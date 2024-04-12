This year, during the period around Easter, I felt particularly off-balance. My ears were buzzing much more than normal and many people told me that they had vertigo or were feeling dizzy as well - it wasn’t just me. So, I decided to investigate what the heck was going on. What I found will surprise you.

I found that the barometric pressure was skyrocketing and falling in a very short period of time. These were unusual fluctuations even for my area. As you know, high and low pressure systems not only cause storms & cloud cover - they create havoc with the human body.

As I’ve said many times before, I believe they are using weapons to manipulate barometric pressure and the weather. So do many others. The barometric pressure during Easter week fluctuated wildly and caused all kinds of strange cloud cover, flash storms, temperature changes and weather weirdness - not only for me but for many others.

Wildly fluctuating high and low pressure systems not only cause storms when they collide - they also cause a host of problems for the human body - swelling, stiffness, asthma, COPD, IBD, chronic pain, headaches, arthritis, vertigo, tinnitus, etc.

The NWO can literally cause an instant storm by heating up the atmosphere and manipulating the barometric pressure.

As I have reported before - I believe the NWO criminals are using HAARP, satellite lasers and arson to create high pressure systems, wildfires, storms, pollution and smoke to push fear around their climate change narrative.

But - here’s a new one they did over Easter and the topic of this newsletter.

It has been confirmed that they used special sprayers to inject SALT CRYSTALS into the atmosphere during Easter week to try to reflect sunlight and prevent "global warming." NOT KIDDING.

They used a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay to do this. THEY CHOSE EASTER WEEK TO DO THIS AND THE WEEK OF THE ECLIPSE. That explains everything! How convenient!

It was reported by Scientific American and they admitted that they tried to keep it quiet and not tell the public for fear of backlash. Did you vote for this? I DID NOT.

SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN: The nation's first outdoor test to limit global warming by increasing cloud cover launched from the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay.

The experiment, which organizers didn't widely announce to avoid public backlash, marks the acceleration of a contentious field of research known as solar radiation modification. The concept involves shooting substances such as aerosols into the sky to reflect sunlight away from the Earth.

The move led by researchers at the University of Washington [Bill Gates??] has renewed questions about how to effectively and ethically study promising climate technologies that could also harm communities and ecosystems in unexpected ways. The experiment is spraying microscopic salt particles into the air, and the secrecy surrounding its timing caught even some experts off guard.

"Since this experiment was kept under wraps until the test started, we are eager to see how public engagement is being planned and who will be involved.”

The Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement, or CAARE, project is using specially built sprayers to shoot trillions of sea salt particles into the sky in an effort to increase the density — and reflective capacity — of marine clouds. The experiment is taking place atop the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, and will run through the end of May.

It follows the termination of a Harvard University experiment last month that planned to inject reflective aerosols into the stratosphere near Sweden before it was canceled after encountering opposition.

Solar radiation modification is controversial because widespread use of technologies like marine cloud brightening could alter weather patterns in unclear ways and potentially limit the productivity of fisheries and farms.

"History has shown us that when we insert ourselves into modification of nature, there are always very serious unintended consequences.”

Are all the “climate change” experiments another reason why birds are dying?

So, tell me, if you inject salt particles into the atmosphere - wouldn't that change the weight of the air and the barometric pressure? Wouldn't that create artificially high and low pressure systems and alter weather patterns all across America? YES IT WOULD.

All weather is basically caused by high and low pressure systems colliding with each other!

While activities such as “cloud seeding” have been occurring for decades, anyone who questions them is labeled a "conspiracy theorist.” It is unethical for any government to inject metals and chemicals into the atmosphere.

THEY ALSO DID THIS IN AUSTRALIA AND CAUSED MASSIVE FLOODS. IS THAT WHY WE’VE HAD MASSIVE FLOODS IN CALIFORNIA LATELY?

AUSTRALIA TV: "Residents want to know why cloud seeding was carried out a day before the worst flooding in 40 years."

Australian TV reported that after they sprayed "salt crystals" into the clouds during a protest "to save the planet from global warming" the entire area was flooded the next day! THIS IS THE WORK OF DEMONS WHO THINK THEY ARE GOD.

Also, wouldn't salty rain kill plants and destroy our food supply? YES.

The climate Gods are allegedly doing this to stop “global warming” which we all know is a hoax. Even the man who started Greenpeace says it’s a hoax! He has NO reason to lie. Here are some major points you should know to be able to counter the climate change hoax!

He testified under oath:

“Greenpeace was ‘hijacked’ by the political left when they realized there was money and power in the environmental movement. Leftist political activists in North America and Europe changed Greenpeace from a science-based organization to a political fundraising organization. They are primarily focused on creating narratives, stories, that are designed to instill fear and guilt into the public so the public will send them money.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] is not a science organization. It is a political organization that works with the WEF and the UN. The IPCC hires scientists to provide them with ‘information’ that supports the ‘climate emergency’ narrative.

Today, the left has adopted many policies that are very destructive to civilization as they are not technically achievable. Only look at the looming energy crisis in Europe and the UK, which Putin is taking advantage of.

Many [so-called] ‘environmental’ leaders were now saying that ‘humans are the enemies of the Earth, the enemies of Nature.’ I believe the human population has always been vulnerable to people who predict doom with false stories.

The Aztecs threw virgins into volcanos, and the Europeans and Americans burned women as witches for 200 years claiming this would ‘save the world’ from evil people. Humans are social animals with a hierarchy, and it is easiest to gain a high position by using fear and control. The environmental apocalypse theory is mostly about political power and control.

The young generation today is taught that humans are not worthy and are destroying the earth. This indoctrination has made them feel guilty and ashamed of themselves.

There is no scientific proof that human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) are the dominant cause of the minor warming of the Earth’s atmosphere over the past 100 years. If there were such a proof it would be written down for all to see. No actual proof, as it is understood in science, exists.

Yet the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states: “It is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.”

The increase in temperature between 1910-1940 was virtually identical to the increase between 1970-2000. Yet the IPCC does not attribute the increase from 1910- 1940 to “human influence.”

Very few people believe the world is not warming. The record is clear that the world has been warming since about the year 1700, 150 years before we were using fossil fuels. 1700 was the peak of the Little Ice Age, which was very cold and caused crop failures and starvation. Before that, around 1000 A.D. was the Medieval Warm period when Vikings farmed Greenland. Before that, around 500 A.D. were the Dark Ages, and before that, the Roman Warm Period when it was warmer than today, and the sea level was 1–2 meters higher than today.

Even until about 1950, the amount of fossil fuel used and CO2 emitted were very small compared to today. We do not know the cause of these periodic fluctuations in temperature, but it was certainly not CO2.

1659–2009 Temperature and Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Central England. (Courtesy of Patrick Moore)

The demonization of CO2 is completely ridiculous - CO2 is the basis of all life on Earth and its concentration in the atmosphere today, even with the increase, is lower than it has been for a large majority of life’s existence.

Climate alarmists prefer to discuss climate knowledge only since 1850. The Earth is actually colder today and CO2 is lower now than in more than 95 percent of Earth’s history.

“Carbon neutrality” is a political term, not a scientific one. It is simply wrong to call CO2 ‘carbon.’ Carbon is an element - that is what diamonds, graphite, and carbon black (soot) are composed of. CO2 is a molecule that contains carbon and oxygen and is an invisible gas that is the primary food for all life.

A view of the main 51.38-carat round-cut diamond, the Dynasty, among other gems from Russian diamond miner Alrosas Dynasty polished diamonds collection in Moscow on Aug. 3, 2017. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images)

When elements (atoms) combine with each other to form compounds (molecules), they always have very different properties than the elements they are made from.

‘Net-Zero’ is also a political term made-up by activists who are not scientists. For example, the top leaders of this crusade are people like Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Greta Thunberg, none of whom are scientists.

Russia, China, and India are 40 percent of the human population, and they do not agree with this anti-fossil fuel agenda. If we add Brazil, Indonesia, and most African countries, it is a majority of the population who are not climate fanatics.

[Notice these are the BRICS nations.]

Canada, Sweden, Germany, and the UK are the most concerned about warming. Fumes from engines are not CO2; they are other substances, as CO2 is invisible and odorless. Dust is also not CO2; it is soot and can be controlled with present technology. And coal plants built today are much cleaner than ones built 20 years ago.

Solar and wind power are both very expensive and very unreliable. It is almost like a mental illness that so many people have been brainwashed to think entire countries can be supported with these technologies.

I believe wind and solar energy are parasites on the larger economy. In other words, they make the country poorer than if other more reliable and less costly technologies were used.

Wind and solar providers rely heavily on government subsidies, tax write-offs, and mandates, where citizens are forced to buy wind and solar power even if it is more expensive, on the pretext that it is “environmentally friendly.”

Millions of people pay more for wind and solar energy while a few people make millions of dollars, marks, pounds, etc. It is a bit like a Ponzi scheme in the stock markets. They require vast areas of land, are not available most of the time, and require reliable energy such as nuclear, hydroelectric, [coal, and natural] gas to be available when wind and solar are unavailable.

Wind turbines are seen near the coal-fired power station Neurath of German energy giant RWE in Garzweiler, western Germany, on March 15, 2021. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

ALSO, plastic is not a toxic substance. That is why we package and wrap our food in it, to prevent it from becoming contaminated. Plastic does not magically become toxic when it enters the ocean. Of course, they say on one hand that plastic will never break down, and then, on the other hand, they say it will quickly decay into ‘microplastics,’ which, of course, are conveniently invisible so no one can observe or verify this for themselves. How clever!”

Our digestive system can tell the difference between “food” and plastic or tiny particles of sand. Our body does not ingest sand into our bloodstream, no matter how microscopic the sand is.

Plastic floating in the ocean is like a tiny floating reef, the same as driftwood. It provides a surface for marine species to lay their eggs on, attach themselves to, and eat things that are attached to it.

Pollution is usually toxic or causes harm to life. Plastic is simply ‘litter’ beside the road. It is not hurting anything. One exception is discarded fishing nets, not because they are plastic but because they are shaped to catch fish.

If you want to do your own research on what the climate loons are doing to destroy our planet, do a deep dive on solar geoengineering, solar radiation management, stratospheric aerosol injection and marine cloud brightening.

Solar geoengineering refers to proposed approaches to cool the Earth by reflecting solar radiation back to space. The two main approaches being researched are stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening (MCB).

Stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI—involves injecting tiny reflecting particles, known as aerosols, into the upper atmosphere to cool the planet. The second—marine cloud brightening, or MCB—uses sea salt to stimulate cloud formation over the ocean, which would also help reflect sunlight in the region.

In effect, SAI simulates what happens during large volcanic eruptions, when volcanoes emit small particles into the upper atmosphere (called the stratosphere). These particles reflect sunlight and lead to cooling for as long as they remain in the stratosphere, which may be up to a few years after injection. By injecting sulfate or other aerosol particles into the stratosphere, SAI would mimic the cooling effect of a large volcanic eruption’s effect of lower global temperatures.

SAI would have global impacts, reducing temperatures and altering precipitation patterns across the planet.

MCB would involve spraying sea salt into low-lying marine clouds to enhance their brightness and reflectivity in order to increase regional-scale cooling.

Solar geoengineering would not address the root cause of climate change: emissions of heat-trapping gases, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels. It would not limit ocean acidification or the many harmful impacts on public health and the environment from fossil fuel use.

Given the uncertainties and risks, solar geoengineering is deeply problematic.

Solar Radiation Manipulation (SRM) proposals have also included using gigantic pumps to introduce microbubbles into reservoirs or other bodies of still water, the genetic engineering of crops to make leaves shinier, and the spreading of reflective films on buildings, crops, the ocean’s surface or on ice flows.

Figure 1: Illustration of Sample Solar Radiation Management Proposals

WHY ARE BILL GATES AND THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON DOING THIS? BECAUSE THE NEW WORLD ORDER CRIMINAL CARTEL THINKS THEY ARE GOD. THEY ARE SATANIC ATHEISTS AND THE UNIVERSITIES OF TODAY ARE INDOCTRINATION CENTERS WHERE THEY ARE TRAINING DEMONS - THE ATHEISTS' CHURCH.

"American society teaches young people that their "salvation" comes from college. If you get a college diploma - and worship liberal policies like DEI, LGBTQ, ESG & climate change - you will be saved. We need a reformation. The universities ARE the atheists’ church."

They also have plans to use geo-engineering to influence the election!