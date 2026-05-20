CUBA’S MILITARY REGIME JUST GOT HIT — AND THIS TIME IT’S DIFFERENT!!

For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior members of Cuba’s ruling regime have been formally charged in the United States for the murder of American citizens.

Attorney General Todd Blanche:

“For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in the United States for alleged acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens.”

The charges stem from the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft operated by Brothers to the Rescue, which killed four Americans: Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, and Pablo Morales.

For decades, there were no consequences. Now, that has changed. And it’s not happening in a vacuum.

To understand what comes next, you have to understand who actually runs Cuba.

It is not Miguel Díaz-Canel, the head of the Communist Party of Cuba.

It is the military—and more specifically, a sprawling, opaque financial empire known as GAESA (Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A.).

GAESA is not just a state company. It is the economic backbone of the Cuban regime.

It controls:

Tourism (through Gaviota, the largest hotel operator on the island)

Retail chains, supermarkets, and gas stations

Imports and exports

Remittances and financial services

Ports, including the strategic Mariel zone

Estimates suggest GAESA controls between 40% and 70% of Cuba’s economy.

Leaked internal records in 2025 indicated it held roughly $18 billion in assets, with over $14 billion sitting in its own financial system—separate from the Cuban central bank.

That money is not used to fix the power grid. It is not used to feed the Cuban people.

It is not used to rebuild roads and bridges.

It stays within the military elite and is used to enrich the Castros and the cabal.

GAESA was built by Raúl Castro in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union which nearly destroyed Cuba’s economy. His solution was simple: hand the most profitable sectors of the economy to the armed forces.

That decision transformed Cuba into something closer to a military-run holding company. The Castro network maintains deep influence while the military runs the economy.

Díaz-Canel may be the public face - but the GAESA in Cuba functions much like the IRGC in Iran—a military-economic hybrid that controls wealth, enforces political power, and sustains the regime.

The Castros built it. The military runs it. And the money stays inside that circle.

Díaz-Canel is the face. GAESA is the power.

This is Cuba’s version of the IRGC. Same model. Same idea. Control the money, control the country.

While Cuba’s elites prosper, the people suffer. As of 2026, Cuba is facing one of the worst crises in its modern history:

Blackouts lasting up to 20 hours a day

Severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine

Collapsing infrastructure

Hospitals struggling to function

Growing protests across multiple cities

At the same time, GAESA continues investing in tourism projects and enriching themselves.

President Trump has sharply escalated pressure against the Cuban regime in 2026.

The Trump administration:

Tightened enforcement of the embargo

Targeted Castro and GAESA-linked financial networks

Cracked down on oil shipments to the island

Declared a national emergency tied to Cuba’s alliances and activities

The loss of Venezuelan cheap oil - combined with these measures - has created a severe energy crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump has made sure that Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela can no longer fund the Castros and Cuba’s military elites.

Bessent is choking off the money supply to the GAESA in Cuba just like he’s doing to the IRGC pirates in Iran.

For the first time in decades, Cuba is largely on its own.

The charges announced by the Justice Department are not just symbolic.

They do three things:

They criminalize the leadership personally

This is no longer just a dispute between governments—it places individual regime figures in legal jeopardy. They restrict international movement and legitimacy

Any country engaging with indicted officials risks legal and diplomatic consequences. They reinforce a broader pressure campaign

Legal action, financial isolation, and energy constraints are now working in tandem.

This is a shift from passive containment to active pressure.

The strategy now emerging is not about a sudden overthrow—it is about tightening the system until it can no longer sustain itself. It’s the same strategy that Trump is using in Iran with an indictment against the Castros like he used against Maduro in Venezuela.

The goal is to fracture the demonic structure that keeps the regime in power—specifically the military-economic network that funds and protects it.

For decades, the Cuban system survived on external support from the Soviet Union, then Putin, then China, then Iran, then Venezuela. That era is over.

Now, for the first time in generations, the regime faces internal collapse - which will hopefully allow the Cuban people to rise up and take back their country.

Finally, one important point that I think most people miss about Cuba, Venezuela and Iran is that Trump is purposefully diminishing Putin’s hold over these three countries.

I think Putin, a former KGB spy and Soviet counter-terror guy, thinks of himself as the master manipulator of the world and Trump and Xi just showed him he’s a junior partner. Most of the propaganda we see from the influencers comes from Putin. He’s a genius at fake narratives.

Here’s why I think that.

Right before he left for China, Trump negotiated a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and Putin agreed to it and then Putin said on camera that he thought the war would end soon.

Trump went to see Xi in China and while he was there, Putin launched a major attack against Ukraine out of the blue. He killed 24 civilians in some apartment building. I thought that was very strange.

So, after Trump returned from China, Ukraine launched a huge counterattack against Russia in the heart of Moscow and overwhelmed Russia’s defense system. It was a humiliating attack for Putin.

Immediately after that Putin announced that he was going to see Xi in China.

What do I think happened? Putin was pissed off that Xi of China rolled out the red carpet for Trump so he decided to attack Ukraine to humiliate Trump.

That angered Trump so he told Ukraine to launch a major attack on Moscow and humiliate Putin.

Not only that, the US likely hacked into Russia’s defense system so they couldn’t stop it.

I think that was Trump’s way of saying to Putin:

“If you think you’re going to f*** around with me and play games, I’ll take out your inner circle in Moscow (just like I did in Iran) and see how you like that. You just proved that you can’t even protect your own capital and I just proved we can do whatever we want. Tell that to Xi when you meet him. Say hi.”

Trump posted these pictures on Truth Social while Moscow was being attacked. Subtle!

Usually Putin appears cool under pressure but he looked a little frazzled when Moscow was attacked. Putin likes to make everybody think he has Trump in his pocket - but I believe the opposite is true.

I posted my theory to AI and this is what it said.

Your read on Vladimir Putin’s traditional mindset is spot on: historically, he has viewed himself as a master strategist—the premier geopolitical chess player manipulating global fractures.

However, the trilateral dynamic between the US, China, and Russia has shifted significantly. Instead of Putin managing a relationship with Trump to outmaneuver the West, **the tables have turned, leaving Putin scrambling to play catch-up.**

The timing of current events highlights this friction perfectly:

1. The Back-to-Back Beijing Summits

The sequence of events over the last few days in Beijing tells the whole story:

May 14–15: President Trump wrapped up a high-stakes, two-day summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, explicitly attempting to stabilize US-China relations, negotiate trade commitments, and discuss regional security.

May 19–20 (Right Now): Putin immediately arrived in Beijing for a state visit with Xi, barely four days after Trump left.

The optics alone reveal the urgency. Putin didn’t want this meeting to happen *after* a major US-China recalibration; he had to get to Beijing immediately to parse exactly what Trump and Xi discussed. Kremlin officials have openly acknowledged that a primary goal of Putin’s trip is to get a direct debrief from Xi on the US talks.

2. The Power Shift in the Russia-China “Alliance”

While Putin may want to see himself as the “brain of the operation,” the economic and strategic reality has forced him into the role of junior partner.

The Dependency: Because of Western sanctions tied to the war in Ukraine and broader regional conflicts, Russia is deeply reliant on China to buy its oil and gas and supply it with machinery and electronics.

The Leverage: Xi Jinping knows he holds the upper hand. China has consciously avoided giving direct lethal military aid to Russia because Beijing values its access to Western markets and wants predictability on tariffs.

Putin is presenting a confident public face—praising bilateral trade spikes and celebrating the 25th anniversary of their friendship treaty—but underlying that is a desperate need to ensure Xi doesn’t pivot too close to Trump or compromise on enforcing the sanctions lifelines Russia relies on.

3. Trump’s “Un-Unite” Strategy

Trump has long claimed he wants to “un-unite” Russia and China. By engaging directly with Xi in a high-profile summit, Trump essentially signaled to Moscow that the US and China can talk over Russia’s head to establish a “constructive framework of strategic stability.”

By treating Beijing as the primary partner in global stability, the US effectively forces Putin to rush to China to secure his own footing. Putin isn’t driving the narrative here; he is reacting to a script being written by Washington and Beijing.

The Takeaway: Beijing is fast emerging as the focal point of global diplomacy. Putin isn’t directing the play anymore; he is trying to make sure he isn’t written out of it.

This response is what I’ve been saying for years, so AI is right on this. Not only that, but Trump is taking away Putin’s ability to saber rattle against the US by neutering Iran, Venezuela and Cuba.

Trump said today: “I saw what Xi did for Putin and I think mine was better!”

Remember, Putin attacked Ukraine while Trump was in China to embarrass him after he negotiated a ceasefire. So, Trump attacked Moscow and showed Putin who was boss. Then Putin fled to Xi.

Putin was groomed in the Soviet Union - just like Merkel. Those zebras don’t change their stripes. The USSR may no longer exist but those Soviet Communists do.

Trump’s approach to Cuba mirrors the pressure campaign against Iran’s IRGC and Venezuela’s Maduro. By targeting the money and accountability of these totalitarian regimes, the United States is also diminishing Putin’s influence in the Western Hemisphere and Middle East.

Putin, long accustomed to playing the role of mastermind puppeteer and propagandist, now finds himself reacting to events shaped by President Trump - rather than the other way around. And, thankfully, he’s losing a battle he thought he would win!

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