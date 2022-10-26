If you didn't realize it - it's NOT just the left that is corrupt. The RINOs and the KOCH Libertarians are just as bad! They all work together to pay off their donors with our money and launder it back to themselves!

In 2019, I wrote a great expose on how Biden, Pelosi, McCain, Clinton, Mueller, Schiff, Romney, Kerry, Brennan and Soros all work together to launder our money in Ukraine. It's a must read. This is why they hate President Trump - he stopped their schemes!

Originally published October 19, 2019:

Romney, Kerry, Biden, McCain, Pelosi, Schiff, Mueller, Soros, Brennan, Obama and Clinton are all tied to Communist China's sketchy Ukraine money laundering deals. That’s why they need to take down President Trump.

Foreign aid is nothing more than “money laundering” for the Globalist elites - that’s how they get rich so fast! They launder our tax dollars and illegal foreign donations back to themselves in countries like Ukraine!

Mitt Romney's top adviser, Joseph Cofer Black, joined the board of the Ukraine energy firm, Burisma, while Hunter Biden was also serving on the board.

Hunter Biden was taking a salary of $83,000 per month from Burisma, and was simultaneously engaged in a relationship with John Kerry's stepson, Chris Heinz, and mobster Whitey Bulger's nephew, in a private equity firm, that appeared to be laundering millions of dollars in foreign money from China & the Ukraine, through Latvia, and back to the US.

Romney's adviser, Joseph Cofer Black, trained for covert operations and eventually became the director of the National Counterterrorism Center at the CIA.

After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Black was appointed ambassador at large and coordinator for counterterrorism in December 2002 by President George W. Bush. John Brennan succeeded Black in his job as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Cofer Black left the CIA in 2006 to join Blackwater, the huge contractor for services related to military and intelligence action, where he served as Vice Chairman until 2008.

Did you know Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert, a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, helped Mitt Romney build his fortune at Bain? See all the ties that bind?

It appears that Romney, Kerry, Biden, McCain, Pelosi, Clinton, Mueller and Schiff all have ties to Ukrainian firms. VP Biden bragged on camera that he was able to force the former Ukraine President to fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter, by threatening to withhold $1 BILLION in US loans from Ukraine - all with approval from Obama!

An Obama State Department staffer also testified he complained about Hunter Biden's Ukraine deal in 2015 & Biden's staff “blew him off.”

John Solomon revealed emails showing that Ukraine's Burisma Holdings pressed Obama's State Department to help them end the investigation into Hunter Biden & another Burisma board member ONE MONTH BEFORE Joe Biden extorted Ukraine to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son, Hunter, who sat on Burisma's board.

While Communist China ran $1.5 BILLION through the Biden/Heinz private equity firm to purchase US companies with military ties, John Kerry, as Secretary of State, approved questionable acquisitions that threatened national security, but enriched his family and friends.

Hunter Biden's Chinese business partner stole American nuclear technology & accepted a plea deal 2 weeks before Trump took office! Hunter Biden received $700,000 from a company that held a 20% stake in a Chinese private equity firm with close ties to the Bank of China.

Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to NATO under Obama, and was just fired from the Trump White House as special envoy to Ukraine, is the executive director of the John McCain Institute. McCain's wife says it's mean for Trump to question the Biden family's corruption in China & Ukraine: "I think Joe's a lovely man." Kurt Volker testified that Adam Schiff privately pushed him to frame Trump but he refused to do it. And don't forget about McCain, Soros & the Keating 5!

Nancy Pelosi's son, Paul Pelosi Jr., is involved in oil importing from Ukraine and his company, Viscoil, is under investigation for securities fraud. And Nancy Pelosi appeared in a promotional video for the company! In 2015, Pelosi used the Air Force to fly her entire family to Ukraine at a cost of over $185,000. Nancy Pelosi's legislative aide, Ivanna Voronovych, is from Ukraine and is connected to the Ukrainian Embassy, the Ukrainian military, the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian party life. Pelosi and Schiff are also both connected to a Ukrainian arms dealer.

We also know that Ukraine was involved in helping the Clinton campaign fabricate evidence against Paul Manafort to smear the Trump campaign. We also know that the firm the DNC used to "inspect" the DNC email server, Crowdstrike, is funded by anti-Russian Ukrainian Oligarchs and run by a man who used to work for Mueller at the FBI! Many believe Crowdstrike backed up Hillary's server and hid the DNC server in Ukraine!

Most concerning of all, the former CEO of Danske Bank in Estonia, Aivar Rehe, a bank known for money laundering during the years Obama and Biden were in office, was found dead in his yard. He was a witness for the prosecution in a $220 BILLION money laundering scandal involving transfers to Latvia.

Rudy Giuliani intimated that this corrupt banking network was likely used by Biden & pals to launder foreign money from the Ukraine & China - to Latvia, Cyprus and on to America. Records show that some 10,000 "non-resident" accounts were involved. Giuliani says he began investigating Joe Biden well before he announced his run for President.

Rudy Giuliani, who was once James Comey's boss, and the former Mayor of New York during 9/11, took down the mob and runs one of the biggest private investigation firms in the world. Don't underestimate Rudy. He already has videotaped interviews of the Ukraine prosecutor that Biden forced out of office. Giuliani says frenzied Globalists are using impeachment and every hoax they can think of to try to cover up their crimes and take down Trump - crimes which are MUCH bigger than you think!

Ukraine documents revealed complex foreign money transfers into “slush fund” operated by John Kerry's stepson & Hunter Biden. "I discovered a pay-for-play scheme in Obama's administration the media has covered up & is devastating for Democrats. The minute I mentioned Biden's name, I told my colleagues they're going to try to kill me - kill the message."

Lawfare, the legal gurus behind Pelosi's end run around the Constitution in impeachment, are tied to Brookings, Huawei & Communist China. In other words, Communist China was funding the removal of President Trump. Steve Bannon built an "impeachment war room" to counter Pelosi & Lawfare's political disinformation campaign against Trump.

BANNON: "Joe Biden is the hand grenade & Hunter Biden is the pin. When it's pulled, the shrapnel will blow back all over the DNC."

On 11/14/19, Ukraine indicted Burisma's CEO for $7.4 BILLION in money laundering & the media buried it for 6 days. What else happened that day? There was a California school shooting at Democrat Katie Hill's former high school! 24/7 media coverage.

The Ukrainian indictment of Burisma's CEO implicated Biden, the DNC, Obama donors, Blackrock & Obama's National Security Adviser. Schiff & Obama are both connected to both BlackRock and Franklin Templeton Investments, two companies that were named in the $7.4B Burisma/US-Ukraine corruption claim.

It appears that Obama's administration was helping George Soros, the defacto head of the Democrat party, control & take over the former Soviet state of Ukraine to steal her wealth & resources. Soros also used Obama's DOJ & Mueller's pal, Andrew Weissmann, to prosecute & seize assets from Soros' foreign competitors under guise of corruption.

Joe diGenova says George Soros wants to control Ukraine and will use every lever he has in the US Government to make that happen.

Why are so many wealthy, corrupt Ukrainians tied to the Deep State, the Democrats & Communist China? Ukraine was formerly known as UkSSR, the Soviet Ukraine, and was run by Communists until 1991.

PS: Did you know that Obama put John Podesta in charge of "upgrading" the NSA databases in 2014? Now you know why. For SpyGate.

They used the same Trump-Russia collusion narrative in 2016 about Russia hacking into the DNC to explain why Wikileaks had Hillary's & Podesta's emails and to cover up the real reason for Seth Rich's mysterious death (he likely sent them to Wikileaks himself.) The DNC always blames Russia to cover up their own crimes.

Peter Schweizer's new book says Joe Biden is the KING of "sweetheart deals." 5 members of his family got rich off his office. The Biden Five.

Ukraine is used to launder money for politics, both from the US taxpayer and from foreign governments. Taxpayer funds are sent out under the guise of "foreign aid." Foreign money is sent out under the guise of "global investment."

Politicians set up companies, NGO's and business networks in other countries to receive those funds. Their family remembers run the organizations, or join the boards, and take a cut.

They set up investment vehicles and banking networks to receive foreign money and launder it back to the US or to George Soros to fund the "resistance." Unelected bureaucrats & Ambassadors take a cut for facilitating the scam and covering it up.

RICO Rudy Giuliani uncovered the paper trail - from Communist China, to Ukraine, to Cyprus, to Latvia and back home. That’s why they tried to shut him down!

There's audio of Biden/Kerry pushing Ukraine's President to fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter in exchange for $1 BILLION.

Ukraine authorities intercepted a $6 Million bribe intended to shut down the latest investigation into Burisma.

Obama sent a letter to the National Archives, home of Presidential records, called NARA, & told them NOT to release documents on Biden-Ukraine!

Hunter Biden's laptop was dropped off in April 2019 at a computer shop & never picked up. It has thousands of texts, emails, photos & videos that prove a global money laundering scheme by the Biden family & pornographic images that can be used by America's adversaries to blackmail the DNC & the Biden family.

Turns out the FBI & DOJ have been in possession of this information since Trump’s IMPEACHMENT trial. The laptop & its contents have been independently verified & a whistle blower has come forward, on the record, with eyewitness testimony & documentation. The fake news is refusing to cover the smoking gun to help Biden.

