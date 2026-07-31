I know that many of you have now seen the Fauci diaries and know that Fauci appeared before the Senate and refused to answer questions - invoking the 5th amendment 111 times.

How were the Fauci diaries uncovered? You can thank Bobby Kennedy Jr!! He was the one who found them, not Rand Paul.

RFK Jr. wrote a book in 2021 called “The Real Anthony Fauci” - and his HHS found the diaries and gave them to Rand Paul and Ron Johnson.

RFK JR: “It took us about 8 months to dig these out of 11 separate servers where they had been sequestered and secreted.”

“I think the starkest impression that you get from reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly.”

“These were not personal journals. They were government records created on a government computer by a federal employee during one of the most consequential public health emergencies in history.

Under federal law, these documents belong to the American people. Precision matters.”

“Fauci has immunity against all of the things that he did prior to President Biden signing or the electronic pen signing his pardon, but he could perjure himself now. There are many things that he said that we know are lies, and if he lies again, then he could be subject to perjury prosecution.”

Fauci always said he was MR. SCIENCE - and that we should trust the science.

VDH: “Fauci is a sociopathic narcissist and pathological schizophrenic.”

If you read his diaries, you will come to the same conclusion.

I’m not going to spend much time in this newsletter pointing out the fact that Fauci’s diary pretty much proves that he is liar and fraud and everything he does feeds his pocketbook or ego. You can read all 1,100 pages for yourself and come to your own conclusions.

But I do think it’s important to use the information in the diary for 2020 and 2021 and tie it to what happened publicly. There is way too much revisionist history going on now by people with ulterior motives. It’s important that we remember not only what happened - but when it happened - in order to make sure our memories are clear and we do not let this ever happen again. So, I read the first 500 pages of the diary and combined Fauci’s quotes with the sequence of events. Once I did that - the picture of what happened became very clear.

I must warn you now - if you don’t like detail - you should stop reading now, because this is very detailed. But, I can’t see the bigger picture of anything until I examine the timeline myself. I hope this helps you as much as it helped me.

Many elderly people died of COVID from January 2020-December 2020 after they got pneumonia and then were wrongly masked up, locked down, quarantined and ventilated or given the wrong treatments - thanks to Dr. Fauci. Many died of loneliness, isolation and fear - thanks to Dr. Fauci.

Many of those elderly and immune-compromised who died in locked down nursing homes and hospitals in 2020 were used to vote Democrat via cheat-by-mail!

THE VACCINE WAS NOT RELEASED UNTIL JANUARY 2021 - not during the first year of COVID. So, pretending that people died that year from the vaccine is a lie.

Hundreds of thousands died that first year before the vaccine was even administered in January 2021. Most of those deaths were elderly patients. Let’s tell the truth about this.

After my church and my AA meetings and my social groups shut down in Minnesota, and every business required that I mask up upon entry, I said NO WAY and got in my car and drove to Tennessee and Florida to be free! However, even Florida turned out to be almost as bad as Minnesota! Tennessee turned out to be great and free - like no other place in America.

In the summer of 2020, 62% of Americans said they put their trust in Fauci about COVID and would do whatever he said including 83% of Democrats. Even the majority of Republicans trusted Fauci more than Trump! How did that work out?

Forbes called Fauci “America’s most trusted voice” in July 2020!

Fauci was hired to his position as head of NIAID in 1984 under Reagan!

Fauci was in charge of America’s infectious disease program for 38 years. He basically lied and misled the public the entire time, conspired with WHO, Gates and the CCP, and most decisions were based on personal gain and fame.

By April 1, 2020, the diaries reveal that after working with him for just a few months on COVID, President Trump TOLD us Fauci could not be trusted and nobody would listen. Fauci’s diaries prove that to be true. But many Americans refused to listen to Trump and continued to fawn over Fauci - well into 2022.

In Christmas 2020, there were even Fauci dolls! That’s how crazy people were about Fauci and how much he was trusted. The diaries prove, to me, that Fauci was being coached by many (including Obama and Pence and Mulvaney) to destroy Trump and help Biden.

With that as a backdrop, let’s go through the history of COVID together - starting with the first outbreak of COVID (SARS) in 2002 which happened right after Bush won the White House, the 9/11 terror attack and the War in Afghanistan. I look for patterns - let’s do that together. I put Fauci’s diary words in italics:

December 13, 2000: George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential election, but it was one of the closest and most contested in U.S. history. Election Day was November 7, 2000. The race came down to Florida, where Jeb Bush was Governor. The margin was razor-thin — a few hundred votes out of nearly 6 million cast — triggering an automatic recount and then weeks of legal battles over manual recounts, “hanging chads,” and ballot-counting standards.

The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in Bush v. Gore on December 12, 2000, halting the Florida recount and effectively settling the election in Bush’s favor. Gore conceded the next day, December 13, 2000.

Final result: Bush won Florida by 537 votes, giving him 271 electoral votes to Gore’s 266 — even though Gore won the national popular vote by about 543,000 votes. It remains one of only a handful of U.S. elections where the electoral and popular vote winners diverged.

September 11, 2001: 9/11 attacks; ~3,000 deaths; leads to DHS creation, Patriot Act.

October 7, 2001: The War in Afghanistan. The US and UK launched Operation Enduring Freedom against the Taliban and al-Qaeda about a month after the 9/11 attacks, once the Taliban refused to hand over Osama bin Laden. It ran until the Taliban retook Kabul under Biden in August 2021.

November 2002: The SARS (SARS-CoV-1) outbreak began in Guangdong Province, China, though it wasn't recognized internationally until early 2003. WHO issued a global alert in March 2003, and the outbreak was declared contained by July 2003. Over that roughly nine-month span, it spread to 25+ countries with 8,096 cases and 774 deaths.

The 2002 U.S. midterm elections were held on November 5, 2002. Republicans won decisively — an unusual result, since the president’s party typically loses seats in midterms. Riding a wave of post-9/11 approval for President George W. Bush, the GOP retook control of the Senate (51-49) and expanded their majority in the House, picking up seats rather than losing them.

March 2003: The Iraq War began March 20, 2003, when the US, UK, and coalition partners launched the invasion (code-named Operation Iraqi Freedom by the US) with airstrikes on Baghdad, followed by ground forces crossing from Kuwait. Baghdad fell by early April 2003, and Bush declared "major combat operations" over on May 1, 2003.

2008: Bear Stearns collapsed in March 2008 and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed into federal conservatorship on September 7, 2008; and then the pivotal moment — Lehman Brothers collapsed on September 15, 2008, the largest bankruptcy in US history, which triggered a full-blown global financial panic. Congress passed TARP (the $700 billion bank bailout) on October 3, 2008. The election timing made this politically decisive: the Lehman collapse hit less than two months before Election Day (November 4, 2008), while Bush — a Republican — was still president. Polling at the time shows the race tightening through September 2008 before the financial crisis broke sharply in Obama’s favor. Obama won about 53% of the popular vote widely attributed in large part to the economic collapse unfolding in real time under an incumbent Republican administration.

April 2009: Swine flu (H1N1pdm09) hit first: the outbreak was first detected in April 2009 (Mexico and the US, nearly simultaneously), and the WHO declared it a pandemic on June 11, 2009 — the first global flu pandemic declaration in 41 years. It peaked in the US in fall 2009 and tapered through early 2010. Total US toll by the time it wound down: roughly 60.8 million cases and about 12,469 deaths, per CDC estimates — notably milder in fatality rate than initially feared, though it hit children and younger adults harder than seasonal flu typically does.

March 23, 2010: Obama signed it into law on March 23, 2010 (the Senate had passed its version back on December 24, 2009, with the House taking up that Senate bill in March 2010 after Scott Brown’s special election win cost Democrats their filibuster-proof majority). A follow-up reconciliation bill (the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act) was signed March 30, 2010.

The swine flu pandemic was credited with convincing Congress to pass Obamacare!

2012 — Ralph Baric’s UNC lab develops synthetic chimeric coronavirus research methods. Ralph Baric was a virologist and professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and he’s one of the most important — and most controversial — figures in coronavirus research over the past two decades.

Baric has spent most of his career studying coronaviruses, going back well before SARS made them famous. His lab specializes in reverse genetics — essentially the ability to build an infectious virus from a synthetic DNA blueprint rather than starting with a natural isolate. This matters because it means researchers can deliberately construct, modify, and test specific genetic changes in a virus rather than just observing naturally occurring strains.

In the years following SARS-1 (2002-03), Baric’s lab developed a system for assembling full-length coronavirus genomes from smaller synthetic DNA fragments — sometimes called a “no-see’m” technology because the assembled genome doesn’t leave the kind of genetic scar or marker that would show it was artificially stitched together. This was a genuine technical achievement that let researchers study coronavirus biology far more precisely than before.

Baric’s lab and Zhengli Shi’s team at the Wuhan Institute of Virology worked together and Baric taught the CCP how to create bioweapons and hide them. They published in Nature Medicine in November 2015 (”A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence”). In that study, researchers took the backbone of a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV and swapped in the spike protein from a bat coronavirus (SHC014) that Shi’s team had sampled — creating a chimeric virus to test whether that particular bat spike protein could bind the human ACE2 receptor and cause disease in mice. It could, to a degree.

2013 — West Africa Ebola epidemic; 28,600+ cases, 11,300+ deaths. The outbreak began in Guinea in December 2013 (though not identified as Ebola until March 2014), then spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone, becoming the largest Ebola outbreak in history — more cases than all previous outbreaks combined. WHO declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in August 2014. It exposed major gaps in global outbreak response and led to the creation of new WHO emergency protocols and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in 2017.

2014 — US institutes Gain-of-Function research funding moratorium. In October 2014, following lab safety mishaps involving anthrax and avian flu at government facilities, the White House halted federal funding for gain-of-function studies on influenza, MERS, and SARS coronaviruses that could make pathogens more transmissible or lethal. The pause covered any new studies and asked researchers already doing such work to voluntarily stand down. Around 20 ongoing projects were paused while the NIH spent roughly three years debating how to make the research safer. The moratorium was formally lifted in December 2017, replaced by a case-by-case review framework at HHS. NIH Director Francis Collins said the shift wasn’t a major change in practice, since some gain-of-function work had continued to be funded even during the pause.

2014 — Russia annexes Crimea; war begins in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. Russian forces seized Crimea in February–March 2014 following the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych; a widely-disputed referendum was used to justify annexation. Fighting broke out shortly after in Donetsk and Luhansk between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces — the conflict that simmered for eight years before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

2014 — US measles resurgence (Disneyland outbreak). A measles outbreak traced to Disneyland in California in December 2014 eventually spread to 24 states and infected 147+ people, reigniting national debate over vaccine exemptions and prompting several states, including California, to tighten school vaccination requirements.

2014 — EcoHealth Alliance/NIH-funded grants extend bat coronavirus research to Wuhan Institute of Virology. NIH approved a grant to EcoHealth Alliance, with a subaward to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to study how animal and bat coronaviruses evolve in the wild and their potential to jump to humans — the project titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” The grant totaled roughly $3.7 million, with subawards of nearly $600,000 going to WIV, and was renewed again in 2019. It became the center of years of later controversy: EcoHealth fell out of compliance with grant reporting terms as early as 2016, and documents later showed EcoHealth scientists combined genetic material from a bat coronavirus (WIV1) with other viruses, producing altered coronaviruses that at times reproduced faster than the original in the lungs of humanized mice. Fauci later acknowledged in May 2021 that it was impossible to guarantee WIV researchers hadn’t used US funds to perform gain-of-function research on coronaviruses between 2014 and 2017. The Trump administration terminated the grant in April 2020; NIH partially restarted a stripped-down version in 2023.

2016 — Zika virus outbreak across the Americas; WHO declares PHEIC. Zika spread rapidly through Brazil starting in 2015, linked to a surge in microcephaly and other birth defects in infants born to infected mothers. WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in February 2016. The outbreak accelerated global investment in mosquito-borne disease surveillance and vaccine research infrastructure that later fed into pandemic-preparedness funding streams.

November 2016: President Trump wins Presidential election - against all odds.

2018 — WIV continues bat coronavirus sampling/spike protein testing; “Fauci Diaries” later reference early uncertainty about precursor strains. Between 2018 and 2019 — the fifth year of the EcoHealth/WIV grant — researchers at the Wuhan lab infected humanized mice with hybrid coronavirus chimeras. This is also the period some lab-leak proponents point to regarding WIV’s broader bat coronavirus sampling database, which the institute took offline in September 2019 (before the outbreak was publicly known) — a decision EcoHealth’s president later defended as routine, and which critics have cited as suspicious. No conclusive public evidence has tied this specific work directly to SARS-CoV-2; the U.S. intelligence community remains split, with some agencies favoring a zoonotic spillover explanation and others assessing a lab-related origin as more likely — this is one of the more contested empirical questions in the whole timeline and worth flagging as such rather than treating as settled.

Autumn 2019 — Several retrospective studies (including WHO-convened and independent analyses) have pointed to possible undetected transmission in Wuhan as early as October–November 2019, based on later blood-bank sample testing, hospital record reviews, and phylogenetic modeling of the virus’s mutation rate.

December 31, 2019 — Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announces cluster of 27 pneumonia cases. The commission reported a cluster of pneumonia cases of unknown cause linked to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. China notified the WHO Country Office the same day. The market was closed and disinfected on January 1, 2020.

January 3, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Influenza is heavy in the media. Did an interview with Elizabeth Cohen of CNN for her Blog. Also, did a live radio interview with John Catsimatidis for his "Cats Roundtable" from NYC. Also, yesterday the US via a precise drone strike in Iraq outside of Baghdad airport killed the leader of the Iranian Quds Force General Quassim Souleimani. There has been over the past few days attacks on the US Embassy by Iranian backed Iraqi militia as a result of the fact that the US armed forces attacked and killed 25 Iranian backed Iraqi militia who had killed a USA contractor and wounded several USA soldiers in Iraq. This will certainly lead to major escalation of tension and even retaliation from Iran. Also 44 unusual cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China over the past couple of days. Etiology still unknown. Said to be a "viral pneumonia' of unknown etiology. Flu ruled out. Cases linked to a seafood market. No human-to-human transmission documented at this time.



January 5, 2020 — SARS-CoV-2 genome sequenced and published. Zhang Yongzhen, of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and Fudan University, had sequenced the genome by January 5, 2020. The sequence was posted publicly on January 10 on virological.org by Edward Holmes of the University of Sydney, communicated on behalf of Zhang’s team. Zhang had granted Holmes permission to publish it, despite an (unbeknownst-to-Zhang) Chinese government order barring labs from releasing information on the new virus — and the day after publication, Shanghai health authorities ordered Zhang’s lab temporarily closed.

GISAID didn’t actually post its first SARS-CoV-2 genomes until January 12, 2020. GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data) is an international database and data-sharing platform for genomic sequences of influenza and other viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. It was launched in 2008, originally focused on flu genomes, to encourage rapid, open sharing of viral sequence data among researchers and public health agencies worldwide — while still letting contributing labs retain some credit/control over their data (unlike fully open repositories like GenBank).

During COVID it became the primary global clearinghouse for SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences — labs everywhere uploaded variant sequences there, which is how scientists tracked the emergence and spread of variants like Alpha, Delta, and Omicron in near-real time. It’s run by a nonprofit (the Freiburg, Germany–based GISAID Initiative), not a government agency, though it has had ongoing controversies over data-access restrictions and, as you saw, the priority dispute over who first published the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

GISAID is nominally a nonprofit, but effective control sits with one person: Peter Bogner, a German-American former media executive (previously a Time Warner exec, no prior scientific background) who founded it in 2006 and remains its president. It’s formally structured as a nonprofit headquartered in Munich, with Bogner as president and Jörg Paura and Christoph Wetzler as executive board members. Bogner initially financed it himself and drove its creation despite having no prior ties to the influenza research community.

Bogner was born in West Germany (1964), emigrated to the US in the early 1980s, and built a career in Western media (Time Warner, TV channels, consulting). Chinese labs (including China CDC under figures like George Gao) have deposited large volumes of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 data in GISAID. Bogner has ties to the WEF and has communicated directly with Chinese researchers. He sounds like a Communist plant to me - both in the media and in virus data.

Since COVID, that structure has drawn real scrutiny. A Science investigation in 2021 found scientists describing an opaque access process, unexplained account suspensions, and phone threats or legal letters when researchers ran afoul of GISAID’s rules against resharing data — with much of that culture traced back to Bogner personally.

So for the timeline: sequenced by Zhang Yongzhen’s team (Fudan University / Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center), first made public by Edward Holmes on virological.org on Jan 10–11, 2020 — GISAID’s first confirmed public release was Jan 12, 2020, two days later than usually credited.

Jan. 10, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Influenza is hot and heavy. Vaccine match is OK for H1N1, but not so good for B and H3N2. Apparently, CDC is upset because I am saying that this is on a course to be as bad a year as 2017-2018 and 2014-2015. Influenza B predominating yet the Victoria B in the vaccine is only a 58% match and so children are getting a double whammy with B predominating early in the year and continuing and the vaccine is not well matched. In this regard, there are more pediatric deaths (39) thus far at this point in the season compared to most other years.”



January 10, 2020: China deploys world’s first RT-PCR test kits. According to an Associated Press investigation based on internal documents and interviews, China CDC conducted secret evaluations of test kits on January 10 and approved only those from three obscure Shanghai companies (GeneoDx Biotech, Huirui Biotechnology, and BioGerm Medical Technology) with which officials had ties to the CCP. These firms received exclusive design/distribution rights. The first test kits arrived in Wuhan on January 16. Other cities in Hubei received them around January 22. Distribution was limited, and many early kits had reliability problems (inconclusive results or false negatives). China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted emergency approvals for several nucleic acid test kits starting around January 26 (including from BGI, GeneoDx, and others).

China's broader COVID test-kit exports to other countries (which did happen at massive scale later in 2020) mostly involved different, larger manufacturers — BGI, Sansure Biotech, Guangzhou Wondfo, Zhuhai Livzon, Bioeasy — sent to places like the Philippines (BGI kits), India (Wondfo and Livzon kits), India again via other Chinese kits, and Spain (Bioeasy kits, which turned out to be unlicensed and faulty). Malaysia also received a wave of Chinese kits later in March 2020.

January 16, 2020: Charité Institute (Berlin) publishes first open-source RT-PCR protocol, adopted by WHO.

Jan. 16, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “The situation in Wuhan, China continues. Now have 2 deaths and 2 cases in Thailand and 1 in Japan.”

January 20, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Now there are >220 cases of n-CoV with a travel case in South Korea and 14 transmissions to health care providers. Clearly, this is a rapidly expanding situation with no question about person-to-person transmission.”

The virus started in South Korea because the leaders of a "doomsday" cult went to Wuhan, China and went back and infected 8,000 of their members. Who paid them to do that? South Korean President Moon Jae-in allowed 5 million Chinese to enter the country after the initial outbreak!

January 21, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “CDC announced today that the first case of n-CoV has been identified in Seattle. A 35 year old otherwise healthy Chinese man visited Wuhan, came to USA on January 15 (before airport screening), developed sxs on Jan. 16, tested on Jan. 19, test sent to CDC and positive on Jan. 20. He walked into a clinical with fever and respiratory sxs and was smart enough to mention that he just came from Wuhan.”

January 22, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “To complicate it all, while we were in the PCC, China announced that it is cutting off all public transportation (air, ferries, train, buses, out of Wuhan City) Essentially a quarantine of the entire city of 11 million people except for absolute emergencies. On the interview below (FOX Business with David Asman) one of the panel asked me to comment of a clip he played where Trump said that everything is under control. Xi Jinping told him everything is under control. I had to answer that we are taking this very seriously and that Americans should not be frightened or worry, but we are taking it seriously. Let us see if this pits me against the POTUS.”

In Italy, the virus started in a hospital filled with sick elderly people in a small town in northern Italy -- spread by a 38-year old carrier from Wuhan, who recovered. Who put him there? Over 100,000 Chinese migrants from Wuhan own & work in the textile/leather industry in Northern Italy.

In 2019, Italy and Communist China signed an agreement to jointly promote China’s Belt & Road Initiative. Partners in Wuhan Virus! Italy admits they are coding ALL deaths to Wuhan and letting the elderly die.

January 24, 2020: Russia’s VECTOR center develops its first RT-PCR test kit.

January 25, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “President Xi Jinping essentially sutting down the entire country. Schools closing in Beijing. Suspicion that the Chinese are telling us everything that is going on in China. Why are the Chinese reacting so dramatically by essentially shutting down the entire country? State Department evacuating all USA personnel from consulate in WUHAN.”

Iran’s leaders suddenly became infected after Iran’s foreign leader met with John Kerry in Munich and laughed about the Wuhan virus on camera. Almost like he was told to go home, create panic and spread the virus. Why? To try to force Trump to drop sanctions.

Iran – like Italy, a partner in China’s Belt and Road initiative – continued flights between Iran and China. The first outbreak was in the city of Qom where most of the Chinese projects are set up.

WHO: 4 countries with economic & political ties (Communist China, South Korea, Italy, Iran) facilitated virus spread around the globe. Italy, Iran, South Korea & China, home to 90% of virus cases, are ALL partners in the Communist Party’s One Belt, One Road scheme!

January 26, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “GAME ON!!! Things are changing rapidly. Dr. Ma Xiaowei, the Chinese Minister of Health gave a press statement saying that the incubation period of nCoV is 1 to 14 days and that the virus is being transmitted when people are asymptomatic!

The infections spread among people weeks before the Chinese reported that they were dealing with a new infection and that gave the virus time to establish itself in multigenerational (sustained) spread. Remember, early on the Chinese were saying that there is no human to human transmission and all the original 27 cases were from the market. Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier. Having said that, somewhere the virus jumped from animals to humans. Chinese scientists are saying that the epidemic is much worse than is being reported.”

January 31, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Also, a NEJM report from Germany indicated that a Chinese woman came from Shanghai visited a colleague in Stockdorf Bavaria. She infected him when she had no sxs, returned to China and got sik on the plane. The german man then got sick and infected 2 other Germans. This would have bn the first truly documented case of transmission from an asymptomatic person, thus, adding to the concern about the accuracy of screening at airports.

The policy decision from the Trump White House was: 1) Ban travel to the USA of all non-citizens who have been to China within the past 14 days. If you were in China, you need to go somewhere else (Paris, UK, etc.) until 14 days pass from the time you were in China. 2) If you are a citizen and were in the Hubei Province (includes Wuhan) Released by Chairman Rand Paul 681 and you return to USA, you are institutionally quarantined for 14 days. 3) If you come from any other part of China other than Hubei, you have voluntary isolation for 14 days. Chinese officials criticizing USA for travel restrictions. WHO also adding muted criticism.”

After Trump closed travel from Communist China in January, the Chinese blamed the US and threatened to hold back our pharmaceuticals unless we opened travel back up again. They didn’t expect him to do that - that thwarted their plans to seed the US with more cases.

January 31, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “The people on the phone felt that the mutations around the furine cleavage site of the spike protein could not have occurred naturally since it would require an evolutionary “jump that they found nowhere in bat isolates. They bring up the possibility that this could have been deliberately inserted and either accidentally released or deliberately released by a crazy person in the lab, the former being the most likely. Dr. Zheng-Li Shi at the University of Wuhan has been working for years in GOF in coronaviruses to allow adaptation of the spike protein to bind to the human ACE2 receptor, we could not let this go.”

February 4, 2020 — US FDA issues first Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 diagnostic test (CDC’s RT-PCR assay). The testing rollout in the US was delayed by contamination issues until late Feb/early March.

Feb. 24, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Situation getting worse in Italy, Korea, Japan, Iran. More reports of transmissions by asymptomatic people.”

In other words - the CCP was spreading toxic tests and infection around the world before the US even was able to issue a test!

Feb. 27, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Very interesting things evolving. Pence ordered the lockdown of all press by everyone. Big surprise was at 10:35 PM tonight I got a phone call at home from President Trump who wanted to chat about the coronavirus situation in general. We spoke for about 20- 25 minutes. I encouraged him not to underplay the seriousness of the situation since if it turns out bad, it would look like he is covering up. Pence and Mick Mulvney want me standing right next to the POTUS on the podium tomorrow so that I can be seen on TV and want me to be on the Sunday shows.”

March 5, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Many hostile questions regarding what the POTUS said that AM on Hannity. He said that most people who get infected and do very well and can go back to work. Pence clearly very happy the way I handled the 2 Sunday Shows that I did.”

Congress passed a $8.3 billion supplement for coronavirus. NIAID gets $826 million.

Mar. 9, 2020 – FAUCI DIARY: “Even though we are saying that 1.1 million tests are out there, and millions to follow, we still do not know how many tests have been performed and whether anyone can get a test who needs it. Am now told by CDC that we only have 1 million nasal swabs to collect the specimens. And so now we have more tests than swabs! And the limiting factor is the swabs. Steve Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow are against locking down our borders since they felt it would cause a depression, not just a recession. Jared & Miller were for restriction to keep foreigners out of America.”

March 2020: Multiple EU member states and the European Commission accelerate national and CE-marked RT-PCR and antigen test deployments; WHO and ECDC coordinate guidance.

So China, Asia, Russia and the EU were all distributing COVID tests around the world before America! What was on the test?

March 15, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “I spoke up and said that several countries have already done what we are talking about, i.e. China, South Korea and so why not stop bragging and just say that we are entering a new phase of our response to COVID-19, i.e. a much more expansive testing capability. The POTUS came in and misunderstood thinking that we (the USG) would be implementing the testing. He was pissed.”

March 16, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Came out with the guidelines that reflected my pushing for a more aggressive mitigation 15 day strategy → If you are elderly, self-isolate; do not congregate in groups >10 people; stay away from bars, restaurants, theaters, sporting events; if a community has community spread CLOSE the bars, restaurants and places of congregation; close schools where there is community spread; no visitors to nursing homes; if family member is sick, others in family should take extra precautions; only necessary travel, telework as much as possible. Press conference after was highly attended. Stock market dropped by 3000 points, the biggest percentage drop in history.”

So Fauci was behind all the lockdowns - he said so himself.

March 17, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Issue arising of claims from France that hydroxychloroquine is effective in decreasing the duration of viral shedding and also is used as a prophylaxis in exposed people. All uncontrolled studies. POTUS called me up from Oval. A friend of POTUS said that he heard that someone gave Hydroxychloroquine (HC) to 51 people and 51 got better. I took a deep breath and said that this was wrong and should not be done. Mark Meadows wants me to consider the tone that I say that HC has no evidence of efficacy.”

Fauci was behind all the refusals to try alternative treatments. His only interest was in delaying all treatment and relying on masks and social distancing and lockdowns only.

March 20, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Per Trump’s direction we are shutting down entry to USA from China, South Korea, Iran, Europe and UK/Ireland and yet people from these same countries are crossing over from Mexico. If some are infected and we take them in, we put them in facilities including with unattended children, we could have another cruise ship situation.”

March 22, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Press is going wild with me. Front page in Washington Post yesterday and Op Ed by Maureen Dowd in NY Times today about me and my relationship with the POTUS. Profile by Peter Nicholas on me in The Atlantic. I am trying in several articles and on TV to clarify that the POTUS is talking about hope for therapies although there are no good data, while I must stick to the science and so fundamentally we are approaching this from different, but not conflicting standpoints. The press are crucifying the POTUS for “not listening to me and making crazy statements about “game-changing” therapies and praising me for sticking to my guns. Apparently the WH is very upset that I am being profiled and it looks like I am putting down the POTUS and becoming a star that outshines him. The press is playing into this as is the tweet storm.”

March 23, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Very important meeting in the Oval Office with the POTUS. He wants to lift everything by Easter Sunday (April 12). POTUS at press conference has essentially said he is going to open up the country. I told him I disagree.”

Mar. 29, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “BIG DAY AT WHITE HOUSE Spent several hours with the POTUS. Deb and I pushed hard to have the POTUS extend the 15 day guidelines for another 30 days to end of April even though Mark Meadows and Kevin Hassett were against this.”

April 1, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Some very early signs in NYC that the number of “new cases’ in starting the stabilize. Did major briefing of the GOP House leadership organized by Liz Cheney. Petition to name me “Sexiest Man Alive”; videos games named after me; Fauci Bobblehead; dishes in restaurants named after me, and on and on.

Had good conversation with Bill Gates tonight who wants the BMGF to partner with me (NIAID) and BARDA in the advanced development and scaleup of vaccines, therapeutics. Also, wanted to discuss a strategy for opening up the country after the wave subsides.”

April 3, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “CNN reported that I want all states to practice “stay at home’ and that POTUS has refused to “mandate that”. I believe that the White House (mostly POTUS staff) are starting to get really pissed off at me. Also, the POTUS said he would not wear a mask.”

April 4, 2020 - FAUCI DIARY: “Peter Navarro who handed out a folder that he says shows studies that Hydroxychloroquine is effective in COVID. I strenuously objected and he then attacked me saying that I was the one who was against blocked travel from China when in fact I pushed the POTUS to do so. Weird guy!! VP and Marc Short acted like Peter was nuts.”

April 5, 2020 – FAUCI DIARY: “Major news-outlets (Wash Post, NY Times) starting to write detailed stories of how Trump dropped the ball in response to COVID-19 - but thus far, I am coming out OK. Print media still pitting everything I say as contradicting POTUS. I had another phone call with Bill Gates regarding working together on vaccines and therapeutics. Marc Short (Pence’s Chief of Staff) is becoming a good friend.”

That’s part one of my timeline showing what happened compared to what Fauci wrote in his diary. I know it’s a lot but I think it’s very enlightening.

It’s obvious now that the CCP released the virus on purpose and colluded with the left in other nations - and guys like Fauci and Mulvaney and Short (Pence) were put in place to sandbag and roadblock President Trump. You can tell from the timeline that Trump started to get wise to Fauci by April 1, 2020 - but by then the damage was done and the media had set him up for the fall.

The WHO, the WEF and the CCP controlled the tests and the genome sequencing early on and America was way late to the game. It’s obvious they all had been planning this since 2002.

As you’ll see in the next section, Russia, Communist China and the EU were first out with tests and vaccines and America did not release a vaccine until Trump was out of office. Why did they wait so long? For two reasons, they didn’t want Trump to get credit for the vaccine and they wanted to make sure that Biden could mandate it. THEY DID THAT ON PURPOSE.

You’ll also see how there may have been a second, more dangerous, COVID virus released in July 2020 that started the whole contamination process all over again. More to come. Thanks for sticking with me…

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