A friend of mine sent me an article this morning and within it were a few fabulous paragraphs that totally summed up what I’ve been saying for months!

BINGO! PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS A PLAN TO TAKE DOWN THE DEEP STATE AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AND HE'S EXECUTING IT STEP BY STEP.



CHILDERS: "Piece by piece, dollar by dollar, what we’re witnessing is not chaos. Please. It’s not even payback. It’s a plan.



We can now see the deliberate logic that was hiding behind Trump's seemingly frantic scramble. It’s a strategic, rapid-fire offensive —carefully calibrated and coldly executed — aimed at dismantling the entire unaccountable infrastructure of elite global control.



For the first time in decades, or maybe ever, the unelected networks of champagne-swilling technocrats and robot-loving global managers who quietly shaped public life are being told: no more.



Folks — this ugly and seemingly disconnected budget battle is what draining the swamp actually looks like. Starve the beast.



Turns out, the swamp was bigger and fatter than we’d ever imagined. It’s not just a fetid marsh behind the Capitol — it’s a whole rotting continent of political disease, a Marxist wasteland crawling with globalist malaria, about the size of Greenland.



It didn’t have a head or a heart. Just grasping tentacles and blood-sucking mosquitoes so big they would make Florida Man green with envy. So Trump is carpet bombing the deep state’s entire territory.



He’s not just draining the swamp. He’s rerouting the rivers, building dams, and exterminating the alligators. I cannot shake the sensation that we are now entering a newer, faster phase. Hang on tight!"



Correct - President Trump has a plan to Save America and usher in a new Golden Age for the world and he's doing it step by step. There's nothing frantic or chaotic about it.



I wrote a 7-part summary of his plan almost a year ago! If you haven't read it - please do so now. There’s much more to come:



Saving America: Part One (A Team of Rivals) Tierney's Real News · August 29, 2024 People are wondering why all of a sudden President Trump has reached out to liberals and wealthy tech donors like Elon, RFK Jr., Bill Ackman, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman & Marc Andreessen to form a Team of Rivals like Lincoln did. Read full story

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or donate by credit card here. My preference is that you donate to me by check - made out to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or, just send me a note or a card - I try to respond to all! I love hearing from you.