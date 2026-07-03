

Modern-day Communists like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, Abigail Spanberger, Karen Bass and Aurélie Chevalier often make the same broad claim: that America is inherently flawed and a country that's not worth saving.

They say it’s an oligarchy, rigged by billionaires, with workers paying the price for a system that can’t be fixed.



In their view, the Constitution and the Founding Fathers hardcoded racism and inequality into the nation from the very beginning, designing it to protect “white elites” through slavery, racial hierarchy, and concentrated property rights.

They believe America should be burned to the ground and rebuilt as a collectivist country, using "messianic" figures like Marx, Mao, Muhammad, Stalin, Hitler, Lenin, and Castro as our heroes. The Communists who want to destroy America are backed by our adversaries in the Red-Green axis of Communist China, Russia, Iran & North Korea who want Islamo-Communism to rule America and the world.



While their arguments may sound emotional and confident, they are based on a lie. That lie is repeated by liberal teachers and professors in textbooks in public schools and colleges - where our children are being indoctrinated to hate God, hate America, hate themselves and love Communism - and through headlines and memes in the fake news day after day.

Thousands of paid influencers have joined the chorus with the Communists and the gaslighting of today is off the charts.

The Islamo-Communist argument against America ignores how the American system was exceptional at its founding and how it has delivered prosperity and expanded liberty over time. This newsletter addresses the most common criticisms that Communists use, point by point, examining them in historical context. I’ve included links to many articles I’ve written in the past on this topic if you want to explore further.



The Core Premise: “American Exceptionalism Is a Lie”



The usual claim is that the United States has “devolved” into a rigged oligarchy where elections and economic opportunity no longer matter. But that view ignores how the American system was designed to limit concentrated power.



The Constitution establishes a government built on checks and balances, the rule of law, public scrutiny, competitive elections, and legal reform. This is not merely idealistic theory—it is the mechanism that allows the country to evolve without destroying the system itself. In other words, America was designed to be self-correcting, not self-perpetuating.

The division of power wasn’t an accident; it was a heavily negotiated design. The addition of the Bill of Rights was specifically demanded by the Anti-Federalists to ensure that a centralized federal government could never step on individual, local liberties.



Capitalism vs. collectivism: what the evidence actually shows



1) What free-market capitalism has done



Free-market capitalism has lifted living standards on a massive scale. Since the Industrial Revolution, and especially after World War II, global extreme poverty has fallen dramatically—from roughly 40% to under 10%. The United States remains a top destination for global talent because it rewards entrepreneurship, innovation, and upward mobility.





When critics attack “billionaires,” they often overlook a crucial point: these individuals did not simply “take” value from workers. In the vast majority of cases, they built companies that created entirely new products, expanded markets, and generated millions of downstream jobs. Even when income inequality feels unfair on an individual level, the broader question is whether the overall system makes society wealthier. Historically, capitalism has done exactly that.

Collectivist arguments often treat wealth like a pie that is a fixed size, meaning a billionaire can only get a slice by taking it from someone else. Capitalism allows people to bake new, bigger pies through technological innovation—meaning one person’s success creates entirely new economic ecosystems for everyone.



Many claims about poverty leave out important context. They often ignore government assistance and the resources many households already have. Even Americans with lower incomes often have access to opportunities, property, and a standard of living that people in many less economically free countries do not.



2) What radical collectivism tends to produce



On the other hand, radical collectivist systems—including communism, fascism, Nazism, and governments that enforce strict religious law—concentrate power at the top. When the state controls production and distribution, accountability often disappears, incentives weaken, and shortages become common. In country after country—including the Soviet Union, Communist China, Venezuela, and Cuba—economic growth stagnated while personal freedoms declined.

Even when social programs exist, the core danger remains: stripping people of economic choice creates opportunities for elites to consolidate power, giving unelected officials and party leaders greater control over everyone else. That is not “workers winning.” It is simply power becoming centralized somewhere else.



People often point to the Nordic countries as proof that socialism "works." However, those countries are not examples of pure collectivism. They operate as capitalist economies with strong private ownership, open markets, and extensive social welfare programs. They reduce some hardships through public benefits without replacing markets altogether. That is very different from the kind of centrally controlled system that can stifle innovation and reduce individual freedom.

Every time Communism and socialism have been tried, it has failed. Even the Pilgrims tried socialism when they came to America and it led to misery, starvation and death.



Slavery and the founding: put it in its real historical context



1) Slavery wasn’t unique to America



If you’re going to judge America’s founding, it should be judged in historical context.



Slavery was widespread around the world long before the United States existed. This is a map of slave trading from 1500-1900. Now ask yourself why you were never taught this in school?

Across many civilizations and regions, people were enslaved through war, conquest, and forced capture for thousands of years.

The Mongol Empire (modern day China & Russia) created a massive, Eurasian-wide slave trade fueled by war captives, raids, and tributes. Using a connected network of cities spanning from China to the Black Sea, they trafficked Christian Slavs to Muslim markets and Muslims to Christian lands—based on market demand.

There were also major slave trades in the Arab world across the Sahara and the Indian Ocean long before Europeans dominated the Atlantic. For centuries, slave markets operated across North Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean under various Muslim rulers and merchants.

The Atlantic slave trade involved European merchants, but enslaved people were often acquired through existing conflicts and raids among African societies. Black Africans sold their own brothers and sisters into slavery and they were sold around the world - even worse, they are still doing that today!

Only 4% of the total African slaves were sent to America by the Europeans - the rest went to South America, India, Asia & the Caribbean.

Also, white European Americans were not the original slave traders in North America. Native Americans were the original slavers in the Americas - capturing and enslaving rival tribes before 1492.



The point is not to excuse slavery, but to recognize that America did not invent the institution of human bondage.



Enslaved people came from many backgrounds, including Africans, Europeans, Slavs, and others captured through war, raids, or piracy.

African kingdoms and local leaders captured and sold rival Africans to Arab and European traders. Likewise, millions of white Europeans were held in slavery or captivity by the Barbary states between the 16th and 19th centuries, while indentured servitude brought many poor Europeans to the American colonies as slaves.

These facts show that slavery was a global institution affecting many peoples, not a uniquely American or exclusively black experience as the Communists would have you believe.



2) America’s anti-slavery trajectory is part of what makes it exceptional



What makes the United States exceptional isn’t that slavery existed for a time. It’s that the country eventually developed the moral and legal tools to abolish it.



Early American states and leaders pushed abolition forward. For example, the Vermont Republic constitutionally banned slavery in 1777—well before the ratification of the U.S. Constitution. The Declaration of Independence introduced Enlightenment principles regarding natural rights and human equality, which abolitionists later used as a powerful moral and political argument against slavery.



Famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass argued that the nation’s founding ideals were far from empty slogans. He maintained that the Constitution could be interpreted as fundamentally aligned with anti-slavery principles, and he dedicated his life to forcing the country to live up to those ideals.



Over time, Americans systematically restricted slavery, including the abolition of the international slave trade in 1808, and eventually moved toward full emancipation through law and constitutional amendments, culminating in the Civil War and Reconstruction.



Secession, Polarization, and Claims That the Country Is Breaking Apart



Some critics of the United States argue that today’s political divisions show the country is heading toward another national crisis, similar to 1861, when several Southern states tried to leave the Union. In fact, I believe that some Communists WANT this fracturing to happen again and lead us to another Civil War.



The Southern states formed the Confederacy primarily to preserve slavery and maintain their existing social and political system. President Lincoln and the federal government responded by defeating the rebellion and preserving the Union.



The aftermath of the Civil War is proof that the United States has experienced deep political disagreements before, remained intact and evolved.



Diversity through a shared civic identity



The United States is one of the world’s most diverse nations, and one of its greatest strengths is that its unity is built on shared ideals rather than ethnic identity. People from many backgrounds become Americans by embracing a common civic identity, the rule of law, and participation in the nation’s political and cultural life. That model has made the United States unlike almost any other country in history.



People of many backgrounds become Americans through a shared civic identity, law, and common participation in the political community. Look at all the most populated countries in the world - China, Japan, Brazil, India, Iran, Pakistan, Nigeria - there is no diversity there. American diversity stands alone.

For generations, the American experiment succeeded because we operated as a true "Melting Pot"—a unique cultural crucible where people from every corner of the earth assimilated, shedding old tribal animosities to forge a singular, shared American identity.

Our national motto—E Pluribus Unum (”Out of many, one”)—captures that idea.

Civic unity depends on newcomers learning the language, understanding our institutions, and embracing the responsibilities of citizenship while contributing to the American story.

Today, however, radical Islamo-Communists are attempting to replace the Melting Pot with what they call the “Salad Bowl” concept. Under this divisive framework, ingredients are never allowed to blend; instead, groups are kept hyper-segregated by race, ethnicity, and background, intentionally preserved in their grievances. By shifting the goal from assimilation to permanent fragmentation, this “Salad Bowl” philosophy rejects our national motto E Pluribus Unum (”Out of many, one”) and replaces it with a dangerous tribalism that splits our nation into competing factions.



We can acknowledge our nation’s flaws without defining ourselves by them, and we can celebrate our achievements without pretending our history was perfect. That balance is the foundation of a confident and enduring nation.



History is rarely simple. For example, during the Revolutionary War, many enslaved black Americans and Native American tribes sided with the British who enslaved them to begin with, AGAINST the Patriots, believing the British offered the best chance for the future.



Today, however, we are no longer defined by those divisions. We don't blame black Americans or Native Americans for trying to stop America from existing! Today, we are united as Americans, committed to the ongoing work of forming a more perfect union.



Acknowledging America’s flaws while celebrating its achievements is not a contradiction; it is the essence of a mature patriotism.



The Real Debate Is About Power



What is often missed in these debates is that this is not simply an argument over public policy. Communists have a fundamentally different vision of how American society should be organized and where power should reside.



The loudest voices pushing Communist “ideas” aren’t simply trying to “win a debate” within the American system. Many of them are openly arguing that the system itself is illegitimate—that it should be restructured, replaced, or dismantled entirely. When someone tells you the Constitution is flawed at its core, capitalism is inherently exploitative, and the country’s founding is morally bankrupt, they are not proposing small reforms. They are challenging the legitimacy of the entire framework.



That distinction matters. Once people accept the idea that the existing system is beyond repair, it becomes much easier to justify concentrating political power in the name of creating a more “just” society.



History gives us reason to take that seriously. Movements built on promises of equality and justice have, in multiple cases, led to centralized control, suppression of dissent, and catastrophic human cost—from the Soviet Union to Maoist China to Castro’s Cuba. History tells us the end result of Communism is never good for We the People.



There’s a real political shift happening in America in the Democrat Party. It has been hijacked by the Communist Party - an anti-God, anti-American and anti-capitalist movement. That’s why current polling shows that 14% of Democrats today are “extremely proud” to be Americans, compared to 70% of Republicans.



I believe that worldview was not formed organically in America. It is the direct result of importing and appeasing cultures from other countries, who hate us, who do not share the desire for American exceptionalism and a love of God, country, independence, individualism.



We have weakened our nation's expectation of immigrant assimilation and allegiance as we practiced for the first 200 years of our nation's existence. Over the past 50 years, due to open borders, chain migration and birthright citizenship, the American experiment has lost its focus - not because our Founders’ principles are wrong, but because we have forgotten who we are and the God-given gifts and rights that define us.



This July 4th - let's remember who we are. This Independence Day, let us remember that the United States was founded on a revolutionary idea: that our rights come not from government, but from our Creator, and that free people—not kings, dictators, or political elites—are the rightful stewards of their own destiny.

As we celebrate this Independence Day, we must understand the profound philosophical battle at the heart of the American identity. The United States was built on the philosophy of "Natural Rights"—the absolute truth that our rights to life, liberty, and property exist prior to government, woven into our very humanity by our Creator. Government does not grant these rights; its only legitimate job is to protect them.

This stands in stark, dangerous contrast to the Marxist worldview, which claims that human rights are merely arbitrary social constructs. In the Communist universe, rights are granted or ruthlessly stripped away by the state based entirely on "collective utility" and party control. When you accept the Marxist lie that the state gives you your rights, you hand the state the power to take them away. We must reject this collectivist trap and boldly reclaim the foundational American truth: our freedom belongs to God, not the government.



We are NOT a communist nation and NEVER will be. We are NOT a nation built on government control, centralized power, or the suppression of individual liberty.

We are the United States of America—a constitutional Republic founded on faith, freedom, personal responsibility, and the rule of law.



Our flag represents the sacrifices of generations who fought to preserve those ideals, and our Constitution remains the greatest safeguard of our liberty.



As we celebrate this Fourth of July, let us rededicate ourselves to protecting those blessings, teaching them to our children, and ensuring that America remains, for generations to come, the land of the free, the home of the brave, and a shining example of liberty to the world. God bless America.

PS: After I published this newsletter, Communist Zohran Mamdani gave a speech from George Washington’s desk (backwards) and preached that America is worthless and oppressive.

Mamdani, a Muslim born in Uganda, called America “small, weak and unoriginal.”

This is obviously social engineering by the Islamo-Communists to try to make Mamdani look “Presidential” the day before we celebrate our founding! Right on cue!

Elon said Mamdani is a leech: “Mamdani has built nothing. He is a taker, never a maker.”

If you don't know how to counter Mamdani's lies, share my newsletter on American Exceptionalism. It will help.

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