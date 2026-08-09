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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
6h

Excellent post, Peggy. Sometimes we all fall into the trap of thinking nothing's happening, being temporarily blackpilled, and questioning if it's even possible to prevail in this literal war of good against evil. At those very times, we need to step back and take a look at the big picture...the one you just described. Those are the reminders we all need that yes, David did actually beat Goliath and we are actually dismantling the roots of a century's long globally-spanned criminal cartel that runs the world through evil deeds. We are making progress...and as Kash Patel said, (paraphrasing) you can't undo a diseased temple that took decades to create and embed into societies worldwide in just a couple of years.

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W. A. Samuel's avatar
W. A. Samuel
2h

Looks like the power-couple of Victoria Nuland and Robert "Bob" Kagan have been literally feeding at the USAID trough for quite some time. This corpulent couple clearly hasn’t missed many meals.

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