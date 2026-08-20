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Petey's avatar
Petey
7h

Democrats will be really pi$$ed he a cutting off their funding

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Cathy Sipes's avatar
Cathy Sipes
4h

Go Bessent go. And Xi needs to be told that all the farmland that they have bought must be sold or it should be taken by eminent domain. And that includes any other countries lands.

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