Vance Boelter, the man charged with allegedly murdering Democrats in Minnesota, gave an interview from jail basically stating that he didn’t kill anyone, there’s more to the story, the evidence is being manipulated and Governor Walz is hiding the truth.

The fake news is spinning his words (even the so-called ‘trusted’ conservative media) to make them sound different than what he said - so you know he’s being framed.

Boelter, 57, the man charged with the murders of former Minnesota Democrat House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, gave an exclusive jailhouse interview to the New York Post which included written messages and two separate, 20-minute video visits. They were his first public comments, outside of brief court hearings. We have not seen the actual videos or messages. The fake news is using inflammatory language to turn them into something they are not.

Boelter said that he left a letter in his SUV for Kash Patel that has been never been released in full - and the Minnesota authorities and the fake news have leaked parts of it and distorted what it said. He said it was written by an “alleged” person - which means he’s not a murderer:

BOELTER: “"Can I ask what you heard as an outside person about the note that the alleged person — I’ll say alleged person — left in that car? Did you hear anything about that? Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out. I also made sure when I was arrested that they secured that letter — I made the request that they secure that letter before it gets destroyed — because I was concerned somebody would destroy it.”

Boelter spoke out in the exclusive interview with The New York Post from a cell inside Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota using their internal messaging system. The Sheriff of that jail has already decided Boelter is guilty.

When asked if he murdered anyone, Boelter, an ordained minister, said:

BOELTER: “I forgot which verse it was…but I’ve always followed that. If somebody believes that, and they love God and that they love their neighbor…allegedly, how could they be involved in a situation where some people are no longer here that were here before? I’ll let you chew on that one.”

Boelter confirmed that he was appointed by Walz, was against abortion and supported Trump but said those positions are being used to frame him and Trump has nothing to do with anything. He previously said he was conducting a two-year investigation but nobody is talking about that now.

BOELTER: “You are fishing and I can’t talk about my case…I’ll say it didn’t involve either the Trump stuff or pro-life. I am pro-life personally. I will just say there is a lot of information that will come out in future that people will look at and judge for themselves that goes back 24 months. If Governor Walz ever lets it get out.”

Boelter is an ordained minister and father of four and said he was only allowed to talk to his wife for 2 minutes after his arrest:

“I talked to my wife for 2 minutes shortly after my arrest and then the call was cut off. Nothing since then. My wife and family had nothing to do with any of this. They were all shocked like others.”

Since then, Boelter has only had contact with his lawyer and correctional officers inside the county lockup, where he’s been held in a central booking cell for nearly a month.

Boelter’s wife previously released a statement through her lawyer condemning the alleged attack, according to Fox 9. Boelter’s wife is distancing herself from Boelter just like Chauvin’s wife did. Why? I’m guessing they were either threatened or coerced. A loving wife doesn’t abandon her husband before even speaking to him. Both wives did that.

Boelter also talked to the Post about the alleged hit list cops say they found in his car after the shooting - claiming, "Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out."

Sorry, folks, but this guy is NOT Vance Boelter. Who is that masked man? And why can’t we see the letters and video that Boelter has allegedly sent so far to the fake news?

Boelter has been charged with four felony counts of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated) and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for each count. His bail was set at $5 million. AG Keith Ellison is in charge of Boelter’s prosecution in Minnesota - just like he was in charge of prosecuting (and framing) Derek Chauvin. Ellison's office has taken over the prosecution from Mary Moriarty, the Hennepin County Attorney.

BOELTER: “My immune system is failing because I am being held in a booking cell that’s not made to live in. I wasn’t issued clothes for almost 3 weeks. The lights are never shut off. I sleep on a plastic pad on the concrete floor. I’m not allowed to be around or talk to anyone except the guards.”

Meanwhile, in corrupt Minnesota, run by Islamo-Communists Tim Walz, Keith Ellison & Ilhan Omar, Derek Chauvin still sits in prison for life for a murder he didn’t commit. Unless something changes, and the people stop buying the BS they are spewing, I’m guessing they’ll put the patsy, Vance Boelter, to rot in a cell next to him or worse.

If you haven’t figured it out yet - I believe that almost every mass shooting or high-profile murder in MINNESOTA is a false flag, cover-up or frame job engineered by the swamp. That includes the UHC CEO murder, George Floyd, Justine Damond, and Philando Castile. If you dig deep enough, you’ll find that I’m right.

