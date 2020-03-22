Bill Gates & Barack Obama released a docuseries on Netflix called PANDEMIC in December right before the Wuhan virus was "discovered."

The docuseries pushed the need for the Gates Foundation to receive funding to carry on virus research to prevent the next PANDEMIC!

Bill Gates, and his sidekick, Anthony Fauci, funded the Wuhan lab in China that released the Wuhan virus and is already selling test kits. Coincidence? Bill Gates was a member of China's Academy of Sciences who built the lab and he was awarded their highest honor.

The Wuhan virus was originally developed by Chinese scientists at the University of North Carolina by NIH grants approved by the Obama administration in 2012. Fauci runs the vaccine arm of the NIH.

To study the 2003 SARS coronavirus in a lab, NIH scientists developed a man-made version using BAT DNA. That's what the Communists unleashed.

The NIH defunded the "dangerous" UNC research because of the proven human-to-human transmission, so the Communist Chinese scientists left UNC and took their work to the NEWLY BUILT Wuhan lab in 2017 - funded by Gates, NIH & pals.

The head of the Harvard Chemistry & Biology department, Charles Lieber, with ties to Gates & Epstein, was arrested for accepting bribes from the Communists. Epstein is also tied to Obama & Gates through the Nobel committee. Did Epstein know what was coming?

What was Charles Lieber's expertise? He invented a virus-sized transistor that could enter a human cell without harming it and be controlled remotely. Not kidding.

The Pirbright Institute, funded by Bill Gates, owns the "patent" on Coronavirus genetic sequencing. They did simulation testing on a global PANDEMIC in 2019.

The first case of Wuhan virus was reported in China on November 17th. Communists didn't inform the CDC until January 11th. WHO & Communist China said it wasn't spread by humans until January 21st. Cover up.

How does the Wuhan virus spread and how does your body fight it?

Bill Gates & Barack Obama docuseries marketed the need for a global "universal" vaccine to replace all other flu vaccines. I believe it will be used to deliver a human chip via nanotechnology designed to be monitored and controlled by Huawei's 5G network.

17,000 Americans in the US died of H1N1 flu from Mexico under Obama in 2009, many of them children, because he waited 6 months to do anything & never closed the border. Obama depleted America's critical medical supplies in 2009 and never restocked.

The media said nothing about the 61 million who were infected in Obama's H1N1 crisis, but is creating a huge panic for Trump around US deaths from the Wuhan virus to destroy the US economy before the election. They tried to do the same thing with SARS under Bush in 2003.

Know why the Commies unleashed the SWINE FLU virus in 2009 to infect 61 million & kill 17,000? To convince the US to pass OBAMACARE!

Thousands of people in the US have died from the common flu this year and the media says NOTHING about that - but is creating a huge panic around US deaths from the Wuhan virus.

DR DREW: "A bad flu season is 80,000 dead. Which should you be worried about, influenza or Corona? It's not a trick question. What I have a problem with is the panic and the fact that businesses are getting destroyed and people's lives are getting upended. Not by the virus, but by the panic. The panic must stop, and the press they really need to be held accountable, because they are hurting people."

Dozens out of the total US deaths from the Wuhan virus have come from ONE nursing home in Kirkland, Washington - the home state of Bill Gates where it all started.

Half the staff at that nursing home were infected with Wuhan virus. They appear to be the carriers. The nursing home draws employees from a large Chinese population across the border in Canada. I believe Gates placed carriers in vulnerable locations for the narrative and funding.

Other deaths around the country occurred in nursing facilities owned by the same company who owns the Kirkland facility! Half the deaths around the world occurred in nursing homes!

Right after the first deaths were reported in Bill Gates backyard, the Never Trump Governor declared a national emergency & Congress approved over $8 billion - even though Trump asked for only a quarter of that. Much of the funding will flow to Gates' global "research" partners.

Suddenly Bill Gates says his "foundation" will offer in-home testing kits where you swab your nose with a Q-Tip and send it to his labs. How convenient and timely! I think Gates developed the home-testing kits in order to secure access to all our DNA!

Communist China tried to STEAL a patent from a US company that manufactured a treatment right AFTER they announced the virus to the world. Gilead's drug is under clinical trials.

The same treatments, tests & blood plasma used on SARS patients in 2003 & MERS patients in 2013 work on Wuhan patients. They are all related viruses. They don't want you to know that. Fauci is covering that up. Why? Because he's working with Gates on a "vaccine."

90% of those who tested positive on the Princess Cruise ship were CREW MEMBERS. Meaning the crews are carriers and are infecting passengers. Who put them there?

The virus started in South Korea because the leaders of a "doomsday" cult went to Wuhan, China and went back and infected 8,000 of their members. Who paid them to do that? South Korean President Moon Jae-in allowed 5 million Chinese to enter the country after the initial outbreak!

In Italy, the virus started in a hospital filled with sick elderly people in a small town in northern Italy -- spread by a 38-year old carrier from Wuhan, who recovered. Who put him there? Over 100,000 Chinese migrants from Wuhan own & work in the textile/leather industry in Northern Italy.

In 2019, Italy and Communist China signed an agreement to jointly promote China's Belt & Road Initiative. Partners in Wuhan Virus! Italy admits they are coding ALL deaths to Wuhan and letting the elderly die.

ER doctors say socialized medicine is so bad in Italy that people avoid clinics and go straight to the hospital where they are housed with the elderly & sick - that's why the virus spread so fast. Under Italy's socialist healthcare, if you're 80+, you can be denied treatment & coverage and left to die. Now you know why so many elderly are dying in Europe.

Iran's leaders suddenly became infected after Iran's foreign leader met with John Kerry in Munich and laughed about the Wuhan virus on camera. Almost like he was told to go home, create panic and spread the virus. Why? To try to force Trump to drop sanctions.

Iran – like Italy, a partner in China’s Belt and Road initiative – continued flights between Iran and China. The first outbreak was in the city of Qom where most of the Chinese projects are set up.

WHO: 4 countries with economic & political ties (Communist China, South Korea, Italy, Iran) facilitated virus spread around the globe. Italy, Iran, South Korea & China, home to 90% of virus cases, are ALL partners in the Communist Party's One Belt, One Road scheme!

All those videos out of Communist China of people dying on the streets and thrashing bodies on gurnies from the virus - what did they really die from? Is Huawei's 5G network testing something nefarious to accelerate a coronavirus' ability to suffocate people?

Thousands of people from Wuhan China have protested against the Communist Party's plans to build an organic waste "incinerator" plant in their city. They are silent now! What did they really want the incinerator for?

Real videos show Hong Kong freedom fighters being rounded up in handcuffs and sent off to the "hospital" where it's likely their organs are harvested and they are cremated.

Real videos show elderly people in Communist China trapped in buildings and left to die with no food.

Real videos show that Communist China installed major NEW surveillance cameras and technology to monitor people on the street & in their offices since the virus was released.

Real videos show the Chinese people yelling "IT'S ALL FAKE" from high rises as the Communists pretend to care for them on the streets below.

The Chinese are now being forced to use an app which tells them when they can come and go and tracks their every move. How did the Communists suddenly develop this technology in a month? This was part of the plan and put in place while they were under "quarantine."

After Trump closed travel from Communist China in January, the Chinese blamed the US and threatened to hold back our pharmaceuticals unless we opened travel back up again. They didn't expect him to do that - that thwarted their plans to seed the US with more cases.

I believe the virus is no more dangerous than the common flu - for healthy people - but has been engineered to be highly infectious and impact the elderly & sick. Thankfully, it is NOT widely affecting children & young adults like pandemic flu does.

Two Stanford doctors believe that the COMMON flu is 10 times more deadly than Wuhan virus.

I believe the virus was unleashed by the Communist Party to scare the Chinese people back into their homes and stop the Hong Kong & Taiwanese pro-freedom protests.

I believe the virus was unleashed by the Communists to crash the US economy & drive people away from Trump rallies. So far, they've lied about everything!

I believe the virus was unleashed to help the Communists round up dissidents, assert global control and to cull the elderly and weak.

I believe the virus was unleashed to scare the American people into accepting SOCIALIZED medicine and total vote-by-mail.

ALL respiratory viral outbreaks peak in March and end in April.

The SARS Coronavirus panic dropped the market 20% in March 2003, under Bush, and it came roaring back even higher by July. In other words, they've done this before to a Republican administration before an election.

Wuhan virus is impacting less than 1% of the population in areas of "high" infection: China (.12%) S. Korea (.21%) Italy (.037%) - although the fake news media makes it sounds like 50% of the population is sick.

Why are so many leaders testing positive for Wuhan Virus? Because Communist China brought the scheme to Davos in January!

SOUTH KOREA FACTS: Of 179,160 tests completed, 96% tested negative, 4% positive. 51 people died or .69% of confirmed cases.

Now the fake news is trying to distance Wuhan from the virus -- and so is Communist China. That means we're right over the target.

The New York Times is calling people "racist" for using the term "Wuhan Virus." I guess they forgot that's what they used to call it before their masters in the Communist Party told them not to!

Suddenly the liberal Governor of New York says the State will start selling their own brand of hand sanitizer made by prison inmates! How long was that in the works?

Did you know WHO says 67% of ALL people under 50 in the WORLD are infected with HSV-1 (herpes) virus? Many NEVER show symptoms. Think about that. Are we permanently quarantined for herpes virus? NO.

Democrats hope to hype the Wuhan virus for months to destroy the economy, bring down the market, shut down Trump rallies, gatherings, debates, the conventions & force ALL voting by mail or phone! They basically said that tonight on MSNBC & CNN. Democrats are masters at rigging absentee ballots!

UPDATE 3/12/20: I heard a few things today from sources I trust I thought you should know:

1) South Korea has already tested 200,000 people and is testing 20,000 people per day and finding a fatality rate of less than .7% - which I trust.

2) The reason Trump shut down travel from the EU is because the newest Wuhan virus cases in America are from travelers who have visited the EU. The EU has NOT been shutting down its borders to Communist China like we have since 1/31 - in fact the EU is under siege by millions of migrants from who knows where clamoring to invade Greece & Italy.

3) The majority of people who are dying from the Wuhan virus are 80+ with underlying conditions such as emphysema, heart disease or cancer. Young & healthy people have a very low risk - but they CAN transmit it to their elderly parents & grandparents. So, be vigilant. The average age of those who succumb to the Wuhan virus has been confirmed at 81 years old.

4) Many deaths in Communist China appear to come from elderly residents in Hubei province who received NO care at all and were left to fend for themselves. The reason the Wuhan Virus impacts the elderly & vulnerable is simply because their immune systems are not as strong.

5) Many cases in Communist China were actually infected healthcare workers who were not properly safeguarded from patients and ended up re-infecting more patients. China told their healthcare workers there was no contagion problem for weeks, when there was.

6) The same is true in Washington State & California - nursing home employees & cruise ship crew members are spreading the virus to people - not the other way around.

7) As I mentioned many times, historically, Coronavirus outbreaks PEAK in March and start to die out by the end of April. Coronaviruses like cooler drier weather. A second round can start up again in October after a summer hiatus.

8) Of those tested who were positive for ANY respiratory virus, ONLY 2% tested positive for Wuhan. Meaning 98% have the common flu.

9) In order to STOP THE SPREAD in America, during the peak transmission months of March & April, President Trump ASKED businesses, sports teams and major events to suspend activity to reduce transmission during this peak time. Makes perfect sense to stop it in its tracks and lower the bell curve. What if it was about a shortage of prescription drugs and medical supplies? That’s my guess.

UPDATE: If you're looking for an over-the-counter preventative treatment for respiratory viral infections, I'd recommend Dr. Zev Zelenko's protocol. I use it and it works!

UPDATE 8/30/20: The CDC admitted that only 6% of the deaths coded to COVID were caused BY COVID - 94% had multiple causes. Meaning ONLY 10,000 Americans have died FROM COVID so far, or ONE out of every 35,000. We've been had. It's MUCH less deadly than the common flu.

UPDATE 8/26/20: A new study shows that a Chinese Communist scientist attending a March conference in Boston helped spread the virus in the US...it now looks like that one event alone spread 300,000 infections....

...right near where Communist spies were caught smuggling 21 vials of bio-research out of the country last December and professors at Harvard & several other American universities were arrested for conspiring with the Communists.

Coincidence? I think not. Now find out who infected workers at Seattle's nursing homes, which were designed for Chinese elders, in Bill Gates' back yard, and the Smithfield meat packing plants across America, owned by the Communists, and you'll have the answer. They flew it out of China and then drove it around America with help from their Deep State friends.

COVID Tracking Project By State: https://covidtracking.com/data/

Tracker by State: https://www.us-covid-tracker.com/

For updates on global spread of the Wuhan virus: https://ncov2019.live/data

