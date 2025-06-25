On June 14, I wrote an article about the latest shooting in Minnesota and I encouraged people to wait until all the information was in before making any decisions about what happened. At that time, I said that I believed it was perpetrated by the Democrats against their own party in the Communist stronghold of Minnesota.

Ten days later, I still believe that to be true and I’m going to show you why. First, read the article I wrote the day it happened to refresh your memory:

False flag Minnesota Tierney's Real News · Jun 14 Two leaders and their spouses, in the Minnesota Democrat party, were shot after defying their own party, the Democrats, and voting to repeal free healthcare for illegal aliens. Read full story

Before I can even begin to recap all the twists and turns in the story that we’ve heard from the Minnesota Democrats and the fake news since then - I think the best place to start is to review the 20-page CHARGING DOCUMENT issued on June 15 (the day AFTER the shootings and the evening Boelter was arrested.)

I made screenshots of the PDF so that it can’t be manipulated or changed. I doubt most people even know what the charging document contained - because this is the OFFICIAL record - so I think it’s important that we all start there…

https://static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2025/06/complaint_redacted.pdf

The affidavit on Boelter was written by FBI Agent Terry Getsch - who has been employed by the Minneapolis Field Office since 2018 - and before that was in Seattle and Georgia.

Getsch made a point to say the silicone mask worn by the suspect was “hyper-realistic.” Note that the suspect was never physically IDed while committing a crime, without a mask, by anyone.

Getsch IDed the man in a mask as Boelter - even though Boelter appears to be 50 pounds heavier than the man in the mask.

The Hoffmans let the masked man into their home in Champlin and he said it was a robbery and then he shot them each 8 or 9 times - but they survived. The Hoffmans’ children called 911.

The masked man went to another public official’s home in Maple Grove and knocked on the door. The unnamed Public Official #1 was not home.

This person also looks 50 pounds lighter than Boelter. Nobody was home so the masked man left.

The masked man then went to another public official’s home in New Hope. They called this person Unnamed Public Official #2. They saw a bald man parked on the street and drove by him but he ignored them and did not respond when they tried to talk to him - so they did nothing. The cops said his mask was so real-like they assumed he was a cop. HUH?

Then, the police, on a hunch, decided to check out Melissa Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park.

Upon arriving, the police saw a black SUV parked outside with lights flashing.

This is the fake police license that Getsch said that Boelter made with materials he bought from Fleet Farm.

They saw a masked man wearing dark colors standing near the door of the Hortman’s house.

While the police watched, the masked man fired into the Hortman’s home and entered it and then fled out the back on foot.

When police entered Hortman’s home - they found both dead. They went to the black SUV and found evidence that the vehicle was registered to Boelter and it also contained tons of evidence to tie Boelter to the murders. VERY CONVENIENT.

The vehicle had information about a storage locker and several firearms.

There also was allegedly a note from Boelter but the content was redacted so nobody knows what it actually said.

The GPS navigation device indicated that this black SUV had traveled to those addresses.

A search around the Hortman home yielded a Beretta 92 9mm handgun - allegedly purchased by Boelter. Boelter has apparently purchased 3 Berettas.

They also found a flashlight, body armor vest and a mask on the ground.

Law enforcement used cell phone data to find Boelter’s wife.

Boelter’s wife allowed them to search her phone and her family had received a group text “Dad went to war last night…I don’t want to say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody. Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation … there’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around.”

Cell phone data also led them to a house on Fremont Avenue in North Minneapolis - where they interviewed a man who lived there and shares it with Boelter part of the time.

They also found a receipt from Fleet Farm for a flashlight, ammunition and materials to make the license plate. They found more notebooks with information about the Hortmans and directions to the Hortman’s home.

The notebooks also contained information on how to find “hyper-realistic” silicone masks on line.

Boelter allegedly went back to the Fremont address the morning after the shootings but the police were not watching it. HUH?

Law enforcement said that a witness met Boelter in North Minneapolis the morning before the shootings at a bus stop. Boelter had two duffle bags. Boelter asked him if he could buy his bike - so they took a bus to the witness’ house. There, Boelter not only bought the bike but also bought a Buick Sedan.

Boelter and the witness drove in the Buick to the US Bank in Robbinsdale location to withdraw $2,200 ($900 of which was used to pay for the car and the bike.)

Boelter was captured on camera - looking big and in a cowboy hat. He allegedly took off on the bike to go to his home in Green Isle, Minnesota and the police spotted him around 2:30am on June 15 - but were unable to apprehend him at that time. HUH?

The Buick was found abandoned on Highway 25, shortly after that, again near Boelter’s Green Isle home.

The cowboy hat was found in the Buick.

Also, in the Buick, was a handwritten note from Boelter - allegedly addressed to Kash Patel of the FBI - which stated that he was “involved in the 2 shootings the morning of June 15th.) Actually - the shootings were June 14th.

Later that evening, Boelter was found in a field in Green Isle, Minnesota - one mile from his home.

That’s the OFFICIAL statement from the Minneapolis FBI field office.

Here’s the OFFICIAL probable cause from the charging document in the State of Minnesota:

On or about June 14, 2025, at approximately 2:05 a.m., Champlin Police officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Champlin, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

The 911 caller reported that a masked person had come to their door and then shot their parents. Inside the residence, officers found two adults, male and female, who had been shot, referred to herein as Victim 3 and Victim 4. Victim 3 is a state legislator.

Video surveillance footage from the exterior of the residence showed a Ford SUV with police-style lights parked in the driveway of the residence. It also showed a man, later identified as Defendant VANCE LUTHER BOELTER (07/23/1967), wearing a mask, a blue shirt, and a police-style tactical vest with a badge and yellow-gripped gun approach the front door with a flashlight.

Defendant knocked on the door and announced himself as a police officer before entering the house and shooting Victims 3 and 4. The surveillance footage showed Defendant flee the residence and enter the police-style vehicle. Victim 3 and Victim 4 are currently alive and remain hospitalized.

A short time later, The Brooklyn Park Police Department learned of the shooting in Champlin. Because one of the victims is a state legislator, police proactively sent patrol officers to the home of another state legislator in Brooklyn Park, Hennepin County, Minnesota. When officers arrived at approximately 3:35 a.m., they saw the Ford SUV with police-style lights and immediately saw Defendant, still dressed as a police officer, shoot an adult man referred to herein as Victim 2 through the open door of the home.



Police exchanged gunfire with Defendant, who fled inside the residence before escaping the area. Inside the residence, officers found two adults deceased from gunshot wounds-- Victim 2, and his wife, Victim 1. Victim 1 is also a state legislator.

Officers searched Defendant’s vehicle (registered to him) and located at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun, as well as a list of names and addresses of other public officials. Officers canvassed the surrounding area and located a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, a mask, and a gold police-style badge. Defendant is the listed purchaser for at least four of the recovered firearms. Additionally, investigators spoke with a person familiar with Defendant who positively identified him as the man on the Champlin residence surveillance footage.

Confused yet? I am. So, everything else we’ve heard from the fake news since then has been ADDED to, or CHANGED, from the original OFFICIAL record.

In the next part of my report, I’m going to show you exactly what those deviations are - and what I think really happened and why!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or donate by credit card here. My preference is that you donate to me by check - made out to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or, just send me a note or a card - I try to respond to all! I love hearing from you.