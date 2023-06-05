While the Obama-Biden administration plans to arrest President Trump for non-crimes to keep him out of the White House, James Comey went on MSNBC and said that Joe Biden MUST be re-elected because he’s the ONLY one who follows the rule of law and Trump must be stopped from seeking retribution against those who are persecuting him! PROJECTION. You can’t make this stuff up.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED.

ALSO, PRESIDENT CLINTON HAD DOCUMENTS, AND WON IN COURT. CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS, MANY CLASSIFIED, AND WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP - THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

COMEY: "Think about what four years of a [Trump] retribution presidency might look like. Trump could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. It has to be Joe Biden. It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country. The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden."

RIC GRENELL: “Comey is afraid of being prosecuted - and he knows that Joe Biden won’t do it.”

STEVE FRIEND: “Would that be similar to Comey targeting General Flynn and deploying the FBI agents to entrap him with a process crime?”

TIM YOUNG: “Sooo... James Comey is afraid that if Trump gets in, he'll investigate James Comey... got it.”

EMERALD ROBINSON: “Comey is telling you the FBI will stop Trump from winning in 2024 because lots of FBI & CIA agents are guilty of treason — and they know it.”

JAMES ROBERTSON: “Wait...you mean President Trump could do to his enemies what the Deep State has been doing to him and MAGA for years?”

GENERAL FLYNN: “Comey’s time in office was based on “science fiction.” He’s selling a book yet threatening the very fabric of our republic. It is the American people who choose a president for all sorts of reasons, principally because they believe that person is the best qualified. If we had a fair election system, we would see what a strong leader type POTUS could actually achieve. Let’s pray we are able to hold a fair election.”

Who is James Comey really? It’s important to know his background. Why? Because it will help people understand how FAR BACK IT GOES - and how DEEP IT RUNS…

COMEY: “In college, I was a Communist - left of center - and through a gradual process I found myself more comfortable with a lot of the ideas and approaches the Republicans were using.

I voted for Carter in 1980, but in ’84, I voted for Reagan—I’d moved from Communist to whatever I am now. I’m not even sure how to characterize myself politically. Maybe at some point, I’ll have to figure it out.”

James Comey has let the Clintons off the hook FOUR TIMES in the past 25 years!

Millions of Americans watched in utter disbelief as the Director of the FBI, James Comey, the most powerful law enforcement body in the nation, said that no charges would be recommended in regards to Hillary Clinton’s home-brewed email server setup. The facts were there. The damning evidence was there. What wasn’t there was someone willing to uphold the law. That wasn't the first time that Comey let the Clintons slide. It was the fourth time.

In the 1990s, Comey served as deputy special counsel on the Senate Whitewater Committee, which investigated Bill and Hillary Clinton's alleged role in a failed Arkansas real estate venture. The investigation was to determine whether Bill Clinton used his political position as governor of Arkansas (in the 1980s) to push through an illegal loan to benefit Bill and Hillary's business partner in Whitewater.

Several people involved in Whitewater went to jail, but no criminal prosecution was in the cards for Bill and Hillary.

James Comey joined the Senate Whitewater Committee as a deputy special counsel. There he dug into allegations that the Clintons took part in a fraud connected to a Arkansas real estate venture gone bust. Comey concluded that the Clintons were part of “a highly improper pattern of deliberate misconduct.” Yet, no charges were ever brought against either Clinton for Whitewater. Sound familiar?

In 2002, James Comey was the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and was investigating a case involving New Square and the Clintons, and suddenly, with very little explanation Comey closed the case.

Four men from New Square were convicted in 1999 of bilking government aid programs and funneling the money back to their community of 7,000 people, about 30 miles northwest of Manhattan. Hillary met with New Square leaders of the community in August 2000 before her election to the Senate, and again, with her husband the President, in December 2000 after the election.

New Square voters gave Hillary 1,400 votes to 12 for the Republican candidate, unparalleled in any other district. President Clinton reduced the Federal Prison terms for the men and released them from prison. Critics say Hillary offered clemency for in exchange for votes. Pay for play.

An investigation into the New Square Four case was announced in 2001 by Mary Jo White of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan. Comey took over and closed it with no explanation.

In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had been indicted on a laundry list of charges before fleeing the country. The decision set off a political firestorm focused on accusations that Rich's ex-wife Denise made donations to the Democrat Party, the Clinton Library and Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign as part of a plan to get Rich off the hook. Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case. The kicker: Comey himself had overseen Rich's prosecution between 1987 and 1993.

While Comey was an attorney in Manhattan he had successfully prosecuted Marc Rich, a wealthy international financier, for tax evasion. On Clinton’s last day in office in 2001 he pardoned Rich, much to the dismay of many that were close to the case, including Comey. Said Comey in 2001, “I was stunned.” Concern surrounded whether Rich's wife had paid $450,000 to the Clinton Foundation in return for her husband's clemency.

In 2002, Comey replaced Mary Jo White as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's controversial pardoning of financiers Marc Rich and Pincus Green on his final day in office. Both men fled the country after being granted clemency for a number of federal crimes, including tax evasion and buying oil from Iran when it was holding American hostages in 1979.

Before being sworn in as U.S. attorney, Comey expressed enthusiasm over potentially prosecuting the Rich case and investigating 176 last minute pardons that Bill Clinton made as he was walking out of the White House. Rich's wife donated $450,000 to the Clinton Library. Again James Comey oversaw investigations of the pardon matters as well. THEN HE DID NOTHING.

Also, during his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Comey brought charges against TV personality Martha Stewart. A report in The New York Times quoted Comey saying, "This criminal case is about lying — lying to the F.B.I., lying to the S.E.C., lying to investors ... Martha Stewart is being prosecuted not for who she is, but because of what she did."

James Comey sent Martha Stewart to prison for "lying" yet has let the Clintons off four times in the past 30 years. That should tell you all you need to know.

Also, President Trump pardoned Scooter Libby, which George W. Bush, for whom he worked, REFUSED to do. Libby was Cheney’s top advisor and Comey took him down on false charges.

In December 2003, Patrick Fitzgerald was served as special counsel in the investigation of the outing of a covert employee of the CIA. The investigation resulted in the indictment of I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, then chief of staff and national security adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney.

Fitzgerald was lead counsel in Libby's trial that resulted in Libby's conviction on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The prosecutor, Special Counsel Patrick Fitzgerald, was appointed by James Comey to take Libby down. Fitzgerald is friends with Comey. What was Trump's purpose? To show the world how "Special Counsels" are hired, by evil men like Comey, to target and take-down the political opposition by any means possible. Pay for play.

Patrick Fitzgerald, Comey's right hand man, was involved in the prosecution of many of these folks. Who is Patrick Fitzgerald, besides the guy James Comey hired on his legal teams and who he leaked his memos to? U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, who oversaw the prosecutions of Illinois Governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich, stepped down suddenly in 2012 and was the longest serving U.S. attorney in Chicago history, holding the office for more than 10 1/2 years.

He literally helped Obama cover up his crimes and get elected President!

Remember Rod Blagojevich - the Governor of Illinois that Obama had Comey & Fitzgerald take down and who President Trump later let out of prison after 14 years?

Fitzgerald oversaw the public corruption investigations that resulted in the convictions of both Illinois Governors Ryan and Blagojevich.

Among other prosecutions during Fitzgerald's career:

In 2010, Fitzgerald was appointed special attorney to supervise the investigation of former CIA officer John Kiriakou for allegedly repeatedly disclosing classified information to journalists, including the name of a covert CIA officer and information revealing the role of another CIA employee in classified activities.

At the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Fitzgerald participated in the prosecution of those involved in the August 1998 bombings of the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and a plot to bomb other New York landmarks.

Eric Holder said in a statement that Fitzgerald "has served the American people and the citizens of Illinois with the utmost integrity and a steadfast commitment to the cause of justice."

"Over the years, he has gained the trust of two presidents and the unwavering confidence of four attorneys general, and I am deeply grateful to him for his service and his friendship over the years."

Hmm. What else did Fitzgerald cover up for the Obama administration?

On Blagojevich:

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected what is likely ex-Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich’s final plea to overturn his conviction and 14 year prison sentence, his wife Patti Blagojevich went on TV to sway President Donald Trump.

The President has the authority to pardon the disgraced governor. She drew similarities between her husband’s prosecution by James Comey's pal, former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, and that of Dick Cheney's adviser, Lewis “Scooter” Libby, whom Trump pardoned earlier.

“My husband is probably the only person in the entire history of the United States who is serving any kind of sentence for simply asking for campaign contributions."

Blagojevich was a contestant on Trump’s program “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010 as he faced charges that he tried to sell off President Barack Obama’s Senate seat. In April 2010, Blagojevich moved to subpoena Obama.

Why did Comey's pal Patrick Fitzgerald prosecute Blagojevich? With a string of high-profile prosecutions under his belt, U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald presented corruption charges against former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich in December 2008. RIGHT AFTER OBAMA WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT.

Fitzgerald, the man often mentioned as a candidate to be the next FBI Director after Robert Mueller, suffered a setback at Blagojevich's trial. Jurors deadlocked on all but one charge. The failure to win a bigger conviction raised questions about possible missteps by prosecutors - and about Fitzgerald's future.

"Fitzgerald's been there for three presidential terms, and that's unusual. The power can go to your head. You can't get personal with defendants, and he does."

Fitzgerald rose to prominence by convicting another former Illinois governor, George Ryan, of corruption, and media mogul Conrad Black of defrauding investors. Remember, Trump also went on to pardon Conrad Black. Quite a few coincidences, no?

In the Blagojevich investigation, some critics have questioned whether Fitzgerald moved too fast to arrest the former governor, whether his team put on an overly complicated case and whether he became too personally involved in the matter.

After a hung jury, two of the nation's largest newspapers struck hard at Fitzgerald, with one saying he should drop the Blagojevich case, and a second calling on him to resign. A Washington Post editorial said the prosecutor got his shot at Blagojevich and lost and "should stand down before crossing another fine line - the one that separates prosecution from persecution."

The same day, the Wall Street Journal wrote, "If Mr. Fitzgerald doesn't resign of his own accord, the Justice Department should remove him."

Jurors failed to convict Blagojevich on the charge that he schemed to sell or trade an appointment to President Barack Obama's former Senate seat. In interviews after the mistrial, jurors said the government's case was too confusing and too long, and they wanted a "smoking gun" to connect the defendant's profanity-laden talk on government wire taps with actual crimes. Some jurors and legal analysts said Fitzgerald may have had Blagojevich arrested too soon.

Within fifteen minutes after the mistrial was declared, Fitzgerald's prosecution team announced that they would definitely pursue a retrial on the twenty-three mistrial counts. A post-verdict court date was set for August 23, 2010.

Federal prosecutors reduced the number of counts for Blagojevich's retrial, and on June 27, 2011, he was found guilty of 17 of the 20 remaining charges, not guilty on one, and no verdict was rendered by the jury on two counts. He was found guilty on all charges pertaining to the Senate seat, as well as extortion relating to state funds being directed towards a children's hospital and race track. However, he was acquitted on a charge pertaining to the tollway extortion and avoided a guilty verdict (by split decision) on attempting to extort Rahm Emanuel.

On December 7, 2011, Blagojevich was WRONGLY sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

On June 30, 2012, Patrick Fitzgerald stepped down.

"Fitzgerald violated the code of ethics, the standard of the Justice Department in holding his press conference," said Victoria Toensing, a former Justice Department official who's now a Washington lawyer.

Earlier in his career, Fitzgerald served 13 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the southern district of Manhattan. Notice how all these corrupt prosecutors come out of Manhattan!

Fitzgerald's name was repeatedly mentioned as a possible replacement for FBI Director Robert Mueller, who was eventually replaced with Fitzgerald's pal, James Comey.

Obama refused to commute Blagojevich's sentence. His daughter said to Obama:

"I thought you would finally right this wrong. You didn't have to pardon him, only commute the sentence. You just had to let him come home. You didn't. You released others, like Chelsea Manning and FALN terrorists, who actually committed reprehensible crimes, but you failed to release an innocent man. I'm glad you're gone. I'm not delusional — you're not a saint. You were a mediocre president with unoriginal ideas."

The FBI wiretapped Blagojevich in 2008. Blagojevich had little love for Obama. What really happened?

BLAGO: "This fucking Obama ran on my record, okay? He said he brought healthcare to kids. You know what I'm saying? He voted for it as a State Senator. You know, he's talking about a capital bill and spending on healthcare for working families."

"Somebody from the US Attorney's Office (or one of their former employees) leaked these classified FBI tapes to the opposition. The opposition campaign should be criminally charged for breaking the still standing court order sealing the tapes. This is clearly a case of someone from the US Attorney's office playing partisan politics, while they did everything they could to make sure we could not play the tapes that vindicated me. BTW, the tape played corroborates the fact that I was looking to appoint Lisa Madigan in exchange for more health care for Illinois citizens, a capital bill to put people to work, and a balanced budget."

How is Obama connected? Blagojevich was aware that Barack Obama would have preferred "Senate Candidate #1" (Valerie Jarrett), and he allegedly made efforts to obtain favors in exchange for appointing Jarrett for his U.S. Senate seat. Blagojevich said in a conversation with his chief of staff, in reference to what Obama would give him in exchange for Jarrett's appointment,

"All they're going to give me in return is gratitude. The Senate seat's a f**ing valuable thing. F**k them."

There was public speculation as to whether Obama's Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel, had a role in any discussions with the governor's office. An internal investigation by the Obama team stated that Emanuel had communicated with the Governor's office about who might be appointed to the Obama seat, but nothing unethical or inappropriate had transpired. On December 10, 2008 Obama called for Blagojevich's resignation.

In a press conference, Obama stated that he, his staff and his transition team were not involved in any corrupt activity, and that his staff had been exonerated by the 76-page FBI affidavit. He stated that, not only had he never engaged the Governor on the topic of his Senate seat, but he was "confident that no representative of mine would have any part in any deals related to this seat.”

His administration compiled a summary of who might have known what at various times. Obama stated that he did not think Blagojevich could "effectively serve the people of Illinois" and that his former Senate seat "belongs to the people.” He also stated that to his knowledge, no representatives of his had engaged in any deal making with the governor.

The Obama team confirmed that its internal review found no inappropriate contact between Obama's staff and Blagojevich or his staff, stating "that review affirmed the public statements of the president-elect that he had no contact with the governor or his staff over the selection of his successor as U.S. president-elect's staff was not involved in inappropriate discussions with the governor or his staff over the selection of his successor as U.S. Senator". Right.

In April 2010, Blagojevich moved to subpoena Obama. Then Blago went to trial and prison for 14 years.

Hmm. Sounds like a replay of what we later saw with Comey and Fitzgerald and his memos! A major illegal leak that took down a sitting Governor that Obama and Emmanuel wanted out of the way. Everybody covering every body else's ass. Connect the dots.

Remember, Blagojevich was prosecuted by Comey's pal, Patrick Fitzgerald, who was promised a Cabinet job if he appointed an Obama-person to the Senate. That person was VALERIE JARRETT. Is Trump pardoning Blagojevich in exchange for information on Comey/Fitzgerald/Obama/Jarrett?

That’s just a few pieces of the corruption puzzle. Here's a few more details on how they all tie together:

From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation. A Grand Jury had been empaneled. Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity." Pay for play. Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.

James Comey took over this investigation, tied to the Bill Clinton pardon of Marc Rich, in 2002. Lois Lerner was transferred to the Internal Revenue Service. Rod Rosenstein ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Justice from 2001 to 2005 and Robert Mueller was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In other words, they were all front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation investigation and they let each other off the hook.

James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go cash-in at Lockheed Martin. Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server. Robert Mueller is FBI Director. The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary. She supports the decision and approves the sale of 20% of US Uranium to the Russians after her husband, Bill Clinton, goes to Moscow, gets paid $500,000 for a one hour speech, then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.

Turns out the FBI had a mole inside this money laundering and bribery scheme. Mueller even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009. Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland? Rod Rosenstein. Guess what happened to the FBI informant? The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.

Guess what happened soon after the Uranium One sale was approved? 145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal. Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division? Lerner.

Guess who became FBI Director in 2013? Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer. Comey.

Then he was the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her. In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy. They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.

Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press to force a Special Counsel, Mueller is hired by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ ... and the story continues.

All the same players. All compromised and conflicted. All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves. All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.

As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

If you think that the DNC and Hillary's pals in Broward county would NEVER frame an innocent autistic boy for the Parkland massacre engineered by Commie gun grabbers, may I remind you how they tried to destroy the Bundy's for a big donor. They almost locked them up for years.

The Bundys are finally free, the Obama/Clinton administrations' blatant Federal land grabs are exposed, and Comey's FBI was once again been revealed as liars, bullies and frauds. Another nail in the coffin of the fake news narrative known as the "Obama scandal-free administration."

What happened in the Bundy case? This is what you should know.

Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed all the charges against the Bundy men and accused the Obama administration's Federal prosecutors of “flagrant misconduct,” throwing out the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be brought again. Navarro had already declared a mistrial, having found the FBI and Federal prosecutors repeatedly withheld evidence that could have been favorable to the Bundys.

“The government’s conduct in this case was indeed outrageous,” Navarro said from the bench. “There has been flagrant misconduct, substantial prejudice and no lesser remedy is sufficient.”

Under BLM permits first issued in 1954, Bundy grazed his cattle legally and paid his grazing fees on the Bunkerville Allotment in Nevada until 1993. In 1989, the Federal government declared the desert tortoise an endangered species and began negotiating a habitat conservation plan in Clark County, NV to meet the needs of both the tortoise and the people, such as Bundy, who were using the land.

In mid-1991, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service approved a short-term conservation plan that allowed for development of about 22,000 acres of tortoise habitat in and around Las Vegas in exchange for strict conservation measures on 400,000 acres of federal BLM land south of the city. This included the elimination of livestock grazing and strict limits on off-road vehicle use in the protected tortoise habitat. In 1993, a permanent conservation plan was put into place by the Clinton administration that more than DOUBLED the conservation area, and included the Bundy's Bunkerville Allotment.

Bundy refused to sell his grazing privileges back to the federal government and said the Federal Government had no right to seize this land. 21 years later, on March 27, 2014, the Obama administration ordered 145,604 acres of federal land in Clark County temporarily closed for the "capture, impound, and removal of trespass cattle."

Obama BLM officials and law enforcement rangers began a roundup of Bundys livestock. On April 12, 2014, a group of protesters approached the BLM "cattle gatherer" and there was a 41-day standoff. Sheriff Doug Gillespie negotiated with Bundy and newly-confirmed BLM director Neil Kornze, who elected to release the cattle and de-escalate the situation. As of the end of 2015, Cliven Bundy continued to graze his cattle on federal land.

On February 10, 2016, Cliven Bundy traveled to Portland, Oregon. The Comey FBI arrested Bundy at the airport and he was incarcerated at the Multnomah County Jail. He was indicted for 16 federal felonies on February 17, along with Ammon and Ryan Bundy, militia leader Ryan Payne, and broadcaster Peter Santilli, who were already under arrest for their role in the standoff. Another 14 individuals were charged on March 3, 2016.

Each of the four defendants faced multiple felony charges including conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, weapon possession, assault and threatening federal officers. Guilty verdicts could have resulted in decades-long prison sentences.

Federal prosecutors took two years to bring charges after the uprising at the family ranch near Bunkerville, Nevada. Then they attempted to bolster their case with an undercover operation in which FBI agents posed as a documentary film crew to secure interviews with the Bundys.

The FBI claimed that the Bundys tried to kill federal agents. But soon, the FBI's case began to unravel and they were proven liars — over a bag of shredded documents found in a dumpster at the federal staging area for the cattle roundup in 2014.

The shredded documents revealed from an FBI surveillance camera overlooking the Bundy ranch, and threat assessments from multiple agencies, that said the Bundys were not prone to violence, despite the prosecution’s argument that the men posed a danger to the community. If convicted of the multiple felony charges against them, they all faced decades in prison.

The prosecution’s case was also undermined by a document the FBI had snipers near the Bundy ranch in the days leading up to the standoff — a fact that the lead prosecutor had denied!

The Bundys’ fight began as a land dispute. But it quickly became a rallying cry for patriots across America. Cliven Bundy, the family patriarch who had declared a “range war” against the BLM, called himself a “political prisoner."

BUNDY: “I came in this courtroom an innocent man and I’m going to leave as an innocent man. I hope the message that standing is the right thing, and not being afraid — but also doing it peacefully. The Feds stuck guns down our throat. People need to recognize their rights and stand on them and use them, and then when it comes time to defend them, they need to defend them.”

A tortoise wasn’t the reason why BLM was harassing a 67 year-old rancher. They wanted his land. The tortoise wasn’t of concern when Harry Reid worked BLM to literally change the boundaries of the tortoise’s habitat to accommodate the development of his top donor, Harvey Whittemore.

Whittemore was convicted of illegal campaign contributions to Senator Reid. Reid’s former senior adviser became the head of BLM. Reid was accused of using the new BLM chief as a puppet to control Nevada land (already over 84% of which is owned by the federal government) and pay back special interests. BLM has proven that they’ve a situational concern for the desert tortoise as they’ve had no problem waiving their rules concerning wind or solar power development. Clearly these developments have vastly affected a tortoise habitat more than a century-old, quasi-homesteading grazing area.

If only Clive Bundy were a big Reid donor. Whittemore was called "one of Nevada's most powerful men." In 2012, Whittemore came under grand jury investigation, initiated by the Federal Election Commission, to determine whether he should be indicted for breaking federal campaign contribution laws. He was charged with four felonies with convictions on three of the counts, and sentenced September 2013 to two years in prison. He was also given a $100,000 fine, along with two years supervision after his incarceration and 100 hours community service.

Whittemore was the president of Coyote Springs Investment, LLC, the land-development company behind Coyote Springs, a controversial $30 billion planned golf course community of 160,000 homes on 43,000 acres in the rural Nevada desert. Whittemore's close relationship with Senator Harry Reid came under scrutiny because of perceived legislative and political pressure favors allowing Coyote Springs to overcome regulatory problems.

SO IT WAS ALL ABOUT THE MONEY!

Don’t forget that Mueller & Weissmann have a long history of corruption - and they are tied to the Clintons, Obama, Biden, Comey & Fitzgerald as well…

Levin: "Everyone says Mueller is beyond reproach. Well, look at his handling in the anthrax case post-9/11. Look at the case when he was in Boston as it relates to Whitey Bulger. Four innocent people went to jail, a $100,000 plus settlement. Two of those guys, two of the four died in jail. And then you got this guy Andrew Weissmann the New York Time calls the Mueller's pit bull. OK. That's a guy that as a result of his actions twice was excoriated by judges for withholding exculpatory evidence. Tens of thousands of jobs were lost for no reason at all. Overturned 9, zero in the Supreme Court. And a guy that sent four Maryland executives to jail, four for a year, and that was overturned by the fifth circuit.

Why are the Democrats so keen on Mueller? Why are the media so keen on him? Why are the swamp Republicans protecting him? There is a lot of leaks coming out of that operation, too. Among them to the Washington Post the other day. Let's be clear about something. The media treats this guy like he is a judge. He's not a judge. He's a rogue prosecutor. And there are two sides to every argument. That's number one. Number two, he is going to put out a report accusing the president of the United States of obstruction of justice? When, in fact, that means that the president of the United States will be accused of obstruction of justice for impeachment purposes?"

Andrew Weissman, described by the New York Times as Mueller’s ‘pit bull,’ was Mueller’s legal advisor for national security in 2005 and later was selected by Mueller to be his General Counsel at the FBI.

When Robert Mueller left his $3.4 million a year job at the top D.C. law firm WilmerHale, where Manafort and Ivanka Trump were clients, he brought Andrew Weissmann with him to the Special Counsel team to investigate President Trump. Together, Mueller and Weissman have been behind the biggest scandals and blunders at the FBI.

Weissmann was once the head of the Department of Justice’s criminal fraud section and Mueller used Weissmann to win cases by any means. Everybody now knows that Mueller had dementia when he “selected” Weissmann to run the Russia Russia investigation.

It looks like Weissmann has a long history of withholding evidence and fixing cases like the Enron and Arthur Anderson cases, as well as his involvement in the Eastern District of New York’s case against the Colombo crime family. Weissmann’s involvement in the Colombo case in the 1990s was the first of many cases that would draw criticism from his peers but this case, in particular, would be one of the FBI’s biggest blunders.

Judge Charles P. Sifton reprimanded Weissmann for withholding evidence from the defense, as previously reported. Weissmann allowed a corrupt FBI agent to testify against the defendants in the case despite having knowledge that the agent was under investigation. The agent had a nefarious relationship with a reputed underboss of the Colombo crime family, who was accused later of numerous murders.

Mueller had similar troubles during the 1980s in Boston when he was Acting U.S. Attorney from 1986 through 1987. Under Mueller’s watch in Boston, another one of the FBI’s most scandalous cases occurred.

At the time, an FBI agent by the name of John Connolly, who is now in prison for murder-related charges, had been the handler for James ‘Whitey’ Bulger. Bulger, who Connolly aided in escaping FBI custody in the 90s, was a notorious mobster and murderer who had been working as a confidential informant for the FBI against other crime syndicates in the Boston area.

Mueller, who oversaw the FBI during his time there, was criticized by the media and congressional members for how the situation in Boston was handled. Bulger, who committed numerous murders during his time as an informant, disappeared for more than 16 years until he was finally captured in California in 2011; by that time Mueller was director of the FBI.

Just when mobster Whitey Bulger was ready to spill the beans on the FBI’s corruption - he was mysteriously murdered in prison in 2022. Turns out Bulger is tied to Mitt Romney and John Kerry and Joe Biden - his son is in business with Hunter!

Many have suggested Mueller never should have been FBI Director, a position in which he then hired Weissmann to be his counsel – and, of course, Weissman presided over the No. 1 most corrupt relationship between an FBI agent and his informant.

The defendants in the Colombo related cases were acquitted after it was discovered that Weissmann and his team had withheld evidence. There were 16 defendants in front of 48 different jurors and 4 different judges. Three others had their convictions overturned. Two men convicted without the evidence having been revealed remain in prison, serving life sentences.

Bottomline - Comey, Fitzgerald, Mueller and Weissmann - and their toadies at the DOJ and FBI - have a lost history of corruption, withholding evidence, manufacturing evidence & malicious prosecution! This is nothing new. We won’t have a country left if this isn’t fixed!

FINALLY - why does conservative Supreme Court Justice John Roberts strangely lean so far left? Many believe it's because Obama and Comey illegally used the FISA court to spy on Roberts and blackmail him into submission. Same thing they tried to do with President Trump and Congress. The US intelligence community's main job these days is to gather dirt on our leaders to blackmail them and control them. It's not to protect America from foreign threats.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. remains a conservative but he has shifted to a more moderate position among the conservative justices on the court.

President George W. Bush nominated Roberts to be the next chief justice of the United States in 2005 when William Rehnquist died. Roberts had been a clerk for Rehnquist and was a former Reagan administration Justice Department official who later worked in the White House counsel’s office, meaning conservatives had — and many still have — high expectations for Roberts to lead the court in a staunchly conservative direction. But when you review the past few years, even on some of the more divisive issues before the court, Roberts has moved away from the doctrinaire conservative position he held when he started on the high court. Specifically, in the court’s approach to the Affordable Care Act and its handling of the marriage equality cases.

Makes you wonder why those Iranian IT staffers who worked for the DNC were really given access to all the Congressional files and emails, doesn't it? My guess? Blackmailing Congress every time they could. Just like Epstein!

In the end - I find it hard to believe it’s a coincidence that President Trump pardoned all of the people that Comey, Mueller & Weissmann framed…just saying…PRAY.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

You can find and search over 1000 of my free newsletters at my website here.