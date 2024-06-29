The Supreme Court just struck down the Chevron Doctrine (Deference) which has poisoned our country for almost 40 years. This is a MAJOR ruling. The people we elect to make the laws aren’t the ones who actually make the laws today - it’s done by unelected bureaucrats in the administrative state.

John McAfee - who allegedly committed suicide after making a video about the administrative state - called these “unelected bureaucrats” the “Deep State” - and I think he paid for that with his life. The “Deep State” basically reports to the NWO - the Globalist oligarchy that wants to strip America of her sovereignty and rule the world.

I don't think many people really understand what SCOTUS just did by overturning the Chevron deference of 1984. Nor do they understand how it came into existence in the first place.

Since 1984, the Chevron ruling is what has given Federal agencies like the CIA, EPA, FBI, IRS, FCC, DHS, CDC, NIH & more the power to govern themselves and interpret the law as they see fit. It has given the “Deep State” the power to rig elections, censor opinions, mandate regulations, spy on us and even remove President Trump with basically no recourse through the courts.

The Chevron doctrine, adopted in 1984, required courts to give deference to the opinion of federal agencies when laws were ambiguous or not clear.

How did Chevron come about in the first place? On June 25, 1984, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in the original Chevron case. It was UNANIMOUSLY decided by Justices William Brennan, Byron White, Harry Blackmum and Lewis Powell and written by John Paul Stevens. Stevens was appointed by Gerald Ford after the swamp drove out Nixon. Ford was a swamp creature himself.

Stevens authored the original Chevron deference opinion. He was allegedly a conservative Justice but his decisions were quite liberal. He retired in 2010 and was replaced by Elena Kagan.

Allegedly, Justices Thurgood Marshall and William Rehnquist did not participate in the 1984 Chevron decision because of illness. Hmm. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor had a financial interest in one of the parties and recused herself to avoid a conflict of interest.

That seems very odd doesn’t it? Why is no one reporting that important fact on a unanimous decision by a fractured SCOTUS that basically handed over power to the Communists for the past 40 years? IMHO, Chevron was a major step in the Communist coup of America - engineered by SCOTUS - during the Reagan administration.

Chevron has constrained Constitutional congressional and presidential control and allowed the “Deep State” to flourish for over 40 years. Bureaucratic control over the past forty years has tilted in favor of the judicial branch - controlled by the “Deep State.”

When you hear "Deep State" that means unelected bureaucrats in Federal agencies that were given the power in Chevron to create unconstitutional laws and regulations that we have to live by!

For every one law that Congress creates there are probably 500 regulations put in place by the “Deep State” that limit what we can do. Nobody elected those people to do that. That’s why President Trump is so adamant about cutting regulations and draining the swamp.

The swamp is enraged that Chevron deference has been overturned because that takes power away from their “experts.” Agencies can no longer make up new laws. The Framers of the Constitution envisioned that lawmakers pass laws and judges interpret them - not Federal agencies.

The swamp wants us all to be forced to follow orders issued by their experts. Cue Fauci for example. Chevron has given “Deep State” agencies unmitigated power to govern themselves and interpret the law as they see fit.

This was the most significant blow to the “Deep State'“ and the unelected three-letter agencies we've seen in decades. A MASSIVE win for Americans and business owners! Judges no longer have to defer to rules made by government bureaucrats that are not backed up by laws. With many implications going forward.

The 6-3 decision overturning Chevron marks a major victory for the conservative legal movement, which has spent four decades seeking to dismantle the unchecked power awarded to the “Deep State.”

Many of the nation’s most important laws and regulations have been made by unelected bureaucrats. Federal agencies have become the government’s lawmakers, not Congress. Now that it is gone, the three branches of government will once again be on a more equal footing.

One example of how Chevron was used is the Covid vaccine and mask and social distancing mandates issued by Team Obama-Biden and their lackeys.

When OHSA unilaterally mandated that tens of millions of private sector workers take the COVID shot or wear masks, the courts cited the Chevron doctrine and allowed it.

With Chevron’s demise, it’s time for Congress to re-learn how to write real laws. The whims of an unaccountable administrative state should never rule our lives. This should force Congress to take its obligations under Article I of the Constitution more seriously by using its law-making and spending authority to rein in the federal bureaucracy.

Think about all the issues that we grapple with on a daily basis where Chevron has allowed the “Deep State” to use their agencies to decide the outcome…

For example, the social media censorship issue (Team Obama-Biden using social media to censor our opinions) should be addressed by Congress and not the Supreme Court. In 1996, Congress gave power to Big Tech to censor us with an ambiguous law called Section 230 - and Big Tech is controlled by the swamp! Section 230 is essentially what gives the NWO power to censor us online through 3rd parties. Congress needs to do its job and reverse Section 230 and write new laws and not rely on SCOTUS to fix their mistakes.

Because of Section 230, and the old Chevron interpretation, We the People can’t sue when we are censored and have NO recourse to stop it. CONGRESS MUST ACT.

TORIA BROOKS: “The Supreme Court ruling in the Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. lessens the call for holding a Convention of the States, which is the only way to change the Constitution without Congress.



Article V of the Constitution states that amendments to the Constitution may be ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths (38 of the 50 states), as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress.”



JEFF CLARK: “The Supreme Court gave the power to write laws back to Congress. Write good, specific laws that are constitutional and the courts will enforce them. No more writing vague statutes that let agencies decide what they mean.

What they did in practice was to decide that the vague statutes meant whatever they wanted them to mean, which is the opposite of democracy. It’s an oligarchy of “elites.”

By taking the power of interpretation back to the courts, the Supreme Court did not aggrandize its own power, no. It stopped abdicating its power to agencies, to the constitutionally nonexistent Fourth Branch of Government.”



It’s not just the Judges they control. Sundance wrote a great summary of the how the “Deep State” created a Fourth Branch of Government via the intelligence community to control us as well.

The same goes for election fraud. People don’t realize that there are lots of ambiguities and gaps in the Constitution regarding election fraud. It’s not really addressed because, at the time, the widespread manipulation of data was not anticipated. Because of that - the swamp has used Chevron to “interpret” election fraud and not only allow it but allow it to continue with no recourse. That’s why courts refuse to hear election fraud cases - they “defer” to the agencies to decide there is none! That’s why illegal aliens are voting in our elections - because the “Deep State” has interpreted the Constitution in a way that benefits them!

Finally, President Trump planned to fire many swamp creatures and strip many of the Federal agencies of their power in his second term through something called Schedule F. That’s one reason they had to get rid of him. So he couldn’t dismantle the swamp.

A key tool for President Trump to clean up the Deep State was called “Schedule F” - using personnel powers to wipe out tens of thousands of civil servant jobs across the federal government.

An executive order, known as “Schedule F,” was developed and refined in secret over most of the second half of Trump’s term and launched 13 days before the 2020 election.

Trump signed an executive order, “Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service,” in October 2020, which established a new employment category for federal employees. It received wide media coverage for a short period, then was largely forgotten and quickly rescinded by President Biden. President Trump would immediately reinstate it on January 20, 2025.

Tens of thousands of Deep State bureaucrats who influence policy would be reassigned as “Schedule F” employees. Upon reassignment, they would lose their employment protections and could be removed. In other words, the “Deep State” bureaucrats - which so far has been able to flourish because they can’t be fired - could now be fired! Amen!

The fact that SCOTUS overruled Chevron plays a key role toward the implementation of Agenda 47 and Trump’s ability to fire the swamp - and will also allow him & Congress to rein in censorship on social media & address election fraud & many other key issues including immigration reform.

But FIRST, we all must vote! God Bless America!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or donate by credit card here. My preference is that you donate to me by check - made out to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or, just send me a note or a card - I try to respond to all! I love hearing from you.