Everyone is upset that the DOJ and FBI just announced there was no Epstein client list found. I predicted this 4 months ago and said there was a reason behind the way Bondi & Kash are handling it.

Do you remember the day in late February that the UK prime minister visited the White House?

It was the same day that Bondi and Kash handed out the Epstein binders to a group of X-influencers and they made sure the UK Prime Minister saw them.

The press was there to greet Starmer AND film the binders. Trump & Bondi did it that way on purpose. It was a photo op to scare the UK into agreeing to a great trade deal (and other things) or they were going to expose all of their leaders (allegedly in the files) to the world as pedophiles. Genius.

How do you think Trump got the UK to make such a great trade deal for the American people? It's called leverage using the Epstein files. There were likely British elites in there - or Trump and Bondi let the UK Prime Minister believe there were. The UK can handle their own punishment. That's not our responsibility. But Trump used that leverage to help the American people get BILLIONS in trade deals and tariffs. Smart.

Nobody could figure out why Trump and Bondi did that. Now you know why. LEVERAGE. Many called them stupid for doing the binders. Nope. GENIUS. The truth is most of the evidence in the Epstein files has probably already been destroyed by now.

I predicted all this on March 2 in my newsletter, if you don’t believe me:

Tangled web Tierney's Real News · Mar 2 Those who have followed me for a while know that I don’t believe in coincidences and I take a great deal of time to understand why things happen the way they do by analyzing the sequence in which they happened and the back story behind them. Read full story

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.