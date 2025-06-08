I never would have guessed it - but, so far, the two members of the Trump administration that have impressed me the most are Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, and Scott Bessent, the first openly gay Treasury Secretary and former Soros ally.

I'm guessing there could be a big battle between JD Vance & Marco Rubio for top dog in 2028. I'm pretty sure JD knows he has competition. This was Trump last night with Rubio.

JD Vance is connected to Team Elon, Rand Paul (Koch Libertarians) and Peter Thiel. That's not speculation - that's fact. All you need to do is follow Elon’s X feed.

Last weekend, before Elon was removed from the White House and he started his apparent drug-fueled rant against Trump - he was meeting with Thiel and the tech bros in Silicon Valley - likely to try to figure out damage control after Trump said that Elon had big problems & that while he wished him well, he wanted nothing more to do with him.

JD Vance, meanwhile, was trying to soften Elon’s words and give him a pass while still trying to show allegiance to Trump:

VANCE: "I think Elon's heart is in the good place, in the right place. I think he got into this for the right reasons. I think he's frustrated. I think he's an emotional guy."

I thought that was a little odd from JD Vance, but what do I know?

I'm not sure where Rubio's allegiances lie anymore. But, Rubio knows where all the bodies are buried from his time on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee or SSCI and so far his actions and words have been in support of MAGA and America First.

I'm going to watch both Rubio & Vance closely over the next year and look at what they do - not just what they say. I suggest you do, too. Rubio is slowly catching up to Vance in the polls. I have no allegiance to one or the other - just truth.

If you missed it - several major left-wing and right-wing publications are now reporting that Trump privately called Elon a "big-time drug addict" with "big problems" and that Trump said his "relationship with Musk is over. I don't want to fix my relationship with Elon. I just wish him well."

Meanwhile, Elon is removing all his nasty posts about Trump and posting lots of hearts on his X feed. Go look it up.

That's a sure sign he is embarrassed by what he did. Everything he has done over the past few weeks is, IN MY OPINION, CLASSIC ADDICT BEHAVIOR.

A few people are now angry with Trump for allowing Musk in the White House in the first place. They say that Trump should have known better - that the richest man in the world would turn on MAGA after he bought Twitter and gave MAGA $238 MILLION.

Well, here’s what I say to that. The American people let the Democrats steal the White House from Trump and then let demented Biden run the White House for 4 years and did nothing but complain on social media. Sure, we voted for Trump, but Trump is the one who did all the heavy lifting. We basically left Trump alone to fix it all by himself and he did, in spite of all the arm-chair quarterbacking from the rest of us.

I know very few people who put anything of value on the line to save America. Trump did.

He took a bullet for us and kept on going - despite all odds. He used Elon and his money to help get elected and then removed him from the White House when he showed he couldn't be trusted. Let's take that win.

New reporting says that Elon allegedly elbowed Scott Bessent in the ribcage, and Wiles feared he was on drugs and removed Elon from the White House. Trump said "that's too much."

How many of you have family with addiction problems and know that they become different people when using and high? Be honest. This is nothing new. Trump's own brother died of alcoholism. My gut says that Trump thought he could help Elon with his drug problems. I believe Trump has a soft heart for addicts. I noticed that once Elon left the cocoon of Mar-a-Lago it all fell apart.

PS: I try not to be close-minded and shut off possibilities that never occurred to me. If I was, I would never have considered Trump in 2016 - but I did after researching all the contenders (including Hillary) with an open mind. I know way too many people with confirmation bias who refuse to consider any alternative that contradicts their existing viewpoints. That's the height of ignorance, IMHO.

"There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments and which can not fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance - that principle is contempt prior to investigation. Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.”

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or donate by credit card here. My preference is that you donate to me by check - made out to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or, just send me a note or a card - I try to respond to all! I love hearing from you.