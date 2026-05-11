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BigGuy49's avatar
BigGuy49
5h

Well done, Peggy. This absolutely clears up any confusion that’s been deliberately inserted into the energy supply narratives most often spread by the legacy media, and unfortunately slso by much of the alternative media. Thank you.

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