Since the CIA was formed in 1947 as an independent spy agency, there have been numerous political assassinations, attempted assassinations, coups and roughly 30 mass shootings in America. Do you think that’s a coincidence? I do not.

In the 1960’s, four major political assassinations - John F. Kennedy by Lee Harvey Oswald, Martin Luther King by James Earl Ray, Robert Kennedy by Sirhan Sirhan and Malcolm X by Muhammad A. Aziz - were all immediately ruled by US intelligence as carried out by “lone gunmen” with personal, not political, motives and no connections to the US Government. Right.

Eyewitnesses, forensic evidence and a cursory examination of the timeline and facts about each shooting would lead any thinking person to dispute that conclusion. Yet, even 50 plus years later, we continue to pretend that’s what happened. It’s obvious that these assassinations were all carried out by what we today call the NWO Deep State and covered up.

The families of all these men do NOT believe the official narratives to this day. Neither do most Americans. The men accused of their murders were all framed and used as patsies to protect the real shooter or shooters and the people who hired them.

The same goes for mass shootings and school shootings - which have strangely skyrocketed since the CIA was formed and the Deep State NWO became more and more determined to remove our guns so we end up defenseless like Europe.

No thinking person believes the official narratives behind the slaughters at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Pulse, Vegas and Parkland. If you’ve never studied my in-depth reporting on Parkland from 2018 - WHILE IT HAPPENED - do it now. That autistic boy, Nikolas Cruz, didn’t murder anybody. Another patsy. They use the same playbook over and over.

The story we were told about Nixon and Watergate was also a lie. Nixon was framed and removed from the White House in 1973 by a coup led by the CIA.

They attempted to assassinate Richard Nixon in 1972, Gerald Ford in 1975 and Ronald Reagan in 1981. The stories we were told about their alleged assassins were also lies.

They flooded our nation with COVID in early 2020 to rig the election with cheat-by-mail and engineered the George Floyd Communist revolution during the summer to use rioters and criminals to intimidate us into submission. If you actually study what happened on Memorial Day 2020, you’ll realize that George Floyd and Derek Chauvin were used as fall guys and patsies to kick off the CIA coup of America - no different than Lee Harvey Oswald or Nikolas Cruz.

Then, they tried to kill President Trump and Dr. Ben Carson at the White House in October 2020 with a deadly version of COVID.

They created millions of fake mail ballots overnight to steal the election and then engineered J6 to stop America from asking questions, frame Trump and MAGA, and try to put him in prison. And we let them do it all.

However, Trump re-emerged two years later - stronger than ever. They indicted him on 100 bogus felonies, tried to bankrupt him and remove him from the 2024 ballot, arrested his friends and finally, out of desperation - they attempted to assassinate President Trump in July 2024 with a bullet and almost succeeded. The story we’re being told now about this shooting is a LIE also.

We can either choose to stop pretending and TELL THE TRUTH about who is really behind this - or we can continue to be led around like brainwashed idiots and sheep to the slaughter. There is a group of demons embedded within our Government, and controlled by afar, who believe they are God and know better than we do. We did not elect them - but they control us nonetheless with lies, fear, intimidation and brainwashing.

BTW - all these other “events” were also all engineered by the Deep State. What we were told about them all is also a LIE. Nothing is as it seems.

Charlottesville

Cesar Sayoc pipe bombs

Bus tape

Stormy Daniels

MeToo

PeeTape

Steele dossier

Trump-Russia collusion

Trump-Ukraine call

Trump-Georgia call

Austin bomber

Uvalde

The Big Lie

Pelosi hammer

If you want to live in the truth - I will be releasing a detailed summary of what I have found so far about what really happened on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania - when they tried to murder my hero and my President, Donald J. Trump.

I hope you will be able to spend some time with the linked articles in this newsletter so that you have the same base of understanding of the past that I do.

I will lead you through the evidence, step by step.

I hope you’ll read carefully what I write, ignore the fake news narratives and then take the time to do your own research based on my findings. Godspeed. Peg

J13: Who ordered the hit?

J13: The Protection Team

J13: The Site

J13: The Shot

J13: The Coverup

