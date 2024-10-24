RECEIVED OCTOBER 21, 2024 FROM NEWSGUARD:

Good afternoon,

I'm writing from NewsGuard, a company that rates news and information websites for reliability. We assess each site based on nine apolitical journalistic criteria and assign a 0-100 trust score based on those criteria. Our rating process and criteria can be found here.

We are in the process of updating our rating of TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com. I've attached a copy of our previous rating of the site here for reference. [I was formerly rated 47.5/100 in October 2023.]

As you may recall from our prior correspondence, as part of our rating process, we contact the publication being rated to seek comment on any potential issues we find and to give the site a chance to point us to any information we may have missed.

Please keep in mind that we ask about all potential issues that may affect the site's rating. We also may ask general questions to help users understand the site's practices. Thus, questions asked below do not mean that the site will not achieve a high NewsGuard score or that we have made any final determination yet of the site's updated rating. Instead, the goal of this communication is to make sure our rating is as fair, accurate, and thorough as possible.

If you do have comments in response to any of the questions below, we will include them in our rating report so that readers can see your point of view. As such, please consider this and any additional correspondence with us to be on the record.

With that in mind, here are my questions:

Our review found examples of content on the site that appears to be false or egregiously misleading. Below, I have listed two recent examples:

An October 2024 article titled "The Storm is here!" stated: "When did I know for sure that Hurricane Helene was engineered by the NWO? When the first question asked by CBS at the VP debate was about how Helene MUST be due to climate change. They immediately turned the disaster into a political talking point to help Democrats win the White House." However, there is no evidence that Hurricane Helene was engineered or manipulated by people using weather-modification technologies. People are not currently capable of creating or meaningfully affecting hurricanes, according to experts.

Do you have any comment on this example?

An October 2024 article titled "Who wants it bad enough?" stated: "Frankly, we all know that Trump won by a landslide in 2020 (probably by 12 million votes) but they stuffed the ballot boxes with 20 million fraudulent ballots for Biden and then the courts refused to hear the cases on 'standing' while the GOP averted their eyes." However, the 2020 U.S. election was "the most secure in American history," according to a November 2020 statement from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the statement said. Former Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Dec. 1, 2020, that "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

Do you have any comment on this example?

Two of our criteria assess whether a site discloses its ownership and information about who is in charge of editorial content in a user-friendly manner, such as on an About or Contact page. Is there a location on the site where Peggy Traeger Tierney is named as the site's owner and editor that I may have missed? If not, do you have a comment on the site's approach to disclosing ownership and who's in charge of content?

In addition to the criteria questions above and upon updated analysis, the site continues to not meet the criteria for having effective corrections practices, as you may recall from our previous outreach. If I have overlooked a change, please let me know where on the website it can be found. Again, definitions of the criteria and what causes a site to pass each criterion can be found here.

I would be glad to discuss these questions via phone or email and to discuss any questions you might have about NewsGuard and our rating process.

Thank you for your time and assistance.

RECEIVED OCTOBER 23, 2024 FROM NEWSGUARD:

Good morning,

We've completed an updated rating of TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com, and a PDF of our current rating report is attached. Our review found that the site meets four of our nine criteria and scores 35 out of 100 points on our rating scale. [My rating went from 47.5 to 35]

I would be glad to discuss any questions you might have about NewsGuard and also to explain our rating system, and your site's rating in particular.

If you believe we have made any factual errors in our review, we want to hear from you to discuss this. Additionally, NewsGuard welcomes your comments for publication. With that in mind, please consider any correspondence to be on the record.

If you would like to improve your website's score, we recommend reading our Nutrition Label report for the site carefully, as it explains in detail why we determined the site meets or does not meet each of our nine criteria. If you make any changes to the site to improve the site's performance on the criteria, please let us know and we will be happy to review and update our rating accordingly. (To date, more than 2,000 publishers have improved their scores by making such changes.)

THIS IS THE ENTIRE REPORT AND WHAT THEY CALL MY NUTRITION LABEL.

tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com is a blog covering U.S. politics from a conservative perspective that has published false information about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, COVID-19 vaccines, and the 2020 presidential election.

35 / 100

Proceed with Maximum Caution: This website is unreliable because it severely violates basic journalistic standards.

Does not repeatedly publish false or egregiously misleading content 22 points Gathers and presents information responsibly 18 Has effective practices for correcting errors 12.5 Handles the difference between news and opinion responsibly 12.5 Avoids deceptive headlines 10 Website discloses ownership and financing 7.5 Clearly labels advertising 7.5 Reveals who's in charge, including any possible conflicts of interest 5 The site provides names of content creators, along with either contact or biographical information 5

Ownership and Financing

The site is apparently owned by Peggy Traeger Tierney, a conservative commentator who previously worked in advertising.

The site does not run advertisements, but accepts donations.

In August 2022, the site changed its name from “Tierney Real News Network” to “Tierney’s Real News” and relocated from website creation platform Wix to newsletter site Substack.

Content

TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com’s description states: “TRUTH. My goal is to educate people on the issues that matter most for their survival. I give you the facts in 20 minutes or less - in a way that’s easy to understand, verify and share!”

The site primarily publishes stories about U.S. politics. The site is presented in a blog format, with stories appearing in reverse chronological order. Posts typically cover several subjects from a far-right perspective, interspersed with related images.

The site frequently writes approvingly of former U.S. President Donald Trump and is critical of Democrats and others who oppose the president.

Credibility

Tierney’s Real News has published false and misleading information about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S. politics, natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccines.

For example, an October 2024 article titled “The Storm is here!” discussed several conspiracy theories related to Hurricane Helene, which devastated large swaths of the southeastern U.S. in September 2024. The article stated: “When did I know for sure that Hurricane Helene was engineered by the NWO [New World Order]? When the first question asked by CBS at the VP debate was about how Helene MUST be due to climate change. They immediately turned the disaster into a political talking point to help Democrats win the White House.”

There is no evidence that Hurricane Helene was engineered or manipulated by people using weather-modification technologies. Science is not currently capable of creating or meaningfully affecting hurricanes, according to experts.

Although there are technologies that can cause modest changes to weather, such as increasing rainfall from clouds, people cannot create hurricanes or meaningfully alter their behavior, experts say. Howard Diamond, a director at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Air Resources Laboratory, told fact-checking site Lead Stories in a September 2024 email: “Hurricane Helene, as is the case for any hurricane, formed on its own given the right conditions of sea surface temperature and upper atmospheric winds. … No technology that humans have can create, destroy, modify, intensify, or steer hurricanes in any way, shape, or form.”

Similarly, Paul Sirvatka, a meteorology professor at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, told Lead Stories in September 2024, “Hurricanes cannot be controlled by any technology known to humanity.”

Tierney’s Real News has published multiple articles since November 2020 claiming that Trump won the 2020 U.S. election. For example, an October 2024 article titled “Who wants it bad enough?” stated:

“Frankly, we all know that Trump won by a landslide in 2020 (probably by 12 million votes) but they stuffed the ballot boxes with 20 million fraudulent ballots for Biden and then the courts refused to hear the cases on ‘standing’ while the GOP averted their eyes.”

Another October 2024 article titled “What the heck is really going on? This explains it all.” stated:

“This coordinated effort was a test run for how they rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election.” In January 2021, the site published an article titled “Evidence of Election Fraud & Foreign Election Interference” that aggregated articles and reports from other sources making false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, arguing it was illegitimate or stolen from former President Donald Trump. The site presented those reports as factual and encouraged readers to share them.

In fact, the 2020 U.S. election was “the most secure in American history,” according to a November 2020 statement from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the Department of Homeland Security. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Dec. 1, 2020, that “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

A September 2023 article claimed that former President Barack Obama is gay and that the death of comedian Joan Rivers in September 2014 was connected to her comments about Obama’s sexuality. “We also heard about Barack Obama being gay from Joan Rivers….. and then she tragically ‘died,’” the article said.

After officiating a gay wedding, Rivers was asked in July 2014 if she thought that the U.S. would ever have a gay or female president. Rivers, who was known for her irreverent comedic style, replied, “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.”

The theory that Rivers’ death is linked in any way to Obama’s sexuality is baseless. Rivers died of low blood oxygen during a medical procedure to treat acid reflux and voice changes, according to the autopsy report by the New York City Medical Examiner. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, filed a malpractice suit in 2015 against the New York City clinic that performed the procedure, claiming doctors took selfies with her mother even as her vitals were unstable. The case was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2016, according to Reuters.

An August 2023 article suggested that the 2023 Maui wildfires were purposely engineered. “Coincidentally the Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was also the Incident Commander during the Las Vegas mass shooting. DOESN’T THAT SEEM ODD? THAT ALONE SMACKS OF ARSON. … There’s also a book out already on Amazon promoting climate change as the cause! That’s how you know it was engineered!,” the article stated.

There is no evidence that the wildfires were intentionally started. While the exact cause of the fires was undetermined as of late September 2023, local officials released security footage that suggests that toppling power lines caused by winds from Hurricane Dora played a role. Maui County has sued a major utility company in Hawaii for failing to power down its equipment as the hurricane approached, claiming that downed power lines ignited the fires.

It is true that Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, a 22-year-veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department, was the incident commander during the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. However, there is no evidence that this experience had anything to do with the Maui wildfires. Moreover, the Amazon book mentioned in the article, which is titled “Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui and its Implications for Climate Change,” seems to have been generated by artificial intelligence tools as a “cash grab,” and did not make any serious argument for climate change causing the wildfires, according to the book’s reviewers on Amazon and science and technology website Gizmodo.

A March 2022 article stated that Russia invaded Ukraine to eliminate the “brutal and genocidal NAZI Azov forces, which were trained by the CIA to overthrow Putin, and have murdered 14,000 Ukrainian Russians in Ukraine since 2014 - and have literally threatened to attack Russia with nuclear weapons or bio-weapons from Ukraine.”

Many elements of this claim are false, exaggerated, or unfounded. While the ultranationalist Azov regiment has roots in far-right and neo-Nazi groups, the regiment comprises a small fraction of Ukrainian forces: a May 2022 Reuters article estimated that the battalion numbered between 900 and 2,500. With the BBC estimating 250,000 in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 50,000 in the National Guard, the Azov regiment in total represents less than 1 percent of total Ukrainian troops.

Moreover, in a February 2022 letter published by The Jewish Journal, over 300 scholars of the Holocaust, Nazism, and the Second World War denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of “de-Nazification” as justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They wrote that “the equation of the Ukrainian state with the Nazi regime” is “factually wrong, morally repugnant and deeply offensive to the memory of millions of victims of Nazism and those who courageously fought against it.”

Further, neo-Nazis have little traction in Ukrainian politics or society. According to a 2018 Freedom House report, far-right extremists have poor political representation in Ukraine and no plausible path to power. Indeed, in the 2014 parliamentary elections, the far-right nationalist party Svoboda received 4.7 percent of the vote. In the 2019 presidential election, the Svoboda candidate, Ruslan Koshulynskyy, won just 1.6 percent of the vote, and in the parliamentary elections, Svoboda won 2.2 percent of the vote. Svoboda currently holds one parliamentary seat.

Additionally, the Tierney’s Real News article did not provide any evidence for its claim that the CIA trained the Azov forces to overthrow Putin. Articles advancing similar claims, such as a January 2022 article from the socialist magazine Jacobin, often mischaracterized the findings of a Yahoo News article about a CIA training program for Ukrainian special operations forces. While the Yahoo News article did quote an unnamed source who said that the U.S. is training Ukrainian forces for an insurgency, the same article stated that the program did not seem to have been formally created for this purpose.

Additionally, the article quoted a senior intelligence official who denied that the program was designed to assist in an insurgency. And CIA spokesperson Tammy Thorp said, “Suggestions that we have trained an armed insurgency in Ukraine are simply false.”

The Tierney’s Real News story also did not offer any evidence for its claim that the Azov regiment has threatened Russia with nuclear or bio-weapons. Ukraine has never had its own nuclear weapons arsenal or had control over nuclear weapons, although it did agree to remove former Soviet weapons from their territory in 1994, according to a February 2022 FAQ from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. The same FAQ reported that all nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been transferred to Russia to be dismantled and that all launch silos were decommissioned by 2001. Further, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu stated in March 2022 that the UN is unaware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine.

A July 2022 Tierney’s Real News article claimed that “Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Bill Gates and more [have been] using US funds to facilitate a biological weapons network in Ukraine, to commit global bio genocide.” The article did not offer evidence for this claim.

There are no known U.S. military biological programs in Ukraine. Russian propagandists have claimed the presence of US-run secret biolabs in Ukraine since at least 2018. Many of these claims are based on misrepresentations of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program, which has helped improve Ukrainian labs studying outbreaks of dangerous pathogens — not to develop bioweapons, according to the Ukrainian government and the U.S.’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

In July 2021, the site posted an article that claimed that “So far, in 2021, the CDC says 11,000 people have died FROM the Covid vaccine - translating to 22,000 deaths annually.” The site compared this number to what it claimed was the number of deaths from COVID-19 itself in 2020 without other factors, known as comorbidities. “In 2020, the CDC said 345,000 people in America died WITH Covid. Only 6% of those died FROM Covid alone - or 21,000 deaths.”

The site used this math to claim, “That tells me that both the Covid virus & the vaccine alone kill the SAME number of people each year - 22,000. Less than 1/10 of 1 percent of the population. Covid is the BIG LIE.”

This argument relies on the claim that thousands of people died from the COVID 19 vaccine, which is not true, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, there have been at least 6,207 unverified reports of death following COVID-19 vaccination made to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 19, 2021, which is less than the 11,000 figure reported by Tierney’s Real News.

However, the agency states on its website, “Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information” and that “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.”

The CDC also states, “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” the agency states on its website.”

It is also misleading to claim that deaths that involve both COVID-19 and other factors are not the result of the coronavirus. According to Dr. Robert Anderson, who oversees the CDC’s death statistics work, it is common for people to have

more than one medical issue at the time of their death, and death certificates list all potential contributing causes to the death. “The underlying cause of death is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death,” Anderson said in an August 2020 statement to The Associated Press. “In 92% of all deaths that mention COVID-19, COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death.”

In another July 2021 post, the site stated that the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset initiative “is about using vaccines as a tool to eventually inject us with biological computer code that will be used to control our bodies & our minds. Merging man and machine. Turning us all into robotic digital slaves.”

In fact, COVID-19 vaccines do not include material that can be used to “control our bodies and our minds.” What the article refers to as “biological computer code” may be a reference to vaccines that use Messenger RNA (mRNA), which “teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies,” according to the CDC. However, neither mRNA vaccines nor other types of vaccines against COVID-19 include ingredients that can remotely control recipients. According to the CDC website, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Additionally, while it is true that the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the Great Reset initiative in June 2020, there is no evidence that it is a conspiracy to use vaccines to control humans and turn them into “robotic digital slaves.” A post explaining the initiative on the WEF website states that its three goals are “steer the market toward fairer outcomes,” “ensure that investments advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability,” and “harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges.” The WEF has supported vaccinations because of their safety and efficacy, but has not called for mandatory vaccinations.

In a March 2020 story, titled “REAL News about the Wuhan Virus,” the site promoted several debunked claims, including the claim that “Bill Gates funded the Wuhan lab in China that released the Wuhan virus and is already selling test kits.”

The site did not offer any evidence that Bill Gates or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded a biosafety lab in Wuhan, China, nor has any evidence backing this claim emerged.

The site’s claim that Bill Gates is “selling test kits” is also false. On the contrary, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for test kids to be made widely available in the Seattle, Washington, area at the time of the post. The foundation is not charging local authorities for the test kits.

The site also has downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus. According to a March 2020 post by Peggy Tierney, “I believe the virus is no more dangerous than the common flu - for healthy people - but has been engineered to be highly infectious and impact the elderly & sick.”

In fact, even at the time of writing in March 2020, there were thousands of COVID-19 cases cases of healthy people contracting the disease and there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was “engineered.”

In another March 2020 story, the site repeated another false claim relating to Bill Gates and the virus’s origins. “Microsoft says Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board,” the site wrote. “Did he get caught for helping the Communists engineer the Wuhan virus panic? Gates & President Xi appear pretty chummy.”

There is no evidence that the virus was engineered by China, nor is there evidence that Bill Gates or his foundation played a role in the spread of the virus.

A March 2020 study published in the journal Nature Medicine concluded that the virus “is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” An earlier study, published in February 2020 in the journal Nature, found that the

COVID-19 virus is “96% percent identical at the whole-genome level to a bat coronavirus.”

The same article claimed that “Communist China quietly bought up the world's supply of respirators & masks in 24 hours, on the cheap, to price gouge the planet!” The site did not provide any evidence to back this claim. Although medical supplies such as ventilators and N95 masks were in short supply, there is no support for the claim that the shortage was engineered by China.

Because TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com has made multiple false and misleading claims about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other topics, NewsGuard has determined that the site has repeatedly published false information and that it does not gather and present information responsibly.

TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com does not disclose a perspective or label stories as opinion. However, because the site is presented as a personal blog, NewsGuard has determined that it does not handle the difference between news and opinion irresponsibly.

TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com does not articulate a corrections policy, and NewsGuard did not find corrections on the site.

Headlines are sometimes opinionated in nature, such as “How the fake news lies about everything - including Ukraine, George Floyd & Hunter's laptop!” and “We are living George Orwell’s 1984.” Nevertheless, most headlines generally reflect articles’ content and do not include false claims.

NewsGuard did not receive a response to eight emails including one sent in October 2024, inquiring about the articles cited above and the site’s approach to corrections.

In August 2022, the site posted an article by Peggy Traeger Tierney, the site’s founder, titled “Now they're coming after me! Are you next?”

The article reproduced NewsGuard’s email correspondence with the website and described NewsGuard as a “globalist ‘fact-checker.’” However, the article did not address NewsGuard’s queries.

Transparency

While NewsGuard’s October 2023 review found that the site disclosed Tierney as owner and editor, that disclosure was no longer available on the site as of NewsGuard’s October 2024 review.

Articles do not include bylines. However, every post includes a note from Tierney at the bottom indicating that she writes the blog, providing contact information, and seeking donations from readers. Therefore, the site meets NewsGuard’s standard for providing information about content creators.

The site does not run advertising.

NewsGuard did not receive a response to an October 2024 email sent to the site’s founder inquiring about the site’s disclosures regarding ownership and editorial leadership.

History

Tierney’s Real News appears to have started publishing in October 2019.

Editor’s Note: This Nutrition Label was updated on Oct. 22, 2024, to reflect that the site no longer meets NewsGuard’s standard for disclosing its ownership and editorial leadership. The criteria checklist has been adjusted accordingly. The label was previously updated on Oct. 1, 2023, Aug. 16, 2022, and July 29, 2021.

Written by: Kendrick McDonald, Macrina Wang

Contributing: Sofia Rubinson

Edited by: Eric Effron

Sources

Ownership and Financing

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615

https://www.change.org/p/facebook-reinstate-conservative-peggy-traeger tierney-on-facebook

Content

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-18-22 https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-15-22 https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/real-news-2-29-20

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/what-if-the-shutdown-isn-t about-the-wuhan-virus-at-all-1

Credibility

Hurricane Helene article: https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-storm-is-here

https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2024/09/fact-check-nexrad-doppler-haarp did-not-push-hurricane-helene-up-east-coast-with-weather-control.html

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/sep/27/instagram-posts/hurricane helene-was-not-a-product-of-weather-modi/

2020 stolen election articles:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/who-wants-it-bad-enough

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/what-the-heck-is-really-going on-edc

Obama and Joan Rivers article:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/tucker-the-larry-sinclair-thing that

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/joan-rivers-calls president-obama-716738/ https://abc7ny.com/joan-rivers-autopsy-death-new-york

city/353218/#:~:text=The%20finding%20was%20that%20Rivers,caused%20dama ge%20to%20her%20brain.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-rivers/joan-rivers-daughter-settles malpractice-lawsuit-in-mothers-death-idUSKCN0Y3347 Maui wildfires article:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/there-was-a-massive-wildfire on-the

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/08/15/maui-police-chief john-pelletier-las-vegas-response/70594938007/

https://gizmodo.com/ai-book-about-maui-wildfire-pulled-from-amazon 1850751250

Tierney Russia-Ukraine conflict article #1:

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-20-22 USA Today article about Azov regiment: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2015/03/10/ukraine-azov-brigade nazis-abuses-separatists/24664937/

Al Jazeera video:

Letter by Holocaust, World War II and genocide scholars:

https://jewishjournal.com/news/worldwide/345515/statement-on-the-war-in ukraine-by-scholars-of-genocide-nazism-and-world-war-ii/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/last-defenders-mariupol-what-is ukraines-azov-regiment-2022-05-17/

Freedom House report:

https://freedomhouse.org/report/analytical-brief/2018/far-right-extremism threat-ukrainian-democracy

Svoboda election results:

https://www.kyivpost.com/article/content/oct-26-parliamentary election/tiahnybok-svoboda-to-demand-recount-seek-recognition-of-its entry-into-parliament-370072.html

ICANW FAQ: https://www.icanw.org/faq_on_ukraine_and_nuclear_weapons https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-30655184 https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-60853404 UN Press Releases: https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/05/1118232

https://reliefweb.int/report/ukraine/united-nations-not-aware-any-biological weapons-programme-ukraine-disarmament-affairs

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-5-22

Jacobin article:

https://jacobin.com/2022/01/cia-neo-nazi-training-ukraine-russia-putin-biden nato

Yahoo News article:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/cia-trained-ukrainian-paramilitaries-may-take central-role-if-russia-invades-185258008.html

Tierney Russia-Ukraine article #2:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220706104151/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-5-22

Snopes article:

https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/02/24/us-biolabs-ukraine-russia/ Nonproliferation Review article: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10736700.2021.1964755 More examples of Tierney’s Russia-Ukraine content: https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-14-22 https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-5-22

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/now-they-re-coming-after-me are-you-next

https://archive.ph/tsMBD

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR3- wrg3tTKK5-

9tOHPGAHWFVO3DfslkJ0KsDEPQpWmPbKtp6EsoVV2Qs1Q#Comorbidities

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/about-us-cases deaths.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people with-medical-conditions.html

https://apnews.com/142575f3ba64158dd0b24a8e2fb23579

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/09/01/fact-check-cdcs data-covid-19-deaths-used-misleading-claims/5681686002/

https://archive.ph/HXEeQ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/your-vaccination.html https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/ https://archive.ph/xLbCv https://apnews.com/article/barr-no-widespread-election-fraud b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d

https://www.cisa.gov/news/2020/11/12/joint-statement-elections-infrastructure government-coordinating-council-election

https://www.dominionvoting.com/election2020-setting-the-record-straight/

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331220851/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/updates-wuhan-virus-3-20-1

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2020/03/Gates Foundation-Commits-5-Million-to-Help-Public-Health-Agencies-in-Greater Seattle-Region

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/gates-funded-program-will soon-offer-home-testing-kits-for-new-coronavirus/

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-coronavirus-vaccine design/false-claim-the-coronavirus-isdesigned-and-any-vaccine-that-is developed-could-infect-you-with-the-disease-idUSKBN20W2FB

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2012-7 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331225119/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/what-if-the-shutdown-isn-t-about-the-wuhan-virus-at-all

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331230542/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/real-news-3-14-20

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331230555/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/real-news-updates-3-27-20

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

Transparency

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?

token=4goslx7jVWhYjJij8yldX18v_29Ek0qAQ8DeNErj8RjEItV5PkVnV9FAUBk6hFf LwkJrX0&country.x=US&locale.x=

https://www.facebook.com/peggy.tierdrop History https://www.whois.com/whois/tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/the-coup-against-president trump-is-a-remake-of-the-coup-against-nixon-by-the-exact-same-players

© 2024 NewsGuard Technologies, Inc.

CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY

The VERY NEXT DAY, PayPal stopped accepting donations to my newsletter after 3 years - which is housed under the same email account as my blog. I received no notification that this was happening. A reader informed me when the button didn’t work.

I reached out to PayPal on 10/22 to find out what was going on, this is the response I received on 10/25/24:

Hi Peggy,



Thank you for reaching out to us regarding the issues you are having accepting donations. I appreciate the opportunity to assist you in figuring this out.



In order to continue accepting donations into your PayPal account we ask that you upgrade your account to a business account. Due to recent updates to our processing systems, a business account is now required in order to accept donation payments.



I have included the instructions for upgrading your account below.



If you want to upgrade your personal account to a business account:

Go to Settings. In the Account Options section, click Upgrade to a Business Account.

Most business accounts cannot be downgraded, so we recommend opening a new personal account.

If you want to use the same email address that’s registered with your business account, you'll need to close your business account first.

Can have more than 1 PayPal account?

Yes. You can have 1 Personal account and 1 Business account. Each account must be registered with a unique email address.



Since this is not a technical matter, I am going to close this ticket now. If you have any further questions or issues surrounding this inquiry, please contact our Customer Service team at 1-888-221-1161. Thank you so much.

Coincidence? I think not. According to AI, they recommend that freelancers (like me) use a personal account rather than a business account.

A