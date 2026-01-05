

A 26-year old man who calls himself “Julia” was arrested after windows were broken at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati, Ohio home overnight. US Secret Service (USSS) confirmed the arrest after the man was taken into custody.



The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio. A hammer was found at the scene where the suspect broke the windows of the home.



The suspect, identified as 26-year-old William DeFoor, who calls himself JULIA, was taken into custody by police. He looks like an MKUltra candidate to me!



Defoor faced a vandalism charge in 2024 after windows at a business in Hyde Park were broken, according to court records. That case was referred to a mental health docket, and Defoor was granted "treatment in lieu of conviction." That treatment was still ongoing, according to court documents.



VANCE: "I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly."



Video of the scene showed several windows smashed. Some on social media had speculated that there was gunfire which broke the windows, which turned out not to be the case.

William DeFoor, 26, allegedly used a hammer to break four exterior windows and damage a vehicle at Vance's East Walnut Hills home while the family was away in Washington, D.C. Agents detained him around 12:15 a.m. and handed him to Cincinnati police; no one was hurt.



DeFoor has been charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass and vandalism. DeFoor's first court appearance is set for Tuesday. The suspect had also vandalized a Secret Service vehicle in the driveway of the home.

His father was allegedly a huge Democrat.



Oh, and before anybody calls me crazy for speculating that this guy was MKUltra - they DO choose vulnerable and gullible patsies from mental institutions and schools and prisons and then use drugs and other forms of coercion to "train" them to do what they are told!

That includes violent acts AND assassinations. Our enemies have been perfecting that for 100 years! That’s why those who identify as “transgender” today make such perfect MKUltra patsies! They choose these guys for that very reason. Many are on the spectrum - easy to coerce - and can't stand trial or defend themselves if caught.

William DeFoor is a man who allegedly goes by the name "JULIA." When they say DeFoor’s treatment was still "ongoing" - and that he was incompetent to stand trial in the past - is a huge red flag!



If you still don't know what MKUltra is - and how they use it to brainwash people into submission - read my report on that.

