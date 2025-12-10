This is an edited transcript of POLITICO’s interview with President Trump conducted by Dasha Burns at the White House on December 8. It’s worth your time. Trump only gave the left-wing Politico this interview because they selected him as the most influential person in Europe - the first time they ever selected an American for that honor. I’ve written about many of the issues that Trump addressed in this interview. Please read it carefully and read between the lines.

Burns: So POLITICO has named you as the most influential person shaping Europe. Past names that have topped the list include President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and President Viktor Orbán. There is no question that you are having a seismic impact on the continent and its politics.

Burns: One of the most pressing issues in Europe right now is the war between Russia and Ukraine between Putin and Zelenskyy with various drafts of his peace deal. Which country right now is in the stronger negotiating position?

Trump: Well, there can be no question about it. It’s Russia. It’s a much bigger country. It’s a war that should’ve never happened. Frankly, it wouldn’t have happened if I were president, and it didn’t happen for four years. I think if I weren’t president, you could’ve had World War III. It’s a big problem for Europe. And they’re not handling it well.

Burns: Last night you said that you weren’t sure if President Zelenskyy was fine with the most recent peace proposal, that he isn’t ready. I was hearing from your advisers around Thanksgiving that they thought this thing might be wrapped up by the end of the holiday, but it’s still not done. Is Zelenskyy responsible for the stalled progress, or what’s going on there?

Trump: Well, he’s gotta read the proposal. Zelenskyy hasn’t read it yet.

Burns: The most recent draft.

Trump: It would be nice if he would read it. You know, a lot of people are dying. So it would be really good if he would read it. Zelenskyy’s people loved the proposal. They really liked it. His lieutenants, his top people, they liked it, but they said he hasn’t read it yet. I think he should find time to read it.

Burns: Is it time for Ukraine to hold an election, do you think?

Trump: Yeah. I think so. It’s been a long time. I think it’s an important time to hold an election. Zelenskyy is using war to [stay in power] and not to hold an election, but the Ukrainian people should have that choice. And maybe Zelenskyy would win. I don’t know who would win. But they haven’t had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where Ukraine is not a democracy anymore.

Burns: On Sunday, your son, Donald Trump Jr., responded to a reporter’s question about whether you will walk away from Ukraine, and your son said, I think he may. Is that correct?

Trump: No, it’s not correct. But it’s not exactly wrong. Ukraine has to play ball. If they don’t read agreements, potential agreements, you know, it’s, not easy. It’s not easy because Russia has the upper hand. And they always did. They’re much bigger. They’re much stronger in that sense. I give the people of Ukraine and the military of Ukraine tremendous credit for the bravery and for the fighting and all of that. But you know, at some point, size will win, generally.

It’s so sad, millions of people are dead, many, many soldiers. You know, last month they lost 27,000 soldiers - what a sad thing for humanity. I hate to see all these young people die.

You know, this doesn’t affect us. Our country is no longer paying any money for this war ever since Biden gave them $350 billion so stupidly. Putin had no respect for Biden, and he had no respect for Zelenskyy. He doesn’t like Zelenskyy. They really hate each other. And part of the problem is they hate each other really a lot, you know. And it’s very hard for them to try and make a deal. This one is tough. One of the reasons is the level of hatred between Putin and Zelenskyy is tremendous.

Trump: You know, think of it, if our election wasn’t rigged. There was a rigged election in 2020. Now everyone knows it. It’s gonna come out over the next couple of months, too, loud and clear ’cause we have all the information and everything. But if the election wasn’t rigged and stolen, you wouldn’t even be talking about Ukraine right now. [In case you forgot - here’s a summary of that fraud!]

Burns: The resounding consensus in Europe right now is that they want to keep supporting Ukraine until they can win this war.

Trump: Until they drop, yeah. They’re not doing a good job. Europe is not doing a good job in many ways. They’re not doing a good job. And they’re not producing. We’re talking about Ukraine. They talk but they don’t produce. And the war just keeps going on and on.

Burns: Well, your administration just released a new national security strategy that sent shockwaves throughout Europe. The strategy says a key pillar of American foreign policy should be “cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations.” How much should European leaders prepare for your administration to push to reshape the continent’s politics?

Trump: Well, Europe is a different place. If it keeps going the way it’s going, Europe will not be - many of those countries will not be viable countries any longer. Their immigration policy is a disaster. What they’re doing with immigration is a disaster. We had a disaster coming, but I was able to stop it. You know, we have no people coming through our borders now, zero, seven months. I mean, who would believe zero? We went from millions of people — in some cases, millions of people a month — but millions of people to no people.

Burns: That’s not what Europe looks like.

Trump: The opposite. In Europe, they’re coming in from all parts of the world. Not just the Middle East, they’re coming in from the Congo, tremendous numbers of people coming from the Congo. And even worse, they’re coming from prisons of the Congo and many other countries. And for some reason, they want to be politically correct, which actually, I think is the opposite of politically correct. But they want to be politically correct, and they don’t want to send them back to where they came from.

Take a look at Paris, it’s a much different place. I loved Paris. It’s a much different place than it was. If you take a look at London, you have a mayor named Khan. He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place. I love London. I love London. And I hate to see it happen. You know, my roots are in Europe, as you know.

I want to run the United States. I don’t want to run Europe. NATO calls me Daddy. I mean, I have a lot to say about it. Look, I raised, you know, GDP from 2 percent to 5 percent; the 2 percent they weren’t paying and the 5 percent they are paying. And they’re paying it because when we send things over, NATO pays for it, and I assume they give it to Ukraine. But, Europe is being destroyed.

I think they’re weak, but I also think that they want to be so politically correct. They don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do. They don’t know what to do on trade either. I mean, I look at a lot of the trade, you know, situation that’s going on over there. It’s a little bit dangerous. But ... but Europe uh, they want to be politically correct, and it makes them weak. That’s what makes them weak.

If you take a look at Sweden, Sweden was known as the safest country in Europe, one of the safest countries in the world. Now it’s known as very unsafe ... well, pretty unsafe country. It’s not even believable. It’s a whole different country, Sweden.

Zelenskyy first went in and first met Putin, he said to Putin “I want two things. I want Crimea back and we’re gonna be a member of NATO.” He didn’t say it in a very nice way either.

You know, Zelenskyy is a great salesman. I call him P.T. Barnum. You know who P.T. Barnum was, right? Zelenskyy got crooked Joe Biden to give him $350 billion. And look what it got him. About 25 percent of his country is missing. And in all fairness to Biden, Obama gave away Crimea. Because Crimea was the heart. Obama forced them to give up Crimea. Obama did this. This is not Biden.

I just want to see a strong Europe. You have to understand, here’s my approach to Europe: I want to see a strong Europe. When they allow millions of people to pour into their countries, many of these people are committing tremendous crimes. And again, look at Sweden. I’m not knocking Sweden. I love Sweden. I love the people of Sweden. But they go from a crime-free country to a country that has a lot of crime now. Look at Germany. Germany was crime-free, and Angela made two big mistakes; immigration and energy. But those two are beauties.

Well, I think Putin would like to see a weak Europe, and to be honest with you, he’s getting that. That has nothing to do with me. I think it’s horrible what’s happening to Europe. I think it’s endangering Europe as we know it. Europe could be a whole different place. And I think the European people should do something about it.

Burns: Your impact does stretch far beyond Europe. I want to talk about another area where you’re making your mark, which is in Venezuela. You’ve said that Nicolás Maduro’s days are numbered and that the U.S. could soon strike Venezuelan territory. Could we see American troops on the ground in Venezuela?

Trump: I don’t comment on that. I wouldn’t say that one way or the other. I can say this, that, he sent us millions of people, many from prisons, many drug dealers, drug lords, people in mental institutions. What he did to our country is not good. Tren de Aragua, the gangs, one of the meanest gangs in the world. His days are numbered.

Why would I talk to you, an extremely unfriendly publication, if you want to call it POLITICO, that got $8 million from Obama to keep it afloat, why would I do that? Why would I talk about that to POLITICO? I mean, I’m doing this because you picked me as the man for Europe…

Trump: I’ll tell you, I am the most transparent politician maybe in the world, OK?

Burns: A lot of folks are wondering what our goals are in Venezuela.

Trump: Sure, but I don’t want to talk to you about military strategy. One goal is I want the people of Venezuela to be treated well. I want the people of Venezuela, many of whom live in the United States, to be respected.

I don’t want to see Somalians in America. I don’t want to see a woman that, you know, marries her brother to get in and then becomes a congressman and does nothing but complain. All she does is complain, complain, complain, and yet her country’s a mess. You know, it’s, uh, one of the worst in the world. Uh, let her go back, fix up her own country.

We save 25,000 people every time we knock out a drug boat from Venezuela. The drugs coming in through the sea are down by 92 percent. And I’m trying to figure out the 8 percent, who are they? Nobody wants to drive boats to America loaded up with drugs anymore. We’re gonna hit ’em on land very soon, too.

Burns: You pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández and let him out of prison even though he was convicted in a massive international drug trafficking scheme. How is that zero tolerance on drug trafficking if ...

Trump: Well, I don’t know him. I know he was set up by Obama/Biden. He was the president of the country.

Burns: I do want to talk about the economy, sir, here at home. I wonder what grade you would give your economy.

Trump: A-plus. A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus. What you have to understand, the word affordability ... I inherited a mess. I inherited a total mess. Prices were at an all-time high when I came in. Prices are coming down substantially. Look at energy. Energy has come down incredibly. When energy comes down, everything ... ’cause it’s so much bigger than any other subject. But energy has come down incredibly. Prices are all coming down. It’s been 10 months. It’s amazing what we’ve done.

If you think of gasoline a gallon, they had it at $4.50, almost $5.00. You go to some of the states, you had it at $6.00. We hit, uh, three states two days ago, $1.99 a gallon. When that happens, everything comes down. Now everything is coming down. Uh, with beef, I’ve just opened that up where beef is gonna start coming down pretty substantially.

Prices are coming down. Democrats love to say affordability. They’re the ones that gave us the high prices. I’m the one that’s bringing them down.

Burns: Well, one of the biggest issues on affordability right now is health care, and Obamacare subsidies are set to expire in a couple of weeks, which will lead to higher prices for millions of Americans.

Trump: But you said the word, Obamacare. Obamacare was conceived by Barack Hussein Obama, who knew nothing about health care.

Burns: But we’re in the situation we’re in now where, uh, those subsidies will expire, so I wonder, is letting those subsidies expire acceptable to you.

Trump: What I want on health care is very simple. Obamacare was set up for insurance companies to become rich, OK? IMHO, I think the Democrats did it for that reason. Do you know that insurance company stocks have gone up 16, 17, 1,800 percent over a short period of time? They have been paid trillions, not billions, trillions of dollars, and what I’m saying is very simple.

I don’t want to pay the insurance companies anything. No money for the insurance companies. Sorry, fellas. I know them all. No money for the insurance companies. I want to pay the money directly to the people and let the people get their own health care. But you know who’s fighting me on that?

Burns: Who?

Trump: The Democrats.

Burns: But in the meantime, I mean, two weeks, Mr. President, people will see those premiums go up. So will you tell Congress to extend those Obamacare subsidies while you work out another deal?

Trump: I don’t know. I’m gonna have to see. I’d like to get better health care. I’d like to have people buy their own health care, get much better health care. I want to give the money to the people not to the insurance companies.

Burns: So right now, people are buying their holiday presidents. They’re planning for…

Trump: Look, don’t be dramatic. What I want to do is help them.

Burns: So will their premiums go up?

Trump: I’m giving them money. I want to give the money to the people to buy their own health care. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. The Democrats don’t want to do that. They want the insurance companies to continue to make a fortune. The Democrats are owned by the insurance companies. They want the insurance companies to get these trillions of dollars.

We spend trillions of dollars and that goes to the insurance companies. I want that money to go to the people and let the people go out and buy their own health care. It works like magic. But you know who doesn’t want it? The Democrats, because they’re corrupt people because they’re totally owned and bought by the insurance companies.

Burns: So at this point, most likely premiums will go up and you’ll find another plan?

Trump: Well, the premiums could go down if you did what I want to do. I want to give the money back to the people.

Burns: That’s going to take time, sir.

Trump: Ready? I want to give the people better health insurance for less money. The people will get the money and they’re gonna buy the health insurance that they want. [It doesn’t take that much time.] You know that works really well, right? And you know the Democrats don’t want to do it because they want the insurance companies to make all the money.

Burns: Immigration, sir, critical to your agenda. The Pope has called your immigration actions inhumane. Do you take that seriously from the Pope?

Trump: I haven’t seen that. He also didn’t like the wall. You know, he didn’t like the wall either. The wall turned out to be great.

Burns: Do you plan to meet or speak with him?

Trump: You know, I built a wall that, stopped people from flooding into our country. I built the wall. The wall, nobody talks about that. You know, it’s interesting, uh, two years ago, a year ago under Biden, this country was out of control; millions of people pouring through totally unchecked, totally unvetted. And now we have nobody coming in. We have them coming in only legally. They have to go through a legal process. Nobody ever talks about that anymore. They should talk about that. But I haven’t heard any statements from the Pope. I’m sure he’s a lovely man. His brother’s a lovely man. You know, his brother ...

Burns: Yeah, you’ve spoken to him.

Trump: Do you know his brother is serious MAGA? Lives in Florida. He’s like ...

Burns: So will you meet with the other brother, with the Pope?

Trump: I already met with the Pope’s brother. He came to ...

Burns: But with the Pope, will you meet with him or speak with him?

Trump: Sure, I will. Why not?

Burns: I have one more question on immigration. Uh, the Supreme Court is going to hear a case that could redefine who is here legally ...

Trump: Yeah.

Burns: ... in the ... in the United States. I’m talking about the birthright citizenship case.

Trump: Yeah.

Burns: If the court sides with you and ends birthright citizenship, are you going to try to take away citizenship from people who already have it here?

Trump: I ... honestly, I haven’t thought of that, but I will tell you this, the case is very interesting because that case was meant for the babies of slaves. And if you look at the dates on the case, it was exactly having to do with the Civil War. That case was not meant from some rich person coming from another country, dropping ... putting a foot in our country, and all of a sudden their whole family becomes, you know, United States citizens. That case is all about slaves, the babies of slaves, and it was a good reason for doing it. And that’s all it was about, and people now are understanding it. It’s been explained to ’em. And I think the court understands it, too. That would be a devastating decision if we lose that case.

Because our country cannot afford to house tens of millions of people that came in through birthright citizenship. When that happened, that was meant for the ... the babies of slaves, and if you look at the exact dates that it was passed, it all had to do with the Civil War and the ending of the Civil War. It’s that little period of time, and people now are starting to understand that.

Democrats want to pack the court. They want to have 21 justices. That would be a terrible thing for this country.

Burns: The future of the Republican Party, look, I watched you on all of your campaigns pull together, especially in this last one, an unprecedented coalition to win the presidency. You brought in so many new voters to the Republican Party. You chipped away at some of the core bases of the Democratic Party. Is there anyone else in the GOP that can energize the coalition the way you did?

Trump: I hope so. I don’t know. You never know until they’re tested. You know, it’s like you jump in the water; you can swim or you can’t. Some people can swim and some people can’t. You never know. You have to see. I think we have a very good bench. We have a lot of good people. We have a great Cabinet. I have a really great Cabinet — better than my first Cabinet.

I had some very good people in my first cabinet, but this cabinet, you know, I have much more experience. When I first came to Washington, it was interesting. I didn’t know anything about any of the people.

But you never know. Your question’s such an interesting question. You never really know until they get tested. I hope so.

