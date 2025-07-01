I posted this yesterday on Facebook and it was shared by many so I thought I would share it in my newsletter. I’ve heard from a few people who live in Idaho and tell me that there are no gangsters there. Right. I’ve heard the same from other cities in America.

There’s a reason why President Trump is focusing so much on rounding up the ‘bad guys’ and illegal criminals in every state in America. Because they are everywhere, now.

Here’s my experience in Minnesota:

When people tell you they live in a nice quiet city or neighborhood where there couldn't be drug deals and gang wars going on, remember this:



People told me it could never happen where I lived in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, either - where I grew up - but one day I went to the health club in my neighborhood and two Somali gangs were having a shoot out in the gym parking lot. Not kidding.

People at the grocery stores were afraid to shop because of car jackings and muggings right at the door. This is a map of all the car jackings in the area where I lived. I grew up here, I’ve seen everything and it had never been this bad.



I went to the police and she said: "What do you want me to do?"

The leadership at the MPD obviously helped Keith Ellison & Tim Walz set up and frame Derek Chauvin and put him away for life so I didn’t expect much help - nor did they give it.



I posted about it on social media and one gangster actually sent me a message on social media saying he knew where I lived and was going to sh*** me. I called the police and they took a report and his name and nothing happened.



In the locker room at my gym they had signs telling us that even locks couldn't protect our valuables from the gangs of thieves - and to not slow down in the round-a-bouts because the gangsters could jump on your car. It took me at least 4 round-a-bouts to get to the gym so there was NO avoiding them!



The gangsters would hang on the street corners outside my yoga place waiting for ripe victims. They didn't even try to hide - they knew the MPD would do nothing.

But, hey, the local liberals told me that we should always accept men in the ladies' locker room and showers to show how inclusive we were!



I tested one of those 24 hour places in the same neighborhood to see if it was safer than my current gym - and Omar's male clan members came in and m******bated in the women's showers while I was there alone. I saw the "residue myself." They grinned at me. It made me gag. That's how sick it is. That's just the tip of the iceberg.



I sold my house three years ago and moved. I didn't just read about it - I lived it. I refuse to live like that.

5 years before I moved away, in 2018, I wrote about what was going on in Minnesota, trying to warn people, and was told by many that I was a crazy conspiracy theorist. Everything I predicted has come true.

Here are a few of my old posts from my old blog:

Somali Muslims in Minnesota. A Conversation.

Yesterday, I had long social media conversations with two Somali Muslim gentlemen from Minneapolis, Minnesota. I asked them about their goals for improving Minnesota and how they felt about being an American. I also asked them about the million dollar upgrade at Cedar Riverside public housing that [Minneapolis] Mayor Jacob Frey promised its majority Somali residents this week. After I was called a racist, a fascist, a bigot, stupid and old, here's what else they shared with me. Nearly verbatim.

"Get with the program, miss. We are here to stay. We never left our Somali heritage or culture. That's what America is missing. Please stop forcing us to your ways. You’re old and have very old ideas. Get with the program. I’m trying to have my son to be the first Muslim black governor of the state of Minnesota in next 20 years. He’s gonna run as a Democrat. Oh, and on those upgrades at Cedar Riverside. They better give us those upgrades and changes if the Mayor wants to earn our votes. Or else we can always get another Mayor next time around. You see how being an American works? I told you lady please get with the program because Somalis are the latest addition to black folks."

"Why should we assimilate? Do you know how stupid you sound? Guess what? We're here to stay and will transform America for the better. Get that through your thick, ignorant skull. You need to see a doctor. It's inevitable that Somalis will be taking over and there isn't anything you can do about it. Again, what's wrong with Somalis taking over? It is inevitable! This land doesn't belong to either of us. It is our time to populate it and rule it. Go back to Europe or wherever you're from if you don't like it."

I'd like to know who is teaching these young men to think this way. Who are the leaders in the Somali Muslim community pushing for the takeover of America? These boys didn't come up with this themselves. They were taught. This must stop.

Here's another important conversation from today:

Q: Peggy, politics aside, Cedar Riverside needs an upgrade for Humanitarian reasons. Somali Leaders Bihi and Fafumo Yousef, in good faith, asked the GOP for help in deradicalizing youth. Will you contact and support them? #MinnesotaLibertyAlliance

A: What do you mean the Somali leaders need help "deradicalizing" Somali youth? How is SPENDING ONE MILLION DOLLARS TO put up a 6 foot fence around Cedar Riverside and security cameras going to help "deradicalize" Somali youth?

President Obama brought a man named Abdi Warsame to Minneapolis to bring would-be terrorist boys to Minnesota so we could "reprogram" them with Minnesota nice guinea pigs. Part of his "Countering Violent Extremism" Program (CVE). IT DIDN'T WORK. So, Minneapolis taxpayers are GOING TO PAY ONE MILLION DOLLARS MORE to keep violent Somali youth from attacking older Somalis at Cedar Riverside? What the heck is going on? I'm sorry the elders fear their own radicalized youth but this is not a fix to a larger problem. We need to STOP THE PEOPLE WHO ARE RADICALIZING THEM IN THE FIRST PLACE.

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/05/somali-muslims-in-minnesota-conversation.html

Obama also sent Warsame to Minnesota to rig elections by messing with election databases and creating ballot mills in public housing facilities. I warned Minnesotans about that as well.

I wrote about how I believed they stole the 2018 mid-terms and were planning to steal the 2020 election - long before anybody else! I made presentations all over the place in early 2019…

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/evidence-of-election-fraud-foreign-election-interference

How the Somali Voting Bloc Will Overtake Minnesota Politics.

MINNESOTA, PLEASE NOTE THE GROWING POWER OF THE SOMALI VOTING BLOC IN TWIN CITIES POLITICS AS EVIDENCED BY NEW MAYOR JACOB FREY'S RECENT ACTIONS and the move by Keith Ellison to run for Minnesota Attorney General and Ilhan Omar to run for his seat in the US House of Representatives.

New Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was sworn in and his office has announced the appointment of Abdi Salah as his Senior Policy Aide. Salah worked for Abdi Warsame, the first Somali-American elected to the Minneapolis City Council. Warsame recently took over as the Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means committee.

A rising star at Minneapolis City Hall, Salah first came there to work as a senior policy aide to Council member Abdi Warsame. Salah’s former boss, Warsame, was a strong supporter of Mayor Frey in the November elections where Frey ousted first term mayor Betsy Hodges. Abdi Warsame was born in Somalia and trained and was groomed in London. He came to Minnesota just a few years ago and has risen quickly in Minnesota politics. IMHO, he is Obama's point man in Minneapolis to replicate the Sharia takeover of London in our state

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, Salah’s new elevated and expanded role at the mayor’s office will include working on employment, training and supporting local businesses.

“Salah will also work on a number of economic development functions with a focus on advancing the mayor’s policy priorities,” the mayor’s statement went on to say.

Salah’s appointment signals the growing influence of the Somali-American voting bloc in Twin Cities politics. He is however well prepared for the new challenge as his previous position as an aide to Warsame had his hands full working on initiatives that included training and after school programs. Salah, while working for Warsame, was a key player on behalf of his boss in efforts that led to the creation of the celebrated Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center.

“Working for the 6th Ward and Council Member Warsame these past four years has been a great honor. I am excited that I will be working for Mayor Frey and I am looking forward to partnering with him in the effort to improve the lives of the citizens of Minneapolis,” Salah told Mshale.



Who is Abdi Warsame?



Abdi Warsame was President Obama's point man in Minnesota for the war on terror. He launched a pilot program to better understand why so many Somali youth in Minneapolis were leaving the U.S. to train as ISIS terrorists. HIS POINT MAN IN MINNESOTA: ABDI WARSAME. His effort on countering violent extremism – known as CVE – sought to fix terrorism through community engagement and undermine attraction to terrorist activity.

In other words, if we understand the terrorist, we can stop the terrorist. If we hire more Somali cops, they can befriend would-be terrorists. No need to have the FBI keep tabs on terrorist activity. No need to infiltrate terrorist groups with informants. No need to follow-up on valid leads. That's just mean and racist. No wonder the Trump administration wants to dismantle the Minneapolis FBI, get rid of the Obama moles, and start over. Thank goodness. There's nothing compassionate about using your own citizens as guinea pigs in the war on terror.



"We have to recognize that our best partners in all these efforts, the best people to help protect individuals from falling victim to extremist ideologies are their own communities, their own family members. We have to be honest with ourselves. Terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS deliberately target their propaganda in the hopes of reaching and brainwashing young Muslims, especially those who may be disillusioned or wrestling with their identity. But communities don't always know the signs to look for, or have the tools to intervene, or know what works best. And that's where government can play a role – if government is serving as a trusted partner. If we're going to solve these issues, then the people who are most targeted and potentially most affected – Muslim Americans – have to have a seat at the table where they can help shape and strengthen these partnerships so that we're all working together to help communities stay safe and strong and resilient." President Barack Obama said at a White House Summit in February that brought together law enforcement and community leaders to discuss CVE implementation.



The pilot program gave each city $5 million for the effort, but the difficulties in executing it are highlighted by examining the struggles the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have had in its Muslim, Somali-American community to develop trust in law enforcement and address terrorist recruitment.



The Somali community points to the use of a confidential government informant in the recent arrests of the six men. They say that shows that Government is not trusting them.



Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame, who attended the February summit at the White House, acknowledges the conflict in the community on how the issue should best be resolved. Warsame is the first Somali-American on the council and represents several of the most heavily Somali populated neighborhoods in the city.



"It's healthy to have different positions. We're not monolithic. We're not all going to think the same way. In America you're allowed to think differently and have different opinions," Warsame says. "My main concern is that we have more resources, more programs and less excuses."

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/03/how-somali-voting-bloc-will-overtake.html

They also bring illegals here to run taxpayer money laundering scams and teach them how to do it!

HOW THE DAYCARE FRAUD SCAM REALLY WORKS IN MINNESOTA.

Minnesota, remember the daycare fraud investigation from Fox 9 that revealed suitcases full of cash were leaving the Minneapolis airport for North Africa and the Middle East? Many wondered just how the daycare fraud is perpetrated. Here's what I learned:

1) The so-called "working" parents will apply for daycare assistance for each child. That amounts to a benefit of roughly $1,000 per month, per child. That means a family with 4 children will receive a daycare benefit of $4,000 per month or $48,000 per year, paid for by Minnesota taxpayers.

2) Another "community" member will open a daycare facility. They will hire the MOTHER of the 4 children as an "employee."

3) The mother will work at the daycare facility for minimum wage for a maximum of 25 hours per week caring for HER OWN CHILDREN so that she can prove she is "working" and qualifies for daycare assistance.

4) The daycare facility will bill the state $4,000 a month for caring for her 4 children - and pay the mother $400 a month in income for caring for HER OWN CHILDREN - and pocket the rest. Often, much of that money will be sent back to their country of origin. Some critics believe the parents receive additional kick-backs for their participation. Or, sometimes, there aren't ANY children AT ALL...the facility is empty...and the state is billed for non-existent children.

5) Because the mother works only 25 hours a week, she is still entitled to free healthcare through Medicaid or ObamaCare, free food stamps, cash assistance, daycare assistance and subsidized housing for up to 10 years. Meanwhile, Minnesota-born citizens wait in line.

6) The daycare facility will often build a kitchen and call it a "restaurant" and hire workers (mothers of more children who receive free daycare) to feed all the families.

7) The daycare facilities are not open to "everybody" and are often full.

8) If the family has subsidized housing, the low wage she is being paid at the "daycare" facility will ensure they are qualified to continue to receive subsidized housing or Section 8 FOREVER.

9) New refugees are trained in on the scheme when they arrive and are taught how to manipulate and maximize the system. This is an international scam - which has been going on in Australia and the UK for over a decade. Minnesota spends $13 billion on welfare benefits every year, and some $250 million of that is just on daycare assistance alone.

10) Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison, as well as the Democrat and Republican leadership in Minnesota, are ALL complicit in the scheme. Lawmakers refuse to investigate and avert their eyes. Left unchecked, welfare fraud will bankrupt Minnesota.

BTW, IT'S NOT JUST DAYCARE FRAUD. Food stamp, PCA and housing fraud too. Here's some more truth about refugee housing privilege in Minnesota:

Refugee public housing residents in Minneapolis will no longer need to pay their normal monthly rent when they travel to their homelands. Instead, they will pay only $75 per month to hold their public housing units for their return. Meanwhile, native-born, low-income Minnesotans, who are on waiting lists for public housing, will just have to wait.

Abdi Warsame, a City Council member, who was born in Somalia and trained in London, told the board that refugees having to pay rent when they want to save to travel to their homelands is an unfair burden. Refugees receive federal Supplemental Security Income, which is halted when they leave the United States. The most common reasons for their travel abroad include visiting families left behind or participating in the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that Muslims are expected to make at least once.

The Minneapolis Housing Agency board now has two members from the refugee community: Mohamud Tamir and Abdullahi Isse. Wait a minute. I thought refugees were fleeing persecution. Why would they want to vacation in their homelands and how can they afford a $3,000 flight home?

Here's what a Facebook friend who worked for the Minneapolis Public Housing authority says:

"Taxpayers are paying for it in a way. The refugees often have decent paying jobs, enough so that they paid maximum public housing rent of $500 or thereabouts. Once they reached maximum rent they could stay as long as they liked and make even more money and their rent was capped at $500. So they occupy what is supposed to be low income housing, their rent is not market rate, they are taking an apartment away from a true low income family that needs it and we subsidize it (and then they get to pay $75 a month to hold that unit for them when they leave the country.) Saw it with my own eyes."

Nice huh? Come here to Minnesota as a "refugee" from another country and you get rent capped at $500, you can live there forever and then pay $75 a month to keep your unit while you fly home to visit relatives, in the country you had to flee because of "so-called persecution," on $3,000 flights. Minnesota - how did we become so stupid?

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2019/06/how-daycare-fraud-scam-really-works-in.html

Somali refugees are leaving Arizona for Minnesota in huge numbers. Why?

Bilad Yusuf and her seven kids are on their way to Minnesota, less than two months after they arrived in Phoenix from Somalia:

"We didn't know how to get jobs in Phoenix, and even if we did, we didn't know how we'd get to them," she explained through an interpreter who translated from Somali to English. Does this sound like a well-planned out Federal resettlement immigration program to you?

In Phoenix, without a car, they found themselves lost: Where were they supposed to get groceries? How did they go about setting up long-overdue doctor's appointments under free Medicaid? How would they find work if they had no skills and didn't speak English or Spanish? How would they get around without a car? How would they pay rent after their initial stipend from the U.S. government ran out?

The Somali Association of Arizona stepped in, providing groceries and setting up doctor's appointments for the family. But they couldn't do anything about the fact that the fact that with limited English and no training, they weren't qualified for any jobs. Worried that her rent would be cut off soon, Yusuf decided they should move to Minnesota, where the benefits are excellent and where she, like virtually all Somalis, have family. Mukhtar Sheikh, the program coordinator for the Somali Association of Arizona, says that Yusuf's story is a common one. As many as half the Somali refugees resettled in Arizona end up leaving for Minnesota.

The biggest challenge for Somalis is finding a job. Even jobs cleaning hotel rooms or washing dishes in a restaurant come with a requirement that applicants speak English — or, unofficially, Spanish. They speak neither. So how did Minnesota become a hub for Somali refugees?

Most credit the strength of Minnesota's "voluntary agencies" - called VOLAGS - groups like Lutheran Social Services and Catholic Charities who are paid big money with our tax dollars to resettle refugees. These quasi-governmental agencies welcomed the first wave of Somali refugees to Minnesota in the early 1990s, and others soon followed. It should be noted that none of the VOLAGS are actually associated with the church, they just hijack the name for political expediency. The U.S. State Department decides where new refugees should end up and it often depends on how many voluntary agencies are in the area to expedite the process.

"A lot of Somalis brought here to America moved to Minnesota from other states for jobs. Almost every Somali in Minnesota who came here between 1991 and 1998 worked at the chicken factories in Faribault and Marshall."

Oh, are these the factory jobs they say Americans won't do?

Here's how the refugee resettlement programs work. The United Nations High Commission on International Refugees selects and "vets" refugees to be distributed to the United States. The US sets an annual refugee cap and the US State Department contracts with voluntary agencies (VOLAGs) to help refugees get settled in their new homes.

Five of the top nine VOLAGs in America are Christian non-profits (Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, World Relief Corporation, Church World Service, and Episcopal Migration Ministries.) The other four are Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, International Rescue Committee, US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and the Ethiopian Community Development Council.

The primary VOLAGs in Minnesota are:

-Catholic Charities

-International Institute of Minnesota

-Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota

-Minnesota Council of Churches: Refugee Services

-Arrive Ministries

Lutheran Social Services is associated with the ELCA, not the Missouri Synod or WELS Lutheran church. Minnesota has the highest number of refugees per capita nationwide. With 2 percent of the nation’s population, Minnesota has 13 percent of its refugees. Minnesota is a refugee magnet because Minnesota has what refugees want — jobs, good social welfare programs, and plenty of people from their home countries. Refugees cost Minnesota an estimated $107,000 each in food, housing, education, aid, medical expenses and other services. Communities have no control over the in-flow of refugees, yet they must share the cost of supporting them. And residents often don’t speak out or even ask questions of the process for fear of being called racists.

The VOLAGs work with 350 subcontractors and are paid up to $4,225 per head to resettle refugees in Minnesota. Though they are officially “non-profit” organizations, these quasi-Governmental organizations are profiting from lucrative contracts with the Federal Government to resettle refugees in the United States. Refugee resettlement is quite profitable. VOLAGs have almost no real responsibilities for these refugees after they are settled. After 4 months, the VOLAG is not even required to know where the refugee lives.

There are multiple ways for these VOLAGs to generate revenue from refugee resettlement:

a. $2,025 per refugee (including children) from the State Department.

b. Up to $2,200 for each refugee by participating in a U.S. DHHS program known as Matching Grant. To get the $2,200, the VOLAG need only show it spent $200 and gave away $800 worth of donated clothes, furniture, or cars.

c. VOLAGs use volunteers to actually solicit the cash and donated goods from the public for them. So not only does the VOLAG meet its matching grant requirement through donations from the public, it uses volunteers to do the fundraising.

d. VOLAGS get volunteers to actually work with the refugees and pay for their own time and transportation, so essentially the VOLAG pockets the entire $4,225 per refugee itself.

d. The VOLAG pockets 25 percent of every transportation loan it collects from refugees it “sponsors”.

e. All VOLAG expenses and overhead are paid by the Federal Government.

f. For their refugee programs, VOLAGs also collect money from all available federal, state and local grant programs.

The irony is that these VOLAGS, which were once organized to serve their local communities, have now really lost much of their original purpose and have become agents for those bringing Islam to America. Critics argue they are now no longer private charities but instead well paid subcontractors of the Federal Government.

Catholic Charities has grown into a huge $3.8 billion operation with more than 65,000 employees. Half of its funding–$2 billion–comes from the Federal Government, through the Office of Faith Based Initiatives. 98 percent of Catholic Charities refugee resettlement budget comes from the federal government. 97 percent of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service’s budget comes from the federal government.

Minnesota is expected to see a significant drop in refugee admissions in 2018 due to the 120-day refugee suspension, the discontinuation of chain migration, and President Trump's new restrictions and vetting requirements of travelers from several Muslim-majority countries.

Those requirements could effectively dismantle Minnesota's refugee resettlement program. The former "Follow to Join" process, which allows eligible US residents to bring their spouses and children to the US, is now on hold indefinitely. Increased vetting is expected to either add longer wait times to the overall resettlement process or make it difficult for people come to the country.

I doubt 99.9% of Americans are aware of this. This is the reason that President Trump told DOGE to strip funding from all the NGOs behind the resettlement scam.

Clarification: Lutheran Social Services Refugee Services, which is the primary quasi-Governmental group responsible for resettling large numbers of Muslim refugees in Minnesota, is associated with the ELCA, not the Missouri Synod or WELS Lutheran Church.



I pulled these figures from the Minnesota DHS website. This is a summary of actual expenditures for welfare in Minnesota for 2017. Nearly $13 billion per year, or an average benefit of $55,652 per low-income household. Of importance to note are the expenses for Daycare Assistance and PCA Assistance. A total of nearly $25,000 per household. The Star Tribune article from last weekend, that I included in comments, says that the Somali community receives 28% of all state welfare payments for these programs alone - yet they supposedly account for less than 2% of the population. WHERE is all that money going? Who is NOT receiving benefits in Minnesota that SHOULD?

I am not a trained auditor. But if I can find this information in 30 minutes, why can't the professionals? BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO. They purposefully change the program names to make it confusing and misleading. No wonder people love to come to Minnesota. The taxpayers provide such lovely benefits, it's cheaper not to work. If the DHS investigators are correct, and the Minnesota welfare fraud rate is 50-80%, we are talking billions and billions of dollars every year. Shut it down. SHUT IT DOWN NOW.

Minnesota has the highest per capita Muslim refugees in the United States. Catholic Charities is the second largest resettlement service in Minnesota. If you disagree with their efforts to import Islam to Minnesota, discuss this with your church leadership and your political leadership. It starts with us.

People tell me that Keith Ellison & Ilhan Omar want to bring Islamic refugees here to help Minnesota thrive. The NGOs say they want to bring Islamic refugees here to keep them safe. I disagree, I believe it's all about the money - what they keep, what they launder, what they send back home.

Who is Keith Ellison? Listen to his plans from his own mouth. He says America should be a black, Muslim nation and the whites should pay for it. Minnesota voted for this! This explains it all.

Keith Ellison and the Nation of Islam

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) is calling on seven Democratic members of Congress, including Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, to resign over ties to “known anti-Semite” Louis Farrakhan.

“Seven long-serving Democrats have close ties with Louis Farrakhan. Each of them should resign. They include former Nation of Islam employee, Congressman Keith Ellison, who is Deputy Chair of the DNC. Ellison has tried to excuse his 2013 meeting with Farrakhan, while ignoring his more recent meeting with the NOI leader in Farrakhan’s hotel room, in 2015.”

Ellison has long been plagued by his association with Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam including a decade-long involvement in the late 1980s to 1990s that included working with the organization for 18 months leading up to the 1995 Million Man March. In 2006, during his first run for Congress, Ellison attempted to sever ties with Farrakhan, saying he had “long distanced” himself from the Nation of Islam.

Ellison participated in a meeting with Farrakhan in 2013. Then, shortly after Ellison attempted to disassociate himself with Farrakhan during the race for DNC chair, Farrakhan said in an interview that he had met with Ellison in a hotel room the year prior. The continued interactions has caused many to question how distanced Ellison truly is from Farrakhan and his anti-Semitic views.

Farrakhan has long been known for contemptuous comments against the Jewish people. Just last week Farrakhan sparked controversy over remarks made at an event in Chicago at the end of February. Clips of Farrakhan’s speech were posted to his Twitter, including one that referred to Jews as the “enemy.”

“The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government,” Farrakhan said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Anti-Semitism is unacceptable. Farrakhan is the moral equivalent of a leader of the KKK,” RJC wrote in a press release. “If it was discovered that members of Congress had met with the leader of the KKK, they would need to resign. In this case, for meeting with, and embracing, Louis Farrakhan, nothing short of resignation is acceptable from these seven Democrats.” Ellison has not responded to the calls for resignation.

Not only did the media cover up Obama's relationship with the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, they also covered up Keith Ellison Muhammed Hakim X's writings that blacks and Muslims in America should rise up and form their own country:

According to columns written several years ago in the Minnesota Daily, Ellison was a proponent of a blacks-only nation carved out of America and cash reparations paid from whites to blacks. Ellison also called the U.S. Constitution the “best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples.” No wonder Ellison is a fan of replacing the U.S. Constitution with Sharia Law.

Ellison was born Catholic in Detroit. He states that he converted to Islam as an undergraduate at Wayne State University. Around 1990, Ellison, then a University of Minnesota law student known as Keith E. Hakim, wrote several columns in the student newspaper. One column defended Farrakhan against charges of anti-Semitism; a second suggested the creation of a state for black residents. Ellison was around 26 years old at the time these columns were written and published. Later, Keith Hakim also referred to himself as Keith Muhammed Ellison X before he changed his name to Keith Ellison to run for office in Minnesota.

Over four columns, Keith Hakim advocates cash reparations paid from whites to blacks, calls the Constitution the “best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples,” and proposes making a separate country for black people. Read Ellison's own words:

KEITH ELLISON: “Racism means conspiracy to subjugate and actual subjugation. Whites have it written into their very Constitution that blacks shall be considered three-fifths of a person for purposes of taxation and representation of their white owners. Their constitution is the bedrock of American law; it’s the best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples.”

“Any person, black or white, who attempts to disrupt the white supremacist hierarchy will come under attack by the white supremacists and their trained stooges.”

“The news media prints only the most sensational bits and pieces, never the whole story about the Nation of Islam. This leaves people believing that the Nation of Islam is some kind of black Ku Klux Klan, and they immediately dismiss all of its laudable work."

“Affirmative action does not make up for past injustice. Since no one but the WASP elite really appreciates affirmative action, I have a challenge for all fair-minded middle- and working-class white people: Justly compensate black people for 250 years of slavery, 90 years of Jim Crow and 25 years of neo-Jim Crow. The settlement could be a straight cash transfer for all the black exploitation. This means just compensation for all the labor hours put in by the slaves and just compensation for all the intellectual and artistic property ripped off by all the Elvis Presleys and Pat Boones. It means compensation for all the money ripped off through sharecropping and just compensation owing to all the black athletes of yesterday, such as Jack Jefferson and Joe Louis. It means back payment of the ‘black tax,’ which is the price hike that ghetto merchants and pawnbrokers charge black consumers.”

“Finally, blacks would have the option of choosing their own land base or remaining in the United States. Since black people toiled most diligently in the southeastern section of the United States, this land, quite naturally, would be most suitable. That means Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Blacks, of course, would not be compelled to move to the black state, and, of course, peaceful whites would not be compelled to move away. White people could righteously say they have ‘settled their debts with blacks.”

Still think Keith Ellison loves America and all Americans? White people, are you ready to hand over your paychecks and your homes and your land to Keith Ellison for reparations?

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/03/keith-ellison-and-nation-of-islam.html

I could tell you much much more but I think that’s enough for today. What’s going on in your city and state?

