Most people still don’t know the sequence of events that really happened on J6. Here’s a reminder. I wrote this over 4 years ago on January 8, 2021 - two days after J6 happened - and it’s all pretty much been proven true.

1) Trump KNEW what the coup plotters were plotting on the 6th, so he arrived an hour late to the DC stage, where ONE MILLION Patriots stood before him, and talked longer than he intended, before he asked MAGA to walk peacefully down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol. He also didn't walk or ride WITH them as he promised because he was told it was not safe. NONE of the Trump supporters were armed or dangerous or wearing costumes.

2) Pelosi, Pence & McConnell planned to start the joint debate & certification session early and expected Trump and his supporters to appear outside the Capitol just BEFORE they started when the chamber was empty. The plan was to unleash ANTIFA-BLM terrorists into the building and then BLAME Trump for the violence. Then they would arrest HIM for an armed insurrection. NOT kidding. I've reviewed thousands of pieces of evidence & it was all staged.

3) Pence would then call for Trump’s removal under the 25th amendment. What did Trump do? He had PRE-TAPED a message to the people asking for peace & asking them to go home and be safe. He delayed his speech so it ended well after the Feds breached the Capitol. Then he got on a plane and went to a secure location.

4) This explains why Trump did what he did on the 6th. Why he said, to the MILLION people before him, that he had "heard" bad things about what Pence was planning. When that plan failed, they called back Congress to finish debate & Biden's certification but used most of that time to bash Trump. Again, part of the plan.

5) Rudy and another Constitutional lawyer, John Eastman, also explained to the crowd their plan to argue for a Constitutional delay. They had actually reached out to Senators and asked them to stick to the original schedule they promised to allow a complete debate - but they refused to respond. Then, Trump's Twitter account was banned to remove his peaceful video - so they could say he was inciting violence and remove proof of his calls for peace. Facebook & Instagram followed.

PASTOR GREG LOCKE: "The Capitol was a set up from the word Go. The media is complicit by spreading totally false information. I was there. They are lying. We are watching the Left steal an entire Nation right before our very eyes."

He's right. There's numerous videos of DC police LETTING people in the door - taking selfies with them - it's like they were telling Trump supporters it was a tour and all were welcome. Meanwhile, BLM-ANTIFA terrorists were up front creating havoc and innocent people were unaware. They were only there for the cameras so the Deep State could use them as patsies.

6) At the same time, a sworn affidavit was received from an hacker who worked for an Italian defense contractor who works for the Deep State, who CONFESSED, under oath, that he had RIGGED the election against Trump. He had also testified in open court to the same. Also, DNI Ratcliffe finally released his report on foreign election interference & blamed China, Iran, Russia & more. Congress panicked & needed to bury both pieces of evidence that could derail the certification.

7) They finished up at 4am and half the Senate - who agreed to object - now did not do what they promised. There were no objections to Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin or New Mexico as Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson & Josh Hawley promised. Even Rand Paul bailed. Things moved quickly - they conspired together to allow LITTLE evidence presented.

8) Pence allowed debate to start & stop & end, even though he had told the President that he couldn't adjust the timing at all because it was sacrosanct & he must respect the process. In other words, it was a total set up against Trump & Pence refused to honor his sacred duties.

9) Then they began plotting the removal of President Trump again today. They ignored the shooting death of a female Trump supporter by a DC cop, they ignored evidence that BLM-ANTIFA incited the riots, they blamed racism, they VILIFIED both Trump & all of us. All part of the plan.

10) Pelosi & Schumer are both calling for Pence to remove Trump under the 25th. They're passing around articles of impeachment that prevent the President from ever running for office again. Facebook & Instagram banned him for 2 weeks for no reason.

11) The media is calling for the immediate arrest of Trump, Giuliani & Eastman for insurrection. Big Tech is removing his product websites and corporations are calling to remove him from office. Police are holding residents at his hotels hostage against their will. And more...

12) This is the GREAT RESET. The NWO Communist takeover of the world. If they can do this to our President, imagine what they can do to you and me?

13-14) In my opinion, they are abusing their power to paint a good man who loves his country as a dangerous person. They are painting us all as evil monsters as well. Trump supporters aren't the fringe GOP. We ARE the GOP and the party is OVER. None of us will EVER vote for the same failed GOP self-serving elitists that have worked hand in hand with the Democrats for the past 40 years to destroy everything good and pure about America while lining their own pockets and fleecing ours. It's time for a new party. Our very SURVIVAL depends on it.

15) Let me add one more point about Pence & his authority in the chamber. John Eastman, one of the nation's most respected Constitutional lawyers, told Pence that he the authority to reject illegal or unconstitutional electors in the swing states where two slates were given.

16) Many states WANTED to investigate their elections further but felt restrained by their Governors who wouldn't allow them to call a session. They sent two sets of electors to alert Congress there was a dispute. Eastman told Pence he was ONLY allowed to accept legally cast....

17) electors that complied with the state legislature & Federal constitution. Since all the swing states did NOT comply, he could send them back to the state legislatures & ask them to investigate further & fix them. Pence agreed to do that early on --- and then changed his mind.

18) Pence came back later & said "I don't want to choose electors." Trump told Pence he didn't ask him to choose electors. He asked Pence to send BOTH slates back to the states & let THEM decide. Then Pelosi rewrote the rules at the last minute to give Pence a reason to break his promise! The truth is coming out that Pence & Paul Ryan & the Bush family WERE conspiring against Trump all along.

TRUMP: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

The real reason Barr was pushed out early was because Trump found out that Barr, along with a US Attorney & a Judge, were colluding to cover up evidence of a massive ballot harvesting scheme in Michigan - they had recordings proving it was happening & did nothing. Trump was shocked. THAT SHOWS YOU HOW FAR THEY WENT TO COVER UP THE FRAUD.

After Barr & Cipollone refused to file Trump's Pennsylvania case before SCOTUS - which was based on proof that hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast illegally due to unambiguous Constitutional violations - Trump asked the AG of Texas to do so. As you know, SCOTUS declined to hear the Texas case based on "standing." So, on December 23rd, Trump's personal attorney, John Eastman, filed a request for an expedited hearing on the Pennsylvania case before SCOTUS.

SCOTUS kicked the can down the road and asked for responses from the Pennsylvania Secretary of State & other electoral offices on January 22nd - after the inauguration. That way they wouldn't be interfering in the electoral process. The same thing happened with DNI Ratcliffe & the intelligence community. They withheld their report on foreign election interference until January 7th and Trump could NOT use his 2018 Executive order to delay the electoral college meeting on January 6th in Congress & sanction the coup plotters. Both of these actions neutered Trump's ability to act.

LINK TO OLD NEWSLETTER: https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/real-news-update-01-08-21

I wrote that summary on January 8, 2021 (two days after January 6) from PUBLISHED SOURCES and posted it on my old website. I haven’t changed a word. Back then, I posted daily news updates for readers. After I posted my newsletter on Twitter on January 8, 2021, Twitter suspended my account, just like they did to President Trump. I did not return to Twitter (X) until 2022.

How could I, a simple citizen journalist, figure out the truth about J6 that fast - that the rest of the world did not? It would take almost 3 years, two impeachments, four indictments, 91 felony counts & an endless witch hunt for the rest of the fake news to catch up to what I learned in just two days. What’s wrong with that picture? That’s pretty much proof that the media LIE by omission as well as lying right to our faces - even the ones we are supposed to trust. That’s why I don’t trust any of them.

We must make sure this never happens again!

