I’ve only been involved in “politics” for the past 9 years. Before that, I paid little attention to what was going on in DC. I voted Republican because my Dad did. That’s about it.

One thing I have learned in the last few years is that many Christians do NOT vote at all - nor do they consider it their duty to vote. I find that very odd. I am a Christian. I know that God is in charge - His Will be done - but I don’t think He wants me to stay home and let Satan elect our leaders, shape our culture and groom our children while we pray for deliverance. If you think I have that wrong - reply to this newsletter and let me know your thoughts.

Lance Wallnau is a Christian leader who is touring across America to encourage Christians to vote AND to vote for President Trump. He says not enough Christians vote. Why?

CBS News spoke with Christian Lance Wallnau about President Trump. CBS, of course, mocked God and mocked the Christian faith but Wallnau was not swayed.

Wallnau compared President Trump to the Cyrus of Isaiah 45. In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, Chapter 45, the prophet wrote decades before about the rise of a leader named Cyrus, a Gentile, who would free the Jewish people from their Babylonian captivity around 538 B.C.

Wallnau wants people of faith to see the parallels between Cyrus and Trump and vote for President Trump.

If you are a person of faith - please listen to this clip from CBS! I also transcribed much of it below if you’d rather read it.

WALLNAU: "I've heard some people say, from their vantage point, that Trump is a chosen one. Others say he's anointed. And people like me would say Trump becomes a once-in-a-thousand-year meteor that shoots over. You're not going to find a whole lot of future politicians that come out of private enterprise, have a media background and somehow capture the popular zeitgeist and are able to actually come from the outside as a novice and then become a President.

That's kind of where you're getting Biblical. Like, you know, you're praying and there emerges a person. I caught that idea in 2015 when I first met Trump. I met him at Trump Towers. At that time, I ran across Isaiah 45 and said "Oh my gosh - this guy is like Cyrus in the Bible in that he's a deliverer who God raises up prophetically. Isaiah is prophesying a future deliverer named Cyrus."

And he's not even Jewish. I wrote in a book that there will be Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS will happen, I used that term before it became popular, because this guy has a Cyrus-like quality that I believe means he's an outsider.

Even Evangelical Christians are going to have a problem with Trump because he's not going to come in like Ted Cruz, or Mike Huckabee or Ben Carson - or even a good Catholic guy like Marco Rubio. He's going to come in as a guy from Queens on his 3rd marriage.

Oddly enough, Isaiah 45 describes somebody who is an outsider who emerges as a deliverer for God's people. To me, it was coincidental but nevertheless prophetically significant. I said - “Hey man - the 45th President will be a Isaiah 45 Cyrus. He'll even be likened to Cyrus historically.” I said that in 2015.

I got a lot of pushback after he was elected in 2016 because they were searching around for how the Evangelicals could justify voting for a barbaric character like Trump. "They're hypocrites, they are. They say they're righteous but they voted for Trump."

I created a Cyrus narrative for Evangelicals which says that God sometimes raises up an outsider to deliver his people.”

Listen on Twitter (X), on Facebook, or on CBS.

TEAM WALLNAU: “The tendency to just look at elections, pray about them, eat popcorn, watch the result and then go to bed is over. Christians, as believers, probably should be engaged in this process of shaping culture far more aggressively and intentionally from now on.

You can't make America great again until you restore an awakening with God again. Unless you learn how to mobilize and how to move at a local level, then you're letting the devil dominate your culture. We're going to flood election poll stations across the country with spirit-filled believers. We believe it's time to release the roar of Christian voters across America. If we don't win this election this year, we're going to lose our whole country.

If Trump wins, then that becomes a part of the impetus where he can say ‘I have a divine mandate to change the country in accordance with the biblical values that these folks claim to have.’

Please vote, plus be a poll watcher, a poll worker, somebody involved with election integrity or somebody that can help someone else get out a vote. I don't see how anyone with moral clarity sits out an election like this. The issues are so clear. I tell Christians, I say, you know, “What would you say during the Civil War?"

January 6th was not an insurrection. It was an election fraud intervention. Many of the people who were Christian leaders also showed up on January 6th because they believed that the election was being stolen and they had a gut feeling that Donald Trump was right.

Demons were manifesting themselves through the Democrat Party, manifesting through disloyal Republicans, and manifesting through Mike Pence, who was preventing Trump from winning the election and from fulfilling the Will of God. You see the Left is loaded with demons.

Trump is like Samson. He's got his hands between two pillars. He's virtually up against academia, media, government, the intelligence communities, and to an extent, a whole lot of corporate businesses."

Wallnau wrote an article for Charisma Magazine, published October 5, 2016, titled, “Why I Believe Donald Trump Is the Prophesied President.”

President Trump has appointed Dr. Ben Carson to be his National Faith Chairman. He'll be in charge of informing American Christians why it's imperative to vote.

DR. BEN CARSON: “Since America’s founding nearly 250 years ago, our country has served as a beacon of freedom, hope, and prosperity for the world. President Trump believes America’s best days are ahead, and in order to reestablish ourselves as ‘that shining city upon a hill,’ we must acknowledge we are One Nation Under God.

I’m honored to serve as his National Faith Chairman and will work diligently with the faith community to get him elected. There is only one candidate in this race that has defended religious liberty and supported Americans of faith. That candidate is Donald J. Trump.”

President Trump has even inspired support from those who once called themselves non-believers. Why do I think that happened? One reason is that God spared President Trump from assassination and many view that as a sign.

The fact that President Trump is still alive is truly a miracle and I think many are in wonder about that. Even him.

President Trump turned his head to look at the jumbotron and the bullet, that was intended for his brain, nicked his ear instead. The bullet was caught on camera. Trump was 1/4 inch and .3 seconds from death. God intervened. God spared him. He obviously isn’t done with him yet. We, as Christians, are constantly looking for miracles and signs. Well, this sure was one to me!

DR. RONNY JACKSON: “The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.”

Why was he spared?

TRUMP: “I’m not supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be dead. The odds of me surviving that shot are 20 MILLION to one.

The only thing I can think is that God loves our country and he thinks we’re going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back, the horrible things that are happening inside our country. It has to be God, I mean, how can you say it’s luck when it’s, you know, 20 million to one? It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness.”

Wickedness. That’s the perfect term for the modern-day Democrat party. All you need to know about the Democrat party is summed up in the fact that they were pushing free abortions and vasectomies at their convention. What kind of leadership for America is that? I’m surprised they didn’t offer free “gender reassignment surgery” and castrations as well for young men - they probably would have but didn’t have the staff!

For 32 out of the last 36 years, swamp creatures like George Bush, Dick Cheney, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris have run this country into the ground. Yet here they are, shamelessly pointing fingers at Trump as if he’s the reason for the mess they created.

They’ve overseen endless wars, economic decline, growing corruption, an erosion of morals and a broken system. Not to mention a crisis of faith. And now, they have the audacity to claim they have the solutions to fix America? These career politicians are the reason the nation is struggling, and they want to act like they’re the saviors? It’s laughable. You seriously can’t make this level of hypocrisy up!

Dick Cheney and his daughter even came out publicly to endorse the Democrat Kamala!

Four years ago, the Cheneys said this:

For 20 years, the Democrats have called warmonger Dick Cheney the devil but now they are clapping like seals for his endorsement! I’m guessing many of my readers voted for the Republican ticket of Bush-Cheney - I did. How embarrassing to find out he’s just another swamp creature!

Pastors like Greg Locke and Robert Jeffries are being threatened with extermination because they are trying to restore faith in God in America. They tried to murder Locke’s family and burn down Jeffries’ church. Being a Christian leader today is not for the weak.

Some people will tell me there’s no point in trying to change the mind of a Democrat. I disagree. We are all called to be FISHERS OF MEN. We are all called to plant seeds. Listen to the testimony from a lifelong Democrat named Nancy:

NANCY: “This post is really difficult for me to write. But here goes. I'm a boomer and was drawn to the Democrat party because of the legacy of JFK and RFK.

I believed we were the party of peace, not corrupted by corporate interests, that truly wanted the best for mankind. My belief was so strong that I voted blindly straight Democrat until 2016. Many times I felt my vote was for the lesser of two evils.

I was a huge fan of Bernie and knew he got screwed out of the nomination.

I used to listen to Air America with Dave Schulz and Rachel Maddow. I watched MSNBC "religiously" for years. I stopped 16 years ago because I realized I was living in a constant state of stress and anger, but still "identified" as Democrat.

When Hillary called Trump followers "deplorables,” I found that disgusting and abhorrent. How can anyone that wants to be President of the US degrade half of the population? I thought the Democrats were the "nice" Party.

And while I lived in my bubble, I've always been someone that believed in kindness towards others regardless of political views.

I started having conversations with Trump supporters that were in-depth to understand why they supported him. They were always polite and civil and I so appreciated getting their perspectives.

My mind was open to learning and it allowed me to have discernment. I discovered that we had a lot in common. Even though I voted Independent in 2016 and 2020, I am following Kennedy’s lead and voting for Trump.

Since then, my Democrat friends have been absolutely evil towards me. They aren't willing to have an honest conversation and just want to hurl insults.

On the other hand, my new MAGA friends have welcomed me with open arms. There's no doubt that MAGA embraces the idea of a unity government, For the People and By the People.

I'm a registered Democrat, and have been for over 45 years now but now I will definitely be voting for Trump. I believe in the core of my soul that if people could start engaging with their neighbors and have conversations, we could have a unified nation.

There's no doubt that we aren't going to agree on everything. But let's have respectful conversations. Do it for you, your children and grandchildren.”

Many people say that Christians don’t vote like they should but I haven’t seen any real numbers to support that so I decided to investigate that myself.

First of all, atheism and Satanism are the fastest growing “religions” in America. This is confirmed in the voting population.

In 2022, 31% of adults who identify as Democrat are atheist or agnostic. 12% of adults who identify as Republican are atheist or agnostic. That’s three times as many as 15 years ago. You can thank Obama-Biden-Harris for that trend.

17% of adults over 65 identify as atheist or agnostic. 38% of adults 18-29 identify as atheist or agnostic. Young people are being groomed into atheism and Satanism at an alarming pace. That explains all the gender confusion - which is pagan.

What this tells me is that atheists are INCREASING as voters - while people of faith are DECREASING as voters. This is not rocket science.

On average, 60% of Protestant voters voted for Trump, and 50% of Catholic voters. Catholic voters are more evenly split between the two parties.

Some 70% of adult Americans define themselves as Christian today.

There are approximately 260 MILLION adults in America today - so that translates to 182 MILLION potential Christian voters.

Imagine if all those Christians voted.

Yet, in 2020, only 158 MILLION adults voted - compared to 136 MILLION in 2016.

BTW, some 22 MILLION extra mail-in ballots were generated in 2020 - from people who didn’t vote in the Presidential election of 2016. It appears that these 22 MILLION people were NOT people of faith - and I’m guessing many weren’t real at all! In other words, the swamp created 22 MILLION ballots out of thin air in 2020 to help Biden ‘win.’

Analyzing all the above information leads me to the extrapolate the conclusion that, AT BEST:

43 MILLION Protestants voted for President Trump in 2020

16 MILLION Catholics voted for President Trump in 2020

That is 59 MILLION Christians out of a potential total in America of 182 MILLION.

In other words, roughly only 1 out of every 3 Christians in America have historically voted for the Republican party. Imagine if we just encouraged another 10% of Christians to vote for Trump and gave them reasons why? That would amount to another 20 MILLION votes! We can do that!

Most pundits believe Trump will win the electoral college AND the popular vote but that the swamp will try to steal that in broad daylight. I agree. We need to vote in such historic numbers that it is too big to rig. Christians can help.

Trump is preparing for them to steal it again.

Bill Ackman, who is a hedge fund guy and long term liberal, just posted this. I thought it was very compelling. He said that watching this clip from a reporter of the nine times the fake news LIED to him about Trump convinced him to give him a second chance. Ackman is now a HUGE Trump supporter:

ACKMAN: “I am one of many who have been extraordinarily misled by the media on Donald Trump. The reporter below outlines a number of important such examples of media manipulation in a four-minute segment that I strongly encourage you to watch.

These examples are often the ones that are brought to my attention by friends and family who say: ‘How can you support Trump when he said ….’

When I explain that his excerpted words were presented out of context and give an example like the ‘very fine people’ quote and show them the source video, they are stunned when they realize for the first time that they have been manipulated by the media about Trump for nearly a decade.

In a world with increasing demands on our time and an infinite amount of media and social media, very few people go to the source to check facts. As a result, the opportunity for media manipulation has become much greater.

Ask yourself why Kamala Harris has given only one taped interview with Walz by her side and is relying on the media to present her candidacy, while Trump is doing long-form podcasts, live interviews with hostile media and interviewers, and speaking without a teleprompter.

Ask yourself why Trump wants three debates on diverse networks and Kamala has offered to do only one on a friendly network with carefully negotiated rules. You can only draw one conclusion: Trump wants you to know who he is and what he stands for, and Kamala wants to keep herself a secret until the election is over. I strongly encourage you to vote accordingly.”

Satan has misled many people about Trump. Here are nine examples.

https://x.com/Sassafrass_84/status/1832066639740690457

It bothers me that many Christians refuse to engage with movies like Reagan - even though it was number two at the box office, because they say it’s not Christian enough. Almost all of the actors in Reagan are Christians and the movie clearly portrayed Reagan as a man of faith who was actively against atheist Communism. This is the perfect kind of movie to teach your children about what we are facing.

I saw the Reagan movie last weekend and I ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT. Everybody I've talked to that has seen it (lots) LOVED IT too.

It's only at the theater for now. It will likely be available for sale or rent on Amazon or whatever in 45 days.

It's a great history lesson on Communism in Hollywood and the Labor Unions and the threat of Communism in America and stars conservative actors like Dennis Quaid, Jon Voight, Robert Davi and Kevin Sorbo - who also support President Trump. So, I am confident it's truthful. I learned a lot.

It's based on the 2007 book called The Crusader: Reagan and the Fall of Communism.

PETER SCHWEIZER: “Combining the skills of great story-telling with his commitment to scholarly detail, Paul Kengor has written an important book that also makes for a fascinating read. The Crusader will not only entertain and inform, it will change minds.”

The Trump Campaign has also signed up and is training a Christian army of 2,000 church captains as part of their new "Believers for Trump" Coalition. You can be a part of that!

RALPH REED: "We're knocking on 10 million doors, we're making 10 million get-out-the-vote calls, we're sending 28 million get-out-the-vote texts, and we're putting voter guides in churches. As we speak, we're registering voters in 500 to 1,000 churches in each of these battleground states."

"I will tell you this. Donald Trump sometimes says and does things that I wish he wouldn't say or do, but he is the most pro-life advocate we've ever had sitting behind the resolute desk, sitting in the Oval Office. He delivered for us. This is about the sanctity of life. If Christians stay home, then they don't deserve to have this victory. They don't deserve to have leaders like that."

PERKINS: "Trump is not Kamala Harris. He's not advocating for abortion until birth [like she is] at taxpayer expense."

It is also disturbing to me that many conservative Christian parents (even those close to me) are clueless about what celebrities like Taylor Swift and LeBron James stand for - and some even hold them up as Christian role models for their children.

WRONG. They are nothing more than bribed and blackmailed propagandists and false prophets for the swamp. They are grooming your children into Communism & Fascism for money and power.

Taylor Swift came out against Trump and FOR abortion & gender identity. Well, this is not news - she shilled for Biden in 2020! She even made him cookies! Taylor Swift is is touring the world to campaign against Trump - BUT even Bill Maher sees through her now.

Taylor Swift calls herself a Christian, yet, in one of her famous songs, Taylor mocked God for letting 9/11 happen:

“And didn’t they call you, didn’t they need you bad enough? / Was there some reason I’m not aware of? / Did you not write it down? Just one more thing to do / Where were you, where were you / And didn’t they pray, too?”

Does that sound Christian to you?

“King” LeBron James is another false prophet and groomer for the swamp. Just because he wears a cross around his neck doesn’t mean he is a Christian! He has made his fortune off the atheists in the Communist Chinese Party! He says he’s not political - but he shilled for Hillary and just did a photo op with Kamala - both who want abortion up to the day of birth, open borders & gender confusion.

Some people tell me that they are not interested in discussing “politics.” They act as if politics is some foreign concept separate from humanity that they don't need to be bothered with. They act as if they are “above all that.” That concerns me as well and is another excuse some Christians use to justify NOT voting.

The truth is, every person makes political decisions every minute of every day that decide their future.

Every family is a political unit. Every business is a political unit. Every group is a political unit. Every church is a political unit. Every county, city and state is a political unit. Every country is a political unit.

The very definition of politics is how people living together in groups make decisions (agreements and disagreements) about how they will live and thrive together.

People like Taylor Swift & LeBron James are using entertainment to literally groom your children FOR POLITICS while your children listen to their music and watch sports! Music, entertainment, sports, news & travel IS politics these days!

Every parent should be concerned about the political environment they leave for their children. It's not some obscure issue. It's everything.

"You might not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you."

President Trump told Lex Fridman that America should return to God:

“I think our country's missing a lot of religion. I think it really was a much better place with religion. It was almost a guide to a certain extent. It was a guide. You want to be good to people. Without religion, there are no real guardrails. I'd love to see us get back to religion, more religion in this country.”

I don't think I've heard a person in politics state this publicly for decades! Usually they just throw out a line of scripture and that's all. I'm grateful that he did that.

Some people will say he didn't use the right words - that "religion" isn't the right word. Well, you need to meet people where they are and lead them to where you want them to go. Non-believers understand the word ‘religion’ - and it's much easier for them to talk about religion first - start there - and then lead them to God.

The whole atheist Globalist New World Order political agenda is to justify a worldwide set of rules that none of us get to vote on. No more travel, no more families, no more religion, no more single family homes, no more meat, no more private vehicles, no more air conditioning, no more gas powered vehicles or appliances and on and on and on. They also want to force us to use a world-wide central bank fiat digital currency so that they can control everything we do with debt slavery in the name of Satan.

Even unlikely people like Tucker Carlson & Russell Brand are bowing down in prayer publicly and asking God’s help for America as we speak. This is very very powerful.

Christians, if we don't get involved in politics, and making the rules by which we want our children to live, they will make them for us.

I hope I’ve given you enough information to encourage you to VOTE, to spread God’s truth to others, our leaders and to shape our culture, and to teach others why they should vote for the man and the MAGA Republican party of today that most closely aligns with their values. Godspeed!

