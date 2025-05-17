I'm working on an in-depth newsletter about the new Pope that I plan to release after his inauguration tomorrow. The Mass for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will be celebrated on Sunday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Rome time in St. Peter’s Square. The liturgy will mark the official beginning of his ministry as successor of Peter and bishop of Rome.

Much has been speculated about Pope Leo XIV (Robert Francis Prevost) based on his past. I intend to look at what he has done and said since he became Pope - I'm more interested in his current actions - rather than his past deeds or words. I'm also interested in his direct words - not the way the fake news may spin them.

I'm not Catholic, but I am a Christian, and I want to understand why God chose this man to lead 1.4 BILLION baptized Catholics around the world.

Here are some of his statements on his Twitter (X) account since he was elected:

"War is never inevitable. Weapons can and must fall silent, for they never solve problems but only intensify them. Those who sow peace will endure throughout history, not those who reap victims.

There is so much violence and so many wars in our world! Amid this horror that should provoke outrage—as people die in the name of military conquest—stands the call of Christ, who repeats: ‘Peace be with you!’

The Holy See is willing to help enemies meet, so they may look each other in the eye and so people may be given back the dignity they deserve: the dignity of peace. With heart in hand, I say to the leaders of nations: let us meet; let us dialogue; let us negotiate!"

Here are excerpts from his recent speech to the Diplomatic Corp:

"I would like us to keep in mind three essential words that represent the pillars of the Church’s missionary activity and the aim of the Holy See’s diplomacy.

The first word is peace. All too often we consider it a “negative” word, indicative only of the absence of war and conflict, since opposition is a perennial part of human nature, frequently leading us to live in a constant “state of conflict” at home, at work and in society. Peace then appears simply as a respite, a pause between one dispute and another, given that, no matter how hard we try, tensions will always be present, a little like embers burning beneath the ashes, ready to ignite at any moment.

From a Christian perspective – but also in other religious traditions – peace is first and foremost a gift. It is the first gift of Christ: “My peace I give to you” (Jn 14:27). Yet it is an active and demanding gift. It engages and challenges each of us, regardless of our cultural background or religious affiliation, demanding first of all that we work on ourselves. Peace is built in the heart and from the heart, by eliminating pride and vindictiveness and carefully choosing our words. For words too, not only weapons, can wound and even kill.

In this regard, I believe that religions and interreligious dialogue can make a fundamental contribution to fostering a climate of peace. This naturally requires full respect for religious freedom in every country, since religious experience is an essential dimension of the human person. Without it, it is difficult, if not impossible, to bring about the purification of the heart necessary for building peaceful relationships.

This effort, in which all of us are called to take part, can begin to eliminate the root causes of all conflicts and every destructive urge for conquest. It demands a genuine willingness to engage in dialogue, inspired by the desire to communicate rather than clash.

As a result, there is a need to give new life to multilateral diplomacy and to those international institutions conceived and designed primarily to remedy eventual disputes within the international community. Naturally, there must also be a resolve to halt the production of instruments of destruction and death, since, as Pope Francis noted in his last Urbi et Orbi Message: No peace is “possible without true disarmament [and] the requirement that every people provide for its own defence must not turn into a race to rearmament.”

The second word is justice. Working for peace requires acting justly. As I have already mentioned, I chose my name thinking first of all of Leo XIII, the Pope of the first great social Encyclical, Rerum Novarum. In this time of epochal change, the Holy See cannot fail to make its voice heard in the face of the many imbalances and injustices that lead, not least, to unworthy working conditions and increasingly fragmented and conflict-ridden societies. Every effort should be made to overcome the global inequalities – between opulence and destitution – that are carving deep divides between continents, countries and even within individual societies.

It is the responsibility of government leaders to work to build harmonious and peaceful civil societies. This can be achieved above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman, “a small but genuine society, and prior to all civil society.”

In addition, no one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person, especially the most frail and vulnerable, from the unborn to the elderly, from the sick to the unemployed, citizens and immigrants alike.

My own story is that of a citizen, the descendant of immigrants, who in turn chose to emigrate. All of us, in the course of our lives, can find ourselves healthy or sick, employed or unemployed, living in our native land or in a foreign country, yet our dignity always remains unchanged: it is the dignity of a creature willed and loved by God.

The third word is truth. Truly peaceful relationships cannot be built, also within the international community, apart from truth. Where words take on ambiguous and ambivalent connotations, and the virtual world, with its altered perception of reality, takes over unchecked, it is difficult to build authentic relationships, since the objective and real premises of communication are lacking.

For her part, the Church can never be exempted from speaking the truth about humanity and the world, resorting whenever necessary to blunt language that may initially create misunderstanding. Yet truth can never be separated from charity, which always has at its root a concern for the life and well-being of every man and woman. Furthermore, from the Christian perspective, truth is not the affirmation of abstract and disembodied principles, but an encounter with the person of Christ himself, alive in the midst of the community of believers.

Truth, then, does not create division, but rather enables us to confront all the more resolutely the challenges of our time, such as migration, the ethical use of artificial intelligence and the protection of our beloved planet Earth. These are challenges that require commitment and cooperation on the part of all, since no one can think of facing them alone."

People say the position of the Pope isn't political - but that's not true. People say faith and religion isn't political, but that's not true, either. Politics defines the way that groups of humans live with each other and the moral code we live by. Politics and faith influence the way we vote and the leaders we choose and the decisions we make. ALL choices are intertwined with faith and religion or the lack thereof - there is no way around it. That’s why I’m interested in what the Pope has to say and how he will lead.

Here's a recap of some of the more interesting conversations I've had with people lately about faith & politics.

"I am a Christian but I don't do politics and I don't vote."

"I am a protestant and a woman who wants to become a leader in the church. I don't like Trump and I don't like Catholics and I don't tithe but I'd like to tell YOU what to do. I may vote for Kamala because she's a woman."

"I am a Catholic and I believe that you aren't a real Christian unless you are Catholic."

"I'm an atheist but I align most closely with the views of Pope Francis."

"I'm a Christian conservative pastor but I don't talk politics from the pulpit because my wife and many women in my congregation don't like Trump and I don't want to deal with their wrath."

"I am a protestant conservative and I don't care what Catholics think."

Well, JD Vance & Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis are ALL CATHOLICS and are the leading contenders for President of the United States in 2028.

It matters what the Pope says. It matters how Christians vote. Politics and faith can NOT be separated no matter how much we try to spin it that way.

