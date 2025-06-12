The Communists have set up a “day of rage” called NO KINGS - in every state and hundreds of cities in America - on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Several Communist organizations have 1,800 protests planned across the country - for June 14th - which have purposefully been organized to coincide with Flag Day and the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which the Trump administration plans to commemorate with a military parade through Washington, D.C. with 6,700 troops, 28 tanks and 50 military aircraft.

There is a map and an RSVP form to protest. You can find out what's going on in your area below. I’m guessing they will block major arteries and cause all kinds of mayhem so it would be good for you and your family to AVOID them. Don’t engage them or give them any reason to come up with another George Floyd martyr operation on Flag Day:

https://www.nokings.org/?SQF_SOURCE=50501

Patrick Bet-David: “We know what game they’re playing. June 14th is President Trump’s 79th birthday, 250 years of the Army, you got Flag Day. They’re looking for their next George Floyd.”

You got it. They're looking for their next martyr. When it happens, I hope the American people are smarter than they were 5 years ago.

Trump warned the protest organizers that if they try to obstruct America's military parade on Saturday in DC - he will counter them with extreme force. They cancelled the DC event.

This is a well-funded operation that's been planned for a long time - just like the LA riots. There’s even a NO KINGS protest planned for my little town in Spooner, Wisconsin at the corner of 63 and 70. Who is behind it? The Communists and their NWO puppet masters.

The Communists are saying Trump is acting like a King - this is their latest propaganda ploy. Trump said: "I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved." True. He even took a bullet!

Marco Rubio stated that a Communist revolutionary group with ties to a Communist China-linked Marxist funding network is at the forefront of organizing these nationwide protests. The DOJ is investigating.

The "No Kings Protest" is ALSO being funded by the Chinese Progressive Association. They are a self-proclaimed pro-Mao organization. These nationwide protests, using Hispanics and immigration as a ruse, are all tied to Communist China. This is NOT by accident.

This is the first time in 10 years that I’ve heard Cabinet members and Senators admit openly that protests were funded by the Communists. That’s good news, IMHO. We knew that was true in 2020 with the George Floyd riots - we saw people dropping off signs and bricks and other weapons - but nobody would expose it (but me) and nobody could prove it or even wanted to - but now they apparently can.

The riots in Los Angeles have been linked to several organizations and individuals who are funded by the Chinese Communist Party:

-Code Pink - a pro-China, pro-HAMAS, anti-Israel organization

-PSL - The Party for Socialism and Liberation

-ActBlue - the fundraising arm for the DNC

-CHIRLA - The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights that is funded by the US taxpayers and was created to help illegal aliens in America

-Neville Singham, who is married to the founder of Code Pink and who has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has worked with the Chinese tech company Huawei as a technical consultant.

The Chinese Communist Party also controls the Mexican cartels, the Mexican President and many US judges, and benefits from them, along with the CIA.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) openly calls for a Communist revolution in America to bring it down. PSL is closely tied to other Communist groups funded by wealthy Marxist businessman Neville Roy Singham, who sold his ThoughtWorks tech company in 2017 and has used the money to fund openly Communist endeavors globally. He is an American citizen who operates out of Communist China now.

Singham has been described as a “comrade” of — and is a financial backer of — the People’s Forum, a Marxist revolutionary group based in New York City that has been integral to backing the illegal Columbia University encampments.

PSL: “We are united in our belief that capitalism — must be replaced by socialism.”

The PSL says it has dozens of chapters nationwide — and it has activated them to combat Trump. Now you know why the Biden administration just brought in 20 million illegals.

PSL also played a key role in organizing LA’s protests and demonstrations this weekend.

The People’s Forum is a Marxist revolutionary group that is pro-Communism, pro-China, and anti-Israel. The group has produced dozens of what it describes as teaching materials, many of them pro-CCP and its leaders teach classes on “Lenin and the Path to Revolution” and the “History of the Communist Manifesto.”

The “Program of the Party for Socialism and Liberation” — essentially PSL’s political platform — declares that the group’s members are “Marxists in the United States” and calls for Communist revolution in America and even has an online “Liberation School” which it says is an “educational site for activists and fighters.”

PSL is openly hostile to Israel and defended the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. Elias Rodriguez, the confessed murderer of two Israeli Embassy staff members in DC in May 2025, had a previous association with one of PSL’s local chapters.

There’s more. Communist Neville Singham married Jodie Evans, the co-founder of the Communist group Code Pink, in 2017 which is also pro-China.

Singham also served on the Central Committee for the League of Revolutionary Black Workers and is undoubtedly one of the funders of the BLM Communist movement in America - which was involved with the 2020 Communist protests. Singham has also worked with the Communist Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

There are also ties to Blackrock and the teachers’ unions. Of course.

RUBIO: “Organizations tied to Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. citizen, have been receiving direction from the CCP.”

In addition, Tony Seruga uses GPS and cell phone data to determine who is at these riots. Here's what he said lately:

At least 309 of the devices appear to reside in $10+ million residences from Southern California’s Brentwood, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Malibu, Ranch Santa Fe, San Francisco, Palo Alto, to New York, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Maui, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, etc., etc.. And 79% of those fly private 3 or more times per year. They are very likely billionaire trust fund kids.

GPS also shows that representatives from the Soros Open Society Foundation, Media Matters, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers, Democratic Socialists of America, the Vera Institute of Justice, Brennan Center for Justice, and many other nonprofits and NGOs were present and accounted for at the riots, including:

Immigrant Rights Groups—CHIRLA

Labor Unions—SEIU

Left-Leaning Political Groups—a coalition of 60 socialist organizations, including Union del Barrio.

The Democratic Socialists of America (basically they are now the Democrat Party) with funding they are STILL receiving from federal government NGOs is bankrolling a large portion of these protests.

This dude on the motorcycle is not even from Mexico! He very likely originated from Venezuela (based on money transfers to potential family members.) His phone has been at Antifa/BLM, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, and 3 Kamala Harris rallies. It also seems to reside nightly at a ~$2.1 million dollar residence.

So, there are multiple sources of confirmation that these protests and rioters have been funded by the CCP and their front organizations and NWO puppet masters.

I was curious if there was perhaps another reason that Trump is positioning troops on the West Coast and the East Coast on June 14th - beyond the riots? The same way he positioned troops on the East and West coasts during the spread of the WUHAN VIRUS in America.

I know that Communist China has been trying to take over and control Canada, Mexico, Central America, Greenland, the Arctic & the Panama Canal to control the Caribbean and our northern and southern borders to invade America…

US troops are staging in Seal Beach - the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach (NWS Seal Beach) in Seal Beach, California, is a primary munitions loading and storage facility for the U.S. Navy. It's considered the Navy's primary West Coast ordnance storage, loading, and maintenance installation. The base stores and loads ammunition for various Navy and Marine Corps vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, frigates, and amphibious assault ships.

Did you know that the CCP is building a "super port" and military base in Peru in South America on the Pacific Coast just south of Los Angeles? I just learned that yesterday.

That would position the CCP and their allies to invade America from the West as well - through California. Who thinks this isn't a threat to our sovereignty? The Communists already control Cuba, Venezuela & Brazil and they just shot the conservative Presidential candidate in Colombia. IMHO, they are literally surrounding us.

This must be part of the reason that Trump is placing tariffs on countries who side with the CCP against America. It's obvious.

People laugh about this - but it's no joke. China plays the long game - they are just positioning their pieces right now.

People think that no one would dare invade America. Well, our enemies had a big plan in WW2 to do just that. There are maps on the record of the different invasion strategies they were considering.

In 1962, the CCP used the distraction of the Cuban Missile Crisis to invade India. This is what they do. I feared that the CCP was using the distraction of the WUHAN virus in 2020 to invade America during Trump’s first term. I still believe that.

Today - the CCP uses the One Belt, One Road initiative as a guise to take over and dominate the world, and they’re not stopping any time soon. That’s how they spread the Wuhan virus (COVID) all over the world. Now they’re sending military-aged men the same way - the enemy within.

What can you do? Help your country and yourself and report all foreign invaders! This is no joke - it’s very very real.

We MUST remove them from our country - or we will not survive.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.