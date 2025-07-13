It just came out that there were major security failures between the Secret Service and the local authorities on July 13, 2024 when they tried to kill President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. I reported this a year ago. But, suddenly it's all being announced as "breaking and exclusive" news.

On this one year anniversary of the attempt against Trump's life at Butler, Pennsylvania, please take a moment to read my multi-part series on what I think really happened that day. It's worth your time and the best summary out there. I’m biased but it’s true.

J13: Who ordered the hit? Tierney's Real News · July 19, 2024 Since the CIA was formed in 1947 as an independent spy agency, there have been numerous political assassinations, attempted assassinations, coups and roughly 30 mass shootings in America. Do you think that’s a coincidence? I do not. Read full story



One year ago, God saved Trump from assassination and this is how the fake news covered it…

Reporters have asked Trump about that day many times and how he wants to be remembered.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I would like to be remembered as a good person - a person who saved our country. I really believed our country was going down for the fall. I don't know if it ever could have come back. It was very close to the edge.

Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We’re going to fulfill that.

I really would like to be known as the man who saved our country. I was saved by God to Make America Great Again. I believe that.

It changed something in me. I feel even stronger. It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

God spared his life one year ago for a reason. Thank you God. Praise Him!

LOU HOLZ: “It was a sad day when we think back at how close President Trump came to being assassinated. I agree with what he said — it was an act of God that kept him alive. He looked down at just the right moment, and it saved his life. That wasn’t luck. That was the Lord!”

FRANKLIN GRAHAM: “One year ago today, God’s hand intervened as a gunman attempted to take the life of then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

President Trump said it was “God alone” who saved him, and I believe that. I thank God for sparing his life, and I believe this incident has had a great impact on him.

President Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles commented that every president says ‘God bless America’ but “it’s more profound with him now, and it’s more personal.”

Let’s continue to thank God for saving him and remember to pray for the family of heroic fire chief Corey Comperatore who was killed.”

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

