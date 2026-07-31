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libgurl's avatar
libgurl
9h

Sick of hearings. Want some indictments.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
8h

I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put all this together in a detailed timeline. It does matter so that as this moves forward there is the proper evidence that you have clearly shown here. Looking forward to part 2.

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