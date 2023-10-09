PART 1 - WHAT HAPPENED?

Hamas terrorists invaded a music festival in Re’im, Israel and murdered hundreds of innocents. Hamas raped & tortured women - beheaded Israeli police - and displayed them as trophies. Hamas went on to breach Israeli military bases and murder & defile hundreds more in their homes and cars. They terrorized & kidnapped entire families - including children & grandparents.

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist terrorist group which rules the Gaza Strip. Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction and has fought several wars with Israel since Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007. Hamas was founded in 1987 as an offshoot of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union and the UK, as well as other powers. Hamas is backed by Iran & Qatar - which funds it and provides weapons and training.

It is estimated that Hamas is some 30,000+ strong. Hamas is part of a regional alliance that also includes Iran, Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Gaza Strip is a 25-mile long and 6-mile wide territory between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. It is home to about 2.3 million people and has one of the highest population densities in the world.

Israel controls the air space over Gaza and its shoreline and restricts who and what goods are allowed in and out through its border crossings. Similarly, Egypt controls who passes in and out through its border with Gaza. The borders between Gaza & Israel & Egypt are supposed to be the most tightly guarded, surveilled, defended and protected borders in the world - using the most sophisticated equipment and defense system technology known to man.

The 5,000 or so attendees at the music festival were told in advance that they couldn't carry guns or weapons inside the so-called “rave” to defend themselves - so they were literally trapped with no way out - and led to slaughter.

This is the real lesson of "gun-free" zones. Unarmed, innocent, law-abiding people are caught like fish in a barrel - criminals don’t obey gun laws!

This wasn’t just an act of war. It was an act of savage barbarism.

The music festival - described as a 'beautiful party' with 'good vibes' - played all night until a siren began blaring warnings of incoming rockets from Gaza. Hamas terrorists then cut the electricity as their rockets flew overhead and jeeps, bulldozers, motorcycles & hang gliders - filled with Islamic terrorists - suddenly stormed into Israel and attacked the festival.

The assault came on Simchat Torah, a normally joyous day when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

The attack on the music festival occurred during its peak—which meant that many people were dancing, feeling good and caught off guard. Hamas called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

At first, partygoers heard a loud explosion, which they took to be another sporadic rocket attack on southern Israel. But then the explosions grew louder and constant, and kept going for about five minutes. Then, Hamas fired a huge barrage of rockets into southern Israel with sirens heard as far away as Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Hamas said it launched 5,000 rockets in the initial barrage. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired. The rocket attack served as cover for a multipronged surge of Hamas terrorists crossing into Israel by land, air and sea. Most terrorists entered through breaches in security barriers separating Gaza and Israel.

The music stopped, and the police protecting the thousands of ravers began pushing everyone to leave. The terrorists arrived in pickup trucks bearing Hamas military markings. Some flew in on powered gliders & parachutes. Others came by motorboat and motorcycle. They used bulldozers to knock down fences.

Hamas sent hundreds of fighters through breached walls, breaking through with motorcycles and bulldozers and then killing civilians and soldiers in shooting sprees that went on for hours.

After Hamas paraglided into the rave, some 50 Hamas terrorists arrived at the rave site in vans, dressed in military uniforms. They shot at people and threw grenades and stun grenades at people and cars. People tried to run to their cars, but the terrorists waited and slaughtered them as they tried to get into their cars and escape.

Festival goers knew there was a risk of rocket attacks. What they didn't expect was truckloads and vans full of armed gunmen - cutting power to the festival - and storming the site, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Video shows party goers fleeing on foot over the sand to their cars, screaming as shots were fired from every direction. Survivors said they were forced to hide under bushes for hours as they watched other victims get killed one by one. It took five hours for the Israeli military to arrive.

Cars were perforated by bullets or blown up by grenades. Hamas used a new missile system known as Rajum during the attack and also employed small drones that dropped munitions on Israeli military positions.

Kidnapped people had their legs shot off so they could not resist or escape. Hamas murdered innocent men and women and then posted videos of themselves desecrating the bodies online. Hamas built Mad Max style motorized Ariel hang gliders to murder concert goers.

Hamas terrorists were also masquerading as IDF rescue forces during the bloodbath, tricking Israelis into thinking they were running toward their saviors only to be gunned down instead.

This is Shani. She was from Germany and was attending the festival when Hamas terrorists kidnapped and murdered her. They then paraded her naked body on the back of a pickup truck around Gaza as people spat on and beat her.

Hamas raped her, broke her limbs and killed her, then paraded around her naked dead body in the back of a pick up truck spitting and yelling "Allahu Akbar."

At least 260 people were killed in the “massacre’’ at the rave, which included Israeli officers being blown away while acting as human shields.

Hamas also penetrated at least three Israeli military installations while residents of southern Israel fortified their homes to function as bomb shelters and were using them as panic rooms. Israel’s military ordered residents to shelter inside, saying on the radio, “We will reach you.” It took them hours to do so.

PAUL SPERRY: “It's no longer a rumor. Bloodthirsty Palestinian jihadists actually chopped off the heads of Jewish infants. This is WORSE than ISIS. Such evil savagery can only be stewed in religious incubators of hate: Muslims are taught in mosques & madrassas to hate Jews "yahudis" from infancy.”

By late evening, Israeli troops were still working to clear communities overrun by Hamas terrorists where they allegedly beheaded babies & took hostages in 22 cities while out of their minds on amphetamines.

ISRAELI MORGUE WORKER: “A baby was cut out of a pregnant woman and beheaded and then the mother was beheaded. There is evidence of mass rape of so brutal that they broke their victims’ pelvis – women, grandmothers, children. People whose heads have been cut off. Women standing in their night dresses woken up and shot. Faces blasted off. Heads smashed and their brains spilling out.”

In the end - the death count will likely be over 1,000.

It was not an attack. It was not an assault. It was not an invasion. It was a brutal slaughter and massacre of young and old. Civilians didn't die as collateral damage of an attack on military installations and on soldiers. Civilians of all ages were targeted with the most gruesome mass murders of Jews since the 1940's.

These aren’t freedom fighters. They are Hamas terrorists, no different than ISIS terrorists. Butchering families. Kidnapping grandmothers. Desecrating bodies.

Yet, somehow, all the intelligence agencies in world were taken by surprise - including Mossad, IDF, CIA, DIA and Five Eyes - and nobody knew it was coming. Right…

