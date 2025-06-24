Two years ago, I said that Tucker was conspiring with Murdoch of Fox News and Elon to run for President against Trump to split the vote and help Democrats win in 2024.

Tucker just admitted that he was asked by Murdoch to run for President against Trump in 2023 - right after he was “fired” from Fox and at the same time Elon was pushing DeSantis. I WAS RIGHT.

I was also right about the fact that Elon bought Twitter (X) to turn it into an echo chamber for the swamp and HURT MAGA - not help it. You can tell by all the so-called MAGA INFLUENCERS who are now on X spewing nonsense against Trump and getting paid a fortune to do it.

Seb Gorka just said the fake MAGA influencers (Koch Libertarians) are "clickbait prostitutes" who need to be excised from the GOP. I couldn’t agree more.

The fake MAGA INFLUENCERS are so desperate to prove they were right about Trump causing WW3, by stopping Iran’s nuclear program, that they want the ceasefire to fail and the war to go on so they can save face! SICK.

Those of you who have followed me from the beginning know that I was right.

The whole Elon-Tucker-Murdoch-DeSantis operation was a classic bait & switch Koch Libertarian strategy. Trust me when I tell you that I was the ONLY ONE to get this right at the time. No one else even came close.

TUCKER: "Nobody hates Trump like the Murdochs. I got fired in April 2023. In May of 2023, they asked me to run for President against Trump. They said they would back me."

SO WHY DIDN'T TUCKER TELL US THAT BACK THEN IF HE WAS SO ANGRY AT THE MURDOCHS? BECAUSE HE WAS IN ON IT.

Here's proof of my predictions:

I was also correct about George Floyd & COVID & swamp money laundering and election fraud and many other issues long before anybody else. If you want balanced reporting - based on published facts and solid research - please send this newsletter to others and ask them to subscribe. Thank you.

