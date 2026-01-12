If you’d rather read this newsletter on my website - you can find it here.

If you don’t see it yet, the latest ICE incident pretty much proves that the Democrat Party has been taken over by the Communists.

That transition began in earnest after they murdered JFK in 1963. Their goal is to turn all blue states into totalitarian Communist enclaves united by collectivism and controlled by Sharia Law.

The Communists controlling the Democrat Party want to turn America into an Islamo-Communist country and they are starting by pushing ALL blue states to secede, abandon the US Constitution, unite together under one Communist banner and form their own military and country. They start by controlling the big cities with illegals, corruption and fraud and that eventually allows them to control the entire state.

The end result would be no different than before the Civil War where the Southern Democrat states wanted to own slaves - under Democrat President Jefferson Davis - and were funded and supported by financiers from France and England.

Meanwhile the anti-slavery Union was led by Republican President Abraham Lincoln.

If you think I’m delusional, AG Keith Ellison of Minnesota once wrote in a college paper (after he converted from Catholicism to Islam) that he was going to make Minnesota the FIRST Muslim-only Communist state in America. He is working on that - using Antifa, BLM, CAIR, ICE WATCH and other anti-America groups as his mercenaries.

That’s nothing new. The Communists tried this before by pushing black voters to form their own country within America when William Z. Foster ran for U.S. President three times in 1924, 1928, and 1932 on the Communist ticket!

The Confederate States of America (CSA) were eleven DEMOCRAT Southern states that seceded from the U.S. between 1860-1861, forming their own DEMOCRAT government to preserve slavery. The eleven DEMOCRAT states of the Confederacy listed in the order of their secession from the Union were:

1. South Carolina – December 20, 1860

2. Mississippi – January 9, 1861

3. Florida – January 10, 1861

4. Alabama – January 11, 1861

5. Georgia– January 19, 1861

6. Louisiana – January 26, 1861

7. Texas – February 1, 1861

8. Virginia – April 17, 1861

9. Arkansas – May 6, 1861

10. North Carolina – May 20, 1861

11. Tennessee – June 8, 1861

Many of those states are NOW Republican.

Today, the Democrat-run states of America in 2026 are trying to do the same thing that the Confederate states did before the Civil War. Except this time they are importing massive numbers of illegals to vote and protest…

…using funding from Soros, Singham and foreign donors like the CCP, Russia and Iran in the Red-Green Axis.

I didn’t see this at first - but after the recent ICE attacks - now it’s clear as day. That’s why they want President Trump to declare the Insurrection Act so we can have another Civil War and they can BREAK our nation.

They are literally training people like Renee and Becca as “mercenaries” to that very end. One organization that Renee and Becca allegedly trained with before Renee died was called the Minnesota chapter of “ICE WATCH” called MNICEWATCH. They explicitly train left-wing radical militants (with a heavy emphasis on PRIDE members) to stalk, harass and ASSAULT ICE agents, local police and Federal Border agents.

Imagine what other things they do to brainwash and control these people behind the scenes with MKUltra, drugs and other coercive methods.

They also train these wannabe mercenaries on how to target the officers’ vehicles, block their actions, how to resist arrest and flee arrest, and how to document what weapons law enforcement agents are carrying.

Renee was even taught how to physically break free from an officer’s grip or stop an officer from opening the door of her car and how to flee arrest.

She was even filmed smiling at him standing in front of her car before she drove right into him!

SCOTT BESSENT: “When you see these protesters, someone is financing them. There are safe houses. What we do is follow the money — just like we followed it with the Mafia, just like we follow it with the drug cartels — we will find out who's doing this.”

Renee and Becca allegedly trained with the Minnesota Chapter of ICE WATCH on January 5, 2026 and the incident happened January 7, 2026.

LEESA: “Renee was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training. To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent. She was a warrior. She died doing what was right.”

An Instagram account identified as “MN Ice Watch” instructed radical militants like Renee and Becca to follow and report the locations and appearances of police officers and ICE agents and it posts photos across Minneapolis of the officers’ faces and license plate numbers so they can be targeted.

They call it a MICRO-INTIFADA. Intifada means uprising against our nation. That means they keep doing one uprising after the other until they succeed in total control.

Renee and Becca weren’t just two innocent ‘Minnesota mothers’ out to protect the neighborhood. Nope, they are trained mercenaries. That’s who they are:

ICE WATCH brainwashes people like Renee and Becca into believing that US law enforcement is out to “kidnap innocent people.” Hmm. You mean like this list of child molesters and murderers that ICE just rounded up in Minnesota?

Recent research from Harvard in October 2025 shows that 78% of Americans want criminal illegal aliens ROUNDED UP and DEPORTED - and 56% want ALL illegals DEPORTED. If somebody tells you otherwise, they are lying.

I learned something new today, I hope you did too. Go tell a friend!

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.