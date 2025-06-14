Two leaders and their spouses, in the Minnesota Democrat party, were shot after defying their own party, the Democrats, and voting to repeal free healthcare for illegal aliens.

Minnesota House Democrat leader Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot and survived the attack at their home in Champlin.

Hortman, the top Democrat in Minnesota House, was shot and killed along with her husband.

Hoffman and his wife were also shot and are in stable condition.

As usual, we need to wait at least 72 hours for the entire picture to unfold but here’s what we know so far:

WALZ: “We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota. My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination. Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends. Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many.”

“My prayers also go out to state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who were each shot multiple times. The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and are receiving care and we are cautiously optimistic that they will survive this assassination attempt."

“Out of an abundance of caution my Department of Public Safety is recommending that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended.”

Remember when Walz called for Minnesotans to rise up and act out against MAGA?

Authorities investigating the shooting recovered an alleged manifesto and there are photos circulating of NO KINGS flyers in the back seat - which I can't confirm are real.

BROOKLYN PARK POLICE CHIEF: “There was a list of individuals and the individuals that were targeted were on that list. When we did a search of the vehicle there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials, we immediately made alerts to the state, who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary."

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said that when officers arrived to the Hortman home, they noticed a vehicle with emergency lights what appeared to be a police officer at the door, “when our officers confronted him he immediately fired at officers and retreated back into the home.” HUH?

He fled back into the house after being confronted by police. They went to the threshold and saw a man that was down and dragged him out to safety, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Police then went in with a drone to identify Hortman dead in the home.

“This was not a real police officer, this was a person who was clearly impersonating a police officer wearing the trust of this badge to manipulate their way into the home."

The suspect drove a vehicle that looked exactly like an SUV squad equipped with emergency lights, a Taser and badge. There was “no question that if they were in this room you would assume that they are a police officer.”

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect, who is believed to be on foot. Bruley said police are now arriving at residences in pairs of two or more. Officers will not be alone. Police are searching for people of interest.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said Champlin police were called at 2 a.m. to the Hoffman home. While they were investigating, Brooklyn Park police proactively checked on Hortman’s residence, at 3:30 a.m., where they encountered a man who fired at them and fled during an exchange of gunfire. Hortman and her husband were killed, Hoffman and his wife were taken to the hospital where they are being treated.

The suspect was described as a white male with brown hair, wearing black body armor, a blue shirt, and blue pants.

JULIO ROSAS: “I'm told by a police source in Minnesota the suspect in the shootings of MN state lawmakers is Vance Luther Boelter. It appears it is the same Boelter who was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz. He was appointed to the Governor's Workforce Development Council in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.”

The claim that Vance Luther Boelter is the suspect in the Minnesota lawmakers' shootings has not been officially verified. Mainstream news outlets, including CBS, CNN, and NBC, report the incident but do not name the suspect, indicating law enforcement has not confirmed an identity. The claim stems from a single police source cited on X, which lacks corroboration. Boelter's 2019 appointment to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board by Gov. Tim Walz is confirmed by official records, but the 2016 appointment by Gov. Dayton lacks direct documentation. Caution is advised until official statements are released.

DCD: "The Minnesota assassin was not only wearing a police officer uniform with taser and vest, but they also had an SUV with police lights that looked like a squad car. This was a professional hit job."

Shortly before Melissa Hortman was shot and k*lled, she broke down in tears in front of cameras after siding with Republicans. Hortman was the one of the two Democrats who voted to cut health care access for adult illegal immigrants.

HORTMAN: "I did what leaders do. I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota."

Hortman and her husband were k*lled shortly after this video was taken in their home. She looks quite shaken - her fellow Democrats were not happy with her.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Sorry, but this sounds like another false flag perpetrated by the Democrats against their own party in the Communist stronghold of Minnesota.

Before you call me crazy, here's why I think that. It gives them a narrative to say the Democrats are being targeted by MAGA and it disrupts the parade in DC and hijacks the news cycle on Flag Day - and it also silences two people who went against the party line. I don't need to read more to figure that out. This is how the Communist demons operate.

The perpetrator is obviously a Democrat - but watch the fake news and the Communists spin this as somehow the fault of Trump and MAGA. That’s what they do.

Notice that the assassination was executed out of Minnesota - the birthplace of Communism in America - and the home of the George Floyd false flag in 2020. I would bet big money that the usual suspects in Minnesota (Ellison, Omar, Klobuchar, etal) knew it was coming.

I told you they'd do this. I’m guessing this won’t be the only murderous operation they have planned for today. In other words, stay away from the NO KINGS protests.

Pray for the families of the people who just died - who were sacrificed on the altar of Baal for the Democrats.

