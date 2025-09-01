I’m still working on my report about the school shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis. Here’s Part 1. I am finding that numerous fake narratives are going around and I want to encourage you to NOT share them until it’s all been researched and verified. Here are a couple of examples:

Right after the school shooting in Minneapolis, Rosie O’Donnell, now living in Ireland, took to social media to falsely claim that the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was a gun-toting, NRA-loving Trump supporter.

ROSIE: “What do you know? [The shooter] was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person. White supremacist.”

Rosie, who is still looking for her next 15 minutes of fame, peddled this LIE on social media to MILLIONS - despite the fact that the so-called trans-shooter had “k*** Donald Trump” scrawled across one of his gun magazines and regretted being brainwashed by radical leftists.

A few days later, O’Donnell walked back her vile remarks about MAGA and was forced to admit she lied - while reading a script:

ROSIE: "Hi everybody, it's Rosie O'Donnell. Listen, I have a cold sore, I know, I get run down. Anyway, I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days. I didn't go on line enough to see the news until today, but you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect. I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of… you know, NRA-loving kind of gun people. Anyway, the truth is I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry. This is my apology video and I hope it’s enough.”

She probably did this fearing a lawsuit. Rosie, of course, never mentioned the "trans" narrative at all. It's like that never happened. The odd part is that Rosie is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ movement - which includes “transgenders” - Rosie herself identifies as a gay lesbian. WHY DID SHE LEAVE THIS OUT?

The moral is, if you spread unverified narratives about the shooter or his family or his victims - based on what you think you heard on the news - you may be pulling a Rosie O'Donnell. Tread carefully!

Secondly, Andy Ngo (who I trust) spoke to a friend of the Westman family and said the public is wrong blaming only the mother - because the father is actually the one who affirmed gender change for the son:

ANDY NGO: “I spoke to someone who knows the Westman family and according to this source, it was James (Jim) Allen Westman — not Mary Grace Westman — who was the most affirming of gender transitioning. Jim is apparently very liberal, and after the divorce, the couple’s five children allegedly looked to him for affirmation on choices their mother wouldn’t support. Jim remarried and Mary Grace moved to Florida.”

This is the Westman family BEFORE the divorce in 2013 - when Robert was around 10 years old.

ANDY NGO: “Mary Grace was very conservative and Jim was not. She had been involved in pro-life activism, having given up her first baby (before the marriage) for adoption. Because of this dynamic, the kids always went behind Mary Grace’s back to Jim to affirm doing things she didn’t approve. The source believes that the mother was under immense pressure — from her ex-husband, professionals, doctors and family — all warning her that unless she signed, her son would kill himself."

In his final letter, Robert admitted his mother was right and resented her for being right. He said that the gender stuff and marijuana destroyed his life. Robert Westman was fired from a Rise medical cannabis dispensary in Minnesota two weeks before the shooting - over chronic tardiness and absenteeism. A search warrant showed that Robert Westman recently lived in an apartment in Richfield with a partner - and they broke up right before the shooting. A witness stated that Westman’s partner was FEMALE - not confirmed. The father, however, did confirm that his son went through a recent break-up.

Robert Westman confirmed he regretted “transitioning” and regretted being a stoner.

ROBERT WESTMAN: “I remember one day, my mom said something like, ‘In the future you will look back and feel ridiculous about who you feel like you are inside. You will regret this.' But by then, it was too late to go back. Gender and weed fucked up my head. I wish I never tried experimenting with either. I wish I had never brainwashed myself."

Robert Westman's name was legally changed to Robin Westman in January 2020, at the age of 17 1/2. The Westman's were divorced in 2013. Jim Westman remarried. Mary Grace Westman moved to Florida in 2021.

The father of Westman, 23, told investigators that his son had “broke up with a significant and/or romantic partner” allegedly named "Aby" and had lately been staying with a friend in St. Louis Park.

On Robert’s 18th birthday, the father cheered his name change!

This is why I always wait a few days (even weeks) before drawing conclusions. The fake news, the Democrat authorities and the FAMILY obviously wants to vilify the mother because she's a Christian and that’s likely a part of the reason that children were targeted while sitting in pews in church.

Westman's father, James Westman, has reportedly worked 29 years as a Senior Application Developer for ESRI.

Esri provides GIS software like ArcGIS to government agencies, including intelligence community members like the CIA. It collaborates with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency on the IC GIS Portal, used by the CIA and others for intelligence.

He removed his LinkedIn profile photo…

Robert L. Heleringer was Westman's uncle and a former Republican representative in the Kentucky General Assembly (Massie, McConnell, Rand Paul and the Koch Libertarians.) In 2023, three years after Westman legally changed his name from Robert to Robin, Heleringer condemned conservative Republicans’ “vendetta” against the LGBTQ+ community and their identities that he asserted were “nobody’s public business.”

These are weird coincidences, IMHO.

Minneapolis school shooter Robert Westman confessed he was "tired of being trans" and he wished he had "never brainwashed himself."

The evil perpetrated on young people by the trans industry and the groomers is something future generations will look upon with horror. Who created him?? Who coerced him?? Why aren't we asking these questions.

In a twisted handwritten journal he shared on YouTube before the massacre — much of which is encrypted in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words — Westman groaned about his long hair and his decision to transition.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself. I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

ANDY NGO: "Minneapolis transgender mass sh—ter Robert “Robin” Westman came from a very liberal family in Minnesota who fully affirmed his transition from male to female - even as a minor.

Westman’s 18th birthday was celebrated by his father, James, in the trans colors and the family had the court change his legal identity when he was still a minor. The reason: “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification."

A YouTube channel run by Westman showed a roughly 1,000-word note left to the family of “Robin M Westman” recounting suicidal and potentially violent thoughts - likely caused by massive doses of psych meds and hormones. The videos also show an unseen figure, assumed to be Westman, brandishing firearms and ammunition, including a pistol, shotgun and a rifle.

A gun used in the shooting had anti-semitic, anti-Trump and anti-Israel writings across it and he maintained lists of former mass shooters.

He allegedly left a manifesto as follows:

To My Family and Friends,

I don't expect forgiveness and I don't expect any apology I have to hold much weight, but to my Family and those close to me, I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives. Please know I care for all of you so much and it pains me to bring this storm of chaos into your lives. This will affect so many more people than the ones that are immediately involved.

To My Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn't turn out as you had hoped. You did not fail me, you gave so much. I truly appreciate the love you have given me. I feel I was raised to be a good person. I've kept those traits of empathy, self-sacrifice, and great character. Please do not think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and learned to hate what life is. Life is long, life is pain. There is too much to accept, too many things to put up with just to live. I'm tired of the pain this world gives out. Please move on and continue to give your love to my brothers and sisters, and the rest of the world. They may not forgive me but you need to move on from me. Forget my life and the pain I've brought. I love you both. Thank you for everything. I'm sorry.

To My Siblings, I am sorry for forever tainting the rest of your lives. Your careers, lives, relationships, all will be turned upside-down. Please hold on to who you are, not who I am. Change your names if you must, I wish I could tell you that before I go. Please know that I love you all and truly appreciate the time I have spent with you. I have had such an amazing family and it hurts me to throw this wrench into the works of your lives. I feel so appreciative when writing these final words of you. I cherish our good times together. I feel the hope when I grew up. I hope without me you move on and continue your lives and actions. Forgive me, friends. Forever haunted by my actions, hold onto your loved ones and all that I am sorry for my mistakes.

And to my friends, I trust you all to handle the memory of me however you see fit. I am sorry for the confusion and heartbreak this will bring. I truly appreciate all of you for helping me through dark times. You gave me a good life and sometimes that gave me hope. Unfortunately the pain to me is too much to deal with. Unfortunately this world has too much pain that I can't cover up and forget the pain I've caused. You all can move on.

I have wanted this for so long. I am not well. I am not right. I am a sad person, haunted by these thoughts that do not go away. I know this is wrong, but I can't seem to stop myself. I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world. I don't want to kneel down for the injustices of this world. I don't want to do that. I'd rather die on my feet than live on my knees, constantly in pain.

I think I am dying of Cancer. Its a tragic end as its entirely self-inflicted. I did this to myself as I cant control myself and have been destroying my body with vaping and other means. I think I have lung cancer. I have felt mass pains that make me think that. I am past the point of recovery. I do not want to recover. I do not want to turn away by rotting in a hospital bed. I don't want the rest of my life to be as a cancer patient in and out of hospitals, constantly being fretted about with people afraid to be too happy around me. Fuck That! I want to go out on my own terms. Unfortunately, due to my depression, anger, and twisted mind, I want to fulfill a Final act that has been in the back of my head for years.

You all are what keep me going. I find no more interest in anything material. I only have interest in my mission and love for my family. If I didn't have such an amazing group of people around me, I would have been gone much sooner. I just want to escape from this world.

Escape from the constant bills, shitty jobs, shitty people, and injustice of America. I am done with this, I will not bow. I will be selfish and leave you to pick up the pieces. Its my Fault. Blame me, but please move on.

Whether you accept my apologies or not, I hope you can move past this and continue your lives. Be better, be good people. Now more than ever the world needs more love even if you don't get it in return. Please find hope, find love, and stand up to injustice.

I love you all, I will remember you. Pray For the victims and their Families.

I Love You

Dad, Mom, Jack, Martha, Theresa, Joe, Jared, Paul, Liam

— Robin M Westman 2002-2025

Pola Westman (P.S. Pola, get over yourself and make up with Mom. She loves you. You need to grow up and accept that time just keeps on fucking moving. You either will stay in the past and rot, wasting your life and happiness away, or you can grow up and move on from things. We all love you.)

(P.P.S. I wouldn't recommend any of you to read my journals, unless you REALLY want to, but be warned.)

DOES ANYONE UNDERSTAND THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF HORMONES AND PSYCH MEDS THEY FEED THESE KIDS TO TRANSITION THEM? THIS IS NOT MENTAL ILLNESS. IT'S CREATED MASS PSYCHOSIS!

A former FBI guy was just on Fox and said: "This kid didn't just wake up this morning and decide to do this. It's been festering for months.

He picked this school and this church, he picked the first day of school, and I guarantee you that his parents, family, friends, and even the local authorities KNEW what he was going to do."

I agree - let's tell the truth and find out who was grooming him, how long he's been groomed, how many drugs he was on and who ordered the hit! Let's not buy all the BS they are throwing at us that some poor kid was mentally ill and just snapped one morning!

Jesse Watters did a pointed monologue on the Minneapolis shooting. Quite brave for Fox:

JESSE: "The media is bad at pattern recognition. Just two years ago another trans 20-something walked into a Christian school in Nashville with a rifle and shot 3 kids and 3 adults. They buried the manifesto and locked down the case."

“We've seen trans shootings in Colorado and in Maryland. They even shot up an ICE facility in Texas. And it seems like half of Antifa is trans. A couple of they/thems just got popped for firebombing Teslas.”

“Statistically, the trans population has been prone to violence. That's not villainizing, that's reality.”

“The left is weaponizing trans kids and turning them into culture warriors. And they've been turned loose against the church, schools, and Trump. The trans clan has a militant wing, and it's out for blood. You see it, I see it. They're taking lives, defiling churches, and freaking everybody out.”

"Politicians should stop elevating the trans issue as if it's the Civil Rights struggle of the 21st century."

“Tim Walz failed. Our leaders keep failing us. They failed us. Now there's a growing trans epidemic and they won't admit it. They created a crisis and then lie about it and blame you for not being compassionate. But their fake compassion is getting people killed.”

DOES ANYBODY HAVE ANY IDEA HOW MANY DRUGS (HORMONES, PAIN MEDS, PSYCH MEDS, PUBERTY BLOCKERS) ETC. THEY FEED THESE KIDS? NOT ONLY THAT, BUT IMAGINE WHAT HAPPENS TO A BOY'S MIND OR BODY IF HE GETS BR**ST IMPLANTS OR IS CASTRATED?

IN OTHER WORDS. DON'T BELIEVE ANYTHING YOU'VE HEARD SO FAR FROM THE FAMILY OR THE FAKE NEWS BECAUSE IT'S PROBABLY ALL DISTORTED BS. Was the father was being protected (due to ties to the CIA?) and was this another MK ULTRA hit job? It’s looking more and more like that to me. We shall see.

The shooting in Minneapolis happened about 90 minutes after Trump's post about prosecuting Soros with RICO. I'm sure it's just a coincidence. That's called MK ULTRA activation. Soros likely called out the dogs to teach Trump a lesson.

WHY ARE ALL THESE SHOOTINGS & RIOTS OCCURRING IN OMAR'S STATE? THEY DON'T JUST HAPPEN. THE CHAOS IS PLANNED.

As I said earlier, a former FBI guy was just on Fox and said: "This kid didn't just wake up this morning and decide to do this. It's been festering for months. He picked this school and this church, he picked the first day of school, and I guarantee you that his parents, family, friends, and even the local authorities KNEW what he was going to do."

OWENS: “The Deep State is behind this. Each shooting is more traumatizing than the last because the goal is to scare us into compliance. Do not ever agree to hand over your 2nd amendment rights.”

NGO: “There is an epidemic of mass killers who identify as transgender in the U.S. as this ideology has become encouraged, mainstreamed and institutionally supported. This is a new phenomenon I report on and am smeared and threatened for doing so. Transgenders only make up 0.8% of our population and 3.3% of teenagers 13-17, yet they make up 100% of the recent mass shootings.”

Finally, after President Trump publicly acknowledged that Rudy Giuliani was right about everything - including election fraud, Soros, Comey, the Deep State and the Biden laptop - a few days later Rudy was rear-ended at high speed and ended up in the hospital in serious condition last weekend. Coincidence? This sounds like a classic cartel hit job to me.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Rudy Giuliani is the greatest mayor in the history of New York. They treated him very, very unfairly. All of the things that have come out over the last couple of months through Tulsi and through all of the people, Kash, everybody...

All these things have proven that Rudy is 100% correct. Rudy was 100% correct. We all love him."

RUDY GIULIANI: “Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you.

The depth and depravity of these people is only known to those of us who have been tortured by them. The President is absolutely correct about every single thing that I have brought out has turned out to be true.

So, Mr. President, thank you. And I do think the judgement of history is the one I’m willing to take, and I think you are too. And you’re doing a great job of fixing it. But I thought that was really beautiful.”

Rudy took down the New York mob and is the King of RICO. I personally think all these things are connected. More to come.

