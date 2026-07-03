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Hanna Dettman's avatar
Hanna Dettman
7h

Total Truth

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DarkSkyBest's avatar
DarkSkyBest
4h

Thank you for this post. I am so tired of the whining. By people like Mamdani who has lived in this country all of eighteen years? And has done nothing free of (political) charge, as far as we know.

It’s time to have a team dedicated to find out who is funding this treason.

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