People are wondering why all of a sudden President Trump has reached out to liberals and wealthy tech donors like Elon, RFK Jr., Bill Ackman, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman & Marc Andreessen to form a Team of Rivals like Lincoln did.

Trump has drawn together an alliance that includes a powerful and influential faction of Silicon Valley’s tech elite. I believe it’s because of BRICS, the dollar, the Federal Reserve, AI, crypto, energy and the New World Order’s desire to debank us and control us all with a centralized digital currency. They are ALL connected.

IMHO - there has been a HUGE shift in thinking by the deep thinker finance & tech guys on what this stuff all means for the future. Nobody really understands what prompted THAT shift. What’s their plan to Save America? I think I figured it out.

I’ve listened to dozens of interviews and read thousands of articles on this topic and here’s what you need to know in 15 minutes. First, I’m going to tell you WHAT they said out of their own mouths, then I’m going to provide you with data and information so you understand the current situation, and then I’m going to hypothesize on what they plan to do about it and how it will impact the wallets and lives of ordinary Americans.

ELON: “AI is the fastest advancing technology I've seen of any kind, and I've seen a lot of technology. AI hardware and computers that are coming online - dedicated to AI - are increasing by a factor of 10 every year, if not every 6-9 months. My guess is we'll have AI smarter than any one human around the end of next year. Trump has become, by far, the best candidate on my top voting issue - AI. He understands the energy challenges we face. He also understands that if China reaches “super intelligence” before we do, our country would immediately become subservient to them. It’s existential.”

RFK JR: “Do you really think President Biden has the savvy to deal with emerging issues like blockchain and Artificial Intelligence? We need a president who is thinking about those things - one who works to mitigate risks posed by unregulated AI and who sees the value in blockchain companies – rather than forcing them to relocate overseas.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "To be successful, to be a leader in AI, the amount of electricity that we need is double and even triple what we have right now. The farmers need it, everybody needs. AI will be the oil of the future. To meet the electricity requirements will require investing in both fossil fuels and nuclear power and building lots of small plants at the sites of data centers.

Nuclear now has become very good, very safe - you build the smaller plants and you attach them. We have to produce massive electricity. We will create tremendous electricity for our country and that will allow AI to compete. Whoever gets that will have a big advantage. And we have to be the main player. They don't want us to produce any energy. They want our country to go to hell, while China is building a coal plant every single week.”

Trump will basically revive Nixon’s Project Independence.

The team that Trump is building is going to bring an economic boom - using AI and Bitcoin - that fuels innovation like we have never seen. A new Golden Age for America. The connection between President Trump and his new alliances is based on a common goal to double or triple the electricity output in the United States to be Bitcoin and AI dominant - while saving the dollar and protecting our nation from foreign threats.

Elon and his Silicon Valley pals get to ride the MAGA wave because they would have never been able to clear Biden’s regulatory hurdles if it wasn't for the AI and Bitcoin executive orders that President Trump has agreed to write in January 2025 if elected. Everyone wins. BTW - JD Vance is Peter Thiel’s guy.

PETER THIEL: “In the past, there were two visions of what AI meant. One was the Silicon Valley view that AI was going to be this super-duper intelligent thing - way smarter than any human being. The other was the Chinese Communist Party view - that AI was fairly low-tech, just surveillance and facial recognition technology - totalitarian, Stalinist monitoring that didn't require very much innovation.

The belief was that China is going to win AI because they have no ethical qualms about applying basic machine learning to controlling the population. [So, basically, the banksters and institutional investors all chose the CCP to win the AI battle and invested accordingly.]

When AI recently passed the Turing test - or proved it could be as smart as a human - that changed.

AI now is like the internet in 1999. Now we have to figure out HOW to apply AI to the future - and that will take a couple of decades.

It's still an open question. Will AI actually lead to much higher living standards for everybody? The internet was a massive achievement but how much did it raise people's living standards?

Since the early 1970s, we've been in an era of relative stagnation and very limited progress in the world of physical things. There has been a lot of progress in the world of bits, information, computers, internet, mobile internet, and now AI. But little progress everywhere else. Little progress in rockets, supersonic airplanes, agriculture, infrastructure, etc.

We're not moving any faster. With all the low-tech airport security measures, it takes even longer to fly, to get through all of them from one city to the next. The highways have gone backwards because there are more traffic jams. We haven't figured out ways around those. So we're literally moving slower than we were 40 or 50 years ago.

All these screens and the devices are distracting us. When you're riding a hundred-year-old subway in New York City, and you're looking at your iPhone, you can look at this cool new gadget - but you're also being distracted from the fact that your living environment hasn't changed in 100 years. And so there's a BIG question of how important is this world of bits versus the world of physical things. We don’t know if or how AI will change that.

AI requires huge energy. The only logical available technology to significantly ween us off oil & gas in the two decades is nuclear energy. It makes making everything run on electric power actually affordable - and it makes sense. Once built, it is a nearly free source of endless electricity. It is so safe that we run all our aircraft carriers & submarines on it. If we double the amount of nuclear energy on the grid, the cost of everything will be reduced to HALF overnight.

Communist China is standing in the way of the US building nuclear energy because they want to protect their "Green Energy Scam.” But, behind the scenes, China has outpaced the US in nuclear energy - building the world's first 4th-generation reactor & plans to build 150 more reactors in the next decade, using technology they initially bought from US. The US must act now or risk being passed in energy output very soon.”

AI LEADERS: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war. Economies that refuse to adopt AI are going to be left behind. Everything from climate change to medical challenges to making something like nuclear fusion work, almost any cognitive challenge you can think of, is going to become more soluble thanks to artificial intelligence. AI marks a Big Bang moment, the beginning of a world-changing technological revolution that will remake politics, economies, and societies.”

PETER THIEL: “I don't think climate science is real science. I don’t think they're rigorously doing that stuff scientifically. The real environmental argument for climate change has nothing to do with pollution - it is we can't have an American standard of living for the whole planet - so we somehow need to justify this degree of inequality.

Therefore, we have to figure out ways to dial back and tax the carbon and restrict it. There's some sort of a Malthusian calculus that's more about resources than about pollution.

How much of the demand for oil could be mitigated by nuclear? You probably could mitigate it a lot. When we go from oil and natural gas to solar or wind - you have to pollute the whole environment by putting up windmills everywhere or you have to cover the whole desert with solar panels. It is a form of pollution.

Nuclear was supposed to be the energy mode of the 21st century. [Nixon saw that.] Why did it get stopped?

The standard explanation of why it stopped was that it was there were all these dangers. We had Three Mile Island in 1979, Chernobyl in 1986, and then the Fukushima one in Japan in 2011. You had these various accidents. My alternate theory on why nuclear energy really stopped is because nuclear can be used to power the world OR destroy the world. It needed to be kept out of the hands of bad guys.

It turned out to be a lot trickier to separate those two things out than it looked. The signature moment was 1974 or 1975 when the US transferred nuclear reactor technology to India. We thought India couldn't weaponize it. It turned out it was pretty easy to weaponize. It created a double standard. We don't allow other countries to have nuclear power but the US gets to keep its nuclear weapons? Hypocrisy. The real story about why nuclear stagnated was India getting the bomb.

This is when they decided we needed a one-world government that regulates all this stuff - which doesn't sound that good either. Even Communist China, which is the country where they're building the most nuclear power plants, has built way less nuclear plants than people expected a decade ago because they don't even trust their own designs. It's cheaper and safer for China to do coal.

The US has way more efficient nuclear designs than in the past. We can do small reactor designs where you don't need this giant containment structure.

Much of the reason that useful technology has been so stagnant over the past 50 years is fear. There are things that can go really haywire if the wrong people are in charge. Our civilization today is way more advanced than any past civilization and now we have nuclear weapons or spaceships. And so the failure mode is likely to be somewhat different.

[Thiel says that part of the reason for DEI is to make sure we DON’T blow ourselves up. The idea is basically that if you keep evil geniuses OUT of development - and hire less intelligent people - you can SLOW DOWN progress. Seriously. They did it to save us from ourselves.]

AI will eventually reach a point where it becomes far more intelligent than us and we have two choices. Either we integrate with it or it becomes independent and it has no need for us anymore and then that becomes a superior life form in the universe.

One of the things the NWO is pushing for is something they call global compute governance, which is that AI is too scary and too dangerous and too likely to go wrong. So, you need to have global [one world] governance, which from my point of view sounds even worse. So utopian. But that's the story.

The problem with that story is Communist China's not going to go along with THAT program. They're going to keep going full steam ahead on AI and we're going to have to go keep going full steam ahead in order to compete with China.

There's no way you're going to be able to regulate AI in America and compete with people that are not regulating it worldwide. I think the pro-AI people in Silicon Valley are doing a pretty bad job on convincing people that AI is going to be good for them, that it's going to be good for the average person, it's going to be good for our society.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Crypto is a very interesting thing. Intellectually very high-level. But if we don't do it, China's going to do it, other countries are going to do it. So we might as well be at the forefront.

There are people in crypto, very, very smart people who do love our country, and they think it's good. Who knows? Maybe we'll pay off our $35 trillion dollars, hand them a little crypto check, right? We'll hand them a little bitcoin and wipe out our $35 trillion debt.

Bitcoin is already prominent. It's moving along. It's very loosely regulated. That's one of the reasons it's moving along. But it is a different form of a currency, and it's going to end up benefiting the country. Biden's trying to shut it down-- Biden doesn't have the intellect to shut it down. He has no idea what the hell it is.

America has the people who are the leaders in Bitcoin and crypto. I know some of them. They're very smart. Our country is blessed to have extraordinary talent, energy and genius - this is the kind of spirit that built America. This is the spirit that's going to help us make America great again.

Bitcoin is the steel industry of 100 years ago. In just 15 years, Bitcoin has gone from merely an idea posted anonymously on an internet message board to being one of the most valuable assets anywhere in the world. Can you believe that? That's a big deal. Think of that.

Bitcoin is already bigger than Exxon Mobil. Soon it will be surpassing the entire market cap of silver. One day it probably will overtake gold, based on the way it's going now. Bitcoin is not just a marvel of technology - it's a miracle of cooperation and a lot of relationships that are formed.

But we need to put America first. Because if we don't do it, China is going to be doing, others are going to be doing it. Let's do it and do it right. My vision is for an America that dominates the future. We're going to fix our cities. We're going to work with Democrats who have destroyed our cities, but we'll work with them. And we're going to get our cities back. We're going to bring our country back.

I want China to be successful, but we have to be the most successful. I want the United States to be first in technology, first in science, first in manufacturing, first in artificial intelligence and first in space. To do that - you need tremendous amounts of electricity. You need double or triple the electricity that we have right now in the United States to dominate, and we'll get that done.

We'll build power plants at the data center sites. We'll be releasing people from certain ridiculous requirements, and we'll be using fossil fuels (oil and gas) to make electricity too because we're going to have to. We'll also be using nuclear. We'll be doing it in an environmentally friendly way (clean coal) - fracking - and creating millions of jobs.”

At the same time, President Trump has pledged to STOP a GLOBAL central bank digital currency in America and has a started developing alternate forms of banking using crypto so that the NWO can’t use a CBDC to track and control our money:

RFK JR: "Backing dollars and U.S. debt obligations with hard assets could help restore strength back to the dollar, rein in inflation and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace and prosperity. A very, very small, perhaps 1% of issued T-bills, could be backed by hard currencies like gold, silver, platinum or Bitcoin. The benefits include facilitating innovation and spurring investment, ensuring citizen privacy, incentivizing ventures to grow their business and tech jobs in the United States rather than in Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and Portugal.

The Internal Revenue Service treats bitcoin as property and investment rather than currency, which means it is subject to tax on capital gains. It is a mistake for the U.S. government to hobble the industry and drive innovation elsewhere. The Democrats’ proposed 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining is a bad idea.

My uncle, President Kennedy, when he was in office, understood the importance of hard currency and the dangers of having pure fiat currency with no other option. He understood the relationship between fiat currency and war. Fiat currency was invented to fund wars. I like base currencies because they make it more difficult, you have to go to the public. You can't just print money to fund the war and tax the public through the hidden tax of inflation. You actually have to go to the public and say, ‘Here's what this war is going to cost.’

Bitcoin is not a security and should not be regulated as one and we need to put an end to the current policies of the Biden administration that punish banks that are dealing with Bitcoin.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I hate when countries go off the dollar. I would not allow countries to go off the dollar because when we lose that standard, that will be like losing a revolutionary war. That will be a hit to our country. With Biden-Harris, you’re going to lose the dollar as the standard. That’ll be like losing the biggest war we’ve ever lost.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “One of my proudest achievements in my first term was to create Space Force, the first new branch of the armed forces in over 70 years. Now that Space Force is up and running, the time has come to create a Space National Guard as the primary combat reserve of the U.S. Space Force. As President, I will sign historic legislation creating a Space National Guard.

And we’re going to build a great Iron Dome for missile defense around our nation. Other countries have said Israel has it. You know, Ronald Reagan wanted this many years ago, but we didn’t have the technology at that point. But now we have the technology.”

Imagine how much energy THAT will take.

Now you know what the Team of Rivals has said themselves about creating a new Golden Age of America. Voters (many on both sides) agree with Trump’s plans.

AI and crypto are going to happen whether we want them or not. We need to play the hand we are dealt - and use them to stop our enemies before they use them against us. I believe that's why God spared Trump. To gather a team to do just that.

I believe that President Trump’s Plan to Save America also involves ENDING THE FEDERAL RESERVE and GIVING BACK control of America’s money to the people.

In subsequent parts of this report - I’ll go in-depth on where we currently are when it comes to the Federal Reserve, AI and Bitcoin - explain terms that you need to know - and tell you what the “experts” think. This is a COMPLICATED topic. Then I’ll tell you how he plans to execute it and how it will impact the average American family. Godspeed!

