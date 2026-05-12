A Major Sex Scandal Erupted Today About Thomas Massie – Just One Week Before His Primary

Those who live in Kentucky already know Thomas Massie well — and why President Trump is determined to remove him from Congress. For everyone else, here is a clear, straightforward summary of who he is, what he has done, the new allegations against him, and exactly why he should not be re-elected.

Who is Thomas Massie? Background and Political Profile

Thomas Massie is the Republican U.S. Representative for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District (KY-4), serving since 2012. Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul and Thomas Massie ALL come from Kentucky. Massie presents himself as a Libertarian conservative and “Kentucky’s most conservative congressman.” Right.

In reality, he frequently aligns with Democrats and Koch libertarian networks and votes against Republicans on many Trump-backed measures.

Critics, including President Trump, view him as a “RINO,” disloyal, and a consistent obstacle to the America First agenda

President Trump stated:

“Third-rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a weak and pathetic RINO from the great Commonwealth of Kentucky, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!”

Voting Record

Massie has repeatedly opposed key Trump-backed legislation, including certain spending bills, tax cuts, and foreign aid packages. He has aggressively pushed for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, often teaming up with Democrats such as Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi allies, and Ro Khanna - and MeToo Gloria Allred.

He received an A+ grade from the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) for his alignment with Iran’s priorities and co-sponsored war powers resolutions with Democrats to restrict U.S. actions against Iran.

Massie also has documented ties to the Integrity Political Action Committee (IPAC), which partnered with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to fight ICE enforcement. He stands accused of supporting open borders for cheap labor and advancing Koch libertarian priorities that many call anti-MAGA.

As one widely circulated summary put it:

“Massie isn’t fighting the swamp — Massie is the swamp.”

Personal Life, Marriages, and Timeline

Massie was married to his high school sweetheart, Rhonda Massie, for nearly 30 years. She was the mother of his four children and three grandchildren. Rhonda passed away suddenly in June 2024 at age 51. Massie appeared distraught and took time away from Congress.

Shortly afterward, Massie dramatically changed his appearance (hair, beard, body), reportedly explored a presidential run with Candace Owens. Yes, she mentioned that herself.

At the same time, Democrat Jack Dorsey of Twitter was pushing for Massie to run with Rand Paul for President in 2028 to steal conservatives votes from Vance & Rubio!

This is the picture that the Young Americans for Liberty were using for these two! GROSS. Massie is often called Rand Paul Jr. for this reason!

Shortly after that, Massie remarried Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former staffer for Rand Paul who is significantly younger, only 16 months after Rhonda’s passing. Trump said Moffa is a liberal.

The wedding was held on Rhonda’s family farm, which he now shares with his new wife. Reports claim Massie and Rand Paul knew Carolyn while he was still married to Rhonda, and that she had visited the couple about their “natural farm.”

Massie was also reportedly linked to Christina Pushaw (Ron DeSantis’ former Ukraine handler) during his first marriage.

President Trump commented:

“Massie lost his 51-year-old wife, Rhonda Massie. Then he changed his entire look and then married Rand Paul’s beautiful former staffer, Carolyn Grace Moffa, 16 months later. THAT WAS AWFUL QUICK.”

The Explosive Allegations from Cynthia West

Today, May 12, 2026 — exactly one week before the May 19 primary — a major scandal broke.

Cynthia West, a Florida school board candidate and former congressional staffer, gave a video interview conducted by Kentucky attorney Marcus Carey. The interview was released and aggressively promoted by Eric Deters, a prominent Kentucky attorney, radio host, and former primary challenger to Massie who is now running for Governor of Kentucky and strongly supports Massie’s opponent, Ed Gallrein.

In the interview, West details an alleged short romantic/sexual relationship with Massie that began after he messaged her on X (Twitter) in August 2024.

Key Claims from Cynthia West:

The relationship became serious; Massie gave her a “promise ring” and asked her to move to D.C.

He helped her obtain a congressional staffer position with Rep. Victoria Spartz. Victoria Spartz is a Ukrainian-born American politician and businesswoman who is the U.S. representative for Indiana's 5th congressional district.

He allegedly pressured Cynthia heavily into “deviant sexual behavior” that left her extremely uncomfortable. When she refused and ended the relationship, he became angry and emotionally abusive.

She was fired from her job via text with no explanation (she attributes it to retaliation).

Massie then allegedly offered her $5,000 in cash — referred to as untraceable “cow money” from livestock sales — and pressured her to sign a $60,000 NDA to stay silent, along with threats if she filed complaints.

She filed a House Ethics Committee complaint in fall 2025 (around the time of Massie’s remarriage) and refused both the cash and the NDA.

“He began requesting she do sex acts for him that made her uncomfortable. When she refused he became angry & emotionally abusive and bribed her with $5,000 cash. He wanted her to sign an NDA...”

Note: These remain unverified allegations. As of May 12, 2026, there is no public confirmation or statement from the House Ethics Committee, and Rep. Massie has not yet responded publicly.

However, Axios has a copy of the $60,000 proposed settlement agreement and they’ve had that since March 2026.

TWITTER: “Cynthia West, a Florida School Board candidate for Okaloosa County District 5 has been carrying a secret, & she didn’t know who to turn to for advice about how to handle it.



So, she met up with Marcus Carey, a prominent Kentucky attorney, to seek advice & he interviewed her where she agreed to go on the record with what has been unfolding in her life, involving Thomas Massie, another Congresswoman, attempts to bribe with cash & silence with an NDA.



Two months after Massie’s wife, Rhonda, passed away, she entered into a romantic relationship with him, which was in August, 2024. Totally normal behavior from a new Widower.



The pair went on trips & she’d visit him in Kentucky, in Rhonda’s home. Things heated up pretty between them, & he gave her a promise ring. Things were going great between them. In fact, Thomas helped West get a job working for Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz. This way, she could travel to DC to spend more time with him while she was there.



Then, the relationship took a weird turn. He began requesting she do s*x acts for him that made her uncomfortable. When she refused & objected to it, she expressed that he became angry & emotionally abusive towards her. West ended the relationship, but continued working for Rep. Spartz.



Shortly after the breakup, she said she got a text saying she was fired. Cynthia stated she never got written up, or did anything to warrant this other than expressing concern for Spartz’ well-being, so she went to Ethics to put in a complaint.



Then, she notified Thomas that he would be named in this report. She said he got very angry, & said to her: “you’re just one person, you can’t make a difference, & you need to just walk away.”



Cynthia said he then did what any other principled conservative would do: he tried to bribe her with $5,000 in cash & wanted her to sign an NDA. Cynthia refused the cash & the NDA. Cynthia said Massie has cash that he calls “cow money”, which is untraceable & that he doesn’t report it.



Who knew, the guy who demands transparency in DC, did all he could to be the least transparent in this situation. Same goes for the guy who acted disgusted about Epstein survivors being silenced, yet he tried to bribe off a woman he mistreated in order to prevent this from seeing the light of day. I think the DOJ should investigate this “cow money.”

You can listen to her testimony yourself and decide if she is being truthful or not:

Source: https://twitchy.com/samj/2026/05/12/massie-allegations-n2428109

The 2026 KY-4 Election and Trump’s Involvement

The decisive vote coming up in Kentucky is the Republican primary on May 19, 2026, in the heavily Republican KY-4 district (R+18). The winner is almost certain to win the US House seat in the general election in November. Incumbent Massie faces Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, dairy farmer, and strong America First supporter.

President Trump on Gallrein vs. Massie: “Ed Gallrein is a HIGH-QUALITY individual.”

Trump has personally recruited and campaigned for Gallrein, calling Massie disloyal and a “loser.”

Axios reported more:

Axios has a copy of Massie’s proposed settlement agreement where Massie offered his girlfriend and accuser $60,000 to sign an NDA to shut up.

They’ve had it since March 2026. So, it’s no longer speculation. It’s in writing.

Why Trump Supporters Should Not Vote for Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie talks like a principled conservative but has repeatedly obstructed President Trump’s agenda. Now, serious personal allegations have surfaced at the worst possible moment for him.

Combined with his unusually rapid remarriage, foreign policy positions favoring Iran-linked groups, and deep Koch libertarian ties, this paints a clear picture of someone who cannot be trusted to put America First.

“The man who screamed the loudest about ‘Transparency for Epstein’ turned out to be a scumbag...” while allegedly using his power manipulatively in his personal life.

President Trump’s Final Warning:

“People are saying that Thomas Massie became a liberal because his new wife... is supposedly a radical left ‘flamethrower.’... Thomas Massie is a Complete and Total Disaster, we must make sure he loses, BIG!”

Next Steps:

Kentucky voters: Please vote for Ed Gallrein in the May 19 primary. Everyone else, please share this information with friends and family in Kentucky. Watch for any response from Massie or further developments from the House Ethics Committee in the coming days.

The choice is clear. The Koch Libertarian saboteurs must ALL be removed from Congress. Paul Ryan is gone, MTG is gone, Justin Amash is gone, Mulvaney is gone, Gaetz is gone, DeSantis is gone. It’s time to remove Massie and the other Koch Libertarian driven obstructors and unite behind America First.

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