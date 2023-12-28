You all know that the Obamas signed a deal with Netflix in 2018 and have, since then, used it to push anti-American, anti-God, pro-Communist and anti-white propaganda through their operation called “Higher Ground Productions.”

The latest movie from Obama is called “Leave the World Behind” and it was released in December 2023. The movie demonizes white people, and uses a combination of a cyber attack, an EMP attack, military invasion, blackouts & a nuclear blast to shut down the internet and all communication, the electric grid and all air and road transportation, to paralyze and destroy America and push us into civil war.

“There’s no going back to normal.”

More about that in a minute.

What you probably don’t remember is that Obama & Bill Gates used a Netflix documentary called PANDEMIC to tell us in December 2019 about their plans for COVID in 2020! They ALWAYS tell us what they have planned to interfere during a Presidential election year!

Obama’s docuseries called PANDEMIC was released on Netflix in December 2019. It was filmed in 2018 and 2019. Production wrapped a few months before the coronavirus outbreak began in China in late 2019.

Over six episodes, the series issued strangely prescient warnings about the risk of a new respiratory virus that could, within a matter of months, overwhelm the planet. And then it did! Wow - it’s a miracle!

Obama’s docuseries pushed the need for the Gates Foundation to receive funding to carry on virus research to prevent the next PANDEMIC and marketed the need for a global "universal" vaccine to replace all other flu vaccines.

HOW DID THEY KNOW? Because they planned it! They planned it for a long time!

Bill Gates, and his sidekick, Anthony Fauci, funded the Wuhan lab in China that released COVID and was already selling test kits by the time the movie hit. Coincidence?

Bill Gates was a member of China's Academy of Sciences who built the lab and he was awarded their highest honor.

COVID was originally developed by Chinese scientists at the University of North Carolina by NIH grants approved by the Obama administration in 2012.

Fauci ran the vaccine arm of Obama’s NIH. Obama was quite close to Fauci!

To study the 2003 SARS coronavirus in a lab, Obama’s NIH scientists developed a man-made version using BAT DNA. That's what the Communists unleashed around the world for the GREAT RESET.

The NIH defunded the "dangerous" UNC research because of the proven human-to-human transmission, so the Communist Chinese scientists left UNC and took their work to the NEWLY BUILT Wuhan lab in 2017 - funded by Gates, Obama’s NIH & pals.

The head of the Harvard Chemistry & Biology department, Charles Lieber, with ties to Bill Gates & Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in December 2019 for accepting bribes from the CCP. Epstein was also tied to Obama & Gates through the Nobel committee. Connect the dots. What did Epstein know? It was more than just sex trafficking related!

What was Charles Lieber's expertise? He invented a virus-sized transistor that could enter a human cell without harming it and be controlled remotely. Not kidding.

The Pirbright Institute, funded by Bill Gates, owned the "patent" on Coronavirus genetic sequencing. They did simulation testing on a global PANDEMIC in October of 2019 and then released a documentary on Obama’s Netflix to tell us what they were doing!

The first case of COVID was reported in China on November 17, 2019. Obama’s documentary was released in December 2019. The CCP didn't inform President Trump & the CDC until January 11th. WHO & Communist China said it wasn't spread by humans until January 21st.

Now, let’s fast forward to December 2023 - right before the year of the 2024 Presidential election begins. Obama releases a movie called “Leave the World Behind” which demonizes white people and predicts total disaster and civil war in America.

Then Obama goes on Twitter (X) - wearing a Santa hat and looking wasted - and says that Christmas is a reminder of the “power of community to keep us together” even in difficult times. No mention of Jesus Christ.

The Director of the movie said Obama played a major role in the production and script. That would explain this line delivered by a young black girl to her father in the movie:

“I’m asking you to remember that if the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily. Especially to white people.”

Julia Roberts was painted as a hater of humanity and her husband a hapless fool.

Obama’s movie also sneaks in calls for Death to America and says the American dream is dead. The novel the movie was based on appears on Obama’s 2023 recommended reading list.

Meanwhile on Christmas night, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are storming our southern border and overwhelming our cities, the cartels are driving tanks and carrying machine guns defending the invaders while Biden vacations and pro-Obama rioters blocked airports and roadways and chanted all over America: “Christmas is canceled here.”

Even the wealthy are crying about Obama’s purposeful destruction of America:

Remember that Obama campaigned on CHANGE. Turns out he meant change for the worse, not the better.

Listen to this warning from Vivek about how the GOP establishment is trying to sideline Trump to install their own pro-war puppet (Haley or DeSantis) and Vivek is there to make sure it doesn’t happen.

VIVEK: They’re going to take Biden out but it’s not going to be Newsom or Obama…they are leading us into a trap, they’re not going to let Trump get anywhere near the White House. They’re not going to let him have it. Look who Larry Fink (Blackrock) is propping up to keep Trump off the ballot. It’s a game and it’s our own party. Who needs Democrats? Republicans do this to themselves - they want a trojan horse to keep up the war party and keep the censorship going. I’m here to make sure that doesn’t happen….

LISTEN YOURSELF: https://twitter.com/GTP_Podcast/status/1739804731780784568

President Trump wished everyone a Merry Christmas and reminded us that the birth of Jesus Christ is the true miracle we celebrate every year.

Then he went on to tell us that EVIL EXISTS and that the demons who are trying to destroy us should ROT IN HELL!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: OUR BORDER IS OUT OF CONTROL LIKE NO BORDER IN HISTORY, FROM ANY COUNTRY, HAS EVER BEEN. TRULY WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION, WITH LEADERSHIP THAT IS NOT RESPECTED AND DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE.

JUST 3 YEARS AGO, WE HAD THE STRONGEST AND SAFEST BORDER IN OUR HISTORY, BY FAR.

2024 WILL GO DOWN AS THE YEAR OF GREAT AND FULLY COORDINATED ILLEGAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE BY CROOKED JOE BIDEN, THE WORST AND MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, AND THE DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.

Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.”

Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA.

MAY THEY ROT IN HELL.

BUT DESPITE IT ALL, IN THE END, THERE WILL BE A BIG AND GLORIOUS VICTORY FOR THOSE BRAVE AND VALIANT PATRIOTS WHO WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Steve Bannon agrees! So do I!

