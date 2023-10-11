PART 2 - WHY DID IT HAPPEN?

Over the past few years, the Biden-Obama regime has removed sanctions against Iran and given Iran $26+ BILLION in cash & over $80 BILLION in energy profits. Then it placed an Iranian spy, Ariane Tabatabai, high up in the Pentagon.

Then it hired a Iranian spy, Robert Malley, as its envoy to Iran.

That alone should tell you who was behind the Hamas attack against Israel. OBAMA-BIDEN and their Globalist partners around the world.

The Trump regime. No wars. The Obama-Biden regime. Two wars and counting.

What does it take to go to war? Money. Lots and lots of money. Hamas admitted that they got their money & equipment from Iran who got their money from Obama-Biden.

HAMAS: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons, money and other equipment! He gave us missiles to destroy Zionist fortresses, and helped us with standard anti-tank missiles!”

Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’ attack on Israel & gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut a week before the attack.

WSJ: “Of­fi­cers of Iran’s ­[IRGC] had worked with Hamas since Au­gust to de­vise the air, land and sea in­cur­sions… A Eu­ropean of­fi­cial and an ad­viser to the Syr­ian gov­ern­ment, how­ever, gave the same ac­count of Iran’s in­volve­ment…”

Who helped Iran PLAN the attack? Obama-Biden, the Crisis Group, Soros, Robert Malley, Secretary Blinken, the CCP and the Democrat party. There are literally Iranian spies in DC - working with Biden, Soros & the CCP.

Robert Malley served as Vice president of the International Crisis Group (ICG) where George and Alexander Soros are trustees.

Robert Malley grew up with PLO leader Yasser Arafat as his unofficial 'godfather.' Malley went to a French high school with Antony Blinken. Later, he was a Harvard Law classmate of Barack Obama & became Obama’s point man in the Middle East. In fact, Malley had so many ties to Hamas that Obama had to hide their relationship during his 2008 campaign for President!

LEE SMITH: "The point of Trump’s Abraham Accords was to build an anti-Iran bloc among traditional US regional allies and strip the Palestinian (Hamas’) ability to veto peace. Biden's fake Saudi-Israel negotiations were designed to topple Bibi’s government and return the Palestinian veto.”

The Obama-Biden administration has always been about empowering Shia Islam. The single greatest threat to Iran & Obama is an alignment between the Sunni Arab states – led by Mohammed Bin Salman’s (MBS) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – and the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel.

Despite Biden’s best, partisan efforts, to overturn the historic Trump Administration’s peaceful Abraham Accords, the Saudis and Israelis were aligning.

The Hamas attack against Israel was part of Obama’s grand strategy to annihilate the existing regional order in the Middle East and to replace it with an Iranian-led one -controlled by the CCP - which would be detrimental to the US and Israel.

Communist China is the real threat. Its goal to be the world's military and economic superpower by 2050...it needs Iranian energy to make that happen. It always comes down to energy and resources, doesn't it?

Communist China's dreams of military and world financial dominance by 2050 rely on Iran as a geopolitical asset. That means China/North Korea/Russia/Iran/Turkey/Syria against the world as we know it.

President Trump maneuvered this very difficult situation that threatens our very existence - which has been in the works since the 1960's. He even said that Russia should STOP their alliance with the CCP cabal and America will help them prosper on their own. President Trump’s entire foreign policy strategy was to keep Russia, China & Iran apart.

President Trump got the difficult geopolitical situation in the Middle East and was “making deals” with each player to satisfy their needs while keeping them apart and unable to come after America & Israel. Obama-Biden are doing the opposite. Putting America last - and the CCP-Iran-Russia first.

POMPEO: We knew that Soleimani and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was planning this attack against Israel in 2019.

That's one of the reasons that President Trump took him out.

So if you were wondering about the timing of the attack...there you go. How do I know this? I didn’t read it in a book - I learned it by life experience.

My first cabin in Wisconsin was on a little lake adjacent to an old oil pipeline and power line ROW. You had to drive across the ROWs to get to my driveway and to my lake.

In 1998, I received letters from the power company and pipeline company who wanted to double the ROW next to my cabin and lake - add one million volt 200 foot high transmission towers and two oil pipelines. Obviously nobody wants 200 foot high towers next to a lake - pumping a million volts of electricity next to two underground oil pipelines.

It's a long story - but what I went through (eminent domain, harassment, lawsuits, meetings, reports, protests, etc.) proved to me the process is a joke - it's preordained and controlled by the Government in bed with the corporations & the lawyers - everybody gets a kickback - and the people are screwed. I worked with a group of 1000 people to try to keep them honest.

It took them 7 years to prevail and I learned many lessons which I have applied to my life.

I believe in electricity and gas and oil and fiberoptic cables - which we need to power our economy - what I don't like is the way, the corrupt and evil way, it's handled.

They literally acted like mobsters and terrorists - and both sides had lawyers who were doing nothing more than lining their own pockets under the guise of helping. They even came in and burned down all the beautiful 200 foot high pine trees around my property to get me to comply! I sued them and won. I ended up selling that cabin to a linesman who strung fiber on the ROWs and bought another.

Now, apply that to the Middle East where most of the world's gas, oil and pipelines are - where the CCP has a need to control Iran to win over America. The "terrorists" who do these evil things are hired mercenaries - either to protect energy or mineral assets or take energy mineral assets for their masters. Once you understand that - EVERY CONFLICT has a different purpose. They use religious beliefs and religious differences to inflame hatred - to divide and conquer.

What's going on in the Middle East is MUCH MUCH deeper than you think. It involves many agendas - far beyond just religious differences. One of the big ones is who controls the energy and mineral resources in each country and the routes they need to export and import. In other words - what does each country (and their Oligarchs) have that they want to profit from, what does each country want from another and what does each country need from another to survive or profit?

Remember the lines from the movie Three Days of the Condor?

Higgins : It's simple economics. Today it's oil, right? In ten or fifteen years, food. Plutonium. Maybe even sooner. Now, what do you think the people are gonna want us to do then? Joe Turner : Ask them? Higgins : Not now - then! Ask 'em when they're running out. Ask 'em when there's no heat in their homes and they're cold. Ask 'em when their engines stop. Ask 'em when people who have never known hunger start going hungry. You wanna know something? They won't want us to ask 'em. They'll just want us to get it for 'em!

Communist China has a very close relationship with Iran. The Saudis have tried for years to supplant that - to no avail. Why? Because Iran has assets that Saudi Arabia lacks: a large population, an industrial base, resources, a battle-hardened military, a deep-rooted culture, a history of empire and a geography that makes it a crossroads.

Saudi Arabia’s traditional assets – including custodianship of the Muslim holy cities, Mecca and Medina, and money, lots and lots of money, are NOT enough to compete with Iran.

Iran’s strategic advantage is critical to Eurasia’s energy. Iran is pivotal to the success of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative - to rule the world - in ways that Saudi Arabia is not.

Gas supplies from Iran & Russia - rather than Saudi oil - will determine which way the future Eurasian energy architecture tilts: Will it be in the direction of Communist China or that of Europe? It matters greatly to China that Iran has the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves and its fourth-largest oil reserves. These were significantly enhanced with the lifting in 2015 of international sanctions by the Iran Nuclear deal.

Further, Iran will be able to export piped gas to the European Union, India or China. In order to be a dominant player, the CCP would need to position itself as the main recipient of Iranian energy.

The Communist China wants Middle East oil and gas and it doesn’t care what it has to do to get it. PERIOD. They also want access to Ukraine’s food - the breadbasket of Europe!

A militant Ottoman Turkey with nukes is the #1 threat to Israel. But China needs both Iran & Turkey for OBOR & energy. Iran’s strategic advantage for energy is critical. Iran can play both ends against the middle. They use Turkish banks to get around sanctions.

Iran and Turkey's alliance was aided by President Obama. He sent pallets of cash and removed Iran's sanctions. Why? President Obama was raised by a Communist mother and grandmother and a Shia Muslim father and stepfather. His allegiances do not lie with America or Israel. They lie with the Muslim world. Also, since Hillary Clinton and her cronies killed Gaddafi and opened up mass migration from Africa, Turkey stands at the crossroads.

With the decline of Wahhabi/Salafi Saudi Arabia the Islamic world will be united by Sufism. Erdogan is a Sufi and Sufism is closer to Shi'a Islam. Also, the elites of Iran, the Ayatollah, is of Azeri descent, an ethnic Turkic group and not Persian. It means the top elites of Turkey & Iran are Tukic cousins and the Turkish language, which less than a hundreds years back, was written in the Persian script.

So obviously, the US wants to remain a dominant player in the oil and gas-rich Middle East because so much of the rest of the world does—including Communist China. The CCP - through the BRICS alliance - has already slowly started trying to weaken America and separate Saudi Arabia from America and is standing in the way of an alliance between Israel & Saudi Arabia.

Should Washington lose Israel or have a diminished partner in Israel because of Iranian actions, the CCP will have gained an upper hand over the United States. China and Russia, through their partners in Iran, benefited from this attack.

As Trump has said many times, Taiwan is the CCP’s next target - to control the world’s computer chip and mineral market. Every global conflict we are witnessing is the consequence of the Obama-Biden regime and their willingness to sell us out.

Under Trump we were energy independent and we were selling oil and gas to our allies - which just about destroyed Russia’s economy, Iran’s economy - and the CCP’s economy - with enough sanctions to choke a horse.

Then Biden stopped our oil independence while weakening our economy. He resurrected both the Russian and Iranian economies by forcing our allies to buy oil and gas from them instead of from us & other places. They both made HUGE profits. Biden released all sanctions against Russia which gave Russia the financial power to finance their war in Ukraine and released all sanctions against Iran so they could finance the attack against Israel.

The war in Ukraine and the war in Israel wars are a direct result of the Obama-Biden regime following orders from their puppet master, that Iran agent - Obama - who obviously works for the CCP & Iran.

Robert Malley was the US Envoy to Iran, appointed by Biden, after having been lead negotiator under Obama of Iran Deal. The Iran Nuclear deal was more about opening up Iran to provide energy to China and Europe than about nukes. The Biden Administration is compromised by foreign spies. Obama is an agent of Iran, and Jarrett is his handler.

Remember when John Kerry was meeting with the Iranians behind the US and Trump’s back?! Malley and Kerry worked behind the scenes in 2018 in Iran to destabilize Trump's foreign policy.

Kerry was likely trying to keep his precious JCPOA Iran deal from completely dying. But - for sure now - JCPOA will never resurface. For good reason.

Of all the "theories" I've studied - this one from Lee Smith makes the most sense. Everything the Globalists do is to obstruct, impede or remove the opposition and then project their evil on to others. This is no different. It was about getting rid of Bibi - again - and elevating Iran & the CCP at the expense of America & Israel.

LEE SMITH: “The purpose of Biden Saudi-Israel talks was to topple Netanyahu, reintroduce the Palestinian veto, and distract Israel. 100% different from Abraham Accords.

The Biden administration has tied down Israel — maritime border demarcation that strengthened Hezbollah; funded anti-Bibi protests; pushed a fake Saudi deal to return Palestinian veto — while it funded Iran to give it the bomb.

The problem isn't that Biden is 'weak' but that his faction is pro-Iran. Hamas is using all their leverage by threatening to execute hostages. Iran & Hamas want America directly engaged in this fight to galvanize Arab/Muslim support against us. It’s time to prioritize or we will be easily sucked into traps.

What should we do? Prioritize rescuing American hostages. Secure our border immediately & begin locating & deporting illegals. There are likely terrorists amongst the 6 million illegals Biden has let in, we must find them now or the carnage we are seeing in Israel will be at our doorstep. Give Israel what they need & what we can spare, maintaining our defense supplies must be our #1 priority. Restore US energy independence, Iran & OPEC will use oil & the straights of Hormuz to leverage us, take away their leverage & help our economy. Get our troops out of Iraq & Syria. Deprive them of the opportunity to kill Americans & draw us into a fight we don’t need.

Any nation supporting Hamas or Iran must be immediately cut off from US aid. Start with Iraq & Qatar.

Qatar finances the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadist groups.

Leaders in the Middle East use terror groups as a tool in other countries to fan the flames of Islamism in order to destabilize governments or organizations that they have disagreements with. Saudi Arabia, the higher echelon of the government, they want peace with Israel. However, you can't change a population's hatred for the Jews, which Saudi Arabia's government was indoctrinating in its people for 50 years. You can't change it overnight.

The fact that Hamas waited to launch this attack until Netanyahu returned to office can only mean that they’re counting on a disproportionate response, which lends credence to the theory that Qatar/Iran pushed this to sabotage Israeli-Saudi detente.

Outside parties are also interested in scuttling the Abraham Accords. One of the usual suspects is the military industrial congressional/parliamentary complexes of many countries that stands to lose billions if peace breaks out: US, UK, France, Russia, etc.

Remember, war is good for business.

I believe it’s about kneecapping the Abraham accords. More and more middle eastern countries were making peace agreements with Israel & the terrorists & countries that support terrorism like Iran feel very threatened by that.”

UPDATE FROM LEE SMITH: “What about the claims that the United States knew nothing about the attack—but that U.S. allies like Egypt were indeed aware, and warned Israel?



None of those stories add up, either.



Egypt is a U.S. listening post, which is why it was strange to hear that the Cairo government had given a heads-up about the attack to Jerusalem but not Washington. Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he was briefed on the Egyptian intelligence story.



But if the account were true, he might have asked what the United States is getting in exchange for a $2 billion annual aid package if not previews of every piece of intelligence the Egyptian military and intelligence services collect. Obviously if the Egyptians did have something on a major Hamas operation designed to murder hundreds of Israelis, especially while Washington was in the midst of trying to broker peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, they’d have given it to the Americans immediately. No, the purpose of that Egypt story was simple and obvious: to keep the media’s focus on Jerusalem’s failures, not Washington’s.



Yet ad hoc ass-covering by U.S. intelligence bureaucrats raises a larger complication: If the United States was really blindsided by the attack, as Biden administration officials claimed, why are they out there arguing against the idea that the Iranians played an operational role? “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the administration was going to take another look at its collection to see what they had, suggesting that new information could turn up in the coming days and weeks.



They don’t have to bother looking. Open-source reporting shows that Biden officials knew for at least half a year that the Iranians were in planning sessions with their terror assets, Hamas and Hezbollah. Back in April, The Wall Street Journal reported that Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ foreign terror unit, was meeting in Beirut with Haniyeh and Hezbollah General Secretary Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah then fired off a round of missiles from the north, Hamas fired from the south, and another barrage sailed in from across the Syrian border. The Iranians could have sent a courier to tell its allies to fire off a few missiles at the Israelis. But with the Quds Force chief on the ground meeting with the heads of Hamas and Hezbollah, something bigger was in the works.



The United States can’t possibly have not known about this meeting, and could have easily followed up directly on the purpose of it, given its capacities inside Lebanon. The Biden administration has allocated $72 million to pay the salaries of both the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the country’s Internal Security Forces (ISF). One of the ISF’s big tasks is to target Israeli spy networks inside Lebanon. In 2022, the ISF rolled up no less than 17 Israeli networks based in Lebanon.



Here’s another bizarre fact. According to an Oct. 13 New York Times article, Hamas fighters who flew paragliders into Israel to massacre Jews did their training in Lebanon. It seems highly unlikely that the United States, with intense intelligence operations right there, somehow missed the hordes of paragliders all of sudden randomly flocking to do training in Lebanon at the same time—not least because the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, is a paragliding enthusiast who posted videos of her own airborne adventures as recently as mid-August.



Moreover, sources for the Times piece claimed that for over a year Iran helped plan the Hamas attack in coordination with Hezbollah, using Lebanon and Syria as training grounds. The Times piece corroborated an Oct. 8 Wall Street Journal article that reported that Iran had planned the invasion and greenlighted it the Monday before.”

KIM DOTCOM: “Understanding the Hamas attack on Israel: Iran is aiming for a confrontation with Israel and the US. The success of Russia in Ukraine is encouraging Iran to undo decades of hostile US foreign policy in the Middle East. A bankrupt US Govt has just been invited to another war. The timing is opportunistic. The US Govt is forced to print trillions of USD as it struggles to raise new debt. Another war would lead to a significant increase in inflation and an accelerated economic decline of the US. If Iran mines the Strait of Hormuz the global energy crisis would become critical. The Biden administration has used the majority of US oil reserves to stabilize domestic oil prices. Iran can increase the pain for the US Govt significantly.

Ukraine is turning into a major defeat for the US and NATO. A new front in the Middle East would accelerate the US decline. The US Govt and its western partners simply cannot afford it. Russia and China would benefit most. Iran understands this and is playing into the hands of its partners.”

INTELLIGENCE SOURCE: "Sure, Hamas kidnaps an Israeli soldier every now and again. Maybe this time, [they thought] the embarrassment will finally topple Netanyahu, like the White House has been trying to do since he returned to the prime minister’s office.



But hundreds of hostages, including infants—with U.S. citizens among them? Executing children in front of their parents then killing them, too? Incinerating entire families? Chopping the heads off babies? Shooting mothers and leaving their booby-trapped corpses at the foot of their infants’ cribs so anyone trying to move the deceased would kill everyone in the room? No one expected that.

So now everyone is attempting to shift blame for the miscalculation of how messy the result would be, while leaving U.S. sponsorship for the author of the attack untouched."

I know the above is true because swamp creatures like Pence are trying to blame Trump & Bibi for the attack against Israel. That means THE SWAMP is responsible!

A US intelligence source said Team Biden hoped the embarrassment of the Hamas attack would finally topple Netanyahu - but they didn't expect Hamas to kill so many, take hundreds of hostages and behead children & infants.

Now they are trying to assign blame elsewhere and CYA.

PENCE: “This is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis signaling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world. When I’m President of the United States, we’ll lead from American Strength.”

Hamas is ALSO aligned with the cartels on our Southern Border and with BLM/ANTIFA in America. What happened in Israel can easily happen to America. That’s what they want. More terror to shut down the 2024 elections.

HAMAS: "The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christian traitors."

LOOMER: “Sources telling me that there were emergency intelligence meetings this weekend to discuss the rise of Hamas terror cells that are operating in American cities. These HAMAS terrorists came across the US border and are apparently planning to attack major US cities over the next 14 months. HAMAS has directed their supporters to retaliate against Americans for US support of Israel.”

Here are the number of KNOWN terrorists that Biden has let into our country!

