It looks like people are finally waking up in Minnesota about the Somali nightmare there. Momentum is building, and pleas for help only previously quietly whispered in dark corners are blossoming into loud cries for a reckoning. I can feel the shift in Minnesotans myself, and the sense that accountability is coming is palpable.

Hopefully, Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, Keith Ellison and their merry band of pirates will face their just deserts, and be indicted for their crimes, very soon.

Why do I say this? For a few reasons.

Basim Sabri, owner of Minneapolis' largest Somali mall on Lake Street where Antifa torched many businesses during the 2020 Summer of Love George Floyd riots, recently announced at a Somali event in Minnesota that Somalis have “conquered” many blocks in the 5th, 8th, 9th, and 10th precincts in South Minneapolis and getting much stronger. When Minnesotans heard this - they were outraged.

SABRI: “We’re conquering blocks…”





The Sabri family are connected to the George Floyd riots and have a history with Minneapolis Democrats, the Minneapolis FBI, PD and the perfection of voter fraud in Minnesota. I wrote about that connection in June 2020. I was right on and the FIRST to tell the truth about what REALLY happened that Memorial Day 2020 in Minneapolis when George Floyd died and Derek Chauvin was framed for it.

Back then, nobody was listening and most people were so afraid to be called racist they did nothing. Today, they are awake. Thank God!

If you still don’t know about what really happened that day - you can read my expose here.



I know people don't like to admit they've been duped or that these "poor refugees" could be that diabolical or that well-funded - but these folks aren't playing around. They are here to take over by any means possible. If you still don’t know who “they” are - you can read about that here:



You may view them as "refugees" or immigrants, but they don’t view themselves that way. They view themselves as CONQUERERS who have a right to occupy and rule Minnesota and America. I know because they told me that themselves. I know because Keith Ellison once wrote a paper in law school where he declared his dream was to turn Minnesota into the first MUSLIM ONLY STATE in America, and he’s happily using Ilhan’s Somali pirates to do it!

That's one reason I moved out of Minnesota because way too many people refuse to believe this is happening. It’s exhausting.

Muslims from countries that hate us are taking many important jobs in America - with the SOLE purpose of using those positions to RULE OVER US. It’s undeniable at this stage of the game.

Most of the murder and mayhem and fraud in Minnesota is tied to Ilhan Omar’s pirates and the Walz-aligned Communists!

That likely includes the murders of the United Healthcare CEO and Melissa Hortman and the massive VOTER FRAUD in Minnesota that keeps the Islamo-Communists in power! IT’S ALL CONNECTED. Every time something horrific happens in Minnesota you should ask WHO ORDERED THAT?

Jihadis have historically been used by Communists and Fascists for mercenaries because of their willingness to do evil things and die for the cause!



That’s one reason why Trump has called for Ilhan to go back to Somalia for years! She DID marry her brother for immigration fraud and worse. She is here illegally no matter what anyone tells you!

Ilhan knows we are on to her and is finally starting to try to cover her tracks.

The New York Post is reporting today that Omar’s THIRD husband Tim Mynett’s venture capital firm quietly scrubbed THEIR NAMES — including former Obama officials — as scrutiny grows over her wealth.

Tim Mynett used to handle Keith Ellison’s money before he married Ilhan and started handling hers - which MUST be a marriage of convenience. Melissa Hortman also handled Ellison’s money and look what happened to her!

After they were married, Omar’s THIRD husband, Ellison’s former political consultant Tim Mynett, launched Rose Lake Capital in 2022, a venture capital management firm. Their firm somehow claims to having already amassed $60 BILLION in assets under management — up from just $1,000 in 2023 - an amount many money managers on Wall Street only dream of.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) personally went from nearly broke to being worth up to $30 million. When she first took office in 2019, Ilhan Omar declared a net worth between negative $25,000 and negative $65,000, claimed to own no assets and only carrying student and car debt.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on. She was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million. She needs to come clean on these assets.”

How did they do that?

Ilhan and her husband got filthy rich as a massive $9 BILLION welfare and housing fraud scheme involving the Somali community in her district unfolded right under her nose in Minnesota.

Between September and October 2025 — when Bondi’s Federal prosecutors announced charges for many in the Minnesota welfare scheme — the names and bios of Mynett’s Rose Lake Capitals’s nine officers and advisors were removed from the website. None of them were charged in the fraud.

These names include lobbyist and former Obama Ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Senator and Obama Ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough and former ex-CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich, who once described Amalgamated as “the institutional bank of the Democratic Party.”

THEY ARE ALL TIED TO OBAMA AND THEY ALL ADVISED ILHAN AND HER THIRD HUSBAND!

Meanwhile Mynett’s other business, a California winery that previously faced fraud allegations and was declared a failed venture in 2023, was suddenly worth between $1 million and $5 million in 2024 — a windfall of 9,900%.

That’s called QUID PRO QUO.



Scott Bessent’s Treasury Department and Pam Bondi’s Justice Department have already launched an investigation into the Somali money laundering operation in Minnesota. So far, 92 people have been indicted by Bondi’s Federal Prosecutors in the Minnesota scam, including at least three with direct ties to Ilhan Omar! Tell me again how Bondi isn’t doing anything!

This is how you build a RICO case from the ground up to catch all the coup plotters!

When reached for comment, Ilhan Omar’s Communications Director sent the New York Post a message saying the entire office was closed until January 5, 2026 – without offering an alternative contact.

