] And pardon my ignorance, but there are people on tape saying they heard explosions.

Curt Weldon [01:01:12] Yes, absolutely. 100 percent.

Tucker [01:01:14] multiple people. So the counter to this, which is also kind of rooted in common senses, wow, that would require a lot of people to be involved in a vast conspiracy and to stay silent for 24 years, and that's just impossible because people talk.

Curt Weldon [01:01:27] Not a lot of people. Not a lot of people. It would involve a very, very precise action of planning and, you know, taking steps to control the situation. And again, I have no firsthand evidence of this. That’s why this is the most important thing.

If there’s one thing that you have the ability to do because you’re very well respected and deservedly so, you coming out and showing that report, that request put out by the firefighters of America and by the people who are… Excuse me for doing that.

The people who were the most impacted by this. Yes, I’ve helped them. Now, there’s no money in this for me. Everything I want is pro bono, a new presidential commission. There was no presidential commission before. This would be the first presidential commission.

Tucker [01:02:19] Wait, can I ask, though, if we find out, I mean, one of the reasons I became so upset was actually an Alex Jones guy years ago at some campaign event I was covering. 9-11, building seven. I was like, shut up, asshole. No one wants to hear that. And I was being a child and ignorant, as I have admitted many times, and I was wrong. Because you should always be for the truth, no matter what. On the other hand, I think my instinct was informed by the feeling that, wow, if we find out... that U.S. government officials or foreign officials or anybody is hiding the truth about an event that murdered 3,000 America totally innocent people. Like that's, how could your country continue if you found out?

Curt Weldon [01:03:03] It would be almost as bad as if there were people in our country who planned to allow bin Laden to stay in Iran while we sent kids to Afghanistan and 2,500 came back in body bags, it would be almost as bad.

No, you’re right, Tucker. The American people don’t understand. I was in decisions as vice chairman of the committee where I heard conversations, talk about acceptable casualties. There are no acceptable casualties. If I have a son or a daughter, and I’m the youngest of nine, my brothers and sisters served in every branch of the military, none of them would be acceptable casualties. And if we had people that made the decision that we can afford to get people over in Afghanistan, knowing that several thousand are going to come back dead, we’ve got to find an alternative to that.

Do I think 9/11 is going to be the biggest scandal in our lifetime and beyond? Yes, I think it’s going to be the biggest scandal in the history of America because it occurred on US soil and because it is so recent that we have relevant information still available. We have recorded information. We have personal information. Once people realize they can talk and not be afraid of being killed or not being afraid of being ostracized. And you know what gets me is reporters who call people conspiracy theorists. Well, that’s all the Agency does. They’re the ones that create the conspiracies.

Tucker [01:04:40] people look like they're conspiracy theorists. And the propaganda operations designed to discredit. Exactly. So all we want is the truth. Of course.

Curt Weldon [01:04:48] So, Trump, appoint people of impeccable integrity. Let them study the facts. I will testify under oath everything I know about intelligence. Let these 3,000 architects who are risking their careers, making nothing, let them

Tucker [01:05:01] So let me ask you a very dark question. I don’t even know if I want the answer, but Flight 93, which crashed in your state in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, became a kind of… And you feel, obviously so crushed for the people. Todd Beamer and the rest on that flight. And they sound like they acted bravely and all that, but, you know, Dick Cheney, President Bush was hiding at Offutt Air Force Base, refused to come back to D.C. because of cowardice. And so Cheney was kind of running everything on that day on September 11th. And he said, it’s been reported, you know, he gave the orders to shoot down that plane, but then they told us, no, it wasn’t shut down. The hijackers were under assault by the passengers, and so they drove it into the ground. Do you think that plane was shot down by the US Government?

Curt Weldon [01:05:44] I don’t have any evidence of that, but I’ve seen other speculation that that plane may have been heading for the Chicago tower. And if it wasn’t for the people on the plane that diverted it and turned it around, that’s where it was heading for.

Tucker [01:05:55] Sure. Well, clearly it was. That plane was going to be used to kill Americans, no doubt.

Curt Weldon [01:05:59] And I lost a constituent that was a pilot on one of the planes, Michael Horrocks, who went to Westchester, the same school I went to. And I immediately contacted his widow and raised the funds to build a playground in his honor at the elementary school for his kids. So I felt it personally.

This story is a story that America has to come to grips with, because if there’s any one story that’s going to determine whether or not we are a country of what we all claim to be, then as painful as it is, we have to learn the lessons from that. If we don’t and we allow these people that were involved in these cover ups, and in my case, the people I’m talking about are covering up without any hesitation the intelligence side of it. If we don’t do that, then this is just inviting this to happen again and again and it’s going to continue.

You can’t have that in a country like ours. We’re supposed to be the symbol around the world and we get laughed at by people. The people in Libya know what we did and why we did Gaddafi, North Korea. We had a solution for North Korea that Colin Powell endorsed, that I worked on with a bipartisan delegation that the White House under Bush didn’t want. And look at now, North Korea is threatening an attack. All of these things we create and the American people don’t have access to know the truth, then we’re not really what we say we are.

Tucker [01:07:18] Who are the darkest actors in the Bush administration, do you think?

Curt Weldon [01:07:21] I can't name anyone. I mean, Sandy Berger, in my opinion, should have been tried for treason.

Tucker [01:07:26] So Sandy Berger was. I agree. Well, he committed treason, so he should have been. He’s passed now. I knew him. He was National Security Advisor for Bill Clinton. So tell us, tell us you’ve made reference to him. For those who don’t remember or getting their history from Wikipedia, who is Sandy Berger and why do you think he committed treason?

Curt Weldon [01:07:45] And Wikipedia by the way has no credibility. I'm very aware. They're basically it's a controlled.

Tucker [01:07:51] I'm aware.

Curt Weldon [01:07:52] To manipulate.

Tucker [01:07:53] And you don't really know that until I know it just because You know you get older and like there are some things on Wikipedia. It's like wait. I was there I - I know that that's not true

Curt Weldon [01:08:04] Sandy Berger was when this all started. He was security advisor for Clinton in the 90s. And as a member of the Cox Commission, which was a formal commission established by the Congress made up of nine members—

TUCKER CARLSON: Headed by Congressman Chris Cox of California.

CURT WELDON: That’s right, five Republicans, four Democrats, all committee chairs except me. I was appointed by Newt. And we spent six months behind closed doors looking at all the data about why China stole our technology. And what we ended up with was a 9 to 0 vote. Our security was severely harmed by China’s acquisition of technology. And Chris Cox won a 9 to 0 vote.

I went beyond that and working with the people that I had befriended that were doing the Able Danger stuff, I said, why did this happen? And they produced charts for me, which I have given to you, to show the process that China established. And China did what we do, we try to spy in other countries. That’s part of the game, that’s legitimate. But if you get caught by that, that’s your fault.

China set up a process using money through the Central Military Commission, the People’s Liberation Army, to set up front companies to deliberately acquire selected technology in the US by using campaign donations primarily to the Clinton campaign in the mid-90s. The charts show that. You have those charts. Those donations resulted in waivers of arms control agreements. Those donations involved in waivers of controls over technology and all the technologies are listed.

Those charts show that four Chinese nationals who had no citizenship rights here gained access to the White House in some cases 49 times in one year. They were raising money for the Democratic National Party and Clinton. All of that was orchestrated by Sandy Berger. Politically, in the end, what happened was we basically empowered China to acquire our technology by allowing them to use campaign donations.

And the best example I can give you of this is there was a very specific inquiry done by the Justice Department of the Loral Corporation in California. Loral Corporation, very capable space company and technology company had been caught transferring stage separation technology to China. Stage separation technology allows you to have a multi-stage missile to go long distance yes which is required for intercontinental and China didn't have that. They didn't have that capability, so they got it.

And China didn’t have that. They didn’t have that capability. So they got it. So Loral Corporation was caught transferring that. That’s a violation. So the Justice Department, this is public information, was about ready to indict the CEO Bernie Schwartz.

Bernie Schwartz went to Sandy Berger and received, this is public information, a retroactive presidential waiver. Retroactive presidential waiver. The technology had already been transferred. Now they get the waiver that it’s okay. And that year Bernie Schwartz becomes one of the single biggest donors in the history of the Democrat Party.

I put all the donations in the Congressional Record so anyone can go back in the Congressional Record to that time period and look for my speech. And you’ll see the donations of Bernie Schwartz to the Democrat National Party and Al Gore and Bill Clinton while we were giving our technology. So China didn’t steal it, they outsmarted us. That’s our fault, not their fault.

Tucker [01:11:23] Right, they bribed our officials.

Curt Weldon [01:11:24] So that’s the first thing with Sandy Berger. Then Sandy Berger was involved in the run up to 9/11 and he was still Clinton’s security adviser. He was told he had to appear before the 9/11 Commission. So two weeks before he was to appear, he gets permission to go to the National Archives in Washington and he goes up to the top floor in a special room. It’s a big empty room, and he didn’t realize he was on camera.

They bring out documents that he has to see before his testimony. He said it was to refresh his memory. He ends up stealing those documents in a case that many remember and laugh about. He stuffs the documents in his underwear and his socks and his shirt pocket. You’ve seen the story, and it’s all true. He leaves the archives with those national security archives. All pre-9/11 intelligence. And by the way, none of this is in a 9/11 commission report. None of it.

Tucker [01:12:17] It's not mentioned?

Curt Weldon [01:12:18] No, he leaves the archive.

Tucker [01:12:20] Do we know what those documents were?

Curt Weldon [01:12:21] Well, I’ll tell you what happened. He gets caught. The inspector general for the archives contacts Berger and said, “Mr. Berger, did you take anything while you’re in the archives?” And he says, “No.” That’s a felony. He lied to a federal agent.

He then hires one of Clinton’s personal lawyers. That lawyer cuts a plea bargain. Sandy Berger pleads guilty to 11 felonies. Lying to a federal agent, stealing five documents and destroying five documents. The plea bargain he gets is one misdemeanor. No jail time. He loses security clearance for one year.

In the August before my election loss, I told my staff I want to go to the archives to see copies of what we think Berger stole. The CIA called my office and said, “Tell your boss that’s very sensitive information.” Like, what? Do you have to tell me what my job is? I know what my job is. I don’t need to be reminded by somebody from some agency.

So I went there. The documents were all regarding pre-9/11 intelligence. The Millennium After Action Report, which was prepared by John Ashcroft, was part of the documents that they didn’t want the 9/11 Commission to have. Sandy Berger stole those documents. If you stole documents that are National Archives, you’d be in jail right now. Sandy Berger got away with it. One felony.

He leaves the administration of Clinton and he forms a company. Guess what the company’s called? Stonebridge. And he hires Madeline Albright. Stonebridge, Albright. And what do they do? They represent Chinese corporations.

Tucker [01:13:54] Disgusting people, both now gone.

Curt Weldon [01:13:56] Both now gone.

Tucker [01:13:58] Do we know what was in those five documents?

Curt Weldon [01:14:07] When I went down there, I looked at what we think he stole. It was full pre-9/11 intelligence suggesting that they should have taken action. Yeah, well, we know that Clinton could have taken out bin Laden in the base camps many times. I mean, all of this. And there’s much more intrigue that I don’t know about. That’s why it needs a thorough investigation, not of staffers, not of hacks, but of people of intellect and people who are willing to put the country first. That’s why Trump needs to convene a commission.

Tucker [01:14:30] This is so heavy that you wonder who would take that job.

Curt Weldon [01:14:36] Now I have people who will take it. I have firefighters who will take it, fire engineers. I've people who'll surprise you that will take the job.

Tucker [01:14:43] That would take true courage. No one even mentions declassifying 9/11. I mean, it’s like, oh, the Kennedy assassination, UAPs. I mean, I’m all for disclosure because we own the government, we’re shareholders, we’re not slaves. So that’s my view. I always push for disclosure, and I really mean it. But on 9/11, I don’t even know anyone who wants… I do, but I don’t know anybody else other than you who really wants full disclosure, because it’s like you can feel it glowing. You just feel like… I don’t know what that is, but that’s really scary.

Curt Weldon [01:15:14] Everybody in Washington gets caught up with their careers, with their consultant fees, with their, you know, I'm done with that. You know, I'm still paying the mortgage on my house. Actually? Yeah, actually paying the mortgages on my home, at 77.

My wife's a nurse. I didn't get rich in Congress. I didn’t know how Biden and Obama did it. Obama was nothing in the Senate. How do you make $88 million in the Senate when you don’t have a job? And Biden, who I grew up with and was a friend with—our kids went to school together—how does he have multiple houses at the beach?

I don’t need wealth to be successful, and that’s not going to be my legacy. But there are people, and it makes me sick to my stomach because I’d like to name them all right now, Tucker.

Well, I have them down. My partners—Judge Sullivan, very distinguished; Buck Revell, the former deputy director of the FBI; Jim Woolsey, former head of the CIA; Chuck Brooks, who you got a note from, former top guy at Homeland Security; Admiral Jay Cohen, who was head of research—they all know what I know, and a lot more people. I had lunch with Jim Jones twice last year, former security adviser to Obama. I don't want to upend their careers. I don' want to cost them money, but America needs to know the truth.

Tucker [01:16:41] Without naming specific names, I'm familiar with every person that you just mentioned and I would say from my impression, having lived in DC for 40 years, those are good guys, I think, honest people. But without naming anybody, like people who, and those are all very highly informed people like actually for real, not bullshit. No, they're all real people. Oh yeah, yeah, for real. Of that, of those kind of people, how many that you know think, ah, this is not right? The 9-11 report. All of them. All of him. going to come out. But everyone kind of knew.

Curt Weldon [01:17:11] They're not going to be the lead person to come out and take it on and many people say, you know, Curt, you're crazy, you know, you

Tucker [01:17:17] Of course, well that's how they try to discredit you.

Curt Weldon [01:17:18] You're right. You're the only.

Tucker [01:17:20] The only reason that I've never done a 9-11 show, not a single one really, that I know maybe one in 30 years, 20, well now 24 years, but the only reason I wanted to talk to you specifically is because I was there and so I know how much you know and you're not a fake person at all, you're like right at the center of it. So I think you have complete credibility on this topic and I think it's pretty hard to dismiss you as a wacko. If you're a whack then why are you going to take over the Armed Services Committee?

Curt Weldon [01:17:48] Why would Donald Rumsfeld endorse me for the what I'm sure.

Tucker [01:17:51] And if you're still paying your mortgage at 77, you clearly weren't ripping anybody off. Ha ha ha. You had no secret bank account. Clearly. So I do think you've got a lot of credibility, but it's just interesting. You're obviously very focused on this. The people, just to restate, the people that you talked to who are in similar positions of authority, who would have access to real intel on this, they all think that the 9-11 report was just silly. Cover up.

Curt Weldon [01:18:17] They think that there's a lot more to what happened than what's being told. The firefighters think the same, but a firefighter who's doing their, you know, the key thing and why I devote my life to firefighters, they're the most powerful people in the country. They're driven by power and money. But when I organized them back in 1987, and the Fire Caucus became the largest in the Congress,

I said, these are the people that make America work. Of course. I mean, they're people that not just fight the fires and disasters. They're the people, it's where you vote on election day. Of course. It's where you hold the Boy Scout and Girl Scout meeting room, and there are 50,000 stations run by 30,000 departments, and 85% of them are volunteers.

Do you know, next year, as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, the fire service will be 290 years old? The first fire department was formed by Ben Franklin in Philadelphia in 1736. It didn’t take a government to get people to come together to protect each other. It’s older than America.

And the 50,000 departments are in every town, every village. They’re the heart and soul of our nation. They’re the backbone of our nation. I know that first, and that’s what I’m telling Trump. If you ignite that group of people, you don’t need to have MAGA people alone. You have America then. Because in every poll, firefighters are 98% supported.

They're the only ones everyone likes. Because they're not driven by power or money. That's right. And that is why firefighters don't want to get involved in a political battle. Even if they know they're being shortchanged, even if they knew their loved one was killed when they shouldn't have been killed. They keep quiet. Well, I'm not going to keep quiet, I am their voice and I'm going to speak out.

Tucker [01:19:56] So let me ask you one final question. For people who’ve made it this far in the interview, and I should just—I want to say for the record, I think you’ve been really restrained. You haven’t speculated on really anything other than things you said: “I saw this. I know this to be true.” But you haven’t given us some complex theory of why this happened.

But for people who are thinking, “Wow, this is a little more serious than I realized, and I want to know more”—and clearly, Wikipedia is a filter, not a way to actually understand history—what responsible, credible accounts of 9/11 would you recommend people read? Like, where do you get closer to the truth?

Curt Weldon [01:20:37] There is no one single account that I have seen. I would suggest, and they can go on, I'm not on social media except on LinkedIn. And if you go to my LinkedIn, I'll send you a copy of Bravo 7. Bravo 7 is a film one hour long done by firefighters, not done by Hollywood.

And by the way, my film based on my book’s coming out next year. And all the proceeds of my film, Firefight, are going to firefighters. So nobody can say he’s going to make a profit off that. My Hollywood film’s proceeds are going to firefighters. It’s about my book.

But Bravo 7 gives you the story of what really happened from the eyes of a firefighter. And then it has the audio comments of Oreo Palmer. And if you’re a human being and you listen to that brave firefighter with two or three kids who’s risking his life after he went up 40 floors in the elevator, climbing up 38 floors with his team, arriving on the floor of impact and saying, “I can handle it”—and if we let him die there like it was just some random thing, then we’re not human beings of decency.

Tucker [01:21:50] I agree.

Curt Weldon [01:21:51] We owe Oreo Palmer, we owe Ray Downey. Ray Downy told us 93, eight years earlier, this is gonna happen again. Ray Downey told us in the Gilmore Commission, we needed to have this fusion center.

We allowed unnamed scumbags in the agencies to block transferring the information that Scott Philpott and Tony Schaefer and Eileen Pricer and Eric Kleinsmith had that they tried to transfer to the Justice Department. And they also had information before the attack on the USS Cole, when they ruined the career of Kirk Lippold, the commander of the Cole. And I defended him.

If we’re going to truly be a country that really cares about other people and what we’re doing, then we have to live up to that. And how can you send your kid to war or combat? And all this talk about giving them a home and a place to live and help—well, great, let’s do it up front. Let’s prevent them from needing a home. Let’s prevent them from needing health care. Let’s prevent them from having to be put in a shelter someplace.

Let’s focus on the veteran before they become disabled. Let’s focus on the firefighter before they die. But the media and the intelligence community likes to make it look like, “Well, we got all these charities out there.” These charities allow us to give money like we really care about them. Caring about them after they’re dead is not the same as preventing them from dying.

And that’s what this is about, preventing them from dying. And I’m not going to stop until we take the necessary steps to never let this happen again.

Tucker [01:23:26] I'm grateful for your determination and the last thing I'll say is, I think when you give up the love of money, you get filled with a holy power and you clearly have been. So Congressman, thank you.

