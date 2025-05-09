Tierney's Real News
Checkmate
RINOs & key Democrats were allegedly blocking President Trump's choice for US Attorney of Washington DC, Ed Martin.
6 hrs ago
•
Tierney's Real News
Trade Schools rising
Generation Z is increasingly opting out of college and entering the skilled trades, with many high schoolers securing jobs in these fields even before…
May 8
•
Tierney's Real News
Winning!
Remember when Obama & Koch-funded guys like Peter Schiff said there's no way to bring business back to America?
May 6
•
Tierney's Real News
Women scorned
Kamala Harris was the keynote speaker in San Francisco at a gala for a progressive women’s leadership group.
May 4
•
Tierney's Real News
Vatican coup?
A group of American Catholics asked President Trump again, a few months ago, to investigate whether the US Government under Obama-Biden was involved in…
May 3
•
Tierney's Real News
Trump & LBJ
Jim Rickards is one of the few financial guys that I trust.
May 2
•
Tierney's Real News
End the madness
President Trump just signed an executive order ENDING the taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS — which receive millions from taxpayers to spread…
May 2
•
Tierney's Real News
Dr. Ben Carson & Dr. Phil
President Trump led the National Day of Prayer Event today at the White House.
May 1
•
Tierney's Real News
April 2025
Grooming teenagers
The FBI has arrested two ringleaders of the international child exploitation network known as “764" that preys on children in the most satanic, sadistic…
Apr 30
•
Tierney's Real News
Attack mode
President Trump gave an interview to ABC News and did not put up with any foolishness.
Apr 30
•
Tierney's Real News
Intentional Crash
A few months ago, I wrote a detailed 4-part series about the helicopter that collided with a plane near DC and provided evidence that it was likely…
Apr 27
•
Tierney's Real News
Civil War
General Flynn published this article and it’s a view that’s rarely discussed - so I thought I would share it.
Apr 26
•
Tierney's Real News
