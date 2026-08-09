Mike Benz, John Solomon, Marco Rubio, and RFK Jr. have all given recent interviews about how Team Obama and the Deep State used USAID to launder our money all over the world and then back to America to take out President Trump.

They are all saying the same thing in different ways. The left-wing Deep State has been doing this for decades and laundered TRILLIONS of taxpayer dollars for Globalist (Communist) operations that are designed to destroy us. That’s how you know it’s all true!

Mike Benz was a speech writer for Ben Carson and Stephen Miller, a leader in the US State Department under President Trump's first term and hired by Marco Rubio to dismantle and restructure USAID in Trump's second term.

Mike Benz said that Barack Obama was using USAID to pretend to send money to a country for “aid” and instead laundering it to the Cayman Islands. He would then use that money to fund and train “Rent-a-Riots” for protests to overthrow governments, including ours.

Sound familiar?

MIKE BENZ: “Obama funded a Twitter clone that would be used to push propaganda to inspire protests and overthrow other governments. The goal was to build an audience with non-political content (sports, music, weather) and later introduce political messaging to encourage dissent. Once they hit a critical mass, they would create ‘Rent-a-Riots.’ Obama was using Cayman Islands bank accounts and saying it was earmarked for Pakistani aid. But the money was never sent to Pakistan, it was sent to the Cayman Islands to fund his operations.”

They created one Twitter-clone in Cuba that was programmed by non-profits in DC, and all of the financing and administration was channeled through shell corporations in Spain and the Cayman Islands, and deployed spoof servers routed through foreign countries to hide the origin. Twitter itself was never a contractor for the project - although Team Obama did ask Jack Dorsey to take over the site once it became self-sustaining.

Folks, if they did that with a Twitter clone - what makes you think they wouldn’t do that with election interface clones to rig elections all over the world!

SUNDANCE: “USAID is a subsidiary of the CIA. Barack Obama’s mom worked for USAID. When the State Dept passport records of Obama were hacked in 2008, the firm that did the hacking was owned by John Brennan. Yes, that same John Brennan.

Wait until you find out that USAID helped Obama’s mom with her son’s immigration and naturalization.”

JOHN SOLOMON: “An intelligence agent, 30 years of experience, now retired, very senior. He looked me in the eye and said, the truth of the matter is, we took the playbook for psychological operations and information warfare that we would use against our enemies, and we turned it against the American people to undo the 2016 election and to make sure they didn't elect Donald Trump in 2020. They not only harmed Donald Trump, they were harming the American public, the national security interests of the American public.”

So, how did it all begin?

America built USAID to win the cold war - instead it grew and metastasized, was infiltrated by our enemies and turned on America instead.

In the early 1980s, as the Soviet empire showed signs of cracking, American policymakers in BOTH parties built a robust infrastructure of “democracy promotion” — expanded USAID programs, the NED, and partnerships with private actors like George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The goal was straightforward—counter Communism, open new markets, and install friendly governments through civil society rather than direct military confrontation.

We succeeded beyond imagination. But success bred something else: a sophisticated, self-perpetuating bureaucracy and global machine for political engineering that eventually turned inward. That bureaucracy became what we now know as the Deep State and our enemies now control most of it.

USAID became a central instrument for color revolution capability. The same networks, training methods, and funding pipelines used abroad then migrated home.

The blowback was inevitable. A machine built to install friendly governments abroad in an attempt to make the world a clone of America was now turned against America.

The irony is stark.

While USAID has performed genuine humanitarian work, its core strategic role was as a tool for regime change and “color revolutions” abroad. It did this by systematically building interconnected networks of NGOs that handle the execution.

DataRepublican outlined five interlocking pillars that, when funded together over years in a target country, create a self-reinforcing “political operating system:”

Media — Independent outlets, social media, journalism training, and funding to amplify Western-aligned narratives. Legal infrastructure — Lawyers, rule-of-law programs, judicial reform to challenge governments legally and shape institutions. Election monitoring and fraud — Observer training, voter rolls, and especially parallel vote tabulation (PVT) to contest official results with “independent” data. Activist training — Youth leadership, civic engagement, protest organization, media comms, and “nonviolent” discipline training. Governance data — Anti-corruption monitoring, budget transparency, FOIA-style tools to generate evidence for the other pillars.

“None of these looks like regime change in isolation. The system becomes visible only when you fund all five in the same country for a decade and the people running them all know each other.”

Domestic versions of the five pillars used against OTHER countries now operate inside the United States through private foundations and NGOs: election litigation, activist training, local journalism grants, and “governance transparency” are now domestic projects aimed at Trump and MAGA.

The 2003 Rose Revolution in Georgia is the textbook case. So was the George Floyd Color Revolution in Minneapolis in 2020.

Notably, in Latin America, after Trump cut USAID funding, right-wing candidates won in multiple countries — clear evidence of the network’s impact.

MIKE LEE: “It turns out there may be a stunning connection between USAID Funding and the election of Left-Wing Governments around the world.”

These same five pillars now operate inside the United States, funded by private foundations such as Open Society, Knight, MacArthur, and Arabella Advisors.

The language is softer — “civic engagement,” “democracy defense” — but the functions are identical.

My article in Tierney’s Real News, on February 7, 2025, called “USAID = CIA” made the case even more directly:

“I contend that USAID functioned as a front or funding arm for the CIA — the ‘deep state’s ATM’ — used for money laundering, regime change, propaganda, election interference, and advancing a globalist agenda.”

In my earlier piece “Soros & Reagan” on March 8, 2024, I explained the origins:

“Reagan created the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in 1983 that was basically a CIA cut-out. Soros joined hands with the US State Department and NATO as a ‘civil-society’ conduit for NED & the CIA. So Soros was basically the financial guy behind Reagan’s cold-war capture plan.”

“Soros set up satellite facilities all over Europe under the protection of Reagan’s State Department to topple Governments from within. Now those same actions are being used by the Deep State CIA against Americans!”

Broader USAID-Funded Operations in America include:

Election rigging and coups

Funding BLM/Antifa riots and the J6 frame job against Trump

Funding bioweapons, population control, weather manipulation, abortion, cloud seeding

Funding Hamas, cartels, BlackRock, Koch libertarians, CCP influence, corrupt judges, connections to J6, assassination attempts on Trump.

Soros was not originally an independent left-wing billionaire activist, but a key financial operator partnered with Reagan-era US foreign policy (via the State Department, NED, and CIA cut-outs) to facilitate the “capture” of post-communist countries during the Cold War’s end.

This allowed hedge funds (like BlackRock) and connected elites to profit enormously from currency speculation, privatization fire sales, and market access—creating a uni-party “swamp” dynamic that persists today. Trump’s disruption of this system explains elite opposition to him.

Partners include corporate interests who want open borders and totally free trade (US Chamber of Commerce, Koch Libertarians) and financial backers.

Soros bet on currencies of countries targeted for regime change and transition, profiting from advance knowledge.

Privatization of state assets at bargain prices benefited Western hedge funds (”dumpster dive” trillions in assets, especially Russia/Ukraine).

Soros set up networks across Europe under US protection—the same tools now allegedly turned inward. Both parties (including Reagan Republicans, RINOs, Clintons, Bidens, Obamas, etc.) benefited.

The Reagan Library’s Never Trump stance is explained by defense of this system.

Trump sought to dismantle these entrenched power factions (like JFK/RFK/Nixon tried and failed). That’s why they hate him so and are infected with TDS.

This is why I believe President Trump surrounded himself with battle-tested players who understand the USAID machinery:

Scott Bessent, who grasps how Soros-style financial networks operate; Marco Rubio at State, who is executing the overhaul of foreign aid and folding remaining USAID functions into a national-interest-focused Department of State; Pete Hegseth at Defense, with his media and military background - who rejects endless foreign adventures dressed up as democracy promotion; Vice President J.D. Vance, who provides the intellectual backbone for putting American workers and sovereignty first; and Bill Pulte, who knows how to follow the money, and is firing Deep State CIA operatives embedded in the IC and every Federal agency.

Now, let’s talk about Soros and Reagan. The history has to be told and I’m not telling you this to be inflammatory. This may upset you but here goes…I believe in telling the whole truth…

Why did the Reagan Library become hard-core Never Trump? Reagan inherited, in 1980, a CIA whose name was dirt. The CIA had been RIGHTLY dragged through the mud in the 1970’s for coups and assassinations. Now they wanted redemption.

JFK, RFK and Richard Nixon all pledged to dismantle the operations wing of the CIA. We all know what happened to them. There are two sides of the CIA - the operations wing and the intelligence wing. The operations wing is the one that overthrows Governments with Color Revolutions like George Floyd.

Reagan saw a need for the intelligence arm of the CIA to accomplish Reagan’s Cold War goals but the Democrats back then hated the CIA. So Reagan created the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in 1983 that was basically a CIA cut-out that would benefit both Republicans and Democrats and would do what the CIA used to do.

Reagan wanted to liberate Europe from Communism by creating insurgency movements all over that were aligned with the US. The US Government benefited but so did corporate stakeholders who wanted a global audience (an example would be Pizza Hut opening in Russia and suddenly getting new customers.)

Corporations could capture new markets and hundreds of millions of people would become customers of US corporations. That was the goal of the US Chamber of Commerce lobby and libertarians like the Kochs and the Murdochs. There are a whole host of benefits to the US when they politically capture a country - cheap labor, favorable trade treatment, supply lines, etc.

Reagan was a cowboy and partnered with the corporate interests, like the Koch Libertarian Chamber of Commerce, which in turn partnered with the money folks.

The financial backers (hedge funds) in London and on Wall Street were all betting on the currencies of the countries the NED, CIA, and State Department were working to capture and overthrow during the Cold War. Enter George Soros.

Soros started the Open Society Foundation in 1979 in South Africa as a tax loophole for his kids. In the early 80s, he joined hands with the US State Department and NATO as a “civil-society” conduit for NED & the CIA.

So Soros was basically the financial guy behind Reagan’s cold-war capture plan. Who knew? Not me.

Soros was a New York hedge fund guy and speculating on the currencies in Europe. He’s now worth $30 BILLION because of that partnership with the US State Department and advance knowledge of their plans to overturn Governments.

This is the ultimate version of insider trading and a great example of the uni-party swamp alliance. Soros was used by BOTH parties (including anti-Communist right-wing Republicans) to navigate the cold war - which we allegedly won when the Berlin wall fell. But Old Communists don’t stay down - they just rebrand and move on. That’s where we are today.

Soros knew, back then, in advance, which countries were going to be toppled and what would happen to their currency. Beyond the benefits of anti-Communism, all of these Communist countries held collectively TRILLIONS of dollars of publicly held assets (especially Russia.)

The moment you move from a Communist country to a private economy all of those assets go up in a fire sale to be bought by London and Wall Street hedge funds and their clients! Politicians all take a cut just like they did in Russia and Ukraine!

These hedge funds get to dumpster dive all the Federally held and publicly held assets of the people who lived in those countries. George Soros & his Harvard pals could gobble up those assets at bargain basement prices and then give a cut to the various crime families that are complicit in the schemes.

Soros set up satellite facilities all over Europe under the protection of Reagan’s State Department to topple Governments from within and bring them into the orbit of the US empire. Now those same actions are being used by the CIA against Americans!

The collapse of Communism in Russia did unlock large state-owned assets and was chaotic, corrupt, and produced oligarchs through voucher schemes and “loans-for-shares.” Western advisors played a significant role and you can bet Putin helped.

Soros was basically the key financial partner in a Reagan corporate/CIA/NED plan, used advance knowledge for massive insider currency profits, engineered the looting of trillions via fire-sale privatizations for Wall Street/London with political kickbacks, and that the identical machinery is now run by the Deep State CIA against Americans.

USAID is a money laundering front for the CIA and it’s run through the State Department. They use it to launder BILLIONS of our tax dollars for coups, false flags, election rigging, lawfare, fake prosecutions, whatever, under the guise of AID for starving children. This has been going on for decades. They have STOLEN trillions from the American people.

Marco Rubio is Trump’s new Secretary of State. One of his first acts was to cancel 83% of USAID programs!

Former Secretaries of States that knew about this fraud and did nothing are:

Colin Powell

Condoleezza Rice

Hillary Clinton

John Kerry

Victoria Nuland (Undersecretary)

Rex Tillerson

Mike Pompeo

Tony Blinken

John Dulles was Secretary of State under Eisenhower in 1953 and likely helped his brother, Allen Dulles, set this up. John Foster Dulles’s brother was Allen Welsh Dulles, who served as the first civilian director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1952.

Since then, TRILLIONS of dollars have been stolen by the CIA through USAID at the State Department. That’s how they fund all their coups and operations like MK ULTRA to brainwash patsies and informants and OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD to control the media and brainwash the public.

Why does it still thrive today?

RFK JR: “Victoria Nuland is married to Bob Kagen [of the Brookings Institute] - she is not Democrat or Republican. These are people with an agenda that says until the entire world is garrisoned by US forces and is converted forcibly to some form of rule that THEY approve - the world will not be safe and we must continue to fight. Those are the people who are driving it for the military industrial complex.

USAID was first created by President JFK through a 1961 executive order as an agency of the State Department. I’m sure he quickly came to regret that! Kennedy fired Allen Dulles as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) following the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in April 1961. The function of the CIA is to provide the military industrial complex, my Uncle JFK discovered this, with this pipeline of continual new wars. That money is being paid by the American middle class. That's why we don't have a middle class in this country. It’s being gutted for these operations.”

Victoria Nuland and Robert "Bob" Kagan are a prominent American married couple who have spent decades at the center of U.S. foreign policy. They are widely recognized as a highly influential Washington "power couple" whose career paths have heavily shaped modern American global strategy.

Together, Victoria Nuland and Robert "Bob" Kagan have guided six presidential administrations across both political parties all the way back to Reagan. While Robert Kagan provides the intellectual arguments for American global primacy from elite think tanks and publishes his work at the Washington Post, Victoria Nuland has spent decades operating the actual levers of power inside the State Department. Thank goodness they are NOT INFLUENCING the Trump administration!

The Trump Doctrine is the opposite of this. He does not want to occupy other nations or force them to become clones of America. He does not want to spend taxpayer dollars forcing regime change across the world — he knows that doesn't work. That's why, instead of an occupation, he backed Delcy Rodríguez to replace Maduro, pushing Venezuela to stop destabilizing the region and start rebuilding as a partner to America rather than an adversary. He's pursuing the same approach with Iran — squeezing the regime until it can no longer export terror across the Middle East or choke off global oil supply.

Trump wants global peace, and a world of nations with their own distinct cultures AND borders that complement each other instead of warring with each other. He isn't trying to remake the world in America's image or flatten it into one big globalist clone.

The system these patriots have exposed—built over 75 years with bipartisan roots to fight the Soviets, expanded through USAID, the NED, and aligned private networks, then turned against America itself—is finally under direct assault.

President Trump’s team is dismantling it piece by piece: key appointments, aggressive audits, the cancellation of the vast majority of USAID programs, and a clean rejection of endless regime-change adventures.

This is not an overnight job—you don’t erase decades of entrenched machinery in a few months—but the progress is real and accelerating. Celebrate every win. We are reclaiming America’s tools of statecraft for the American people, not a self-serving globalist machine. Stay the course, take the victories as they come, and keep pushing.

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